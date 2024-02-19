Boston College out to extend Florida State's skid to 4
Saddled with a three-game losing streak, Florida State will welcome Boston College to Tallahassee on Tuesday night with the opportunity to sweep the season series and improve in the ACC standings.
Coach Leonard Hamilton's Seminoles (13-12, 7-7 ACC) were looking strong with a 7-4 mark after beating BC 63-62 in Boston two weeks ago, but three straight single-digit setbacks have hampered the squad.
FSU lost 80-76 at home to Virginia on Feb. 10 before losing at Virginia Tech 83-75 three days later.
In their last outing on their home court, the Seminoles received 15 points from Jamir Watkins and 14 from reserve Cam Corhen, but that was not enough as then-No. 9 Duke recorded a 76-67 victory on Saturday.
FSU has had problems defending hot shooters. On Saturday, it was the Blue Devils' Jared McCain, who swished 8 of 11 from behind the arc on his way to a career-high 35 points.
"I think all of us who played basketball, we seem to have one of those nights where you can't miss regardless of how you defend it," said Hamilton, whose club is tied for seventh in the conference entering Tuesday. "I thought McCain had one of those nights. But that's kind of the story of our season. There always seems to be one guy that always plagued us."
The Eagles (15-10, 6-8) have won their past two contests, but are 11th in the ACC.
At home Saturday against slumping Miami, BC's Mason Madsen set a pair of career highs -- 25 points and seven 3-pointers -- as the Eagles beat the Hurricanes 85-77, snapping a four-game losing streak in the all-time series.
The Eagles connected on 15 shots from behind the arc for the first time since making 18 against Miami on Jan. 21, 2021, and improved to 8-0 when scoring over 80 points.
"The makeup of our team is obviously a little different this year," Madsen said. "We needed every shot we made. It's not always what we've hung our hat on, but I think to be able to win games in different ways speaks volumes about this team and will serve us well down the stretch."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Boston College 15-10
|76.2 PPG
|38.0 RPG
|14.2 APG
|Florida State 13-12
|76.2 PPG
|36.9 RPG
|12.4 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|Q. Post
|24
|31.8
|16.4
|7.7
|2.9
|0.80
|1.90
|2.7
|51.4
|46.1
|78.6
|1.8
|5.9
|C. Harris Jr.
|24
|30.5
|14.3
|3.3
|2.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.1
|43.3
|38.9
|69.1
|0.5
|2.8
|J. Zackery
|25
|33.1
|11.5
|3.1
|4.4
|1.80
|0.10
|1.7
|46.9
|31.5
|84.8
|0.6
|2.6
|D. McGlockton
|25
|29.9
|10.9
|6.4
|1.1
|0.60
|1.00
|1.0
|59.4
|33.3
|74.5
|2.4
|4
|M. Madsen
|25
|18.8
|7.8
|2.7
|1.1
|0.60
|0.20
|0.8
|45.1
|45.8
|100.0
|0.3
|2.4
|P. Aligbe
|24
|21
|5.7
|4.1
|0.5
|0.50
|0.10
|0.8
|42.1
|12.9
|61.9
|1.1
|3
|D. Hand Jr.
|23
|13.9
|5.3
|1.8
|0.4
|0.40
|0.20
|0.4
|37.0
|35.7
|74.2
|0.3
|1.4
|C. Kelley III
|25
|15.9
|3.9
|1.5
|1.6
|0.60
|0.10
|1.4
|36.3
|26.0
|66.7
|0.3
|1.2
|E. Strong
|12
|6.4
|2.3
|0.8
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|52.2
|28.6
|50.0
|0.3
|0.4
|F. Payne
|5
|4.8
|1.6
|0.8
|0.6
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|27.3
|0.0
|100.0
|0.2
|0.6
|A. Mighty
|24
|6
|1.0
|1.1
|0.3
|0.10
|0.30
|0.3
|41.2
|0.0
|47.4
|0.5
|0.7
|A. Atiyeh
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Di Donna
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Jackson
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|E. Soares
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|25
|0.0
|76.2
|38.0
|14.2
|6.30
|3.90
|10.4
|46.5
|36.4
|74.8
|9.2
|25.6
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Watkins
|25
|27
|14.6
|5.6
|2.8
|1.80
|0.90
|2.6
|44.9
|32.8
|79.0
|1.2
|4.4
|D. Green Jr.
|25
|30.7
|11.6
|3.0
|1.0
|1.60
|0.10
|1.1
|41.5
|38.3
|68.8
|0.4
|2.7
|P. Spears
|17
|23.4
|10.1
|1.8
|2.1
|1.00
|0.00
|1.9
|36.2
|27.5
|75.4
|0.4
|1.4
|C. Corhen
|20
|18.5
|8.7
|3.7
|0.5
|0.80
|0.40
|1.0
|65.8
|0.0
|67.6
|1.7
|2
|B. Miller
|25
|24.2
|7.6
|4.8
|1.4
|0.90
|1.20
|1.4
|47.0
|31.7
|50.9
|1.2
|3.5
|J. Warley
|25
|23.1
|6.9
|2.8
|2.7
|1.30
|0.30
|1.1
|39.5
|20.0
|69.1
|1
|1.8
|C. Fletcher
|7
|15.9
|6.7
|5.0
|1.0
|1.10
|0.60
|1.7
|38.8
|29.4
|57.1
|1.3
|3.7
|D. Green
|25
|13.8
|5.2
|2.0
|0.5
|0.20
|0.40
|0.9
|51.7
|13.3
|70.6
|1.1
|1
|C. Jackson
|23
|14.4
|5.1
|1.3
|1.2
|0.70
|0.00
|0.5
|45.9
|30.3
|78.3
|0.3
|1
|J. Gainey
|20
|11.4
|3.3
|2.5
|0.2
|0.40
|0.60
|0.6
|62.8
|0.0
|46.2
|0.7
|1.8
|T. Bol Bowen
|23
|11
|3.0
|2.7
|0.3
|0.70
|0.50
|0.7
|49.2
|14.3
|58.3
|1
|1.7
|J. Nickelberry
|25
|10.7
|3.0
|1.1
|0.3
|0.20
|0.10
|0.4
|35.5
|27.3
|66.7
|0.2
|1
|T. House
|18
|4.1
|1.7
|0.4
|0.3
|0.10
|0.10
|0.3
|45.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0.2
|0.2
|I. Spainhour
|2
|2
|1.0
|0.5
|0.5
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|M. Brown
|2
|1.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0
|S. Adebisi
|6
|1.3
|0.3
|0.2
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|J. Jones
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|W. Mbatch
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Thorpe
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|25
|0.0
|76.2
|36.9
|12.4
|9.20
|4.40
|12.2
|45.2
|31.9
|68.9
|10.2
|23.7
-
BUT
NOVA0
0139 O/U
-6.5
6:30pm FS1
-
AKR
TOL0
0150.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
ARK
TXAM0
0144.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
BC
FSU0
0150 O/U
-4
7:00pm ACCN
-
BGSU
CMU0
0137 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
SYR
NCST0
0153 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
EMU
BUF0
0145.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
FOR
DAV0
0135 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
IOWA
MIST0
0154.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm PEAC
-
KENT
OHIO0
0148 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
M-OH
WMU0
0142.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
STL
DUQ0
0152 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
5TENN
MIZZ0
0147 O/U
+12
7:00pm SECN
-
UCF
WV0
0143 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
VCU
MASS0
0144.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm CBSSN
-
SNIND
MORE0
0139 O/U
-15.5
7:30pm
-
BALL
NIU0
0146.5 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
1UCONN
15CREI0
0144.5 O/U
+3
8:30pm FS1
-
11BAYL
25BYU0
0155 O/U
-4
9:00pm ESPN
-
MD
WISC0
0130.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm PEAC
-
PITT
WAKE0
0146 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm ACCN
-
19SDSU
UTST0
0144 O/U
-2
9:00pm CBSSN
-
TCU
23TTU0
0147 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
SJSU
BSU0
0141.5 O/U
-15.5
10:30pm FS1
-
SF
18SMC0
0133 O/U
-7.5
11:00pm ESP2
-
WYO
NEV0
0143.5 O/U
-14
11:00pm CBSSN