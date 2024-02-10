LOYCHI
GWASH
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|5:03
|Jalen Quinn offensive rebound
|5:05
|Jalen Quinn misses two point layup
|5:13
|Philip Alston defensive rebound
|5:15
|Maximus Edwards misses three point jump shot
|5:26
|Revolutionaries defensive rebound
|5:28
|Garrett Johnson blocks Dame Adelekun's two point jump shot
|5:57
|Des Watson defensive rebound
|5:59
|Garrett Johnson misses three point jump shot
|6:16
|Philip Alston personal foul (Trey Autry draws the foul)
|6:17
|Trey Autry defensive rebound
|6:19
|Des Watson misses three point jump shot
|6:36
|Dame Adelekun defensive rebound
|6:38
|James Bishop IV misses two point jump shot
|6:47
|Jacoi Hutchinson defensive rebound
|6:49
|Dame Adelekun misses two point jump shot
|7:04
|+3
|Trey Autry makes three point jump shot (James Bishop IV assists)
|26-21
|7:26
|Darren Buchanan Jr. defensive rebound
|7:28
|Dame Adelekun misses two point jump shot
|7:43
|Babatunde Akingbola personal foul
|7:58
|TV timeout
|7:58
|Maximus Edwards turnover (bad pass)
|8:05
|Maximus Edwards defensive rebound
|8:07
|Jayden Dawson misses two point layup
|8:22
|+2
|Garrett Johnson makes two point layup
|26-18
|8:27
|Garrett Johnson offensive rebound
|8:29
|Garrett Johnson misses two point layup
|8:49
|+2
|Des Watson makes two point layup (Miles Rubin assists)
|26-16
|9:12
|+1
|James Bishop IV makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-16
|9:12
|+1
|James Bishop IV makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-15
|9:12
|Des Watson shooting foul (James Bishop IV draws the foul)
|9:26
|+3
|Sheldon Edwards makes three point jump shot (Braden Norris assists)
|24-14
|9:33
|James Bishop IV turnover (lost ball) (Braden Norris steals)
|9:58
|Revolutionaries defensive rebound
|10:00
|Jayden Dawson misses three point jump shot
|10:17
|Ramblers defensive rebound
|10:19
|James Bishop IV misses three point jump shot
|10:23
|James Bishop IV offensive rebound
|10:25
|Miles Rubin blocks Garrett Johnson's two point layup
|10:36
|Ramblers turnover (shot clock violation)
|11:06
|Dame Adelekun defensive rebound
|11:08
|Darren Buchanan Jr. misses three point jump shot
|11:28
|+2
|Dame Adelekun makes two point layup
|21-14
|11:50
|+2
|Darren Buchanan Jr. makes two point layup
|19-14
|11:55
|TV timeout
|11:55
|Jalen Quinn personal foul
|12:07
|Ramblers turnover (shot clock violation)
|12:43
|+2
|Darren Buchanan Jr. makes two point layup (James Bishop IV assists)
|19-12
|13:03
|Jalen Quinn turnover (bad pass) (Darren Buchanan Jr. steals)
|13:13
|Babatunde Akingbola personal foul (Jalen Quinn draws the foul)
|13:15
|Jalen Quinn defensive rebound
|13:17
|Jacoi Hutchinson misses three point jump shot
|13:50
|+3
|Braden Norris makes three point jump shot (Jayden Dawson assists)
|19-10
|13:58
|Jalen Quinn defensive rebound
|14:00
|Garrett Johnson misses three point jump shot
|14:24
|+3
|Jalen Quinn makes three point jump shot (Patrick Mwamba assists)
|16-10
|14:53
|TV timeout
|14:53
|Sheldon Edwards defensive rebound
|14:55
|Sheldon Edwards blocks Darren Buchanan Jr.'s two point layup
|14:56
|Maximus Edwards defensive rebound
|14:58
|Sheldon Edwards misses three point jump shot
|15:01
|Patrick Mwamba offensive rebound
|15:03
|Des Watson misses three point jump shot
|15:07
|Des Watson defensive rebound
|15:09
|Babatunde Akingbola misses two point layup
|15:13
|Babatunde Akingbola offensive rebound
|15:15
|James Bishop IV misses two point layup
|15:24
|Babatunde Akingbola defensive rebound
|15:26
|Patrick Mwamba misses two point layup
|15:41
|+2
|James Bishop IV makes two point jump shot
|13-10
|15:57
|+2
|Des Watson makes two point jump shot
|13-8
|16:22
|+3
|Garrett Johnson makes three point jump shot (Maximus Edwards assists)
|11-8
|16:40
|Miles Rubin personal foul (Babatunde Akingbola draws the foul)
|16:41
|Babatunde Akingbola offensive rebound
|16:43
|James Bishop IV misses two point jump shot
|17:02
|+3
|Sheldon Edwards makes three point jump shot (Braden Norris assists)
|11-5
|17:10
|Miles Rubin defensive rebound
|17:12
|Garrett Johnson misses three point jump shot
|17:38
|+2
|Miles Rubin makes two point layup (Des Watson assists)
|8-5
|17:50
|Darren Buchanan Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Philip Alston steals)
|17:56
|Darren Buchanan Jr. defensive rebound
|17:58
|Sheldon Edwards misses three point jump shot
|18:13
|Sheldon Edwards defensive rebound
|18:15
|James Bishop IV misses three point jump shot
|18:29
|Babatunde Akingbola defensive rebound
|18:31
|Philip Alston misses two point jump shot
|18:41
|+3
|Garrett Johnson makes three point jump shot (James Bishop IV assists)
|6-5
|18:49
|James Bishop IV defensive rebound
|18:51
|Philip Alston misses three point jump shot
|19:04
|+2
|James Bishop IV makes two point layup
|6-2
|19:18
|+3
|Des Watson makes three point jump shot (Sheldon Edwards assists)
|6-0
|19:26
|Darren Buchanan Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Braden Norris steals)
|19:44
|+3
|Sheldon Edwards makes three point jump shot (Braden Norris assists)
|3-0
|20:00
|(Ramblers gains possession)
|Team Stats
|Points
|26
|21
|Field Goals
|10-23 (43.5%)
|8-23 (34.8%)
|3-Pointers
|6-12 (50.0%)
|3-11 (27.3%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|2-2 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|13
|15
|Offensive
|2
|4
|Defensive
|10
|9
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|8
|4
|Steals
|3
|1
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|4
|Fouls
|4
|2
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Loyola Chi. 16-7
|73.9 PPG
|39.8 RPG
|16.7 APG
|George Wash. 14-8
|79.2 PPG
|42.5 RPG
|12.5 APG
|Top Scorers
|S. Edwards G
|9 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|G. Johnson G
|8 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|
|43.5
|FG%
|34.8
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|27.3
|
|
|0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Edwards
|9
|2
|1
|3/5
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|D. Watson
|7
|2
|1
|3/5
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|B. Norris
|3
|0
|3
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Rubin
|2
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|P. Alston
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Quinn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Adelekun
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Dawson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Mwamba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Smythe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Schwieger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Reese
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Lewis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Mortenson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Yurasek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Welch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Dolan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|26
|12
|8
|10/23
|6/12
|0/0
|4
|0
|3
|2
|1
|2
|10
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Johnson
|8
|1
|0
|3/8
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|J. Bishop IV
|6
|2
|3
|2/7
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|D. Buchanan Jr.
|4
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|M. Edwards
|0
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|B. Akingbola
|0
|4
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Autry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hutchinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Talipov
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Schroder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Cronin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Weluche-Ume
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Arrington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Smith Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Harvey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|21
|13
|4
|8/23
|3/11
|2/2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|4
|9
