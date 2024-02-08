Spiraling Georgetown braces for visit by No. 1 UConn
After playing four games in 10 days, UConn enjoyed some much-needed downtime before Saturday's road tilt with Georgetown in Washington, D.C.
The top-ranked Huskies (21-2, 11-1 Big East) had three days to rest and refuel for the Hoyas (8-14, 1-10) after Tuesday's 71-62 home win over Butler, which pushed UConn's winning streak to 11 games.
"Our scheduling has been tough ... we've been playing a lot of teams that are coming off of a longer break," Huskies coach Dan Hurley said. " ... It's almost like the (Big East is) mad at us."
UConn's break is particularly timely for starting forward Alex Karaban, who is nursing a sprained right ankle.
Karaban managed seven points in 35 minutes against the Bulldogs after sitting out the Huskies' win at St. John's on Saturday afternoon.
Hurley credited Karaban for playing through pain on Tuesday but stressed the need for the sophomore to heal quickly, explaining that Karaban's value extends beyond when he has the ball in his hands.
"He's our security blanket," Hurley said. " ... It's like having that extra coach on the court."
Karaban is third on the team in scoring (14.2) and rebounding (5.6). He matched his career high with 26 points in UConn's 80-67 win over Georgetown on Jan. 14 in Hartford, Conn.
Even with Karaban limited, the Huskies' offense has hummed behind guard Cam Spencer, who has scored at least 20 points and made at least four 3-pointers in each of the last two games.
Spencer has flourished in his first season with the Huskies after stints at Rutgers and Loyola Maryland. The senior leads the defending national champions in 3-pointers (64) and 3-point percentage (.451).
"It's just a perfect marriage," said Hurley of Spencer, whose 15.5 scoring average ranks second on the team.
"This guy's wired the way we're wired. I'm just so happy that he's able to experience college basketball like this -- the bigness of it, the winning," Hurley said. "He hasn't had a chance to experience this, and he's over-delivered in every possible way."
Spencer orchestrated one of his finest performances as a Husky during last month's victory over the Hoyas when he drilled 5 of 7 treys and scored 20 points to complement his season-high-tying seven rebounds.
Georgetown has lost each of its last five games since its first encounter with UConn. It enters Saturday on a seven-game skid bookended by losses to Seton Hall.
The Hoyas fell to the Pirates 76-70 on Wednesday in Newark, N.J., but showed improvement on defense.
Seton Hall's scoring output was the first time Georgetown had surrendered fewer than 80 points since its 74-70 setback to the Pirates in Washington on Jan. 9. Wednesday's game also marked the first time the Hoyas held their opponent below 50 percent shooting from the field since their last win, a 68-65 home triumph over DePaul on Jan. 6.
"I was really proud of our men," Georgetown coach Ed Cooley said after Wednesday's loss. "I thought we competed today. I was proud of how we responded to our last home game (a 91-57 loss to then-No. 9 Marquette). Again, it's the Big East -- no matter who you play, you've gotta be prepared."
Supreme Cook and Dontrez Styles each logged 20 points for the Hoyas against Seton Hall. Jayden Epps, Georgetown's leading scorer with 18.3 points per game, added 15.
Epps made just 3 of 13 3-pointers for the Hoyas, who hit 25 percent of their season-high 40 attempts from deep.
--Field Level Media
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|7:41
|+2
|Samson Johnson makes two point alley-oop dunk (Tristen Newton assists)
|32-14
|7:42
|TV timeout
|7:42
|Rowan Brumbaugh personal foul (Stephon Castle draws the foul)
|7:47
|Cam Spencer defensive rebound
|7:49
|Rowan Brumbaugh misses two point jump shot
|8:08
|Huskies turnover (shot clock violation)
|8:40
|+2
|Wayne Bristol Jr. makes two point jump shot (Rowan Brumbaugh assists)
|30-14
|8:42
|Hoyas offensive rebound
|8:44
|Dontrez Styles misses two point jump shot
|9:07
|Hoyas 60 second timeout
|9:09
|+2
|Stephon Castle makes two point dunk (Tristen Newton assists)
|30-12
|9:22
|Huskies defensive rebound
|9:24
|Wayne Bristol Jr. misses three point jump shot
|9:46
|Hoyas 30 second timeout
|9:46
|+3
|Alex Karaban makes three point jump shot (Cam Spencer assists)
|28-12
|9:47
|Cam Spencer offensive rebound
|9:49
|Stephon Castle misses two point dunk
|9:54
|Tristen Newton offensive rebound
|9:56
|Alex Karaban misses three point jump shot
|10:07
|Huskies defensive rebound
|10:09
|Ismael Massoud misses three point jump shot
|10:13
|Wayne Bristol Jr. defensive rebound
|10:15
|Dontrez Styles blocks Jaylin Stewart's two point jump shot
|10:42
|Hoyas turnover (5-second violation)
|10:42
|Jaylin Stewart personal foul (Wayne Bristol Jr. draws the foul)
|10:43
|Wayne Bristol Jr. offensive rebound
|10:45
|Jayden Epps misses two point jump shot
|11:13
|+2
|Jaylin Stewart makes two point layup
|25-12
|11:16
|Jaylin Stewart offensive rebound
|11:18
|Hassan Diarra misses three point jump shot
|11:23
|Samson Johnson defensive rebound
|11:25
|Samson Johnson blocks Dontrez Styles's two point layup
|11:51
|TV timeout
|11:51
|Huskies offensive rebound
|11:53
|Dontrez Styles blocks Stephon Castle's two point layup
|11:56
|Rowan Brumbaugh turnover (lost ball) (Cam Spencer steals)
|12:10
|+2
|Stephon Castle makes two point cutting dunk (Cam Spencer assists)
|23-12
|12:24
|Supreme Cook turnover (offensive foul)
|12:24
|Supreme Cook offensive foul (Solomon Ball draws the foul)
|12:37
|+2
|Samson Johnson makes two point dunk (Hassan Diarra assists)
|21-12
|12:46
|+3
|Dontrez Styles makes three point jump shot (Rowan Brumbaugh assists)
|19-12
|12:54
|Dontrez Styles defensive rebound
|12:56
|Solomon Ball misses three point jump shot
|13:20
|+1
|Dontrez Styles makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|19-9
|13:20
|Solomon Ball shooting foul (Dontrez Styles draws the foul)
|13:20
|+2
|Dontrez Styles makes two point pullup jump shot (Rowan Brumbaugh assists)
|19-8
|13:50
|Hoyas 30 second timeout
|13:50
|+2
|Tristen Newton makes two point driving layup
|19-6
|13:56
|Samson Johnson defensive rebound
|13:58
|Jay Heath misses two point driving floating jump shot
|14:24
|+1
|Alex Karaban makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|17-6
|14:24
|Ismael Massoud shooting foul (Alex Karaban draws the foul)
|14:24
|+2
|Alex Karaban makes two point driving layup
|16-6
|14:30
|Cam Spencer defensive rebound
|14:32
|Dontrez Styles misses three point jump shot
|14:43
|+2
|Alex Karaban makes two point driving layup (Cam Spencer assists)
|14-6
|14:45
|Cam Spencer defensive rebound
|14:47
|Ismael Massoud misses three point jump shot
|15:00
|Jayden Epps offensive rebound
|15:02
|Donovan Clingan blocks Ismael Massoud's two point hook shot
|15:26
|+1
|Donovan Clingan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-6
|15:26
|+1
|Donovan Clingan makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-6
|15:26
|TV timeout
|15:26
|Ismael Massoud shooting foul (Donovan Clingan draws the foul)
|15:32
|Tristen Newton defensive rebound
|15:34
|Jayden Epps misses three point stepback jump shot
|15:47
|Stephon Castle turnover (lost ball) (Dontrez Styles steals)
|15:51
|Cam Spencer offensive rebound
|15:53
|Alex Karaban misses three point jump shot
|15:58
|Donovan Clingan offensive rebound
|16:00
|Cam Spencer misses three point jump shot
|16:07
|+2
|Dontrez Styles makes two point layup
|10-6
|16:12
|Dontrez Styles offensive rebound
|16:14
|Donovan Clingan blocks Dontrez Styles's two point layup
|16:20
|Ismael Massoud offensive rebound
|16:22
|Ismael Massoud misses two point jump shot
|16:43
|+2
|Alex Karaban makes two point cutting layup (Donovan Clingan assists)
|10-4
|17:06
|+2
|Jayden Epps makes two point driving layup
|8-4
|17:11
|Supreme Cook defensive rebound
|17:13
|Donovan Clingan misses two point layup
|17:17
|Donovan Clingan offensive rebound
|17:19
|Donovan Clingan misses two point layup
|17:41
|Donovan Clingan defensive rebound
|17:41
|Jayden Epps misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|17:41
|Jayden Epps misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:41
|Cam Spencer shooting foul (Jayden Epps draws the foul)
|18:15
|+3
|Cam Spencer makes three point jump shot (Donovan Clingan assists)
|8-2
|18:26
|Donovan Clingan defensive rebound
|18:28
|Jayden Epps misses three point stepback jump shot
|18:49
|+3
|Alex Karaban makes three point jump shot (Tristen Newton assists)
|5-2
|19:07
|+2
|Supreme Cook makes two point running dunk
|2-2
|19:11
|Tristen Newton turnover (lost ball) (Supreme Cook steals)
|19:26
|Dontrez Styles turnover (out of bounds)
|19:43
|+2
|Alex Karaban makes two point layup (Donovan Clingan assists)
|2-0
|20:00
|Donovan Clingan vs. Supreme Cook (Cam Spencer gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Samson Johnson makes two point alley-oop dunk (Tristen Newton assists)
|7:41
|Rowan Brumbaugh personal foul (Stephon Castle draws the foul)
|7:42
|Cam Spencer defensive rebound
|7:47
|Rowan Brumbaugh misses two point jump shot
|7:49
|Huskies turnover (shot clock violation)
|8:08
|+ 2
|Wayne Bristol Jr. makes two point jump shot (Rowan Brumbaugh assists)
|8:40
|Hoyas offensive rebound
|8:42
|Dontrez Styles misses two point jump shot
|8:44
|Hoyas 60 second timeout
|9:07
|+ 2
|Stephon Castle makes two point dunk (Tristen Newton assists)
|9:09
|Huskies defensive rebound
|9:22
|Team Stats
|Points
|32
|14
|Field Goals
|13-23 (56.5%)
|6-20 (30.0%)
|3-Pointers
|3-8 (37.5%)
|1-7 (14.3%)
|Free Throws
|3-3 (100.0%)
|1-3 (33.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|17
|8
|Offensive
|6
|4
|Defensive
|8
|3
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|10
|3
|Steals
|1
|2
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fouls
|3
|4
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|1 Connecticut 21-2
|80.9 PPG
|41.5 RPG
|17.5 APG
|Georgetown 8-14
|72.0 PPG
|38.3 RPG
|12.5 APG
|Top Scorers
|A. Karaban F
|15 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|D. Styles G
|8 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|
|56.5
|FG%
|30.0
|
|
|37.5
|3PT FG%
|14.3
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|33.3
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Karaban
|15
|0
|0
|6/8
|2/4
|1/1
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Johnson
|4
|2
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|S. Castle
|4
|0
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Spencer
|3
|5
|3
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|11
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|T. Newton
|2
|2
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Stewart
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|S. Ball
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|H. Diarra
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Roumoglou
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Johnson Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y. Singare
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ross
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Hurley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|32
|14
|10
|13/23
|3/8
|3/3
|3
|53
|1
|3
|2
|6
|8
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Styles
|8
|2
|0
|3/7
|1/2
|1/1
|0
|12
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|J. Epps
|2
|1
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|0/2
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|W. Bristol Jr.
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|R. Brumbaugh
|0
|0
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Fielder
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Mutombo
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. McKenna
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Bacote
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Montgomery
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Kazor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Asadallah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|14
|7
|3
|6/20
|1/7
|1/3
|4
|37
|2
|2
|3
|4
|3
