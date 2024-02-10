away team background logo
home team background logo
LOYCHI
GWASH

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
LCHI
Ramblers
26
GW
Colonials
21

Time Team Play Score
5:03   Jalen Quinn offensive rebound  
5:05   Jalen Quinn misses two point layup  
5:13   Philip Alston defensive rebound  
5:15   Maximus Edwards misses three point jump shot  
5:26   Revolutionaries defensive rebound  
5:28   Garrett Johnson blocks Dame Adelekun's two point jump shot  
5:57   Des Watson defensive rebound  
5:59   Garrett Johnson misses three point jump shot  
6:16   Philip Alston personal foul (Trey Autry draws the foul)  
6:17   Trey Autry defensive rebound  
6:19   Des Watson misses three point jump shot  
6:36   Dame Adelekun defensive rebound  
6:38   James Bishop IV misses two point jump shot  
6:47   Jacoi Hutchinson defensive rebound  
6:49   Dame Adelekun misses two point jump shot  
7:04 +3 Trey Autry makes three point jump shot (James Bishop IV assists) 26-21
7:26   Darren Buchanan Jr. defensive rebound  
7:28   Dame Adelekun misses two point jump shot  
7:43   Babatunde Akingbola personal foul  
7:58   TV timeout  
7:58   Maximus Edwards turnover (bad pass)  
8:05   Maximus Edwards defensive rebound  
8:07   Jayden Dawson misses two point layup  
8:22 +2 Garrett Johnson makes two point layup 26-18
8:27   Garrett Johnson offensive rebound  
8:29   Garrett Johnson misses two point layup  
8:49 +2 Des Watson makes two point layup (Miles Rubin assists) 26-16
9:12 +1 James Bishop IV makes regular free throw 2 of 2 24-16
9:12 +1 James Bishop IV makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-15
9:12   Des Watson shooting foul (James Bishop IV draws the foul)  
9:26 +3 Sheldon Edwards makes three point jump shot (Braden Norris assists) 24-14
9:33   James Bishop IV turnover (lost ball) (Braden Norris steals)  
9:58   Revolutionaries defensive rebound  
10:00   Jayden Dawson misses three point jump shot  
10:17   Ramblers defensive rebound  
10:19   James Bishop IV misses three point jump shot  
10:23   James Bishop IV offensive rebound  
10:25   Miles Rubin blocks Garrett Johnson's two point layup  
10:36   Ramblers turnover (shot clock violation)  
11:06   Dame Adelekun defensive rebound  
11:08   Darren Buchanan Jr. misses three point jump shot  
11:28 +2 Dame Adelekun makes two point layup 21-14
11:50 +2 Darren Buchanan Jr. makes two point layup 19-14
11:55   TV timeout  
11:55   Jalen Quinn personal foul  
12:07   Ramblers turnover (shot clock violation)  
12:43 +2 Darren Buchanan Jr. makes two point layup (James Bishop IV assists) 19-12
13:03   Jalen Quinn turnover (bad pass) (Darren Buchanan Jr. steals)  
13:13   Babatunde Akingbola personal foul (Jalen Quinn draws the foul)  
13:15   Jalen Quinn defensive rebound  
13:17   Jacoi Hutchinson misses three point jump shot  
13:50 +3 Braden Norris makes three point jump shot (Jayden Dawson assists) 19-10
13:58   Jalen Quinn defensive rebound  
14:00   Garrett Johnson misses three point jump shot  
14:24 +3 Jalen Quinn makes three point jump shot (Patrick Mwamba assists) 16-10
14:53   TV timeout  
14:53   Sheldon Edwards defensive rebound  
14:55   Sheldon Edwards blocks Darren Buchanan Jr.'s two point layup  
14:56   Maximus Edwards defensive rebound  
14:58   Sheldon Edwards misses three point jump shot  
15:01   Patrick Mwamba offensive rebound  
15:03   Des Watson misses three point jump shot  
15:07   Des Watson defensive rebound  
15:09   Babatunde Akingbola misses two point layup  
15:13   Babatunde Akingbola offensive rebound  
15:15   James Bishop IV misses two point layup  
15:24   Babatunde Akingbola defensive rebound  
15:26   Patrick Mwamba misses two point layup  
15:41 +2 James Bishop IV makes two point jump shot 13-10
15:57 +2 Des Watson makes two point jump shot 13-8
16:22 +3 Garrett Johnson makes three point jump shot (Maximus Edwards assists) 11-8
16:40   Miles Rubin personal foul (Babatunde Akingbola draws the foul)  
16:41   Babatunde Akingbola offensive rebound  
16:43   James Bishop IV misses two point jump shot  
17:02 +3 Sheldon Edwards makes three point jump shot (Braden Norris assists) 11-5
17:10   Miles Rubin defensive rebound  
17:12   Garrett Johnson misses three point jump shot  
17:38 +2 Miles Rubin makes two point layup (Des Watson assists) 8-5
17:50   Darren Buchanan Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Philip Alston steals)  
17:56   Darren Buchanan Jr. defensive rebound  
17:58   Sheldon Edwards misses three point jump shot  
18:13   Sheldon Edwards defensive rebound  
18:15   James Bishop IV misses three point jump shot  
18:29   Babatunde Akingbola defensive rebound  
18:31   Philip Alston misses two point jump shot  
18:41 +3 Garrett Johnson makes three point jump shot (James Bishop IV assists) 6-5
18:49   James Bishop IV defensive rebound  
18:51   Philip Alston misses three point jump shot  
19:04 +2 James Bishop IV makes two point layup 6-2
19:18 +3 Des Watson makes three point jump shot (Sheldon Edwards assists) 6-0
19:26   Darren Buchanan Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Braden Norris steals)  
19:44 +3 Sheldon Edwards makes three point jump shot (Braden Norris assists) 3-0
20:00   (Ramblers gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 26 21
Field Goals 10-23 (43.5%) 8-23 (34.8%)
3-Pointers 6-12 (50.0%) 3-11 (27.3%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 2-2 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 13 15
Offensive 2 4
Defensive 10 9
Team 1 2
Assists 8 4
Steals 3 1
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 1 4
Fouls 4 2
Technicals 0 0
13
S. Edwards G
9 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
9
G. Johnson G
8 PTS, 1 REB
12T
Key Players
00
. Edwards G 5.4 PPG 1.6 RPG 0.8 APG 45.1 FG%
00
. Johnson G 13.8 PPG 5.7 RPG 0.9 APG 44.5 FG%
Top Scorers
13
S. Edwards G 9 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
9
G. Johnson G 8 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
43.5 FG% 34.8
50.0 3PT FG% 27.3
0 FT% 100.0
Loyola Chi.
George Wash.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Johnson 8 1 0 3/8 2/5 0/0 0 - 0 1 0 1 0
J. Bishop IV 6 2 3 2/7 0/2 2/2 0 - 0 0 1 1 1
D. Buchanan Jr. 4 2 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 - 1 0 2 0 2
M. Edwards 0 2 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 2
B. Akingbola 0 4 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 0 2 2
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Johnson 8 1 0 3/8 2/5 0/0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0
J. Bishop IV 6 2 3 2/7 0/2 2/2 0 0 0 0 1 1 1
D. Buchanan Jr. 4 2 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 0 1 0 2 0 2
M. Edwards 0 2 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 1 0 2
B. Akingbola 0 4 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 0 0 0 0 2 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Autry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hutchinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Talipov - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Schroder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Cronin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Weluche-Ume - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Arrington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Smith Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Harvey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 21 13 4 8/23 3/11 2/2 2 0 1 1 4 4 9
