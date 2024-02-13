Georgia Tech seeking elusive victory at Notre Dame
It's been nearly two years since Notre Dame won back-to-back ACC games.
And even longer since Georgia Tech beat the Fighting Irish on the road.
Looking to build off a much-needed victory, the Irish aim to hand the Yellow Jackets a fourth straight defeat Wednesday night at South Bend, Ind.
Notre Dame (8-16, 3-10) snapped a seven-game skid with Saturday's 74-66 home victory over Virginia Tech.
Markus Burton continued his impressive freshman season with 16 points, while matching a career high with eight assists and setting his personal best with six steals. Notre Dame shot 49.1 percent and held the Hokies to 27 second-half points to also snap a five-game home slide.
"This team has shown resiliency with how we keep showing up and playing every day," Irish coach Micah Shrewsberry said.
Now the Irish, who scored more than 61 points for the first time in eight games, try to win two straight ACC contests for the first time since beating Syracuse and this same Georgia Tech program Feb. 23 and 26, 2022, respectively.
Prior to Saturday, Notre Dame's most recent victory was 75-68 in overtime at Georgia Tech on Jan. 9.
The Yellow Jackets (10-14, 3-10) have lost 11 of 13 and the last two by a combined 41 points. Meanwhile, they've dropped nine straight at Notre Dame dating back to Feb. 24, 1990.
This season, Georgia Tech is 2-7 on the road. The Yellow Jackets were outscored 27-8 over the final 8:15 of Saturday's 79-67 loss at Louisville.
"We've got to be good as a unit. We're not good enough as individuals," said coach Damon Stoudamire, whose team has not won since a 74-73 shocker against then-No. 3 North Carolina on Jan. 30.
Georgia Tech's Miles Kelly shot 11-for-20 for a career-high 36 points Saturday. He made seven 3s and scored 25 against the Irish last month.
While Georgia Tech held Burton to 12 points in that matchup, fellow Notre Dame freshman Braeden Shrewsberry scored a career-high 25 as both teams shot below 40 percent.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Georgia Tech 10-14
|71.8 PPG
|41.6 RPG
|13.0 APG
|Notre Dame 8-16
|62.0 PPG
|39.1 RPG
|9.8 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Kelly
|24
|31.8
|14.8
|5.9
|1.8
|0.60
|0.30
|2.0
|37.3
|31.4
|70.5
|1.2
|4.8
|B. Ndongo
|21
|27
|11.9
|8.0
|0.8
|0.80
|1.20
|2.4
|57.7
|30.0
|59.0
|2.5
|5.5
|K. Reeves Jr.
|24
|30.2
|10.5
|4.0
|0.8
|0.60
|0.60
|1.3
|41.4
|39.6
|81.8
|1
|3
|N. George
|21
|29.2
|9.8
|2.1
|4.9
|0.40
|0.10
|1.9
|39.7
|28.2
|69.5
|0.4
|1.7
|K. Sturdivant
|24
|19.3
|8.4
|2.1
|2.8
|0.60
|0.00
|1.3
|42.1
|37.5
|87.8
|0.3
|1.8
|D. Coleman
|23
|20.1
|6.2
|2.6
|0.6
|0.50
|0.20
|0.3
|39.8
|36.3
|60.0
|0.9
|1.7
|T. Claude
|24
|18
|5.2
|5.2
|0.8
|0.40
|0.50
|0.9
|50.0
|14.3
|65.6
|2.5
|2.7
|T. Gapare
|21
|16.7
|4.4
|2.7
|0.5
|0.40
|1.10
|0.7
|31.7
|18.6
|63.6
|0.7
|2
|A. Abram
|10
|10.7
|3.4
|1.7
|1.1
|0.10
|0.20
|0.9
|26.2
|20.0
|61.5
|0.2
|1.5
|C. Murphy
|9
|7.4
|2.2
|1.0
|0.2
|0.20
|0.20
|0.1
|43.8
|46.2
|0.0
|0
|1
|I. Sacko
|17
|10
|1.8
|2.2
|0.2
|0.50
|0.10
|0.6
|44.4
|25.0
|33.3
|0.8
|1.4
|E. Dowuona
|18
|9.6
|1.0
|1.4
|0.1
|0.10
|0.30
|0.4
|42.9
|0.0
|0.0
|0.8
|0.6
|M. Miguel
|1
|2
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|E. Nichols
|2
|2
|0.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|1.5
|Total
|24
|0.0
|71.8
|41.6
|13.0
|4.60
|4.30
|12.3
|41.7
|32.4
|68.7
|12.0
|26.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Burton
|24
|33.1
|16.2
|3.2
|4.2
|1.80
|0.30
|3.9
|41.5
|29.5
|81.5
|0.6
|2.6
|B. Shrewsberry
|24
|26.8
|9.4
|2.4
|0.8
|0.50
|0.00
|1.2
|39.1
|36.3
|86.4
|0.1
|2.3
|J. Konieczny
|24
|26.4
|8.8
|5.4
|0.7
|0.80
|0.30
|1.3
|38.5
|30.9
|83.0
|1.6
|3.8
|T. Davis
|23
|25
|7.8
|5.1
|0.8
|0.50
|0.40
|1.5
|47.8
|10.3
|69.0
|1.6
|3.5
|J. Roper II
|22
|25.6
|6.3
|4.3
|0.6
|1.00
|0.20
|1.0
|38.8
|31.4
|48.0
|1.1
|3.2
|C. Booth
|24
|17.8
|5.8
|4.1
|0.5
|0.20
|0.60
|0.7
|39.4
|26.7
|56.3
|0.7
|3.4
|K. Njie
|20
|24.9
|4.5
|5.7
|0.7
|0.30
|0.80
|1.6
|36.4
|16.7
|72.7
|2.2
|3.6
|L. Imes
|22
|17.5
|2.3
|2.4
|1.2
|0.50
|0.10
|0.8
|35.4
|23.1
|84.6
|0.1
|2.3
|M. Zona
|24
|11.4
|2.3
|2.3
|0.5
|0.30
|0.20
|0.3
|43.8
|35.7
|36.4
|1
|1.2
|T. Sanders Jr.
|5
|2.4
|1.2
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|40.0
|40.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|T. Hattan
|4
|1.5
|0.8
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|33.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|A. Wade
|6
|3.5
|0.3
|0.2
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.2
|R. Braiton
|4
|3.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|T. Crowe
|4
|2
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Z. Harbaugh
|2
|2.5
|0.0
|1.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|J. Kelly
|4
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|24
|0.0
|62.0
|39.1
|9.8
|5.90
|2.60
|13.5
|40.2
|30.3
|72.4
|10.0
|26.3
-
BU
ARMY0
0124 O/U
+1
6:00pm
-
MIST
PSU0
0143.5 O/U
+3
6:30pm BTN
-
PRES
NCAS0
0148.5 O/U
-11
6:30pm
-
RMU
YSU0
0146.5 O/U
-10
6:30pm
-
AMER
NAVY0
0129.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
CHST
EKY0
0142.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
ETSU
CHAT0
0140 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
GT
ND0
0133 O/U
-4
7:00pm ACCN
-
GWEB
CHSO0
0143.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
HC
COLG0
0140 O/U
-18.5
7:00pm
-
IUPU
DET0
0143.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
JU
KNSW0
0153 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
L-MD
LAF0
0127.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm
-
MIA
CLEM0
0151.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm ESP2
-
MIL
CLST0
0157 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
UNCG
CIT0
0134.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
NKY
GB0
0138 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
OAK
PFW0
0152 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
STBN
FOR0
0139 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
TLSA
USF0
0148.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
MASS
RICH0
0143.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
UNF
QUEEN0
0164.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
SCUP
HIPT0
0152 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
VMI
FURM0
0166.5 O/U
-23
7:00pm
-
WOFF
MER0
0138 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
XAV
HALL0
0146 O/U
-3
7:00pm CBSSN
-
SIU
BELM0
0146 O/U
-3.5
7:30pm
-
UIC
BRAD0
0141 O/U
-14.5
8:00pm
-
MOSU
MURR0
0137.5 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm
-
UNI
VALP0
0144 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm
-
JOES
LCHI0
0150.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
IOWA
MD0
0147.5 O/U
-5
8:30pm BTN
-
11SC
13AUB0
0137.5 O/U
-11.5
8:30pm SECN
-
ORST
ASU0
0137 O/U
-7
9:00pm PACN
-
8TENN
ARK0
0151 O/U
+8.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
1UCONN
DEP0
0141.5 O/U
+24.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
WCU
SAM0
0154.5 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
UTST
WYO0
0148.5 O/U
+8
10:00pm FS1
-
UNLV
FRES0
0138 O/U
+5
11:00pm CBSSN