No. 24 FAU braces for showdown vs. surprising South Florida
It's no surprise that No. 24 Florida Atlantic is involved in a big game down the stretch this season in the American Athletic Conference.
On the other hand, it's a big surprise that the opponent leads the Owls and everyone else in the league.
South Florida has experienced an impressive turnaround under first-year coach Amir Abdur-Rahim, ripping off 10 straight wins to enter the teams' showdown Sunday in Tampa, Fla., in first place in the AAC.
The Bulls (18-5, 11-1) leaned on its defense to dump Tulsa at home Wednesday night 69-50, limiting the Golden Hurricane to a season-low point total that was 25 points below their season average. Defense has been the foundation of South Florida's success as it has limited opponents to 42.1 percent shooting from the floor and 31.1 percent on 3-pointers.
The Bulls average 10.8 turnovers per game this season but had 15 on Wednesday night, which did not please Abdur-Rahim.
"To take the next step," he said, "we can't have 15 turnovers on our home court. Even though we had 17 assists, we can't have 15 turnovers. I'll always be pleased with a win but I won't be satisfied."
That might be why South Florida is boasting the second-longest winning streak in program history. The 1980-81 team ran off 12 straight wins, back when it opened a new arena known as the Sun Dome. It's now called the Yuengling Center and it's sold out for Sunday's game.
Chris Youngblood leads a balanced Bulls attack. He is averaging 14.7 points and is hitting 41.8 percent of his 3-pointers. Selton Miguel is second on the team, averaging 14.3 points and sinking 41 percent from distance. Kasean Pryor is scoring 12 points per game and averaging a team-high 7.4 rebounds.
Florida Atlantic (20-5, 10-2) is coming off an 80-68 win Thursday night in Boca Raton, Fla., over Temple, finishing with five players scoring in double figures. Johnell Davis scored 17 points, just under his season average of 18.5, as the Owls shot 49.1 percent from the floor and made 12 of 29 3-pointers.
Coach Dusty May said his team has to do a better job of moving the ball and moving without it, citing a stretch in which the Owls saw their 17-point lead dwindle to four.
"A body in motion stays in motion," he said. "Once our bodies stopped moving, we weren't as aggressive on the glass, we weren't getting to the long rebounds. And that's because we all have a responsibility to keep it moving and not hold it. Once we start holding it, we lost our aggression on the glass."
Florida Atlantic will bring its high-powered offense, which averages 83.3 points, to face South Florida's defense, which yields 68 points per game. The Owls have seven players averaging at least 6.3 ppg, with 7-1 Vladislav Goldin checking in at 14.1 points per game and Alijah Martin scoring 13.3.
Florida Atlantic has won nine of its last 10 games since a defeat Jan. 6 at Charlotte, which is also 10-2 in the league. This is the Owls' only meeting of the season with the Bulls.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:34
|+1
|Vladislav Goldin makes flagrant free throw 2 of 2
|31-46
|0:34
|+1
|Vladislav Goldin makes flagrant free throw 1 of 2
|30-46
|0:34
|Corey Walker Jr. flagrant 1
|0:39
|Alijah Martin defensive rebound
|0:41
|Corey Walker Jr. misses two point jump shot
|1:07
|Corey Walker Jr. offensive rebound
|1:09
|Brandon Weatherspoon blocks Selton Miguel's two point layup
|1:10
|Selton Miguel defensive rebound
|1:12
|Corey Walker Jr. blocks Alijah Martin's two point layup
|1:17
|Alijah Martin offensive rebound
|1:19
|Johnell Davis misses three point jump shot
|1:25
|Johnell Davis defensive rebound
|1:27
|Jose Placer misses three point jump shot
|1:39
|Corey Walker Jr. offensive rebound
|1:41
|Selton Miguel misses two point pullup jump shot
|2:00
|Owls 30 second timeout
|2:00
|Alijah Martin turnover (offensive foul)
|2:00
|Alijah Martin offensive foul
|2:06
|+3
|Selton Miguel makes three point jump shot (Corey Walker Jr. assists)
|29-46
|2:13
|Corey Walker Jr. defensive rebound
|2:15
|Alijah Martin misses three point jump shot
|2:35
|+3
|Selton Miguel makes three point jump shot
|29-43
|2:54
|+3
|Alijah Martin makes three point jump shot (Nick Boyd assists)
|29-40
|3:12
|+2
|Selton Miguel makes two point driving layup
|26-40
|3:17
|Brandon Weatherspoon turnover (bad pass) (Selton Miguel steals)
|3:34
|+1
|Chris Youngblood makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-38
|3:34
|+1
|Chris Youngblood makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-37
|3:34
|Nick Boyd shooting foul (Chris Youngblood draws the foul)
|3:55
|+1
|Johnell Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|26-36
|3:55
|TV timeout
|3:55
|Brandon Stroud shooting foul (Johnell Davis draws the foul)
|3:55
|+2
|Johnell Davis makes two point layup
|25-36
|4:12
|+3
|Selton Miguel makes three point jump shot
|23-36
|4:38
|+2
|Johnell Davis makes two point driving layup
|23-33
|5:00
|+3
|Selton Miguel makes three point jump shot (Brandon Stroud assists)
|21-33
|5:23
|+2
|Nick Boyd makes two point layup
|21-30
|5:48
|+2
|Brandon Stroud makes two point layup (Kasean Pryor assists)
|19-30
|5:53
|Kasean Pryor offensive rebound
|5:55
|Chris Youngblood misses two point layup
|6:16
|+1
|Nick Boyd makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-28
|6:16
|Nick Boyd misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:16
|Chris Youngblood shooting foul (Nick Boyd draws the foul)
|6:24
|Owls offensive rebound
|6:26
|Vladislav Goldin misses two point hook shot
|6:54
|+2
|Kasean Pryor makes two point driving layup
|18-28
|7:08
|+1
|Vladislav Goldin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-26
|7:08
|+1
|Vladislav Goldin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-26
|7:09
|TV timeout
|7:08
|Kobe Knox shooting foul (Vladislav Goldin draws the foul)
|7:24
|+2
|Jose Placer makes two point stepback jump shot
|16-26
|7:55
|+2
|Vladislav Goldin makes two point alley-oop dunk (Nick Boyd assists)
|16-24
|8:05
|+2
|Kobe Knox makes two point dunk (Brandon Stroud assists)
|14-24
|8:09
|Brandon Stroud defensive rebound
|8:11
|Johnell Davis misses two point hook shot
|8:35
|Jayden Reid turnover (bad pass)
|8:57
|Bryan Greenlee turnover (bad pass) (Brandon Stroud steals)
|9:12
|Kobe Knox personal foul
|9:13
|Vladislav Goldin defensive rebound
|9:15
|Brandon Stroud misses two point layup
|9:16
|Brandon Stroud offensive rebound
|9:18
|Kobe Knox misses three point jump shot
|9:28
|Bulls offensive rebound
|9:30
|Vladislav Goldin blocks Brandon Stroud's two point layup
|9:38
|Kobe Knox defensive rebound
|9:40
|Kobe Knox blocks Alijah Martin's two point driving layup
|9:58
|Sam Hines Jr. personal foul
|9:59
|Alijah Martin defensive rebound
|10:01
|Jayden Reid misses two point jump shot
|10:16
|+2
|Alijah Martin makes two point driving layup
|14-22
|10:37
|+2
|Selton Miguel makes two point driving layup
|12-22
|11:01
|+3
|Alijah Martin makes three point jump shot (Bryan Greenlee assists)
|12-20
|11:34
|Brandon Weatherspoon offensive rebound
|11:36
|Bryan Greenlee misses three point stepback jump shot
|11:36
|+1
|Jayden Reid makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|9-20
|11:36
|+1
|Jayden Reid makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|9-19
|11:36
|Brandon Weatherspoon shooting foul (Jayden Reid draws the foul)
|11:42
|Jalen Gaffney turnover (lost ball) (Jayden Reid steals)
|11:52
|+1
|Chris Youngblood makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|9-18
|11:52
|+1
|Chris Youngblood makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|9-17
|11:54
|TV timeout
|11:52
|Johnell Davis shooting foul (Chris Youngblood draws the foul)
|12:15
|Selton Miguel defensive rebound
|12:17
|Brandon Weatherspoon misses three point jump shot
|12:20
|Giancarlo Rosado offensive rebound
|12:22
|Giancarlo Rosado misses two point layup
|12:47
|+3
|Chris Youngblood makes three point jump shot
|9-16
|13:15
|+2
|Jalen Gaffney makes two point driving layup (Brandon Weatherspoon assists)
|9-13
|13:36
|Kasean Pryor personal foul
|13:37
|Brandon Weatherspoon defensive rebound
|13:39
|Brandon Stroud misses two point driving layup
|14:10
|+3
|Alijah Martin makes three point jump shot (Johnell Davis assists)
|7-13
|14:14
|Brandon Weatherspoon defensive rebound
|14:16
|Kasean Pryor misses three point jump shot
|14:24
|Kasean Pryor defensive rebound
|14:26
|Johnell Davis misses two point driving layup
|14:51
|TV timeout
|14:51
|Owls 30 second timeout
|15:02
|+3
|Chris Youngblood makes three point jump shot (Jose Placer assists)
|4-13
|15:08
|Chris Youngblood defensive rebound
|15:10
|Vladislav Goldin misses two point dunk
|15:17
|Johnell Davis defensive rebound
|15:19
|Jose Placer misses three point jump shot
|15:24
|Vladislav Goldin turnover (lost ball) (Corey Walker Jr. steals)
|15:38
|+2
|Jose Placer makes two point jump shot
|4-10
|15:48
|Jose Placer defensive rebound
|15:50
|Jalen Gaffney misses two point jump shot
|16:12
|+3
|Chris Youngblood makes three point jump shot (Corey Walker Jr. assists)
|4-8
|16:26
|TV timeout
|16:28
|+2
|Vladislav Goldin makes two point floating jump shot (Johnell Davis assists)
|4-5
|16:34
|Johnell Davis offensive rebound
|16:36
|Johnell Davis misses two point jump shot
|16:44
|Brandon Stroud personal foul
|17:02
|+3
|Kobe Knox makes three point jump shot (Jose Placer assists)
|2-5
|17:11
|Johnell Davis turnover (bad pass) (Jose Placer steals)
|17:18
|Nick Boyd defensive rebound
|17:20
|Corey Walker Jr. misses two point jump shot
|17:32
|Corey Walker Jr. defensive rebound
|17:34
|Johnell Davis misses three point jump shot
|18:01
|+2
|Chris Youngblood makes two point stepback jump shot (Kobe Knox assists)
|2-2
|18:07
|Kobe Knox offensive rebound
|18:09
|Brandon Stroud misses three point jump shot
|18:21
|Chris Youngblood defensive rebound
|18:23
|Nick Boyd misses three point jump shot
|18:30
|Alijah Martin defensive rebound
|18:32
|Chris Youngblood misses two point cutting layup
|19:03
|+2
|Alijah Martin makes two point driving dunk
|2-0
|19:08
|Corey Walker Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Alijah Martin steals)
|19:28
|Corey Walker Jr. defensive rebound
|19:30
|Nick Boyd misses three point jump shot
|20:00
|Vladislav Goldin vs. Corey Walker Jr. (Owls gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|40.7
|FG%
|51.6
|
|
|30.0
|3PT FG%
|61.5
|
|
|85.7
|FT%
|100.0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Martin
|13
|4
|0
|5/8
|3/4
|0/0
|1
|19
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|V. Goldin
|8
|1
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|4/4
|0
|12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|J. Davis
|5
|3
|2
|2/7
|0/2
|1/1
|1
|18
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|B. Weatherspoon
|0
|3
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|B. Greenlee
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gaffney
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Carroll
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Rosado
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|L. Beath
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Lorient
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Gaines
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Powell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Vanterpool
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ralat
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|31
|13
|6
|11/27
|3/10
|6/7
|4
|83
|1
|2
|6
|4
|9
