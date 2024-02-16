Ole Miss aims to end slide vs. reeling Missouri
After losing three straight games to ranked opponents, Ole Miss wants to get back on track toward NCAA Tournament consideration.
The Rebels (18-6, 5-6 Southeastern Conference) will have an opportunity to do so when they host reeling Missouri (8-16, 0-11) on Saturday in Oxford, Miss.
Ole Miss is coming off losses to Auburn (91-77), South Carolina (68-65) and Kentucky (75-63). Rebels coach Chris Beard believes his team's turnaround must come at the defensive end.
"We have to do a better job guarding the ball because that's what scores whether it's one-on-one defense, half court or stopping the ball on the break," Beard said. "The rotations, ball-screen defenses, help and all that stuff, it's important, but it all starts with guarding the ball. We have to do a better job pressuring the ball, containing the ball.
"It's not just one player on our roster, if it was, it's an easy fix from a coaching point of view. It's multiple players on our roster that just have had many possessions in a game where we're not guarding the ball like we can or like we should."
Offensively, the Rebels have been led by guards Matthew Murrell (16.8 points per game), Allen Flanigan (15.5) and Jaylen Murray (14.0). But in Ole Miss' three straight losses, Murray has shot just 1-of-13 from 3-point range.
The injury-depleted Tigers have lost 14 of their last 15 games, testing coach Dennis Gates' ability to remain upbeat.
"I talk to my mentors. I pray about it. I consistently smile," Gates said. "I think, ultimately, we all have to be participants in our own rescue. I get to choose to walk in this building every day with the ability to impact people with an infectious energy or take away that energy. I'm not ever going to be an energy taker."
Leading scorer Sean East II (15.6 points per game) is questionable for the game due to a knee contusion. Forward Jesus Carralero Martin has been battling a foot contusion, but there is a good chance he will play.
Guards Caleb Grill (wrist), John Tonje (foot) and Kaleb Brown (leg) and forward Trent Pierce (inner ear) have been lost to long-term issues.
"I have to continue to make decisions that may allow young people to continue to have success and not put them in bad positions or even further hurt themselves," Gates said. "Young people just want to be out there."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. East II
|22
|33.5
|15.6
|3.5
|4.1
|1.20
|0.20
|2.7
|51.6
|46.6
|84.3
|0.5
|2.9
|T. Bates
|24
|25.6
|14.0
|2.5
|1.2
|0.70
|0.20
|1.6
|52.8
|41.3
|93.2
|0.8
|1.7
|N. Carter
|24
|27.2
|11.8
|5.2
|1.5
|0.90
|0.80
|1.1
|41.1
|27.8
|76.1
|1
|4.1
|N. Honor
|24
|31.3
|10.8
|1.3
|1.9
|0.80
|0.10
|1.5
|38.2
|40.1
|84.1
|0.4
|1
|C. Grill
|9
|21.9
|8.4
|5.8
|1.4
|1.10
|0.20
|0.8
|36.4
|29.2
|82.4
|1.3
|4.4
|A. Robinson II
|22
|13.7
|3.8
|1.8
|1.0
|1.40
|0.30
|0.5
|33.8
|20.6
|73.5
|0.6
|1.2
|C. Vanover
|21
|11.1
|3.7
|2.4
|0.3
|0.50
|0.80
|0.3
|50.8
|20.0
|86.7
|0.6
|1.8
|A. Shaw
|24
|15.5
|3.2
|3.7
|0.4
|0.40
|1.30
|0.8
|68.6
|0.0
|33.3
|1.2
|2.5
|J. Tonje
|8
|9.8
|2.6
|0.9
|0.4
|0.30
|0.10
|0.8
|50.0
|33.3
|100.0
|0.1
|0.8
|J. Carralero Martin
|18
|13.2
|2.5
|2.2
|1.8
|0.90
|0.50
|1.0
|31.5
|31.3
|75.0
|0.8
|1.4
|C. Lewis
|22
|9.7
|2.1
|1.5
|0.6
|0.40
|0.10
|0.4
|29.8
|23.3
|54.5
|0.4
|1.1
|J. Butler
|22
|10.4
|1.9
|1.9
|0.1
|0.30
|0.90
|0.4
|34.9
|16.7
|57.1
|0.5
|1.4
|T. Pierce
|16
|6.4
|1.9
|1.3
|0.1
|0.40
|0.30
|0.4
|37.1
|18.2
|16.7
|0.1
|1.1
|K. Brown
|2
|6.5
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|0.50
|0.00
|1.5
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|M. Majak
|16
|5.1
|0.3
|0.8
|0.1
|0.00
|0.30
|0.3
|100.0
|0.0
|40.0
|0.4
|0.4
|J. Francois
|3
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|24
|0.0
|72.0
|34.7
|12.9
|7.80
|5.10
|11.5
|44.2
|32.4
|77.9
|9.0
|22.5
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Murrell
|24
|34.1
|16.8
|3.8
|2.4
|1.80
|0.30
|1.8
|47.7
|39.3
|74.3
|0.5
|3.2
|A. Flanigan
|24
|31.8
|15.5
|6.7
|3.1
|1.70
|0.80
|2.2
|43.2
|29.3
|81.9
|1.3
|5.4
|J. Murray
|24
|31.5
|14.0
|2.4
|4.0
|1.30
|0.50
|1.5
|43.3
|40.9
|72.9
|0.3
|2.1
|J. Brakefield
|24
|28.3
|11.9
|4.8
|2.4
|0.90
|0.50
|1.3
|47.5
|36.6
|82.7
|1.5
|3.4
|T. Caldwell
|24
|18.3
|5.6
|2.5
|1.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.8
|39.3
|38.3
|72.7
|0.7
|1.8
|B. Murray
|15
|21.2
|5.2
|2.9
|1.6
|0.80
|0.30
|0.9
|40.6
|38.1
|82.4
|0.8
|2.1
|M. Cisse
|18
|16.9
|4.5
|4.4
|0.3
|0.70
|1.40
|1.0
|56.3
|0.0
|33.3
|2.1
|2.3
|J. Sharp
|23
|16.7
|3.7
|4.1
|0.7
|0.70
|2.60
|0.5
|59.0
|0.0
|54.2
|1.6
|2.5
|R. Marshall
|18
|5.1
|1.4
|0.9
|0.3
|0.10
|0.10
|0.3
|62.5
|0.0
|66.7
|0.3
|0.6
|R. Cowherd
|10
|8.8
|1.0
|0.5
|0.2
|0.50
|0.20
|0.3
|36.4
|25.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.4
|A. Nunez
|22
|6.4
|0.5
|0.5
|0.7
|0.30
|0.00
|0.1
|26.7
|42.9
|50.0
|0.1
|0.4
|C. Brent
|5
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. McGrath
|6
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|24
|0.0
|75.8
|37.6
|15.7
|8.50
|6.00
|10.3
|45.6
|38.0
|74.2
|10.2
|23.9
