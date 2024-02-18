LOYCHI
RI
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:01
|Luis Kortright defensive rebound
|0:03
|Dame Adelekun misses two point jump shot
|0:09
|Luis Kortright personal foul (Braden Norris draws the foul)
|0:13
|Ramblers 30 second timeout
|0:17
|Sheldon Edwards defensive rebound
|0:19
|Zek Montgomery misses three point jump shot
|0:33
|Rams 30 second timeout
|0:36
|Cam Estevez defensive rebound
|0:38
|Jayden Dawson misses three point jump shot
|0:42
|Greg Dolan defensive rebound
|0:44
|Zek Montgomery misses two point layup
|1:02
|+2
|Tom Welch makes two point dunk (Braden Norris assists)
|35-29
|1:20
|Sheldon Edwards defensive rebound
|1:22
|David Fuchs misses two point jump shot
|1:42
|TV timeout
|1:42
|Braden Norris personal foul (Zek Montgomery draws the foul)
|2:06
|+2
|Jalen Quinn makes two point layup
|33-29
|2:30
|Dame Adelekun defensive rebound
|2:32
|Jalen Quinn blocks Jaden House's two point jump shot
|2:54
|+2
|Dame Adelekun makes two point layup
|31-29
|3:11
|+2
|Brandon Weston makes two point layup (Jaden House assists)
|29-29
|3:38
|Brandon Weston defensive rebound
|3:40
|Braden Norris misses three point jump shot
|3:47
|+2
|Jaden House makes two point layup
|29-27
|3:56
|Jalen Quinn turnover (bad pass) (Brandon Weston steals)
|4:00
|Jalen Quinn defensive rebound
|4:02
|Brandon Weston misses three point jump shot
|4:15
|+2
|Dame Adelekun makes two point jump shot (Sheldon Edwards assists)
|29-25
|4:51
|+3
|Jaden House makes three point jump shot (Brandon Weston assists)
|27-25
|4:55
|Brandon Weston defensive rebound
|4:57
|Zek Montgomery blocks Philip Alston's two point layup
|5:04
|Jalen Quinn defensive rebound
|5:06
|Jeremy Foumena misses three point jump shot
|5:30
|+2
|Dame Adelekun makes two point layup
|27-22
|5:43
|Dame Adelekun defensive rebound
|5:45
|Dame Adelekun blocks Jaden House's two point layup
|5:51
|Jaden House offensive rebound
|5:53
|Zek Montgomery misses two point jump shot
|6:17
|TV timeout
|6:17
|Rams defensive rebound
|6:17
|Patrick Mwamba misses two point layup
|6:19
|Patrick Mwamba offensive rebound
|6:21
|Patrick Mwamba misses two point layup
|6:44
|Patrick Mwamba defensive rebound
|6:46
|Jaden House misses three point jump shot
|7:04
|+2
|Tom Welch makes two point dunk (Braden Norris assists)
|25-22
|7:18
|Jayden Dawson defensive rebound
|7:20
|Jayden Dawson blocks Cam Estevez's two point layup
|7:46
|Jaden House defensive rebound
|7:48
|Greg Dolan misses three point jump shot
|7:56
|+2
|David Fuchs makes two point dunk (Cam Estevez assists)
|23-22
|8:10
|+1
|Jayden Dawson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-20
|8:10
|+1
|Jayden Dawson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-20
|8:10
|David Green shooting foul (Jayden Dawson draws the foul)
|8:13
|+2
|David Fuchs makes two point layup
|21-20
|8:16
|David Fuchs offensive rebound
|8:18
|David Green misses two point layup
|8:37
|Des Watson personal foul (Jaden House draws the foul)
|8:52
|+1
|Philip Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|21-18
|8:52
|Brandon Weston shooting foul (Philip Alston draws the foul)
|8:52
|+2
|Philip Alston makes two point layup
|20-18
|8:52
|Philip Alston offensive rebound
|8:53
|Philip Alston misses two point layup
|8:56
|Philip Alston offensive rebound
|8:58
|David Green blocks Philip Alston's two point layup
|9:02
|Philip Alston offensive rebound
|9:04
|Sheldon Edwards misses three point jump shot
|9:09
|Dame Adelekun defensive rebound
|9:11
|Dame Adelekun blocks Brandon Weston's two point layup
|9:28
|+3
|Sheldon Edwards makes three point jump shot (Braden Norris assists)
|18-18
|9:40
|+2
|Brandon Weston makes two point jump shot
|15-18
|9:53
|+2
|Dame Adelekun makes two point layup (Braden Norris assists)
|15-16
|10:02
|Philip Alston defensive rebound
|10:04
|Jaden House misses three point jump shot
|10:17
|Braden Norris turnover (bad pass)
|10:37
|Braden Norris defensive rebound
|10:39
|Luis Kortright misses three point jump shot
|10:53
|TV timeout
|11:10
|+2
|Philip Alston makes two point layup (Jalen Quinn assists)
|13-16
|11:16
|David Green turnover (lost ball) (Sheldon Edwards steals)
|11:30
|+2
|Dame Adelekun makes two point layup
|11-16
|11:32
|Dame Adelekun offensive rebound
|11:34
|Philip Alston misses two point jump shot
|11:44
|Des Watson defensive rebound
|11:46
|David Green misses three point jump shot
|12:10
|David Green defensive rebound
|12:12
|Des Watson misses three point jump shot
|12:31
|+2
|David Green makes two point layup (Cam Estevez assists)
|9-16
|12:50
|Miles Rubin turnover (offensive foul)
|12:50
|Miles Rubin offensive foul (Jaden House draws the foul)
|13:04
|+3
|David Green makes three point jump shot (Zek Montgomery assists)
|9-14
|13:21
|Miles Rubin turnover (offensive foul)
|13:21
|Miles Rubin offensive foul (David Green draws the foul)
|13:41
|+2
|Tyson Brown makes two point dunk (David Green assists)
|9-11
|14:08
|+3
|Patrick Mwamba makes three point jump shot (Braden Norris assists)
|9-9
|14:34
|+3
|Cam Estevez makes three point jump shot (Brandon Weston assists)
|6-9
|14:59
|+2
|Dame Adelekun makes two point layup
|6-6
|15:26
|Des Watson defensive rebound
|15:28
|Cam Estevez misses two point jump shot
|15:41
|TV timeout
|15:41
|Philip Alston turnover (bad pass)
|15:59
|Philip Alston defensive rebound
|16:01
|Luis Kortright misses two point jump shot
|16:15
|Brandon Weston defensive rebound
|16:17
|Jayden Dawson misses three point jump shot
|16:27
|Jayden Dawson defensive rebound
|16:29
|Dame Adelekun blocks Zek Montgomery's two point layup
|16:44
|Des Watson personal foul (Jaden House draws the foul)
|17:01
|+2
|Dame Adelekun makes two point layup
|4-6
|17:12
|Luis Kortright turnover (lost ball) (Dame Adelekun steals)
|17:18
|Zek Montgomery defensive rebound
|17:20
|Philip Alston misses two point layup
|17:30
|+2
|Zek Montgomery makes two point layup (David Fuchs assists)
|2-6
|17:49
|Philip Alston personal foul (Jaden House draws the foul)
|17:57
|Jaden House defensive rebound
|17:57
|Philip Alston misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|17:57
|David Green shooting foul (Philip Alston draws the foul)
|17:57
|+2
|Philip Alston makes two point layup (Des Watson assists)
|2-4
|18:16
|+2
|David Fuchs makes two point layup (Luis Kortright assists)
|0-4
|18:44
|David Fuchs defensive rebound
|18:46
|Braden Norris misses three point jump shot
|19:09
|+2
|David Fuchs makes two point dunk
|0-2
|19:12
|Des Watson turnover (bad pass) (David Fuchs steals)
|19:20
|Des Watson defensive rebound
|19:22
|David Fuchs misses three point jump shot
|19:28
|Luis Kortright defensive rebound
|19:30
|Philip Alston misses three point jump shot
|19:48
|Jaden House personal foul (Miles Rubin draws the foul)
|20:00
|(Ramblers gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|35
|29
|Field Goals
|15-31 (48.4%)
|13-32 (40.6%)
|3-Pointers
|2-10 (20.0%)
|3-11 (27.3%)
|Free Throws
|3-4 (75.0%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|22
|14
|Offensive
|5
|2
|Defensive
|17
|11
|Team
|0
|1
|Assists
|8
|9
|Steals
|2
|2
|Blocks
|5
|2
|Turnovers
|6
|2
|Fouls
|6
|5
|Technicals
|0
|0
14 PTS, 4 REB
|Team Stats
|Loyola Chicago 18-7
|73.8 PPG
|40.6 RPG
|16.8 APG
|Rhode Island 11-13
|74.1 PPG
|42.2 RPG
|13.2 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Adelekun F
|8.9 PPG
|4.1 RPG
|0.8 APG
|58.9 FG%
|
00
|. Fuchs F
|7.2 PPG
|6.8 RPG
|1.4 APG
|50.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Adelekun F
|14 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|D. Fuchs F
|8 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|
|48.4
|FG%
|40.6
|
|
|20.0
|3PT FG%
|27.3
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Alston
|7
|5
|0
|3/9
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|S. Edwards
|3
|2
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|D. Watson
|0
|3
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|M. Rubin
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|B. Norris
|0
|1
|5
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Adelekun
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Welch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Mwamba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Dawson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Quinn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Dolan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Smythe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Schwieger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Reese
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Lewis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Mortenson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Yurasek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|35
|22
|8
|15/31
|2/10
|3/4
|6
|0
|2
|5
|6
|5
|17
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Estevez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Montgomery
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Foumena
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Stewart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ball
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Dubsky
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Wright
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Allen III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bilau
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|29
|13
|9
|13/32
|3/11
|0/0
|5
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|11
-
24FAU
USF31
46
1st 27.0 ESPN
-
LCHI
URI35
29
1st 0.0 CBSSN
-
WICH
CHAR25
36
1st 0.0 ESP2
-
2PUR
OSU0
0
CBS
-
SPU
IONA0
0
-
BELM
UIC0
0
-
BRAD
UNI0
0
ESP2
-
CAN
SIEN0
0
-
CHAT
FURM0
0
CBSSN
-
MTSM
FAIR0
0
-
MURR
DRKE0
0
-
NIAG
QUIN0
0
-
RIDE
MAN0
0
-
TUL
ECU0
0
ESP+
-
UTSA
TEMP0
0
ESP+
-
EVAN
ILST0
0
-
NTEX
UAB0
0
ESP+
-
NW
IND0
0
FS1
-
MEM
SMU0
0
ESPN
-
HALL
SJU0
0
FS1
-
RUTG
MINN0
0
BTN
-
UTAH
UCLA0
0
FS1