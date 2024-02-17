Rutgers eyes fifth straight win, visits Minnesota

Rutgers will go for its fifth win in a row when it visits Minnesota on Sunday evening for a Big Ten Conference matchup in Minneapolis.

The Scarlet Knights (14-10, 6-7 Big Ten) are coming off a 63-60 win at home against Northwestern on Thursday. That followed road victories against Michigan and Maryland and a home victory against then-No. 11 Wisconsin.

Minnesota (15-9, 6-7) is eager to halt Rutgers' momentum. The Golden Gophers are looking to bounce back from back-to-back losses on the road against Iowa and No. 2 Purdue.

This will be the first and only matchup between Minnesota and Rutgers in the regular season.

Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said the current winning streak matters far more than computer projections about his team's chances to make the NCAA Tournament.

"These guys have done a fantastic job of figuring it out, and that's what I like the most," Pikiell said about his players. "No games are played on computers. Keep that in mind.

"We need to go through the game. We need to make free throws. That KenPom guy, I need to recruit him because this guy has every answer to everything. He's never played and I don't think he shoots well. I don't think he's a good defender, but he's got every answer to everything. Still got to play the games."

The Scarlet Knights are 4-0 since point guard Jeremiah Williams has joined the team. Williams did not play the first 20 games because he violated the NCAA's gambling policy, but since being cleared to play, he is averaging a team-high 14.3 points to go along with 5.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

Aundre Hyatt is second in scoring with 11.3 points per game. Clifford Omoruyi ranks third with an average of 10.9 points to go along with a team-leading 9.1 rebounds per contest.

Minnesota is led by Dawson Garcia, who is averaging 17.6 points and 6.4 rebounds. Cam Christie is averaging 11.3 points as a freshman, and Mike Mitchell Jr. is scoring 10.5 points per game.

"We're growing with each and every game," Golden Gophers coach Ben Johnson said.

