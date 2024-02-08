No. 16 Alabama seeking season sweep at LSU
Alabama and LSU both had humbling losses on the road Wednesday night.
The No. 16 Crimson Tide and the host Tigers will try to bounce back when they meet Saturday in Baton Rouge, La.
Alabama (16-7, 8-2 SEC) lost sole possession of first place in the conference when it fell 99-81 at Auburn. At the same time LSU (12-10, 4-5) lost 88-68 at No. 6 Tennessee.
The Tide slipped into a tie with fellow 8-2 teams South Carolina and Auburn.
"This was for first place, and they came out and played like it was for first place," Alabama coach Nate Oats said of Auburn. "We played like we would still be in first place if we won, which is disappointing.
"We could have separated ourselves a little bit and we didn't, so now, we have some work to do in these last eight games."
Auburn dominated the Tide, whose only loss in their previous 11 games was to No. 6 Tennessee (91-71) on Jan. 20. Alabama was outscored in the paint 40-26, outrebounded 42-35, and committed 15 turnovers that led to 22 points.
"They played harder and outrebounded us," Oats said. "A lot of the effort stats that you look at -- rebounds and turnovers -- they were better than us. So, we have to go back and we've got to play harder."
The Tide shot just 37 percent from the floor against Auburn, but it had one of its best offensive games of the season when it defeated LSU 109-88 on Jan. 27 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Alabama shot 56 percent from the floor and 41 percent on 3-pointers as it had its highest point total in an SEC game this season and its second-highest total in all games this season.
That point total was the most allowed by LSU this season. Tennessee looked like it might threaten that total when it scored the first 13 points of the game and raced to a 50-27 halftime lead Wednesday, but LSU outscored the Volunteers 41-38 in the second half.
"That first half, you're on your heels because of poor offense, some poor shot selection and early turnovers," LSU coach Matt McMahon said. "Now you're in transition, (they're) one of the top five transition teams in America."
McMahon said he "really respected" his players' effort, especially in the absence of point guard Jalen Cook (hamstring), who leads the team in scoring (15.5 points per game). The Tigers had just three scholarship guards available against Tennessee. Cook's status for Saturday is uncertain.
"I thought they really battled through," McMahon said. "We have what we have. The guys really fought and competed there in the second half to try and get back and make it a game."
The Tigers trimmed a 26-point deficit to eight before running out of gas. It was the third time in the last four road games that LSU has given up at least 50 points in the first half.
But it will be home Saturday, where it is 9-3 overall and 3-1 in the SEC.
--Field Level Media
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|7:54
|TV timeout
|7:54
|Aaron Estrada personal foul
|7:56
|Jordan Wright defensive rebound
|7:58
|Latrell Wrightsell Jr. misses three point jump shot
|8:01
|Mouhamed Dioubate offensive rebound
|8:03
|Jarin Stevenson misses three point jump shot
|8:17
|Mouhamed Dioubate defensive rebound
|8:19
|Jalen Reed misses two point layup
|8:41
|Will Baker defensive rebound
|8:43
|Aaron Estrada misses three point jump shot
|8:57
|+1
|Will Baker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-30
|8:57
|+1
|Will Baker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-29
|8:57
|Aaron Estrada shooting foul (Will Baker draws the foul)
|9:15
|+1
|Nick Pringle makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|34-28
|9:15
|Trae Hannibal shooting foul (Nick Pringle draws the foul)
|9:15
|+2
|Nick Pringle makes two point layup (Aaron Estrada assists)
|33-28
|9:33
|+2
|Trae Hannibal makes two point layup
|31-28
|9:56
|+3
|Rylan Griffen makes three point jump shot (Latrell Wrightsell Jr. assists)
|31-26
|10:02
|Crimson Tide offensive rebound
|10:05
|Latrell Wrightsell Jr. misses three point jump shot
|10:13
|Aaron Estrada defensive rebound
|10:15
|Will Baker misses two point jump shot
|10:24
|Mark Sears turnover (lost ball)
|10:31
|Aaron Estrada defensive rebound
|10:33
|Jordan Wright misses three point jump shot
|10:57
|+3
|Mark Sears makes three point jump shot (Nick Pringle assists)
|28-26
|11:00
|Derek Fountain personal foul
|11:15
|+2
|Jordan Wright makes two point jump shot
|25-26
|11:40
|+3
|Sam Walters makes three point jump shot (Rylan Griffen assists)
|25-24
|11:48
|TV timeout
|12:00
|+2
|Derek Fountain makes two point layup
|22-24
|12:20
|+3
|Latrell Wrightsell Jr. makes three point jump shot (Mark Sears assists)
|22-22
|12:25
|Jalen Cook turnover (bad pass) (Mark Sears steals)
|12:43
|Jarin Stevenson personal foul
|12:44
|Tigers offensive rebound
|12:46
|Will Baker misses two point jump shot
|12:59
|Jalen Cook defensive rebound
|13:01
|Jarin Stevenson misses three point jump shot
|13:09
|+2
|Will Baker makes two point layup
|19-22
|13:22
|Will Baker defensive rebound
|13:24
|Latrell Wrightsell Jr. misses two point layup
|13:50
|+2
|Will Baker makes two point layup (Jalen Cook assists)
|19-20
|14:00
|+1
|Mark Sears makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-18
|14:00
|+1
|Mark Sears makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-18
|14:00
|TV timeout
|14:00
|Trae Hannibal shooting foul (Mark Sears draws the foul)
|14:27
|+2
|Jalen Reed makes two point layup (Trae Hannibal assists)
|17-18
|14:55
|+2
|Nick Pringle makes two point dunk (Aaron Estrada assists)
|17-16
|15:03
|Latrell Wrightsell Jr. defensive rebound
|15:05
|Tyrell Ward misses three point jump shot
|15:20
|+2
|Nick Pringle makes two point layup
|15-16
|15:25
|Nick Pringle offensive rebound
|15:27
|Jarin Stevenson misses two point layup
|15:52
|+3
|Will Baker makes three point jump shot (Trae Hannibal assists)
|13-16
|16:11
|Nick Pringle personal foul
|16:11
|Tyrell Ward defensive rebound
|16:13
|Aaron Estrada misses three point jump shot
|16:21
|Nick Pringle offensive rebound
|16:23
|Mark Sears misses three point jump shot
|16:31
|+2
|Tyrell Ward makes two point layup (Trae Hannibal assists)
|13-13
|16:38
|+2
|Aaron Estrada makes two point layup
|13-11
|16:45
|+2
|Tyrell Ward makes two point layup (Trae Hannibal assists)
|11-11
|16:51
|Trae Hannibal defensive rebound
|16:53
|Rylan Griffen misses two point jump shot
|17:01
|Rylan Griffen defensive rebound
|17:03
|Jalen Reed misses two point jump shot
|17:20
|+3
|Aaron Estrada makes three point jump shot (Mark Sears assists)
|11-9
|17:34
|Will Baker turnover (lost ball)
|17:55
|Tigers defensive rebound
|17:56
|Aaron Estrada misses three point jump shot
|18:05
|+2
|Will Baker makes two point jump shot
|8-9
|18:20
|+2
|Grant Nelson makes two point layup (Rylan Griffen assists)
|8-7
|18:34
|+3
|Jalen Reed makes three point jump shot (Will Baker assists)
|6-7
|18:49
|+3
|Latrell Wrightsell Jr. makes three point jump shot (Aaron Estrada assists)
|6-4
|19:00
|+2
|Will Baker makes two point layup
|3-4
|19:34
|+3
|Latrell Wrightsell Jr. makes three point jump shot (Aaron Estrada assists)
|3-2
|19:50
|+2
|Will Baker makes two point layup (Trae Hannibal assists)
|0-2
|20:00
|(Tigers gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Aaron Estrada personal foul
|7:54
|Jordan Wright defensive rebound
|7:56
|Latrell Wrightsell Jr. misses three point jump shot
|7:58
|Mouhamed Dioubate offensive rebound
|8:01
|Jarin Stevenson misses three point jump shot
|8:03
|Mouhamed Dioubate defensive rebound
|8:17
|Jalen Reed misses two point layup
|8:19
|Will Baker defensive rebound
|8:41
|Aaron Estrada misses three point jump shot
|8:43
|+ 1
|Will Baker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:57
|+ 1
|Will Baker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:57
|Team Stats
|Points
|34
|30
|Field Goals
|12-23 (52.2%)
|13-19 (68.4%)
|3-Pointers
|7-15 (46.7%)
|2-4 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|3-3 (100.0%)
|2-2 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|9
|8
|Offensive
|3
|0
|Defensive
|5
|6
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|10
|7
|Steals
|1
|0
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fouls
|4
|3
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
00
|. Wrightsell Jr. G
|8.1 PPG
|2.9 RPG
|1.3 APG
|40.6 FG%
|
00
|. Baker F
|11.9 PPG
|5.1 RPG
|1.0 APG
|52.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|L. Wrightsell Jr. G
|9 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|W. Baker F
|15 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|
|52.2
|FG%
|68.4
|
|
|46.7
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Wrightsell Jr.
|9
|1
|1
|3/6
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Sears
|5
|0
|2
|1/2
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|11
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Estrada
|5
|2
|4
|2/5
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Stevenson
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Dioubate
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Wrightsell Jr.
|9
|1
|1
|3/6
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Sears
|5
|0
|2
|1/2
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|11
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Estrada
|5
|2
|4
|2/5
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Stevenson
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Dioubate
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Pringle
|7
|2
|1
|3/3
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|S. Walters
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Scharnowski
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wague
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Spears
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Cosby Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Harrell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Parker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|34
|8
|10
|12/23
|7/15
|3/3
|4
|48
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Baker
|15
|2
|1
|6/8
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Reed
|5
|0
|0
|2/4
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Wright
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Williams III
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Cook
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Baker
|15
|2
|1
|6/8
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Reed
|5
|0
|0
|2/4
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Wright
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Williams III
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Cook
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Ward
|4
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Fountain
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|H. Dean
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Collins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Stewart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Benhayoune
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Chest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wilkinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|30
|6
|7
|13/19
|2/4
|2/2
|3
|53
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
