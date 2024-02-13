It's been nearly two years since Notre Dame won back-to-back ACC games.

And even longer since Georgia Tech beat the Fighting Irish on the road.

Looking to build off a much-needed victory, the Irish aim to hand the Yellow Jackets a fourth straight defeat Wednesday night at South Bend, Ind.

Notre Dame (8-16, 3-10) snapped a seven-game skid with Saturday's 74-66 home victory over Virginia Tech.

Markus Burton continued his impressive freshman season with 16 points, while matching a career high with eight assists and setting his personal best with six steals. Notre Dame shot 49.1 percent and held the Hokies to 27 second-half points to also snap a five-game home slide.

"This team has shown resiliency with how we keep showing up and playing every day," Irish coach Micah Shrewsberry said.

Now the Irish, who scored more than 61 points for the first time in eight games, try to win two straight ACC contests for the first time since beating Syracuse and this same Georgia Tech program Feb. 23 and 26, 2022, respectively.

Prior to Saturday, Notre Dame's most recent victory was 75-68 in overtime at Georgia Tech on Jan. 9.

The Yellow Jackets (10-14, 3-10) have lost 11 of 13 and the last two by a combined 41 points. Meanwhile, they've dropped nine straight at Notre Dame dating back to Feb. 24, 1990.

This season, Georgia Tech is 2-7 on the road. The Yellow Jackets were outscored 27-8 over the final 8:15 of Saturday's 79-67 loss at Louisville.

"We've got to be good as a unit. We're not good enough as individuals," said coach Damon Stoudamire, whose team has not won since a 74-73 shocker against then-No. 3 North Carolina on Jan. 30.

Georgia Tech's Miles Kelly shot 11-for-20 for a career-high 36 points Saturday. He made seven 3s and scored 25 against the Irish last month.

While Georgia Tech held Burton to 12 points in that matchup, fellow Notre Dame freshman Braeden Shrewsberry scored a career-high 25 as both teams shot below 40 percent.

--Field Level Media