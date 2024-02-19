West Virginia tries to move out of Big 12 basement vs. UCF
West Virginia and UCF each will be looking to snap losing streaks Tuesday night. But that's where the similarities end.
West Virginia, fresh off four straight double-digit losses, will try to begin climbing out of last place in the Big 12 when it hosts the Knights in Morgantown, W. Va.
Both teams have been off since absorbing home defeats Saturday, when West Virginia fell to then-No. 12 Baylor 94-81 and UCF's second-half comeback fell short in a 76-74 loss to Cincinnati.
The loss marked the eighth time this season West Virginia (8-17, 3-9 Big 12) has lost a league game by at least 10 points. The Mountaineers, tied for last with Oklahoma State entering Monday, are 0-4 this month with an average margin of defeat of 19.5 points.
West Virginia has been hampered by sloppiness during its losing streak, a span in which the Mountaineers have committed 57 turnovers. Baylor scored 20 points off 14 turnovers on Saturday.
"I'd like to look at what we can control," West Virginia interim head coach Josh Eilert said. "The biggest thing is taking care of the ball."
For UCF (13-11, 4-8), a season-long three-game losing streak has been defined by slow starts and furious finishes. Despite leading just twice in the last three games -- at 2-0 and 4-3 over Cincinnati -- the Knights have fallen to the Bearcats, Texas Tech and BYU by a combined 11 points.
UCF trailed Texas Tech by 10 in the first half of a 66-59 loss Feb. 10 before nearly overcoming a 19-point second-half deficit in a 90-88 loss to BYU three days later. The Knights fell behind by 14 in the second half Saturday, but they rallied again and missed potential go-ahead and game-tying shots in the final 40 seconds.
"We can't make this a consistent thing," UCF head coach Johnny Dawkins said. "There are no moral victories in comebacks to me. Our guys have to understand that and that's my stance and that's going to be my team's stance."
RaeQuan Battle leads West Virginia with 16.2 points per game while Jesse Edwards is pulling down a team-high 8.1 rebounds per game to go with 14.8 ppg. Jaylin Sellers leads UCF with 17.0 points per game while Ibrahima Diallo is averaging 6.0 rebounds.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|UCF 13-11
|72.1 PPG
|41.7 RPG
|12.2 APG
|West Virginia 8-17
|68.4 PPG
|37.6 RPG
|12.6 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Sellers
|24
|32.3
|17.0
|4.0
|1.2
|1.20
|0.10
|1.3
|42.4
|30.7
|85.6
|1.5
|2.5
|D. Johnson
|24
|32
|13.6
|3.0
|3.9
|2.10
|0.10
|3.1
|39.7
|37.9
|81.3
|0.4
|2.6
|M. Avery
|22
|19.4
|8.5
|4.2
|0.7
|0.70
|0.40
|0.9
|40.5
|35.4
|65.2
|1.4
|2.8
|S. Allen
|22
|28.8
|7.4
|4.1
|2.7
|1.80
|0.70
|1.8
|38.9
|22.9
|58.2
|1.1
|3
|C. Walker
|11
|22.5
|6.7
|4.7
|0.6
|0.50
|0.60
|1.3
|35.5
|11.8
|60.0
|1.3
|3.5
|I. Diallo
|23
|18.5
|6.1
|6.0
|0.5
|0.60
|1.90
|1.0
|53.8
|0.0
|59.4
|2.1
|3.9
|A. Jones
|15
|14.3
|4.7
|1.9
|1.5
|0.60
|0.10
|0.7
|46.7
|36.4
|50.0
|0.6
|1.3
|O. Payne
|24
|15.8
|4.7
|3.9
|0.5
|0.60
|1.40
|0.9
|61.6
|30.0
|63.3
|1.3
|2.5
|T. Sylla
|23
|15.1
|4.5
|3.9
|0.3
|0.40
|0.50
|0.7
|36.9
|28.0
|60.9
|1.2
|2.7
|T. Hendricks
|12
|8.3
|2.8
|1.3
|0.2
|0.20
|0.00
|0.6
|44.0
|35.7
|87.5
|0.4
|0.9
|N. Machowski
|22
|9.5
|2.2
|1.0
|0.9
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|35.6
|31.0
|72.7
|0.3
|0.8
|C. Emuobor
|9
|6.1
|2.1
|1.0
|0.1
|0.10
|0.00
|0.1
|35.0
|33.3
|75.0
|0.1
|0.9
|D. Langford Jr.
|17
|10.3
|1.9
|1.2
|0.6
|0.50
|0.10
|0.6
|44.4
|0.0
|50.0
|0.6
|0.6
|M. Mockus
|8
|3.8
|0.9
|0.8
|0.1
|0.10
|0.00
|0.3
|33.3
|16.7
|0.0
|0.1
|0.6
|M. Kalina
|5
|2
|0.6
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.20
|0.4
|33.3
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|P. Warakulnukroh
|6
|1.8
|0.3
|0.2
|0.3
|0.00
|0.20
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.2
|C. May
|6
|1.8
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|24
|0.0
|72.1
|41.7
|12.2
|8.80
|5.30
|12.5
|42.0
|31.9
|70.2
|12.5
|25.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|R. Battle
|15
|28
|16.2
|4.3
|0.6
|1.20
|0.50
|1.9
|40.2
|30.3
|79.0
|0.9
|3.3
|J. Edwards
|16
|28
|14.8
|8.1
|1.0
|0.50
|1.60
|1.9
|58.9
|0.0
|59.0
|3.3
|4.8
|Q. Slazinski
|25
|29.6
|12.9
|4.2
|2.0
|0.40
|0.20
|1.9
|40.7
|32.1
|77.0
|0.7
|3.4
|K. Kriisa
|16
|32.7
|10.9
|2.7
|4.6
|0.90
|0.10
|3.1
|42.6
|42.6
|78.6
|0
|2.7
|N. Farrakhan
|16
|22.5
|9.2
|3.7
|1.9
|0.60
|0.10
|1.5
|39.4
|31.0
|76.9
|0.5
|3.2
|K. Johnson
|24
|26
|5.9
|2.1
|2.3
|0.60
|0.40
|1.7
|39.6
|24.3
|78.8
|0.3
|1.8
|J. Harris
|25
|19.5
|4.7
|4.0
|0.7
|0.20
|0.30
|0.6
|34.0
|29.2
|86.7
|0.9
|3.1
|P. Suemnick
|25
|15.1
|4.4
|2.8
|0.2
|0.30
|0.30
|0.7
|53.9
|50.0
|64.3
|1.4
|1.3
|S. Wilson
|23
|18
|4.0
|1.9
|1.0
|0.60
|0.00
|0.9
|31.0
|37.5
|69.2
|0.2
|1.7
|A. Akok
|17
|15.8
|3.7
|2.9
|0.6
|0.10
|1.10
|0.4
|47.2
|29.4
|53.3
|0.8
|2.2
|O. Naveh
|22
|14.5
|2.9
|2.6
|0.9
|0.40
|0.10
|0.6
|30.8
|28.6
|67.6
|0.8
|1.8
|J. Bembry
|8
|3.1
|0.0
|0.5
|0.4
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.4
|0.1
|A. Tagaloa-Nelson
|1
|5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|25
|0.0
|68.4
|37.6
|12.6
|4.40
|3.60
|12.4
|41.7
|33.1
|71.9
|9.4
|24.9
-
BUT
NOVA0
0139 O/U
-6.5
6:30pm FS1
-
AKR
TOL0
0150.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
ARK
TXAM0
0144.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
BC
FSU0
0150 O/U
-4
7:00pm ACCN
-
BGSU
CMU0
0137 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
SYR
NCST0
0153 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
EMU
BUF0
0145.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
FOR
DAV0
0135 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
IOWA
MIST0
0154.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm PEAC
-
KENT
OHIO0
0148 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
M-OH
WMU0
0142.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
STL
DUQ0
0152 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
5TENN
MIZZ0
0147 O/U
+12
7:00pm SECN
-
UCF
WV0
0143 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
VCU
MASS0
0144.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm CBSSN
-
SNIND
MORE0
0139 O/U
-15.5
7:30pm
-
BALL
NIU0
0146.5 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
1UCONN
15CREI0
0144.5 O/U
+3
8:30pm FS1
-
11BAYL
25BYU0
0155 O/U
-4
9:00pm ESPN
-
MD
WISC0
0130.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm PEAC
-
PITT
WAKE0
0146 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm ACCN
-
19SDSU
UTST0
0144 O/U
-2
9:00pm CBSSN
-
TCU
23TTU0
0147 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
SJSU
BSU0
0141.5 O/U
-15.5
10:30pm FS1
-
SF
18SMC0
0133 O/U
-7.5
11:00pm ESP2
-
WYO
NEV0
0143.5 O/U
-14
11:00pm CBSSN