UCF and Cincinnati are both looking to end two-game losing streaks when they square off Saturday in a Big 12 Conference contest in Orlando, Fla.

The Knights (13-10, 4-7) have dropped four of their last games five while the Bearcats (15-9, 4-7) have lost three of their last four.

UCF is looking for a stronger start after falling 90-88 at No. 19 BYU on Tuesday despite erasing a 19-point second-half deficit and nearly rallying for a win.

Things have to change if the Knights are going to get back on track.

"You can't keep battling uphill from that type of deficit. We have to be better in that area," coach Johnny Dawkins told reporters after the game in Provo, Utah.

The Bearcats fell 68-59 at home to No. 10 Iowa State on Tuesday. Coach Wes Miller is looking for consistency from here on out.

"The goal from Day One has been to not get on a roller coaster and just stay steady every day," Miller said after the loss the Cyclones. "That's hard when you go through a tough stretch, or you have a night like we did tonight. But that's when you find out what you are really about."

Dan Skillings Jr. is coming off his third career double-double, scoring 13 points and grabbing 11 rebounds, and is the Bearcats' leading scorer at 12.2 points per game. He's also grabbing 6.2 rebounds per contest.

Viktor Lahkin (10.7) and Day Day Thomas (10.3) also score in double figures for Cincinnati.

Jizzle James drilled a career-high four 3-pointers against Iowa State and finished with 16. He's averaging 7.5 points per game.

Jaylin Sellers leads the Knights in scoring at 17.0 points per game while Darius Johnson is averaging 13.5. Johnson scored 20 against BYU, the fourth time he's recorded 20 or more points in a game this season.

The Bearcats won the first meeting 68-57 on Jan. 27 in Cincinnati. Skillings scored 21 points and the Bearcats pulled away over the last five minutes.

