away team background logo
home team background logo
VALPO
INDST

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
VALP
Beacons
23
INST
Sycamores
37

Time Team Play Score
4:35 +2 Darius DeAveiro makes two point jump shot 23-37
4:52 +3 Julian Larry makes three point jump shot (Jayson Kent assists) 21-37
5:04 +3 Jahari Williamson makes three point jump shot 21-34
5:14   Ryan Conwell turnover (bad pass)  
5:23   Ryan Conwell defensive rebound  
5:25   Jaxon Edwards misses two point jump shot  
5:43 +2 Ryan Conwell makes two point jump shot 18-34
5:54   Sycamores defensive rebound  
5:56   Isaiah Stafford misses two point jump shot  
6:09 +2 Jayson Kent makes two point dunk (Robbie Avila assists) 18-32
6:23 +2 Ola Ajiboye makes two point jump shot 18-30
6:51 +1 Robbie Avila makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-30
6:51 +1 Robbie Avila makes regular free throw 1 of 2 16-29
6:51   Ola Ajiboye shooting foul (Robbie Avila draws the foul)  
7:04   TV timeout  
7:04   Darius DeAveiro turnover (bad pass)  
7:09   Jaxon Edwards defensive rebound  
7:11   Ryan Conwell misses three point jump shot  
7:16   Jake Wolfe defensive rebound  
7:18   Darius DeAveiro misses three point jump shot  
7:31 +2 Robbie Avila makes two point layup (Xavier Bledson assists) 16-28
7:33   Xavier Bledson offensive rebound  
7:35   Xavier Bledson misses two point jump shot  
7:51 +2 Cooper Schwieger makes two point hook shot 16-26
8:02   Kasper Sepp offensive rebound  
8:04   Cooper Schwieger misses two point layup  
8:06   Cooper Schwieger offensive rebound  
8:08   Sherman Weatherspoon IV misses three point jump shot  
8:17 +2 Jake Wolfe makes two point layup 14-26
8:33   Xavier Bledson defensive rebound  
8:35   Kasper Sepp misses three point jump shot  
8:45   Xavier Bledson turnover (bad pass) (Darius DeAveiro steals)  
9:04   Isaiah Swope defensive rebound  
9:06   Darius DeAveiro misses two point layup  
9:17   Jaxon Edwards defensive rebound  
9:19   Robbie Avila misses three point jump shot  
9:32   Isaiah Swope offensive rebound  
9:34   Isaiah Swope misses three point jump shot  
9:39   Xavier Bledson defensive rebound  
9:41   Jaxon Edwards misses three point jump shot  
9:59   Aaron Gray turnover (bad pass)  
10:11   Sycamores 60 second timeout  
10:12 +2 Kasper Sepp makes two point layup (Sherman Weatherspoon IV assists) 14-24
10:28   Jaxon Edwards defensive rebound  
10:30   Jayson Kent misses three point jump shot  
10:47 +3 Sherman Weatherspoon IV makes three point jump shot 12-24
11:00 +2 Julian Larry makes two point layup 9-24
11:07   Jayson Kent defensive rebound  
11:09   Darius DeAveiro misses three point jump shot  
11:17   Julian Larry turnover (bad pass) (Darius DeAveiro steals)  
11:45 +2 Sherman Weatherspoon IV makes two point layup 9-22
11:47   Sherman Weatherspoon IV offensive rebound  
11:49   Sherman Weatherspoon IV misses three point jump shot  
11:57   Jaxon Edwards defensive rebound  
11:59   Xavier Bledson misses three point jump shot  
12:21   Xavier Bledson defensive rebound  
12:23   Jaxon Edwards misses two point layup  
12:30   TV timeout  
12:30   Beacons 30 second timeout  
12:34 +3 Xavier Bledson makes three point jump shot (Julian Larry assists) 7-22
12:46   Jayson Kent defensive rebound  
12:48   Cooper Schwieger misses three point jump shot  
13:04 +2 Ryan Conwell makes two point layup 7-19
13:14   Isaiah Stafford personal foul  
13:14   Jayson Kent offensive rebound  
13:16   Ryan Conwell misses three point jump shot  
13:33   Xavier Bledson defensive rebound  
13:35   Isaiah Stafford misses two point jump shot  
13:51 +3 Xavier Bledson makes three point jump shot (Julian Larry assists) 7-17
14:02   Jayson Kent defensive rebound  
14:04   Cooper Schwieger misses two point hook shot  
14:13   Robbie Avila personal foul  
14:20 +1 Jayson Kent makes regular free throw 1 of 1 7-14
14:20   Cooper Schwieger shooting foul (Jayson Kent draws the foul)  
14:20 +2 Jayson Kent makes two point dunk (Julian Larry assists) 7-13
14:25   Jayson Kent defensive rebound  
14:27   Isaiah Stafford misses three point jump shot  
14:44   Beacons defensive rebound  
14:46   Ryan Conwell misses two point layup  
14:51   Julian Larry defensive rebound  
14:53   Cooper Schwieger misses three point jump shot  
15:05 +1 Robbie Avila makes regular free throw 2 of 2 7-11
15:05   Robbie Avila misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
15:05   TV timeout  
15:05   Jaxon Edwards shooting foul (Robbie Avila draws the foul)  
15:05   Robbie Avila offensive rebound  
15:07   Julian Larry misses two point layup  
15:18   Robbie Avila defensive rebound  
15:20   Jaxon Edwards misses three point jump shot  
15:49 +2 Jayson Kent makes two point dunk (Robbie Avila assists) 7-10
16:00   Julian Larry defensive rebound  
16:02   Jahari Williamson misses two point jump shot  
16:14 +2 Ryan Conwell makes two point layup 7-8
16:38   Jaxon Edwards personal foul  
16:38   Sycamores defensive rebound  
16:40   Jahari Williamson misses two point jump shot  
16:57 +2 Julian Larry makes two point layup 7-6
17:00   Jaxon Edwards turnover (lost ball) (Julian Larry steals)  
17:04   Jaxon Edwards defensive rebound  
17:06   Julian Larry misses three point jump shot  
17:28 +2 Cooper Schwieger makes two point layup (Isaiah Stafford assists) 7-4
17:41 +2 Robbie Avila makes two point layup (Ryan Conwell assists) 5-4
18:00 +3 Jahari Williamson makes three point jump shot (Jaxon Edwards assists) 5-2
18:33 +2 Ryan Conwell makes two point layup 2-2
18:52 +2 Cooper Schwieger makes two point hook shot 2-0
19:15   Darius DeAveiro defensive rebound  
19:17   Isaiah Swope misses three point jump shot  
19:29   Robbie Avila defensive rebound  
19:31   Darius DeAveiro misses two point layup  
20:00   (Beacons gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 2 Darius DeAveiro makes two point jump shot 4:35
+ 3 Julian Larry makes three point jump shot (Jayson Kent assists) 4:52
+ 3 Jahari Williamson makes three point jump shot 5:04
  Ryan Conwell turnover (bad pass) 5:14
  Ryan Conwell defensive rebound 5:23
  Jaxon Edwards misses two point jump shot 5:25
+ 2 Ryan Conwell makes two point jump shot 5:43
  Sycamores defensive rebound 5:54
  Isaiah Stafford misses two point jump shot 5:56
+ 2 Jayson Kent makes two point dunk (Robbie Avila assists) 6:09
+ 2 Ola Ajiboye makes two point jump shot 6:23
Team Stats
Points 23 37
Field Goals 10-30 (33.3%) 15-26 (57.7%)
3-Pointers 3-13 (23.1%) 3-11 (27.3%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 4-5 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 10 21
Offensive 3 4
Defensive 6 15
Team 1 2
Assists 3 8
Steals 2 1
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 2 4
Fouls 5 1
Technicals 0 0
7
J. Williamson G
6 PTS
3
R. Conwell G
8 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
12T
Valparaiso 6-17 25-25
Indiana State 20-3 37-37
Hulman Center Terre Haute, IN
Hulman Center Terre Haute, IN
Team Stats
Valparaiso 6-17 67.9 PPG 37.4 RPG 12.0 APG
Indiana State 20-3 85.5 PPG 38.1 RPG 17.2 APG
Key Players
00
. Schwieger F 11.9 PPG 5.6 RPG 1.1 APG 49.8 FG%
00
. Conwell G 15.7 PPG 5.1 RPG 2.3 APG 45.8 FG%
Top Scorers
13
C. Schwieger F 6 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
3
R. Conwell G 8 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
33.3 FG% 57.7
23.1 3PT FG% 27.3
0 FT% 80.0
Valparaiso
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Williamson 6 0 0 2/4 2/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
C. Schwieger 6 1 0 3/7 0/2 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 1 0
D. DeAveiro 2 1 0 1/5 0/2 0/0 0 - 2 0 1 0 1
J. Edwards 0 5 1 0/4 0/2 0/0 2 - 0 0 1 0 5
I. Stafford 0 0 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 0
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Williamson 6 0 0 2/4 2/2 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
C. Schwieger 6 1 0 3/7 0/2 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0
D. DeAveiro 2 1 0 1/5 0/2 0/0 0 0 2 0 1 0 1
J. Edwards 0 5 1 0/4 0/2 0/0 2 0 0 0 1 0 5
I. Stafford 0 0 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Weatherspoon IV - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Ajiboye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Sepp - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Manyang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Palm - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Sciarroni - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Carroll - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Scroggins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Barrett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 23 9 3 10/30 3/13 0/0 5 0 2 0 2 3 6
Indiana State
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Conwell 8 1 1 4/7 0/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 1
R. Avila 7 3 2 2/3 0/1 3/4 1 - 0 0 0 1 2
J. Kent 7 5 1 3/4 0/1 1/1 0 - 0 0 0 1 4
J. Larry 7 2 3 3/5 1/2 0/0 0 - 1 0 1 0 2
I. Swope 0 2 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 1 1
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Conwell 8 1 1 4/7 0/2 0/0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1
R. Avila 7 3 2 2/3 0/1 3/4 1 0 0 0 0 1 2
J. Kent 7 5 1 3/4 0/1 1/1 0 0 0 0 0 1 4
J. Larry 7 2 3 3/5 1/2 0/0 0 0 1 0 1 0 2
I. Swope 0 2 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
X. Bledson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wolfe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Schertz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Shetlar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Daughtry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Bean - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Kiudulas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Vorst - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 37 19 8 15/26 3/11 4/5 1 0 1 0 4 4 15
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Watch Now: