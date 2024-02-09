Washington has lost four of its past five games and Oregon State is on a three-game losing streak entering Saturday's game between the teams in Corvallis, Ore.

Washington (12-11, 4-8 Pac-12) is coming off an 85-80 loss at Oregon on Thursday after nearly overcoming a 20-point second-half deficit.

Oregon State (11-12, 3-9) lost at home to Washington State 64-58 despite outshooting the Cougars from the field (44.9 percent to 40 percent) and leading in second-chance points (9-6), bench points (21-5) and points in the paint (24-16).

Coach Wayne Tinkle felt the Beavers were done in by 13 turnovers.

"I'm proud of the fight tonight against a good, physical defensive team," Tinkle said. "We shot a decent percentage. But man, just some brain-lock plays cost us."

The Beavers made 3 of 12 shot attempts from 3-point range while Washington State was 11 of 23 from beyond the arc.

Jordan Pope finished with 12 points on 5-for-11 shooting to lead Oregon State. Tyler Bilodeau had 11 points and five rebounds, while Michael Rataj had 10 points behind 4-of-5 shooting off the bench.

Washington rallied at Oregon from a deficit of 66-46 with 10:25 remaining to 75-74 with 2:13 left. The Huskies got back in the game by hitting five consecutive shots from the field while Oregon missed nine straight.

Four made free throws by Oregon's Jermaine Couisnard in the last 19 seconds cemented the win for the Ducks.

"We put ourselves in a position late," Washington coach Mike Hopkins said. "We had a chance to take the lead but just couldn't do it. We need to be able to bounce back and get the split (with a win at Oregon State)."

Sahvir Wheeler had 16 points and seven assists against Oregon. Keion Brooks Jr. and Braxton Meah each had 15 points. Meah also finished with 12 rebounds.

Washington defeated Oregon State 79-72 in Seattle on Jan. 6. That began a stretch during which the Huskies won three of four games.

