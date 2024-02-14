Wins away from home have come at a premium for Colorado, and Buffaloes coach Tad Boyle anticipates an especially difficult visit to Los Angeles on Thursday to face red-hot UCLA.

"It is just going to be a rock fight," Boyle told BuffStampede.com on Tuesday. "If you are not able to handle that physicality with your toughness, with your strength, being strong with the ball offensively and on the glass, you are going to get beat."

Colorado (16-8, 7-6 Pac-12) comes in just 1-6 on the road, and fresh off its first home loss of the season in 14 games. The Buffs surrendered a season-high 99 points in a 20-point loss to conference-leading Arizona on Saturday.

They transition from facing the Pac-12's highest-scoring offense in Arizona to the conference's stingiest defense in UCLA.

The Bruins (13-11, 8-5) have leveraged their 64-points-per-game yield into a tie for the Pac-12's longest active winning streak at five games. UCLA also has won 7 of 8 after completing a road sweep of Stanford and Cal last weekend.

After scoring a season-high in Wednesday's 82-74 win at Stanford, the Bruins held off a second-half surge in their 61-60 defeat of Cal on Saturday.

Guard Dylan Andrews has been key to UCLA's recent run. His 13 points at Stanford and 12 at Cal extended his run of consecutive games scoring in double-figures to five.

Andrews, at 11.2 points per game, is one of four UCLA scorers averaging at least 11 points per game, joining Lazar Stefanovic at 11, Adem Bona at 12.2 and Sebastian Mack at 13.3.

The Bruins contend with a Colorado offense that has been effectively balanced in its own right. All five of the current Buffs starters are scoring in double figures, including freshman Cody Williams since returning from a lengthy absence due to a wrist injury.

KJ Simpson leads the Buffs at 19.4 points per game, with Tristan da Silva posting 15.5 points a contest.

"They've got a good team," UCLA coach Mick Cronin told reporters on Tuesday, saying he is not focused on Colorado's road struggles. "They're a veteran team.

"KJ's had an unbelievable year. Da Silva's been a good player in this league for a long time. Tad knows what he's doing."

