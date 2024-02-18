away team background logo
1st Half
LCHI
Ramblers
35
URI
Rams
29

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01   Luis Kortright defensive rebound  
0:03   Dame Adelekun misses two point jump shot  
0:09   Luis Kortright personal foul (Braden Norris draws the foul)  
0:13   Ramblers 30 second timeout  
0:17   Sheldon Edwards defensive rebound  
0:19   Zek Montgomery misses three point jump shot  
0:33   Rams 30 second timeout  
0:36   Cam Estevez defensive rebound  
0:38   Jayden Dawson misses three point jump shot  
0:42   Greg Dolan defensive rebound  
0:44   Zek Montgomery misses two point layup  
1:02 +2 Tom Welch makes two point dunk (Braden Norris assists) 35-29
1:20   Sheldon Edwards defensive rebound  
1:22   David Fuchs misses two point jump shot  
1:42   TV timeout  
1:42   Braden Norris personal foul (Zek Montgomery draws the foul)  
2:06 +2 Jalen Quinn makes two point layup 33-29
2:30   Dame Adelekun defensive rebound  
2:32   Jalen Quinn blocks Jaden House's two point jump shot  
2:54 +2 Dame Adelekun makes two point layup 31-29
3:11 +2 Brandon Weston makes two point layup (Jaden House assists) 29-29
3:38   Brandon Weston defensive rebound  
3:40   Braden Norris misses three point jump shot  
3:47 +2 Jaden House makes two point layup 29-27
3:56   Jalen Quinn turnover (bad pass) (Brandon Weston steals)  
4:00   Jalen Quinn defensive rebound  
4:02   Brandon Weston misses three point jump shot  
4:15 +2 Dame Adelekun makes two point jump shot (Sheldon Edwards assists) 29-25
4:51 +3 Jaden House makes three point jump shot (Brandon Weston assists) 27-25
4:55   Brandon Weston defensive rebound  
4:57   Zek Montgomery blocks Philip Alston's two point layup  
5:04   Jalen Quinn defensive rebound  
5:06   Jeremy Foumena misses three point jump shot  
5:30 +2 Dame Adelekun makes two point layup 27-22
5:43   Dame Adelekun defensive rebound  
5:45   Dame Adelekun blocks Jaden House's two point layup  
5:51   Jaden House offensive rebound  
5:53   Zek Montgomery misses two point jump shot  
6:17   TV timeout  
6:17   Rams defensive rebound  
6:17   Patrick Mwamba misses two point layup  
6:19   Patrick Mwamba offensive rebound  
6:21   Patrick Mwamba misses two point layup  
6:44   Patrick Mwamba defensive rebound  
6:46   Jaden House misses three point jump shot  
7:04 +2 Tom Welch makes two point dunk (Braden Norris assists) 25-22
7:18   Jayden Dawson defensive rebound  
7:20   Jayden Dawson blocks Cam Estevez's two point layup  
7:46   Jaden House defensive rebound  
7:48   Greg Dolan misses three point jump shot  
7:56 +2 David Fuchs makes two point dunk (Cam Estevez assists) 23-22
8:10 +1 Jayden Dawson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-20
8:10 +1 Jayden Dawson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-20
8:10   David Green shooting foul (Jayden Dawson draws the foul)  
8:13 +2 David Fuchs makes two point layup 21-20
8:16   David Fuchs offensive rebound  
8:18   David Green misses two point layup  
8:37   Des Watson personal foul (Jaden House draws the foul)  
8:52 +1 Philip Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 1 21-18
8:52   Brandon Weston shooting foul (Philip Alston draws the foul)  
8:52 +2 Philip Alston makes two point layup 20-18
8:52   Philip Alston offensive rebound  
8:53   Philip Alston misses two point layup  
8:56   Philip Alston offensive rebound  
8:58   David Green blocks Philip Alston's two point layup  
9:02   Philip Alston offensive rebound  
9:04   Sheldon Edwards misses three point jump shot  
9:09   Dame Adelekun defensive rebound  
9:11   Dame Adelekun blocks Brandon Weston's two point layup  
9:28 +3 Sheldon Edwards makes three point jump shot (Braden Norris assists) 18-18
9:40 +2 Brandon Weston makes two point jump shot 15-18
9:53 +2 Dame Adelekun makes two point layup (Braden Norris assists) 15-16
10:02   Philip Alston defensive rebound  
10:04   Jaden House misses three point jump shot  
10:17   Braden Norris turnover (bad pass)  
10:37   Braden Norris defensive rebound  
10:39   Luis Kortright misses three point jump shot  
10:53   TV timeout  
11:10 +2 Philip Alston makes two point layup (Jalen Quinn assists) 13-16
11:16   David Green turnover (lost ball) (Sheldon Edwards steals)  
11:30 +2 Dame Adelekun makes two point layup 11-16
11:32   Dame Adelekun offensive rebound  
11:34   Philip Alston misses two point jump shot  
11:44   Des Watson defensive rebound  
11:46   David Green misses three point jump shot  
12:10   David Green defensive rebound  
12:12   Des Watson misses three point jump shot  
12:31 +2 David Green makes two point layup (Cam Estevez assists) 9-16
12:50   Miles Rubin turnover (offensive foul)  
12:50   Miles Rubin offensive foul (Jaden House draws the foul)  
13:04 +3 David Green makes three point jump shot (Zek Montgomery assists) 9-14
13:21   Miles Rubin turnover (offensive foul)  
13:21   Miles Rubin offensive foul (David Green draws the foul)  
13:41 +2 Tyson Brown makes two point dunk (David Green assists) 9-11
14:08 +3 Patrick Mwamba makes three point jump shot (Braden Norris assists) 9-9
14:34 +3 Cam Estevez makes three point jump shot (Brandon Weston assists) 6-9
14:59 +2 Dame Adelekun makes two point layup 6-6
15:26   Des Watson defensive rebound  
15:28   Cam Estevez misses two point jump shot  
15:41   TV timeout  
15:41   Philip Alston turnover (bad pass)  
15:59   Philip Alston defensive rebound  
16:01   Luis Kortright misses two point jump shot  
16:15   Brandon Weston defensive rebound  
16:17   Jayden Dawson misses three point jump shot  
16:27   Jayden Dawson defensive rebound  
16:29   Dame Adelekun blocks Zek Montgomery's two point layup  
16:44   Des Watson personal foul (Jaden House draws the foul)  
17:01 +2 Dame Adelekun makes two point layup 4-6
17:12   Luis Kortright turnover (lost ball) (Dame Adelekun steals)  
17:18   Zek Montgomery defensive rebound  
17:20   Philip Alston misses two point layup  
17:30 +2 Zek Montgomery makes two point layup (David Fuchs assists) 2-6
17:49   Philip Alston personal foul (Jaden House draws the foul)  
17:57   Jaden House defensive rebound  
17:57   Philip Alston misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
17:57   David Green shooting foul (Philip Alston draws the foul)  
17:57 +2 Philip Alston makes two point layup (Des Watson assists) 2-4
18:16 +2 David Fuchs makes two point layup (Luis Kortright assists) 0-4
18:44   David Fuchs defensive rebound  
18:46   Braden Norris misses three point jump shot  
19:09 +2 David Fuchs makes two point dunk 0-2
19:12   Des Watson turnover (bad pass) (David Fuchs steals)  
19:20   Des Watson defensive rebound  
19:22   David Fuchs misses three point jump shot  
19:28   Luis Kortright defensive rebound  
19:30   Philip Alston misses three point jump shot  
19:48   Jaden House personal foul (Miles Rubin draws the foul)  
20:00   (Ramblers gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 35 29
Field Goals 15-31 (48.4%) 13-32 (40.6%)
3-Pointers 2-10 (20.0%) 3-11 (27.3%)
Free Throws 3-4 (75.0%) 0-0 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 22 14
Offensive 5 2
Defensive 17 11
Team 0 1
Assists 8 9
Steals 2 2
Blocks 5 2
Turnovers 6 2
Fouls 6 5
Technicals 0 0
32
D. Adelekun F
14 PTS, 4 REB
24
D. Fuchs F
8 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12T
Loyola Chicago 18-7 35-35
Rhode Island 11-13 29-29
Thomas M. Ryan Center Kingston, RI
Thomas M. Ryan Center Kingston, RI
Team Stats
Loyola Chicago 18-7 73.8 PPG 40.6 RPG 16.8 APG
Rhode Island 11-13 74.1 PPG 42.2 RPG 13.2 APG
Key Players
00
. Adelekun F 8.9 PPG 4.1 RPG 0.8 APG 58.9 FG%
00
. Fuchs F 7.2 PPG 6.8 RPG 1.4 APG 50.4 FG%
Top Scorers
32
D. Adelekun F 14 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
24
D. Fuchs F 8 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
48.4 FG% 40.6
20.0 3PT FG% 27.3
75.0 FT% 0
Loyola Chicago
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Alston 7 5 0 3/9 0/1 1/2 1 - 0 0 1 3 2
S. Edwards 3 2 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 - 1 0 0 0 2
D. Watson 0 3 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 - 0 0 1 0 3
M. Rubin 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 2 0 0
B. Norris 0 1 5 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Adelekun - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Welch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Mwamba - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Dawson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Quinn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Dolan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Smythe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Schwieger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Reese - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Mortenson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Yurasek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 35 22 8 15/31 2/10 3/4 6 0 2 5 6 5 17
Rhode Island
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Fuchs 8 2 1 4/6 0/1 0/0 0 - 1 0 0 1 1
J. House 5 3 1 2/6 1/3 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 1 2
D. Green 5 1 1 2/4 1/2 0/0 2 - 0 1 1 0 1
B. Weston 4 3 2 2/4 0/1 0/0 1 - 1 0 0 0 3
L. Kortright 0 2 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 0 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Estevez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Montgomery - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Foumena - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Stewart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ball - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Dubsky - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Wright - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Allen III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bilau - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 29 13 9 13/32 3/11 0/0 5 0 2 2 2 2 11
