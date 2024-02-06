VALPO
INDST
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|4:35
|+2
|Darius DeAveiro makes two point jump shot
|23-37
|4:52
|+3
|Julian Larry makes three point jump shot (Jayson Kent assists)
|21-37
|5:04
|+3
|Jahari Williamson makes three point jump shot
|21-34
|5:14
|Ryan Conwell turnover (bad pass)
|5:23
|Ryan Conwell defensive rebound
|5:25
|Jaxon Edwards misses two point jump shot
|5:43
|+2
|Ryan Conwell makes two point jump shot
|18-34
|5:54
|Sycamores defensive rebound
|5:56
|Isaiah Stafford misses two point jump shot
|6:09
|+2
|Jayson Kent makes two point dunk (Robbie Avila assists)
|18-32
|6:23
|+2
|Ola Ajiboye makes two point jump shot
|18-30
|6:51
|+1
|Robbie Avila makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-30
|6:51
|+1
|Robbie Avila makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-29
|6:51
|Ola Ajiboye shooting foul (Robbie Avila draws the foul)
|7:04
|TV timeout
|7:04
|Darius DeAveiro turnover (bad pass)
|7:09
|Jaxon Edwards defensive rebound
|7:11
|Ryan Conwell misses three point jump shot
|7:16
|Jake Wolfe defensive rebound
|7:18
|Darius DeAveiro misses three point jump shot
|7:31
|+2
|Robbie Avila makes two point layup (Xavier Bledson assists)
|16-28
|7:33
|Xavier Bledson offensive rebound
|7:35
|Xavier Bledson misses two point jump shot
|7:51
|+2
|Cooper Schwieger makes two point hook shot
|16-26
|8:02
|Kasper Sepp offensive rebound
|8:04
|Cooper Schwieger misses two point layup
|8:06
|Cooper Schwieger offensive rebound
|8:08
|Sherman Weatherspoon IV misses three point jump shot
|8:17
|+2
|Jake Wolfe makes two point layup
|14-26
|8:33
|Xavier Bledson defensive rebound
|8:35
|Kasper Sepp misses three point jump shot
|8:45
|Xavier Bledson turnover (bad pass) (Darius DeAveiro steals)
|9:04
|Isaiah Swope defensive rebound
|9:06
|Darius DeAveiro misses two point layup
|9:17
|Jaxon Edwards defensive rebound
|9:19
|Robbie Avila misses three point jump shot
|9:32
|Isaiah Swope offensive rebound
|9:34
|Isaiah Swope misses three point jump shot
|9:39
|Xavier Bledson defensive rebound
|9:41
|Jaxon Edwards misses three point jump shot
|9:59
|Aaron Gray turnover (bad pass)
|10:11
|Sycamores 60 second timeout
|10:12
|+2
|Kasper Sepp makes two point layup (Sherman Weatherspoon IV assists)
|14-24
|10:28
|Jaxon Edwards defensive rebound
|10:30
|Jayson Kent misses three point jump shot
|10:47
|+3
|Sherman Weatherspoon IV makes three point jump shot
|12-24
|11:00
|+2
|Julian Larry makes two point layup
|9-24
|11:07
|Jayson Kent defensive rebound
|11:09
|Darius DeAveiro misses three point jump shot
|11:17
|Julian Larry turnover (bad pass) (Darius DeAveiro steals)
|11:45
|+2
|Sherman Weatherspoon IV makes two point layup
|9-22
|11:47
|Sherman Weatherspoon IV offensive rebound
|11:49
|Sherman Weatherspoon IV misses three point jump shot
|11:57
|Jaxon Edwards defensive rebound
|11:59
|Xavier Bledson misses three point jump shot
|12:21
|Xavier Bledson defensive rebound
|12:23
|Jaxon Edwards misses two point layup
|12:30
|TV timeout
|12:30
|Beacons 30 second timeout
|12:34
|+3
|Xavier Bledson makes three point jump shot (Julian Larry assists)
|7-22
|12:46
|Jayson Kent defensive rebound
|12:48
|Cooper Schwieger misses three point jump shot
|13:04
|+2
|Ryan Conwell makes two point layup
|7-19
|13:14
|Isaiah Stafford personal foul
|13:14
|Jayson Kent offensive rebound
|13:16
|Ryan Conwell misses three point jump shot
|13:33
|Xavier Bledson defensive rebound
|13:35
|Isaiah Stafford misses two point jump shot
|13:51
|+3
|Xavier Bledson makes three point jump shot (Julian Larry assists)
|7-17
|14:02
|Jayson Kent defensive rebound
|14:04
|Cooper Schwieger misses two point hook shot
|14:13
|Robbie Avila personal foul
|14:20
|+1
|Jayson Kent makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|7-14
|14:20
|Cooper Schwieger shooting foul (Jayson Kent draws the foul)
|14:20
|+2
|Jayson Kent makes two point dunk (Julian Larry assists)
|7-13
|14:25
|Jayson Kent defensive rebound
|14:27
|Isaiah Stafford misses three point jump shot
|14:44
|Beacons defensive rebound
|14:46
|Ryan Conwell misses two point layup
|14:51
|Julian Larry defensive rebound
|14:53
|Cooper Schwieger misses three point jump shot
|15:05
|+1
|Robbie Avila makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-11
|15:05
|Robbie Avila misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:05
|TV timeout
|15:05
|Jaxon Edwards shooting foul (Robbie Avila draws the foul)
|15:05
|Robbie Avila offensive rebound
|15:07
|Julian Larry misses two point layup
|15:18
|Robbie Avila defensive rebound
|15:20
|Jaxon Edwards misses three point jump shot
|15:49
|+2
|Jayson Kent makes two point dunk (Robbie Avila assists)
|7-10
|16:00
|Julian Larry defensive rebound
|16:02
|Jahari Williamson misses two point jump shot
|16:14
|+2
|Ryan Conwell makes two point layup
|7-8
|16:38
|Jaxon Edwards personal foul
|16:38
|Sycamores defensive rebound
|16:40
|Jahari Williamson misses two point jump shot
|16:57
|+2
|Julian Larry makes two point layup
|7-6
|17:00
|Jaxon Edwards turnover (lost ball) (Julian Larry steals)
|17:04
|Jaxon Edwards defensive rebound
|17:06
|Julian Larry misses three point jump shot
|17:28
|+2
|Cooper Schwieger makes two point layup (Isaiah Stafford assists)
|7-4
|17:41
|+2
|Robbie Avila makes two point layup (Ryan Conwell assists)
|5-4
|18:00
|+3
|Jahari Williamson makes three point jump shot (Jaxon Edwards assists)
|5-2
|18:33
|+2
|Ryan Conwell makes two point layup
|2-2
|18:52
|+2
|Cooper Schwieger makes two point hook shot
|2-0
|19:15
|Darius DeAveiro defensive rebound
|19:17
|Isaiah Swope misses three point jump shot
|19:29
|Robbie Avila defensive rebound
|19:31
|Darius DeAveiro misses two point layup
|20:00
|(Beacons gains possession)
|Team Stats
|Points
|23
|37
|Field Goals
|10-30 (33.3%)
|15-26 (57.7%)
|3-Pointers
|3-13 (23.1%)
|3-11 (27.3%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|4-5 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|10
|21
|Offensive
|3
|4
|Defensive
|6
|15
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|3
|8
|Steals
|2
|1
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|4
|Fouls
|5
|1
|Technicals
|0
|0
6 PTS
8 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
|Team Stats
|Valparaiso 6-17
|67.9 PPG
|37.4 RPG
|12.0 APG
|Indiana State 20-3
|85.5 PPG
|38.1 RPG
|17.2 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Schwieger F
|11.9 PPG
|5.6 RPG
|1.1 APG
|49.8 FG%
|
00
|. Conwell G
|15.7 PPG
|5.1 RPG
|2.3 APG
|45.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Schwieger F
|6 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|R. Conwell G
|8 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|
|33.3
|FG%
|57.7
|
|
|23.1
|3PT FG%
|27.3
|
|
|0
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Conwell
|8
|1
|1
|4/7
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|R. Avila
|7
|3
|2
|2/3
|0/1
|3/4
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|J. Kent
|7
|5
|1
|3/4
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|J. Larry
|7
|2
|3
|3/5
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|I. Swope
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
