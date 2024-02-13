Seton Hall, Xavier both looking for bounce-back efforts
In late December, Seton Hall absorbed a 20-point loss at Xavier and responded with five straight wins.
With four losses in six games and coming off their worst showing of the season, the Pirates will attempt to author a similar response Wednesday when they host the Musketeers in Newark, N.J.
Seton Hall (15-9, 8-5 Big East) opened conference play with a stunning 75-60 win over UConn and then got hammered 74-54 at Xavier on Dec. 23. The Pirates then won five in a row, beating two ranked teams in that stretch.
Seton Hall is coming off an 80-54 loss Sunday at Villanova that followed consecutive wins over Georgetown and DePaul.
The Pirates matched their season low in points and shot 40 percent against the Wildcats. Al-Amir Dawes scored 14 points and Kadary Richmond added 12 but Seton Hall also shot just 9-for-30 from 3-point distance.
"This was an embarrassing performance by us," Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway said after his team allowed a season-worst 14 3-pointers and 53.6 percent shooting overall. "They came out and punched us in the face, and we took it and just ran away. Embarrassing all around."
Xavier (13-11, 7-6) is attempting to make a late push with three wins in its last four games. The Musketeers won three straight against St. John's, DePaul and Villanova but fell short in a 78-71 home loss to then-No. 19 Creighton on Saturday when they were held to 15 fastbreak points after entering the game ranked fourth nationally in that area.
Xavier sliced a 20-point deficit to five but ran out of time. Desmond Claude scored 22 for his sixth 20-point game in league play while Dayvion McKnight added 21 and leading scorer Quincy Olivari contributed 18.
"What I'm not gonna do is allow this home loss to change our mindset of what we've been doing the last three months," Musketeers coach Sean Miller said. "As it gets closer to March, the gloom on a loss kind of steals your mind. Yeah, we lost. We have to come back and bounce back."
Xavier has won the past four meetings in the series with Seton Hall.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Xavier 13-11
|76.0 PPG
|43.6 RPG
|16.7 APG
|Seton Hall 15-9
|72.8 PPG
|41.6 RPG
|12.8 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|Q. Olivari
|24
|31.1
|18.9
|5.3
|2.0
|1.30
|0.00
|1.5
|43.9
|44.8
|82.8
|0.5
|4.9
|D. Claude
|24
|33.9
|16.3
|4.5
|3.6
|1.00
|0.30
|2.0
|41.7
|22.1
|78.2
|1.1
|3.4
|D. McKnight
|24
|33.3
|12.0
|3.8
|5.0
|1.40
|0.10
|1.5
|46.2
|38.3
|83.1
|0.4
|3.4
|A. Ousmane
|24
|21.6
|7.3
|6.5
|1.2
|0.70
|1.50
|1.4
|47.8
|25.0
|47.1
|2.9
|3.6
|T. Green
|23
|14.3
|6.1
|1.3
|1.3
|0.80
|0.00
|1.4
|36.9
|34.8
|93.3
|0
|1.3
|G. Nemeiksa
|24
|20.8
|6.0
|5.0
|1.0
|0.20
|0.50
|1.2
|45.0
|35.0
|65.2
|1.9
|3.1
|D. Swain
|24
|18.8
|4.5
|2.9
|1.3
|1.10
|0.80
|0.7
|43.0
|16.0
|85.2
|0.9
|2
|S. Ciani
|24
|14.6
|2.9
|3.5
|0.8
|0.30
|0.30
|0.5
|51.7
|0.0
|55.6
|1.1
|2.3
|L. Djokovic
|20
|11.8
|2.1
|2.6
|0.7
|0.20
|0.40
|1.1
|27.1
|20.0
|50.0
|1
|1.6
|I. Sabourin
|1
|2
|2.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|K. Nzeh
|9
|3.7
|1.0
|1.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|75.0
|0.0
|37.5
|0.3
|1
|R. Ducharme
|5
|1.8
|0.4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|B. Colbert
|3
|1.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|24
|0.0
|76.0
|43.6
|16.7
|7.00
|3.90
|11.5
|43.4
|34.6
|74.2
|12.3
|27.2
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Richmond
|22
|31.9
|15.9
|6.8
|4.9
|2.00
|0.50
|3.3
|44.3
|21.6
|80.4
|1.5
|5.3
|A. Dawes
|24
|34.1
|14.0
|2.3
|2.3
|1.00
|0.10
|2.1
|40.6
|34.9
|91.9
|0.3
|2
|D. Davis
|24
|32.3
|13.9
|5.8
|1.4
|0.80
|1.00
|1.4
|48.7
|33.9
|80.0
|1.6
|4.2
|J. Bediako
|24
|24.5
|8.5
|7.4
|0.5
|0.40
|1.80
|1.0
|58.0
|0.0
|72.2
|4
|3.4
|D. Addae-Wusu
|24
|31
|8.0
|5.8
|2.2
|1.80
|0.30
|1.9
|34.2
|31.3
|70.2
|1.5
|4.2
|I. Coleman
|24
|18.7
|5.8
|2.8
|0.7
|0.80
|0.40
|1.0
|50.0
|30.6
|65.6
|0.7
|2.1
|E. Hutchins-Everett
|19
|14
|3.9
|3.0
|0.3
|0.20
|0.30
|0.9
|55.8
|40.0
|84.6
|1.4
|1.6
|J. Sanders
|24
|11
|2.5
|1.1
|0.3
|0.30
|0.20
|0.5
|41.8
|32.4
|66.7
|0.3
|0.8
|M. Brown
|15
|4.3
|1.5
|0.3
|0.7
|0.30
|0.00
|0.5
|72.7
|66.7
|71.4
|0
|0.3
|S. NgaNga
|12
|8.9
|1.1
|2.0
|0.3
|0.10
|0.20
|0.4
|20.0
|0.0
|62.5
|0.4
|1.6
|D. Tubek
|7
|5.6
|1.1
|0.9
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|14.3
|20.0
|83.3
|0.3
|0.6
|A. Ozdogan
|12
|3.2
|0.9
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|66.7
|0.0
|60.0
|0.1
|0.2
|D. Gabriel
|5
|1
|0.0
|0.2
|0.2
|0.20
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0
|J. Harris
|1
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|G. Swann
|5
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Thomas
|5
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|24
|0.0
|72.8
|41.6
|12.8
|7.30
|4.60
|13.2
|44.9
|31.8
|78.0
|13.0
|25.5
-
BU
ARMY0
0124 O/U
+1
6:00pm
-
MIST
PSU0
0143.5 O/U
+3
6:30pm BTN
-
PRES
NCAS0
0148.5 O/U
-11
6:30pm
-
RMU
YSU0
0146.5 O/U
-10
6:30pm
-
AMER
NAVY0
0129.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
CHST
EKY0
0142.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
ETSU
CHAT0
0140 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
GT
ND0
0133 O/U
-4
7:00pm ACCN
-
GWEB
CHSO0
0143.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
HC
COLG0
0140 O/U
-18.5
7:00pm
-
IUPU
DET0
0143.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
JU
KNSW0
0153 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
L-MD
LAF0
0127.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm
-
MIA
CLEM0
0151.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm ESP2
-
MIL
CLST0
0157 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
UNCG
CIT0
0134.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
NKY
GB0
0138 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
OAK
PFW0
0152 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
STBN
FOR0
0139 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
TLSA
USF0
0148.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
MASS
RICH0
0143.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
UNF
QUEEN0
0164.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
SCUP
HIPT0
0152 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
VMI
FURM0
0166.5 O/U
-23
7:00pm
-
WOFF
MER0
0138 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
XAV
HALL0
0146 O/U
-3
7:00pm CBSSN
-
SIU
BELM0
0146 O/U
-3.5
7:30pm
-
UIC
BRAD0
0141 O/U
-14.5
8:00pm
-
MOSU
MURR0
0137.5 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm
-
UNI
VALP0
0144 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm
-
JOES
LCHI0
0150.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
IOWA
MD0
0147.5 O/U
-5
8:30pm BTN
-
11SC
13AUB0
0137.5 O/U
-11.5
8:30pm SECN
-
ORST
ASU0
0137 O/U
-7
9:00pm PACN
-
8TENN
ARK0
0151 O/U
+8.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
1UCONN
DEP0
0141.5 O/U
+24.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
WCU
SAM0
0154.5 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
UTST
WYO0
0148.5 O/U
+8
10:00pm FS1
-
UNLV
FRES0
0138 O/U
+5
11:00pm CBSSN