Notre Dame out to build elusive win streak at Louisville
As Notre Dame eyes its first three-game ACC winning streak in two seasons, it has been even longer since Louisville won three straight league contests at home.
Both modest markers of success are at stake when the Fighting Irish visit the Cardinals on Wednesday.
For just the third time this season, rebuilding Notre Dame (9-16, 4-10 ACC) has won back-to-back games. The Irish held Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech each to 27 second-half points in winning their last two - both at home -- following a seven-game skid.
Notre Dame last won three straight ACC contests amid a five-game stretch during February 2022.
"We gotta keep getting good at the stuff we're doing well, but I think there's small things that we can add that can help us even more here down the stretch," Irish coach Micah Shrewsberry said.
Notre Dame is holding opponents to an average of 62.1 points and 40 percent shooting while going 3-5 at home in league play. However, it is 1-5 in ACC games on the road, and has allowed an average of 68.7 points and 44.4-percent shooting in the last three such contests.
Louisville (8-18, 3-12) lost its last two games against Boston College and Pittsburgh - both on the road -- by a combined 39 points. However, the Cardinals can win three straight ACC home games for the first time since January-February 2021 after beating Florida State and Georgia Tech by a combined 21 points in their own building.
"Playing at home, I thought our fans gave us an extra boost. ... (The team) fought hard for our fans," Louisville coach Kenny Payne said. "We have to fight (and) try to get better.
"Having that mentality, what you find is every day is a progression to doing the things it takes to win."
Guard Tre White has paced the Cardinals of late, averaging 17.0 points, on 53.3-percent shooting, and 9.0 rebounds in the last four games.
Star Notre Dame freshman Markus Burton is averaging 17.4 points, 4.8 assists and 3.8 steals in the last five contests.
The Irish have won three in a row against Louisville.
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Notre Dame 9-16
|61.9 PPG
|39.3 RPG
|9.8 APG
|Louisville 8-18
|73.4 PPG
|37.6 RPG
|11.1 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Burton
|25
|33.2
|16.2
|3.1
|4.2
|2.00
|0.20
|3.8
|41.5
|29.3
|80.7
|0.6
|2.5
|B. Shrewsberry
|25
|26.8
|9.2
|2.4
|0.8
|0.50
|0.00
|1.2
|37.5
|35.1
|86.4
|0.1
|2.3
|J. Konieczny
|25
|26
|8.8
|5.2
|0.6
|0.80
|0.30
|1.3
|38.5
|31.6
|83.0
|1.6
|3.6
|T. Davis
|24
|25.3
|8.2
|5.2
|0.8
|0.50
|0.40
|1.5
|47.9
|12.9
|70.7
|1.6
|3.5
|J. Roper II
|23
|25.4
|6.1
|4.3
|0.6
|1.00
|0.20
|0.9
|38.7
|30.6
|48.1
|1.1
|3.2
|C. Booth
|25
|17.7
|5.5
|4.1
|0.4
|0.20
|0.60
|0.8
|38.8
|26.0
|56.3
|0.7
|3.4
|K. Njie
|21
|25.1
|4.5
|5.8
|0.7
|0.20
|0.80
|1.5
|36.4
|16.7
|74.5
|2.2
|3.6
|L. Imes
|23
|17.5
|2.3
|2.5
|1.2
|0.50
|0.10
|0.8
|34.6
|21.4
|84.6
|0.2
|2.3
|M. Zona
|25
|11.4
|2.3
|2.3
|0.6
|0.30
|0.20
|0.2
|42.0
|33.3
|38.5
|1.1
|1.2
|T. Sanders Jr.
|5
|2.4
|1.2
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|40.0
|40.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|T. Hattan
|4
|1.5
|0.8
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|33.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|A. Wade
|6
|3.5
|0.3
|0.2
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.2
|R. Braiton
|4
|3.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|T. Crowe
|4
|2
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Z. Harbaugh
|2
|2.5
|0.0
|1.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|J. Kelly
|4
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|25
|0.0
|61.9
|39.3
|9.8
|5.90
|2.60
|13.2
|39.8
|29.8
|72.7
|10.3
|26.2
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. James
|26
|32.9
|13.5
|5.0
|1.5
|0.60
|0.20
|1.8
|40.3
|36.4
|80.9
|1
|4
|T. White
|23
|31.7
|13.2
|6.2
|1.4
|0.90
|0.50
|1.9
|46.9
|29.5
|77.4
|1.5
|4.7
|S. Clark
|23
|32.5
|13.1
|3.1
|2.9
|1.00
|0.10
|3.0
|38.5
|32.4
|78.7
|0.3
|2.8
|B. Huntley-Hatfield
|26
|30.6
|12.3
|8.5
|1.0
|0.50
|0.80
|1.5
|57.3
|37.5
|67.0
|2.7
|5.8
|J. Traynor
|8
|25.5
|10.1
|4.6
|0.1
|0.30
|0.50
|1.0
|51.6
|36.8
|50.0
|1.5
|3.1
|T. Johnson
|24
|22.8
|9.0
|2.0
|3.9
|1.30
|0.30
|2.5
|37.1
|19.6
|84.5
|0.5
|1.4
|C. Williams
|26
|19.3
|6.1
|1.4
|0.6
|0.40
|0.00
|0.9
|34.4
|30.8
|71.4
|0.2
|1.2
|K. Glenn
|26
|13.8
|3.5
|3.5
|0.2
|0.30
|0.10
|0.6
|52.6
|16.7
|58.8
|1.2
|2.3
|E. Okorafor
|16
|7.5
|2.8
|2.3
|0.1
|0.30
|0.40
|0.2
|66.7
|0.0
|55.6
|1.1
|1.2
|D. Evans
|7
|9.1
|1.6
|0.9
|0.0
|0.00
|0.70
|0.0
|62.5
|0.0
|50.0
|0.6
|0.3
|H. Miller
|10
|4.1
|1.1
|0.1
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.6
|27.3
|28.6
|75.0
|0
|0.1
|D. Jovanovich
|17
|8
|0.9
|1.1
|0.2
|0.10
|0.10
|0.2
|27.3
|0.0
|80.0
|0.5
|0.5
|Z. Payne
|18
|6.2
|0.3
|1.1
|0.2
|0.20
|0.00
|0.1
|33.3
|0.0
|20.0
|0.3
|0.8
|A. McCool
|8
|1.3
|0.0
|0.1
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.1
|Total
|26
|0.0
|73.4
|37.6
|11.1
|5.30
|2.60
|12.8
|43.9
|30.7
|75.5
|10.5
|24.8
