No. 11 Wisconsin looks to halt slide at Rutgers
Stuck in a three-game losing streak, No. 11 Wisconsin wants to shore up its defense as it heads east to face Rutgers on Saturday in Piscataway, N.J.
The Badgers (16-7, 8-4 Big Ten) dropped a close game to No. 2 Purdue last Sunday, but the other losses came in surprise fashion on the road. The skid began with an 80-72 overtime loss at Nebraska, and on Wednesday, Wisconsin fell 72-68 at Michigan -- which had lost five straight games and sat last in the league entering the game.
"We can't be starting the game trading baskets because it gives them confidence on the offensive end," veteran forward Tyler Wahl told reporters postgame, "and it doesn't set the tone for how we've played basketball at this program forever."
Michigan shot 45.1 percent from the field, the third straight game that Wisconsin allowed at least 44.8 percent field-goal shooting. The Badgers also allowed Penn State to make 53.3 percent of its shots in an upset loss last month, so lax defense has become a recurring theme.
"The combination of defensively not getting the ball leveled off and stopped, fouling too much in the second half and the turnovers. That is the game right there," Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said.
Wisconsin has allowed 19, 18 and 19 made free throws during the losing streak.
AJ Storr continues to lead Wisconsin's efficient offense with 16.5 points per game. Wahl adds 11.7 points on 57.1 percent shooting from the floor.
Rutgers (12-10, 4-7) may prove to be a bigger challenge than expected for the Badgers. The Scarlet Knights are coming off a pair of road victories over Michigan and Maryland that ended a three-game skid.
The key difference for Rutgers has been adding guard Jeremiah Williams to the starting lineup. Due in part to a sports betting suspension stemming from his time at Iowa State, Williams was not eligible to play until a district court granted an injunction last weekend.
He made his Rutgers debut against Michigan and scored 10 points with six rebounds. In Tuesday's 56-53 win over Maryland, he scored 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including 2-for-2 from the arc.
"I think we needed that, his spark," teammate Mawot Mag told NJ.com. "That was one thing we were missing."
Aundre Hyatt, Rutgers' leading scorer at 11.4 points per game, moved to a bench role to make room for Williams in the lineup.
Saturday's game will pit Wisconsin 7-footer Steven Crowl (10.9 points, 7.5 rebounds per game) against Rutgers' Clifford Omoruyi (10.9 ppg, 8.9 rpg). Omoruyi also averages 3.0 blocks per game and was named to the 15-man watch list for Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.
Wisconsin is just 3-5 in true road games, while Rutgers is 9-3 at home. In their only meeting last season, Rutgers won 58-57 at Wisconsin, with Omoruyi providing 12 points, eight boards and two blocks. But the last time the Badgers played in New Jersey, they prevailed 66-61 on Feb. 26, 2022.
--Field Level Media
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|4:24
|Emmanuel Ogbole turnover (offensive foul)
|4:24
|Emmanuel Ogbole offensive foul (Tyler Wahl draws the foul)
|4:32
|Jeremiah Williams defensive rebound
|4:34
|Steven Crowl misses two point hook shot
|4:50
|Chucky Hepburn defensive rebound
|4:52
|Jeremiah Williams misses two point jump shot
|5:03
|Nolan Winter turnover (traveling)
|5:27
|+3
|Aundre Hyatt makes three point jump shot (Derek Simpson assists)
|24-33
|5:28
|Emmanuel Ogbole offensive rebound
|5:30
|Jeremiah Williams misses two point layup
|5:44
|+1
|Chucky Hepburn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-30
|5:44
|+1
|Chucky Hepburn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-30
|5:44
|Aundre Hyatt personal foul (Chucky Hepburn draws the foul)
|6:00
|Scarlet Knights 30 second timeout
|6:02
|+3
|Noah Fernandes makes three point jump shot (Emmanuel Ogbole assists)
|22-30
|6:30
|+3
|Connor Essegian makes three point jump shot (Markus Ilver assists)
|22-27
|6:46
|+2
|Jeremiah Williams makes two point layup
|19-27
|6:53
|Jeremiah Williams defensive rebound
|6:55
|Connor Essegian misses two point jump shot
|7:08
|Derek Simpson turnover (lost ball) (Chucky Hepburn steals)
|7:18
|+1
|AJ Storr makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|19-25
|7:18
|Jeremiah Williams shooting foul (AJ Storr draws the foul)
|7:18
|+2
|AJ Storr makes two point layup (Chucky Hepburn assists)
|18-25
|7:44
|+2
|Jeremiah Williams makes two point layup
|16-25
|7:54
|TV timeout
|7:54
|Carter Gilmore turnover (back court violation)
|8:01
|Mawot Mag turnover (offensive foul)
|8:01
|Mawot Mag offensive foul
|8:16
|+2
|AJ Storr makes two point layup
|16-23
|8:22
|Tyler Wahl defensive rebound
|8:24
|Mawot Mag misses two point layup
|8:31
|Tyler Wahl turnover (bad pass) (Mawot Mag steals)
|8:42
|+2
|Clifford Omoruyi makes two point layup (Jeremiah Williams assists)
|14-23
|9:14
|+2
|Connor Essegian makes two point layup
|14-21
|9:28
|Badgers 30 second timeout
|9:32
|+3
|Noah Fernandes makes three point jump shot (Clifford Omoruyi assists)
|12-21
|9:42
|Chucky Hepburn turnover (bad pass)
|9:53
|Derek Simpson personal foul (AJ Storr draws the foul)
|9:56
|Steven Crowl defensive rebound
|9:58
|Aundre Hyatt misses two point layup
|10:21
|+1
|Steven Crowl makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|12-18
|10:21
|Clifford Omoruyi shooting foul (Steven Crowl draws the foul)
|10:21
|+2
|Steven Crowl makes two point dunk (Chucky Hepburn assists)
|11-18
|10:41
|Steven Crowl defensive rebound
|10:43
|Mawot Mag misses two point jump shot
|11:06
|Steven Crowl turnover (bad pass) (Clifford Omoruyi steals)
|11:19
|+2
|Aundre Hyatt makes two point layup (Derek Simpson assists)
|9-18
|11:24
|Derek Simpson defensive rebound
|11:26
|Chucky Hepburn misses two point jump shot
|11:38
|TV timeout
|11:38
|Noah Fernandes personal foul
|12:00
|Steven Crowl defensive rebound
|12:02
|Aundre Hyatt misses three point jump shot
|12:13
|Aundre Hyatt defensive rebound
|12:15
|Clifford Omoruyi blocks Tyler Wahl's two point layup
|12:26
|Jamichael Davis turnover (lost ball) (Chucky Hepburn steals)
|12:36
|Noah Fernandes defensive rebound
|12:38
|Connor Essegian misses three point jump shot
|12:52
|Steven Crowl defensive rebound
|12:54
|Gavin Griffiths misses three point jump shot
|13:03
|Aundre Hyatt defensive rebound
|13:05
|AJ Storr misses two point jump shot
|13:08
|+2
|Gavin Griffiths makes two point layup (Jamichael Davis assists)
|9-16
|13:18
|Carter Gilmore turnover (lost ball) (Jeremiah Williams steals)
|13:31
|+1
|Clifford Omoruyi makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|9-14
|13:31
|Max Klesmit shooting foul (Clifford Omoruyi draws the foul)
|13:31
|+2
|Clifford Omoruyi makes two point layup (Jeremiah Williams assists)
|9-13
|13:51
|Jamichael Davis defensive rebound
|13:53
|Connor Essegian misses three point jump shot
|14:01
|Connor Essegian defensive rebound
|14:03
|Aundre Hyatt misses three point jump shot
|14:14
|+1
|AJ Storr makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|9-11
|14:14
|+1
|AJ Storr makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|8-11
|14:14
|Aundre Hyatt shooting foul (AJ Storr draws the foul)
|14:25
|Emmanuel Ogbole turnover (lost ball) (Chucky Hepburn steals)
|14:32
|Emmanuel Ogbole offensive rebound
|14:34
|Derek Simpson misses two point jump shot
|14:39
|Jamichael Davis defensive rebound
|14:41
|AJ Storr misses three point jump shot
|14:52
|Tyler Wahl defensive rebound
|14:54
|Gavin Griffiths misses two point layup
|15:18
|+2
|AJ Storr makes two point layup
|7-11
|15:25
|TV timeout
|15:25
|Badgers offensive rebound
|15:27
|Clifford Omoruyi blocks Tyler Wahl's two point layup
|15:35
|Steven Crowl defensive rebound
|15:37
|Jeremiah Williams misses two point jump shot
|15:57
|+3
|Max Klesmit makes three point jump shot (Chucky Hepburn assists)
|5-11
|16:11
|Tyler Wahl defensive rebound
|16:13
|Mawot Mag misses two point jump shot
|16:20
|Derek Simpson defensive rebound
|16:22
|Jamichael Davis blocks Max Klesmit's two point layup
|16:34
|+2
|Clifford Omoruyi makes two point jump shot (Jeremiah Williams assists)
|2-11
|16:54
|+2
|AJ Storr makes two point layup
|2-9
|16:59
|Steven Crowl defensive rebound
|17:01
|Clifford Omoruyi misses two point layup
|17:09
|Chucky Hepburn turnover (lost ball) (Mawot Mag steals)
|17:24
|+2
|Jamichael Davis makes two point jump shot (Jeremiah Williams assists)
|0-9
|17:35
|Clifford Omoruyi defensive rebound
|17:37
|AJ Storr misses three point jump shot
|17:46
|Steven Crowl offensive rebound
|17:48
|Max Klesmit misses three point jump shot
|18:13
|Chucky Hepburn defensive rebound
|18:15
|Derek Simpson misses two point jump shot
|18:37
|Tyler Wahl turnover (lost ball) (Derek Simpson steals)
|18:56
|+2
|Jeremiah Williams makes two point jump shot
|0-7
|19:04
|Badgers turnover (10-second violation)
|19:14
|+1
|Mawot Mag makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|0-5
|19:14
|Max Klesmit shooting foul (Mawot Mag draws the foul)
|19:14
|+2
|Mawot Mag makes two point layup (Derek Simpson assists)
|0-4
|19:19
|AJ Storr turnover (bad pass) (Derek Simpson steals)
|19:47
|+2
|Clifford Omoruyi makes two point alley-oop dunk (Jeremiah Williams assists)
|0-2
|20:00
|Steven Crowl vs. Clifford Omoruyi (Scarlet Knights gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|40.0
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Storr
|11
|0
|0
|4/7
|0/2
|3/3
|0
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Essegian
|5
|1
|0
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|S. Crowl
|3
|7
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|11
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|C. Hepburn
|2
|2
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|15
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|T. Wahl
|0
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Williams
|6
|2
|5
|3/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|A. Hyatt
|5
|2
|0
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Davis
|2
|2
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|D. Simpson
|0
|2
|3
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|13
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|E. Ogbole
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
