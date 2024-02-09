Clemson, Syracuse look to build case for tournament berth
Clemson, fresh off a big upset of North Carolina, visits Syracuse on Saturday afternoon for a midday Atlantic Coast Conference game that can impact the NCAA Tournament hopes of both teams.
Clemson (15-7, 5-6 ACC) never relinquished the lead Tuesday in toppling the No. 3 Tar Heels 80-76 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Against North Carolina, Tigers center PJ Hall scored 25 points while shooting guard Joseph Girard III, who played four years at Syracuse, had 21 points. Girard hit five 3-pointers, and Hall had four.
"We didn't want to get out of here with just a win -- we wanted a domination win," Hall said. "Come out here, set the tone, get in a rhythm. Don't go out there scared. Come in expecting a win. ... if we do that every game, we can play with anyone."
Syracuse (15-8, 6-6) had lost two straight ACC games before squeezing past a struggling Louisville team on Wednesday, and the Orange need every win to keep their postseason hopes alive.
Forward Chris Bell scored a career-best 30 points on 8-of-10 3-point shooting in Syracuse's 94-92 win in the final seconds.
Syracuse is shorthanded since forward Benny Williams was dismissed from the team on Tuesday, without the school revealing the reason for the move.
"It's been an emotional last couple of days, not only on our players, but our staff," Syracuse coach Adrian Autry said. "This game right here was about our guys rallying together. ... We have some options. "
Clemson averages 79 points per game, led by the 6-foot-10 Hall at 20.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, and Girard at 15 points per game. The Tigers have followed a loss with a win over their past eight contests.
Syracuse, also 4-4 over its past eight games, is led in scoring by Judah Mintz (18.3 points per game), JJ Starling (13) and Bell (11.2), while Maliq Brown averages 6.7 rebounds a game.
- Field Level Media
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|7:06
|TV timeout
|7:06
|Chauncey Wiggins turnover (offensive foul)
|7:06
|Chauncey Wiggins offensive foul
|7:14
|RJ Godfrey defensive rebound
|7:16
|J.J. Starling misses three point jump shot
|7:28
|Maliq Brown defensive rebound
|7:30
|Chris Bell blocks RJ Godfrey's two point layup
|7:36
|Joseph Girard III defensive rebound
|7:38
|Chris Bell misses two point jump shot
|7:58
|+3
|Joseph Girard III makes three point jump shot (Chase Hunter assists)
|27-12
|8:22
|Chase Hunter defensive rebound
|8:24
|Ian Schieffelin blocks J.J. Starling's two point layup
|8:47
|Ian Schieffelin turnover (bad pass)
|8:59
|Judah Mintz turnover (out of bounds)
|9:11
|Orange 30 second timeout
|9:13
|+2
|Dillon Hunter makes two point layup (Chase Hunter assists)
|24-12
|9:17
|J.J. Starling turnover (bad pass) (Dillon Hunter steals)
|9:31
|Maliq Brown defensive rebound
|9:31
|Dillon Hunter misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:31
|Dillon Hunter misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:31
|Chris Bell shooting foul (Dillon Hunter draws the foul)
|9:36
|RJ Godfrey defensive rebound
|9:38
|Judah Mintz misses two point layup
|9:52
|+2
|RJ Godfrey makes two point layup
|22-12
|10:10
|Mounir Hima personal foul
|10:10
|Tigers defensive rebound
|10:12
|Chris Bell misses two point jump shot
|10:28
|+2
|Jack Clark makes two point layup
|20-12
|10:32
|Jack Clark offensive rebound
|10:34
|Chauncey Wiggins misses three point jump shot
|10:41
|Joseph Girard III defensive rebound
|10:43
|Judah Mintz misses two point jump shot
|11:00
|+3
|Joseph Girard III makes three point jump shot (Jack Clark assists)
|18-12
|11:04
|Jack Clark offensive rebound
|11:06
|Dillon Hunter misses two point jump shot
|11:30
|Mounir Hima turnover (offensive foul)
|11:30
|Mounir Hima offensive foul
|11:47
|TV timeout
|11:47
|+2
|Chauncey Wiggins makes two point layup
|15-12
|11:47
|Chauncey Wiggins offensive rebound
|11:49
|RJ Godfrey misses two point jump shot
|12:08
|Jack Clark defensive rebound
|12:10
|Quadir Copeland misses three point jump shot
|12:29
|PJ Hall personal foul (Maliq Brown draws the foul)
|12:30
|PJ Hall turnover (lost ball) (Maliq Brown steals)
|12:47
|+2
|Judah Mintz makes two point layup
|13-12
|12:54
|Maliq Brown defensive rebound
|12:56
|PJ Hall misses three point jump shot
|13:04
|Ian Schieffelin defensive rebound
|13:06
|Justin Taylor misses three point jump shot
|13:33
|+2
|Chase Hunter makes two point jump shot
|13-10
|13:43
|PJ Hall defensive rebound
|13:45
|Chris Bell misses three point jump shot
|13:54
|Chris Bell defensive rebound
|13:56
|Jack Clark misses two point layup
|14:02
|Jack Clark offensive rebound
|14:04
|Chris Bell blocks Jack Clark's two point layup
|14:13
|Ian Schieffelin defensive rebound
|14:15
|Justin Taylor misses two point jump shot
|14:47
|+2
|PJ Hall makes two point dunk (Chase Hunter assists)
|11-10
|15:10
|Ian Schieffelin defensive rebound
|15:12
|J.J. Starling misses three point jump shot
|15:29
|TV timeout
|15:29
|Ian Schieffelin turnover (traveling)
|16:00
|+3
|Judah Mintz makes three point jump shot (Justin Taylor assists)
|9-10
|16:34
|+2
|PJ Hall makes two point layup (Ian Schieffelin assists)
|9-7
|16:49
|Ian Schieffelin defensive rebound
|16:51
|Justin Taylor misses two point jump shot
|17:09
|Ian Schieffelin turnover (lost ball) (Justin Taylor steals)
|17:17
|Jack Clark defensive rebound
|17:19
|Judah Mintz misses three point jump shot
|17:33
|+3
|Jack Clark makes three point jump shot (Joseph Girard III assists)
|7-7
|17:56
|+3
|Maliq Brown makes three point jump shot (Judah Mintz assists)
|4-7
|18:03
|Judah Mintz offensive rebound
|18:05
|Judah Mintz misses two point layup
|18:18
|+2
|Ian Schieffelin makes two point layup
|4-4
|18:36
|PJ Hall defensive rebound
|18:38
|J.J. Starling misses two point jump shot
|18:49
|Joseph Girard III turnover (bad pass) (Justin Taylor steals)
|19:06
|+2
|Judah Mintz makes two point jump shot
|2-4
|19:25
|+2
|Chase Hunter makes two point jump shot
|2-2
|19:38
|+2
|Maliq Brown makes two point dunk
|0-2
|19:45
|Ian Schieffelin turnover (bad pass) (Maliq Brown steals)
|20:00
|Chase Hunter vs. Niko Ruffin (Tigers gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Chauncey Wiggins turnover (offensive foul)
|7:06
|Chauncey Wiggins offensive foul
|7:06
|RJ Godfrey defensive rebound
|7:14
|J.J. Starling misses three point jump shot
|7:16
|Maliq Brown defensive rebound
|7:28
|Chris Bell blocks RJ Godfrey's two point layup
|7:30
|Joseph Girard III defensive rebound
|7:36
|Chris Bell misses two point jump shot
|7:38
|+ 3
|Joseph Girard III makes three point jump shot (Chase Hunter assists)
|7:58
|Chase Hunter defensive rebound
|8:22
|Ian Schieffelin blocks J.J. Starling's two point layup
|8:24
|Team Stats
|Points
|27
|12
|Field Goals
|12-19 (63.2%)
|5-20 (25.0%)
|3-Pointers
|3-5 (60.0%)
|2-8 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|0-2 (0.0%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|18
|5
|Offensive
|4
|1
|Defensive
|13
|4
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|6
|2
|Steals
|1
|4
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|7
|3
|Fouls
|2
|3
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
00
|. Girard III G
|15.0 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|3.1 APG
|42.3 FG%
|
00
|. Mintz G
|18.3 PPG
|3.1 RPG
|4.6 APG
|43.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Girard III G
|6 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|J. Mintz G
|7 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|
|63.2
|FG%
|25.0
|
|
|60.0
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|0.0
|FT%
|0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Girard III
|6
|2
|1
|2/2
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Clark
|5
|5
|1
|2/4
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|C. Hunter
|4
|1
|3
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|P. Hall
|4
|2
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|I. Schieffelin
|2
|4
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Girard III
|6
|2
|1
|2/2
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Clark
|5
|5
|1
|2/4
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|C. Hunter
|4
|1
|3
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|P. Hall
|4
|2
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|I. Schieffelin
|2
|4
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Godfrey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Hunter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Wiggins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Beadle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Heidbreder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Nauseef
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Kelly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Latiff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Leyte
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Hemenway
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|27
|17
|6
|12/19
|3/5
|0/2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|7
|4
|13
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Mintz
|7
|1
|1
|3/7
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|M. Brown
|5
|3
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|C. Bell
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|J. Starling
|0
|0
|0
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Taylor
|0
|0
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Mintz
|7
|1
|1
|3/7
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|M. Brown
|5
|3
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|C. Bell
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|J. Starling
|0
|0
|0
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Taylor
|0
|0
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Hima
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Copeland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Ruffin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Cuffe Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Carey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Westry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Clayton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Patterson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Gatty
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. McLeod
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Owens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|12
|5
|2
|5/20
|2/8
|0/0
|3
|0
|4
|2
|3
|1
|4
