Seeking consistency, Iowa out to avenge earlier loss to Maryland
Iowa and Maryland have contrasting strengths and weaknesses, but both teams are struggling to sustain success ahead of their Big Ten meeting on Wednesday in College Park, Md.
The Hawkeyes (14-10, 6-7 Big Ten) boast one of the Big Ten's best shooting efficiencies (46.9 percent) and scoring averages (79 points per game) in conference play, yet they've oscillated between wins and losses throughout their last six games. Iowa's defense has been shoddy throughout the Big Ten slate, allowing a league-worst 80.5 points per game.
Meanwhile, the Terrapins (13-11, 5-8) have lost three straight despite an elite defense that surrenders 65 points per game to Big Ten opponents and limits them to a league-leading 41.4 percent clip from the field. Scoring and shooting have been problematic all season for Maryland, which manages a conference-worst 64.7 points and shoots 39.1 percent in Big Ten games.
The teams' initial meeting on Jan. 24 in Iowa City was expectedly tight. The Terrapins held the Hawkeyes to their lowest scoring output throughout the Big Ten campaign, while Maryland's offense did just enough to eke out a 69-67 win, keyed by Jahmir Young's game-winning layup in the final seconds.
Aside from that victory, the Terrapins have routinely crumbled in close contests. Maryland is 1-7 in games decided by four points or fewer, the latest setback being Saturday's 79-75 double-overtime loss at Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio.
The Terrapins' seven missed free throws between the final minute of regulation and the end of the game were the most glaring missed opportunities.
"We're a free throw (away) here or shot away here," Maryland coach Kevin Willard said, per The Diamondback student newspaper. "It seems like it's been (that way) the whole year."
Unlike the Terrapins, Iowa finished its latest game with a flourish. The Hawkeyes soared back from a 20-point deficit in the final 16:11 to beat Minnesota 90-85 on Sunday in Iowa City.
Payton Sandfort, who tallied 21 points and eight rebounds in the win, said the comeback symbolized the team's resilience that has persisted despite its inconsistent campaign.
"That's just kind of who we are," Sandfort said. "And that's who we've been the whole year. We've had our backs up against the wall a ton."
Sandfort's 15.0 scoring average for Iowa is second behind guard Tony Perkins' 15.6. Young leads Maryland with 20.9 points per game.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Perkins
|24
|30.1
|15.6
|4.2
|4.3
|1.80
|0.50
|1.6
|47.8
|32.1
|80.2
|1.3
|2.9
|P. Sandfort
|24
|28.8
|15.0
|6.6
|2.5
|0.80
|0.30
|1.4
|45.9
|38.2
|90.0
|1.3
|5.4
|B. Krikke
|24
|29.1
|14.6
|4.8
|1.5
|0.80
|0.20
|1.3
|54.1
|35.7
|73.3
|1.7
|3
|O. Freeman
|24
|21.6
|10.9
|6.3
|1.0
|1.10
|1.70
|1.0
|64.3
|0.0
|67.2
|2.4
|3.9
|P. McCaffery
|21
|23.5
|9.4
|3.0
|1.4
|0.50
|0.30
|1.0
|43.6
|26.3
|82.5
|0.2
|2.9
|J. Dix
|24
|20.6
|7.3
|2.1
|1.7
|0.60
|0.30
|0.8
|54.2
|45.5
|89.7
|0.4
|1.7
|D. Bowen
|24
|13.7
|4.5
|1.3
|2.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.6
|39.6
|22.2
|84.6
|0.6
|0.7
|B. Harding
|24
|11.3
|3.2
|0.6
|2.7
|1.00
|0.00
|0.8
|31.8
|30.0
|81.3
|0
|0.5
|P. Sandfort
|22
|9
|2.7
|1.2
|0.5
|0.20
|0.10
|0.1
|34.4
|34.2
|66.7
|0.1
|1
|L. Dembele
|22
|11.6
|1.8
|2.3
|0.4
|0.60
|0.30
|0.8
|32.7
|23.8
|33.3
|0.6
|1.7
|C. Kingsbury
|5
|3.4
|1.0
|1.4
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|40.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.2
|1.2
|L. Laketa
|4
|3
|1.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|100.0
|100.0
|25.0
|0
|0
|E. Brauns
|16
|3.8
|0.6
|1.1
|0.1
|0.10
|0.30
|0.3
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.8
|J. Cater
|4
|3
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|S. Hutchison
|3
|3
|0.0
|1.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.7
|Total
|24
|0.0
|84.2
|39.6
|18.0
|7.80
|3.80
|10.0
|48.0
|34.1
|77.9
|10.5
|25.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Young
|23
|35.5
|20.9
|5.0
|4.0
|1.40
|0.30
|3.0
|41.4
|36.1
|90.5
|1.3
|3.7
|J. Reese
|24
|31.7
|13.3
|10.0
|1.2
|1.20
|2.10
|2.2
|50.9
|0.0
|56.5
|3.3
|6.6
|D. Scott
|24
|30.4
|11.3
|4.9
|1.0
|0.70
|0.40
|1.3
|41.0
|34.5
|79.7
|1.4
|3.5
|D. Harris-Smith
|24
|28.8
|6.4
|4.5
|2.2
|1.00
|0.20
|1.9
|34.2
|16.7
|61.3
|1.2
|3.3
|J. Geronimo
|23
|24.3
|5.8
|3.8
|0.5
|0.80
|1.40
|1.0
|43.4
|15.8
|70.7
|1.8
|2
|J. Long
|22
|19.7
|5.0
|1.2
|1.5
|0.70
|0.10
|1.0
|42.2
|34.0
|75.0
|0.3
|1
|J. Kaiser Jr.
|24
|18
|3.7
|2.2
|0.3
|0.90
|0.10
|0.5
|23.4
|24.1
|76.2
|0.8
|1.4
|N. Batchelor
|21
|7.1
|1.6
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|31.3
|31.0
|100.0
|0
|0.2
|C. Swanton-Rodger
|22
|6.1
|1.6
|1.4
|0.0
|0.10
|0.40
|0.4
|68.2
|0.0
|37.5
|0.6
|0.8
|M. Traore
|8
|8.6
|1.5
|1.3
|0.1
|0.00
|0.10
|0.1
|40.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.6
|0.6
|J. Lamothe
|9
|9.7
|1.3
|1.0
|0.4
|0.40
|0.10
|0.8
|30.8
|22.2
|50.0
|0.2
|0.8
|B. Murphy
|4
|2.3
|1.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|20.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.3
|0
|L. Sotell
|4
|1.5
|0.5
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|24
|0.0
|69.1
|40.3
|10.7
|6.80
|5.00
|12.1
|40.8
|29.1
|71.1
|12.2
|24.7
-
BU
ARMY0
0124 O/U
+1
6:00pm
-
MIST
PSU0
0143.5 O/U
+3
6:30pm BTN
-
PRES
NCAS0
0148.5 O/U
-11
6:30pm
-
RMU
YSU0
0146.5 O/U
-10
6:30pm
-
AMER
NAVY0
0129.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
CHST
EKY0
0142.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
ETSU
CHAT0
0140 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
GT
ND0
0133 O/U
-4
7:00pm ACCN
-
GWEB
CHSO0
0143.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
HC
COLG0
0140 O/U
-18.5
7:00pm
-
IUPU
DET0
0143.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
JU
KNSW0
0153 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
L-MD
LAF0
0127.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm
-
MIA
CLEM0
0151.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm ESP2
-
MIL
CLST0
0157 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
UNCG
CIT0
0134.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
NKY
GB0
0138 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
OAK
PFW0
0152 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
STBN
FOR0
0139 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
TLSA
USF0
0148.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
MASS
RICH0
0143.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
UNF
QUEEN0
0164.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
SCUP
HIPT0
0152 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
VMI
FURM0
0166.5 O/U
-23
7:00pm
-
WOFF
MER0
0138 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
XAV
HALL0
0146 O/U
-3
7:00pm CBSSN
-
SIU
BELM0
0146 O/U
-3.5
7:30pm
-
UIC
BRAD0
0141 O/U
-14.5
8:00pm
-
MOSU
MURR0
0137.5 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm
-
UNI
VALP0
0144 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm
-
JOES
LCHI0
0150.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
IOWA
MD0
0147.5 O/U
-5
8:30pm BTN
-
11SC
13AUB0
0137.5 O/U
-11.5
8:30pm SECN
-
ORST
ASU0
0137 O/U
-7
9:00pm PACN
-
8TENN
ARK0
0151 O/U
+8.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
1UCONN
DEP0
0141.5 O/U
+24.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
WCU
SAM0
0154.5 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
UTST
WYO0
0148.5 O/U
+8
10:00pm FS1
-
UNLV
FRES0
0138 O/U
+5
11:00pm CBSSN