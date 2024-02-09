A date with reeling Notre Dame might be what Virginia Tech needs to end its own struggles -- especially on the road.

The Hokies eye a seventh straight victory over the Fighting Irish, who are mired in their own overall seven-game skid, when the teams meet Saturday night in Atlantic Coast Conference play at South Bend, Ind.

Virginia Tech (13-9, 5-6 ACC) won three straight from Jan. 20-27, but followed with back-to-back conference defeats to then-No. 7 Duke and Miami.

The Hokies led by nine at halftime at Miami last weekend but allowed the Hurricanes to shoot 55.6 percent while scoring 56 points in the second half of an 82-74 defeat.

The Hokies are 1-5 on the road, where the last four have been decided by a combined 25 points.

"We need the week (in between games)," Virginia Tech coach Mike Young said. "I've got to do a better job of coaching them."

Virginia Tech is fourth in the ACC in shooting 46.6 percent, but opponents are at 43.9 percent.

Notre Dame ranks last in the league in field-goal percentage (39.8). The Irish (7-16, 2-10) are also at the bottom of the ACC in averaging 13.7 turnovers.

The Hokies have averaged 77.5 points and shot 50.7 percent during their six-game winning streak over Notre Dame.

More recently, the Irish have averaged 57.4 points, on 39.1-percent shooting, just 8.9 assists and 14.9 turnovers while going 0-7 since winning in overtime at Georgia Tech on Jan. 9.

Those statistical shortcomings were pronounced in Wednesday's 71-53 loss at No. 9 Duke, which also held a 43-35 rebounding advantage. Despite a third straight loss by 10 or more points, first-year coach Micah Shrewsberry won't give up on his young and rebuilding roster.

"I thought our guys fought hard and continue to fight hard," Shrewsberry said.

Notre Dame freshman Markus Burton averages a team-leading 16.2 points. He is shooting 48.4 percent in the last seven games, but he also leads the ACC averaging 4.0 turnovers.

Right behind Burton is Virginia Tech's Sean Pedulla (15.8 points, 4.6 assists), who averages 3.7 turnovers. Pedulla scored 21 points at Miami but with seven turnovers.

