Arizona St. seeks more home success vs. Oregon St.
Arizona St. seeks more home success vs. Oregon St.
Arizona State looks to continue its home dominance of Oregon State when the two Pac-12 schools meet on Wednesday night at Tempe, Ariz.
The Sun Devils have won the past 14 home meetings with the Beavers and 22 of the past 23. Oregon State's lone win in Tempe during the stretch was a 67-59 victory on Jan. 13, 2007.
Arizona State (12-12, 6-7 Pac-12) will be entering the matchup with a big dose of confidence after producing an 85-77 road win against Utah on Saturday. The victory halted a five-game skid.
"There was good ball movement and we were shooting with confidence," Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley said. "Multiple guys got it going so the defense couldn't focus on one player. We had good balance in how we played half-court offense.
"To beat NCAA Tournament-caliber teams on the road, you need multiple guys playing well on both ends. We got great contributions from everybody."
Jose Perez scored 21 points for his seventh 20-point outing of the season. He is averaging 12.8 points, second on the club behind Frankie Collins (13.7 points per game).
Collins has 72 steals, just four behind the single-season program record set by legend Lafayette "Fat" Lever during the 1981-82 campaign.
With the losing streak in the past, Perez said the Sun Devils can still make a run.
"This is the right time to get hot," Perez said. "Our goal is to put some wins together and be playing our best at the end of the year."
Oregon State (11-13, 3-10) has dropped four straight games with a 67-55 home loss to Washington on Saturday. The scoring output was the Beavers' fourth-lowest of the season, and the club shot just 33.9 percent from the field.
Oregon State is averaging just 57.5 points during the four-game slide.
"It's not easy winning as we rebuild this (program) with a relatively young group," Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said. "Everyone has got to look in the mirror. Our guys have got to play more consistently, one through eight, our guys that rotate in off the bench need to become more consistent. ... Sometimes we get into a mental fog that costs us."
Jordan Pope scored 19 points against Washington and leads the Beavers with a 17.3 scoring average.
Oregon State is 0-9 away from home this season, including six true road losses.
The Beavers' most recent victory against Arizona State came on Jan. 27. Pope scored 19 points as Oregon State recorded an 84-71 win over the Sun Devils in Corvallis, Ore.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Oregon State 11-13
|68.8 PPG
|36.5 RPG
|11.1 APG
|Arizona State 12-12
|69.6 PPG
|36.8 RPG
|12.1 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Pope
|24
|35.6
|17.3
|2.4
|3.4
|0.60
|0.10
|2.2
|46.3
|39.6
|86.5
|0.7
|1.8
|T. Bilodeau
|24
|28.6
|13.2
|5.6
|1.0
|0.60
|0.40
|1.4
|50.2
|29.8
|80.4
|0.8
|4.9
|D. Akanno
|22
|27
|10.4
|2.9
|1.2
|1.00
|0.10
|1.7
|37.4
|31.7
|70.5
|0.4
|2.5
|M. Rataj
|21
|27.2
|7.5
|5.9
|1.5
|0.80
|0.60
|1.5
|41.8
|23.5
|70.5
|1.4
|4.5
|K. Ibekwe
|24
|19
|5.7
|4.2
|0.6
|0.50
|1.10
|1.8
|52.9
|0.0
|45.8
|1.8
|2.4
|J. Lake
|23
|16.4
|4.0
|2.1
|1.5
|1.00
|0.00
|0.6
|56.5
|43.8
|81.0
|0.5
|1.6
|C. Wright
|24
|20.4
|3.8
|1.4
|1.0
|0.80
|0.00
|0.8
|35.4
|26.7
|78.6
|0
|1.3
|D. Craig
|13
|8.9
|2.6
|0.6
|0.4
|0.10
|0.10
|0.3
|32.4
|29.4
|70.0
|0.1
|0.5
|C. Marial
|23
|10.5
|2.4
|2.4
|0.2
|0.10
|1.00
|1.3
|39.2
|42.9
|85.7
|0.3
|2
|J. Rochelin
|20
|11.1
|2.4
|1.3
|0.3
|0.70
|0.10
|0.6
|29.2
|25.0
|76.9
|0.4
|1
|T. Ndong
|20
|9.4
|1.9
|2.1
|0.5
|0.30
|0.20
|0.4
|30.3
|36.4
|58.3
|0.5
|1.6
|J. Stevens
|13
|5.1
|1.7
|0.8
|0.2
|0.10
|0.20
|0.1
|53.3
|25.0
|45.5
|0.3
|0.5
|G. Marrs
|13
|6.5
|1.2
|1.1
|0.1
|0.20
|0.40
|0.5
|36.4
|0.0
|70.0
|0.4
|0.7
|F. Palazzo
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|24
|0.0
|68.8
|36.5
|11.1
|6.20
|3.80
|12.9
|43.7
|32.7
|72.5
|8.6
|24.5
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|F. Collins
|24
|32.4
|13.7
|4.6
|3.5
|3.00
|0.30
|2.6
|43.4
|27.9
|60.3
|1.1
|3.5
|J. Perez
|24
|30.6
|12.8
|3.9
|2.7
|0.90
|0.30
|1.6
|42.2
|47.1
|71.9
|0.9
|3
|J. Neal
|24
|32.6
|11.3
|5.5
|1.8
|1.20
|0.30
|1.0
|41.5
|29.2
|70.8
|0.5
|5
|A. Miller
|15
|30.1
|11.1
|3.1
|1.3
|0.70
|0.10
|1.5
|36.7
|30.4
|80.4
|0.2
|2.9
|A. Gaffney
|24
|26.2
|7.0
|3.4
|1.2
|1.20
|1.30
|1.1
|35.0
|25.4
|57.9
|0.8
|2.6
|S. Phillips Jr.
|16
|13.2
|6.4
|3.4
|0.3
|0.30
|1.00
|1.3
|65.2
|0.0
|48.0
|1.2
|2.3
|B. Selebangue
|24
|15.6
|5.0
|4.0
|0.4
|0.70
|0.40
|0.4
|58.0
|0.0
|44.8
|2
|2
|K. Lands
|24
|19.5
|4.7
|2.9
|0.9
|0.70
|0.40
|0.7
|28.2
|28.8
|70.6
|0.3
|2.6
|B. Long
|6
|8.7
|4.0
|0.5
|0.3
|0.30
|0.20
|0.2
|77.8
|77.8
|100.0
|0
|0.5
|Z. Meeks
|5
|8
|3.6
|1.2
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|46.2
|46.2
|0.0
|0.2
|1
|A. Watson
|17
|6.4
|1.6
|0.8
|0.2
|0.20
|0.10
|0.4
|47.6
|14.3
|85.7
|0.2
|0.6
|B. Green
|20
|6
|1.1
|0.8
|0.4
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|32.0
|44.4
|40.0
|0.1
|0.8
|M. Davis
|7
|4.6
|0.6
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.9
|16.7
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.3
|B. Hurley
|4
|2
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|A. Mayock
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Williams
|4
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|24
|0.0
|69.6
|36.8
|12.1
|8.60
|3.70
|10.3
|41.7
|30.5
|65.5
|8.2
|25.3
-
BU
ARMY0
0124 O/U
+1
6:00pm
-
MIST
PSU0
0143.5 O/U
+3
6:30pm BTN
-
PRES
NCAS0
0148.5 O/U
-11
6:30pm
-
RMU
YSU0
0146.5 O/U
-10
6:30pm
-
AMER
NAVY0
0129.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
CHST
EKY0
0142.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
ETSU
CHAT0
0140 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
GT
ND0
0133 O/U
-4
7:00pm ACCN
-
GWEB
CHSO0
0143.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
HC
COLG0
0140 O/U
-18.5
7:00pm
-
IUPU
DET0
0143.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
JU
KNSW0
0153 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
L-MD
LAF0
0127.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm
-
MIA
CLEM0
0151.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm ESP2
-
MIL
CLST0
0157 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
UNCG
CIT0
0134.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
NKY
GB0
0138 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
OAK
PFW0
0152 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
STBN
FOR0
0139 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
TLSA
USF0
0148.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
MASS
RICH0
0143.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
UNF
QUEEN0
0164.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
SCUP
HIPT0
0152 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
VMI
FURM0
0166.5 O/U
-23
7:00pm
-
WOFF
MER0
0138 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
XAV
HALL0
0146 O/U
-3
7:00pm CBSSN
-
SIU
BELM0
0146 O/U
-3.5
7:30pm
-
UIC
BRAD0
0141 O/U
-14.5
8:00pm
-
MOSU
MURR0
0137.5 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm
-
UNI
VALP0
0144 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm
-
JOES
LCHI0
0150.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
IOWA
MD0
0147.5 O/U
-5
8:30pm BTN
-
11SC
13AUB0
0137.5 O/U
-11.5
8:30pm SECN
-
ORST
ASU0
0137 O/U
-7
9:00pm PACN
-
8TENN
ARK0
0151 O/U
+8.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
1UCONN
DEP0
0141.5 O/U
+24.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
WCU
SAM0
0154.5 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
UTST
WYO0
0148.5 O/U
+8
10:00pm FS1
-
UNLV
FRES0
0138 O/U
+5
11:00pm CBSSN