Iowa and Maryland have contrasting strengths and weaknesses, but both teams are struggling to sustain success ahead of their Big Ten meeting on Wednesday in College Park, Md.

The Hawkeyes (14-10, 6-7 Big Ten) boast one of the Big Ten's best shooting efficiencies (46.9 percent) and scoring averages (79 points per game) in conference play, yet they've oscillated between wins and losses throughout their last six games. Iowa's defense has been shoddy throughout the Big Ten slate, allowing a league-worst 80.5 points per game.

Meanwhile, the Terrapins (13-11, 5-8) have lost three straight despite an elite defense that surrenders 65 points per game to Big Ten opponents and limits them to a league-leading 41.4 percent clip from the field. Scoring and shooting have been problematic all season for Maryland, which manages a conference-worst 64.7 points and shoots 39.1 percent in Big Ten games.

The teams' initial meeting on Jan. 24 in Iowa City was expectedly tight. The Terrapins held the Hawkeyes to their lowest scoring output throughout the Big Ten campaign, while Maryland's offense did just enough to eke out a 69-67 win, keyed by Jahmir Young's game-winning layup in the final seconds.

Aside from that victory, the Terrapins have routinely crumbled in close contests. Maryland is 1-7 in games decided by four points or fewer, the latest setback being Saturday's 79-75 double-overtime loss at Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio.

The Terrapins' seven missed free throws between the final minute of regulation and the end of the game were the most glaring missed opportunities.

"We're a free throw (away) here or shot away here," Maryland coach Kevin Willard said, per The Diamondback student newspaper. "It seems like it's been (that way) the whole year."

Unlike the Terrapins, Iowa finished its latest game with a flourish. The Hawkeyes soared back from a 20-point deficit in the final 16:11 to beat Minnesota 90-85 on Sunday in Iowa City.

Payton Sandfort, who tallied 21 points and eight rebounds in the win, said the comeback symbolized the team's resilience that has persisted despite its inconsistent campaign.

"That's just kind of who we are," Sandfort said. "And that's who we've been the whole year. We've had our backs up against the wall a ton."

Sandfort's 15.0 scoring average for Iowa is second behind guard Tony Perkins' 15.6. Young leads Maryland with 20.9 points per game.

