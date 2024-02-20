Cincinnati out to expose Oklahoma State's road woes
Cincinnati won 12 of its first 14 home games before dropping its last two contests in front of its fans.
The Bearcats (16-9, 5-7 Big 12) bid to end that skid and add to Oklahoma State's ever-growing road woes on Wednesday when the teams reconvene in Cincinnati.
The Bearcats countered a pair of close defeats to ranked teams with a narrow 76-74 victory at UCF on Saturday.
Dan Skillings Jr. collected 15 points and eight rebounds and Aziz Bandaogo had 13 and eight, respectively for Cincinnati. Skillings averages a team-best 12.3 points per game, while his 6.2 boards trail only Bandaogo (7.9) and Viktor Lakhin (6.4).
"Anytime you can win in this league (you take it), it's that difficult of a league," Cincinnati coach Wes Miller said. "If you can win on the road, I think there's an extra edge to that."
Oklahoma State (11-14, 3-9) wouldn't know how that feels this season. The Cowboys are saddled with an 0-7 record away from home, although they did manage to pull an upset at home on Saturday with a 93-83 victory over then-No. 19 BYU.
Jamyron Keller made the most of his first collegiate start by scoring 22 points to pace Oklahoma State. He made all eight of his field-goal attempts -- including four from 3-point range -- and sank both tries from the foul line.
Brandon Garrison chipped in 21 points and Quion Williams added 15 for the Cowboys.
"It's a step forward for these guys," Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton said. "The way they competed for the entire game was something that every coach kinda hopes you see every game. And things always look better when the ball goes in, and we shot the ball well (on Saturday) as well."
Javon Small is leading the Cowboys this season in average points per game (14.2) and foul line percentage (85.9). The East Carolina transfer made 8 of 16 shots and finished with a team-high 23 points in the Pirates' 83-55 loss to Cincinnati in 2022-23.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Oklahoma State 11-14
|71.3 PPG
|37.6 RPG
|13.8 APG
|Cincinnati 16-9
|75.6 PPG
|44.4 RPG
|15.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Small
|24
|32.8
|14.2
|5.1
|4.6
|0.90
|0.30
|2.8
|41.9
|39.2
|85.9
|0.3
|4.8
|B. Thompson
|18
|27.8
|11.6
|1.9
|1.5
|0.80
|0.10
|1.9
|39.4
|34.4
|67.3
|0.4
|1.4
|E. Dailey Jr.
|25
|22.5
|8.7
|4.8
|1.6
|0.80
|0.10
|1.2
|47.7
|29.8
|55.1
|1.5
|3.4
|J. Wright
|25
|21.2
|8.1
|1.4
|1.0
|0.60
|0.10
|0.6
|32.9
|32.8
|75.0
|0.3
|1
|B. Garrison
|25
|22.4
|7.7
|5.6
|1.4
|0.90
|1.40
|1.6
|58.2
|0.0
|62.5
|1.5
|4.1
|Q. Williams
|25
|28.3
|7.0
|5.6
|2.0
|1.20
|0.30
|2.0
|47.9
|31.3
|68.1
|1.8
|3.8
|J. Keller
|18
|14.3
|6.0
|1.7
|1.0
|0.30
|0.00
|1.1
|55.6
|36.4
|69.6
|0.6
|1.1
|J. Hicklen
|25
|17.2
|5.3
|1.3
|0.4
|0.40
|0.10
|0.4
|37.4
|39.8
|60.0
|0.2
|1.1
|M. Marsh
|23
|12.4
|4.1
|2.8
|0.8
|0.20
|0.30
|1.0
|53.2
|0.0
|65.0
|1
|1.8
|J. McBride
|19
|6.5
|2.8
|1.4
|0.1
|0.20
|0.20
|0.4
|57.5
|33.3
|10.0
|0.4
|1.1
|C. Dow
|22
|12.2
|2.1
|1.6
|0.4
|0.40
|0.20
|0.4
|26.4
|25.0
|77.8
|0.1
|1.5
|W. Church
|4
|1.3
|0.5
|0.3
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.5
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|C. Sager
|5
|1.2
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0
|Total
|25
|0.0
|71.3
|37.6
|13.8
|6.30
|2.80
|12.9
|43.9
|34.7
|67.9
|9.3
|25.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Skillings Jr.
|25
|26.1
|12.3
|6.2
|1.4
|0.70
|0.70
|1.2
|42.2
|32.0
|66.2
|2.4
|3.9
|D. Thomas
|25
|25
|10.3
|2.4
|3.1
|1.60
|0.20
|2.1
|39.0
|24.1
|80.4
|0.5
|1.9
|V. Lakhin
|24
|23.5
|10.2
|6.4
|1.8
|0.60
|1.00
|1.4
|48.5
|26.4
|55.9
|2.5
|3.9
|S. Lukosius
|23
|28
|9.7
|3.2
|2.8
|0.40
|0.10
|2.0
|38.3
|34.1
|80.6
|0.6
|2.6
|J. Newman III
|25
|29
|9.6
|5.5
|1.7
|1.30
|0.20
|1.4
|50.3
|35.2
|73.8
|1.7
|3.8
|A. Bandaogo
|17
|24.1
|7.5
|7.9
|0.6
|0.40
|1.40
|1.1
|62.0
|50.0
|60.9
|2.4
|5.5
|J. James
|25
|16.4
|7.5
|1.8
|2.1
|0.40
|0.30
|1.1
|41.6
|37.2
|76.7
|0.6
|1.2
|C. Fredrick
|14
|21.4
|6.5
|1.1
|1.6
|0.20
|0.10
|0.4
|42.3
|43.4
|72.7
|0.3
|0.8
|J. Reynolds
|16
|13.5
|5.4
|4.1
|0.4
|0.10
|0.50
|1.1
|48.6
|25.0
|60.7
|1.3
|2.8
|O. Oguama
|20
|11
|3.2
|2.8
|0.3
|0.30
|0.60
|0.4
|53.1
|50.0
|52.6
|1.1
|1.8
|C. Anthony
|6
|3.5
|2.5
|1.2
|0.3
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|30.8
|25.0
|83.3
|0.5
|0.7
|J. Reed
|23
|10.3
|2.1
|1.9
|0.6
|0.30
|0.00
|0.4
|39.0
|37.0
|66.7
|0.6
|1.3
|C. Kirkwood
|3
|1.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|L. Long
|3
|1.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|S. Tolentino
|2
|4
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|25
|0.0
|75.6
|44.4
|15.0
|6.10
|4.30
|12.0
|44.1
|32.7
|68.5
|14.3
|26.9
-
LEH
ARMY0
0130 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm
-
WCU
UNCG0
0141 O/U
-4
6:00pm CBSSN
-
12ILL
PSU0
0155 O/U
+7.5
6:30pm BTN
-
PRES
WINT0
0145.5 O/U
-9.5
6:30pm
-
STBN
LAS0
0145.5 O/U
+6
6:30pm
-
BU
AMER0
0129 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
BUCK
HC0
0135.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
CHSO
SCUP0
0142 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
CIT
MER0
0136 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
CLEM
GT0
0146 O/U
+8
7:00pm ACCN
-
CCAR
GAST0
0152 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
16DAY
GMU0
0134 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
8DUKE
MIA0
0148 O/U
+6.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
24FLA
13ALA0
0174.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
GW
JOES0
0159.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
JMAD
MRSH0
0155.5 O/U
+6.5
7:00pm
-
MTSU
JVST0
0131.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
NAVY
L-MD0
0131.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
NCAS
LON0
0150 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
ND
LOU0
0136.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
OKST
CINCY0
0139 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
RICH
URI0
0143.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm
-
SJU
GTWN0
0150.5 O/U
+9.5
7:00pm FS1
-
VMI
ETSU0
0149 O/U
-18.5
7:00pm
-
WOFF
CHAT0
0146 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
FURM
SAM0
0164.5 O/U
-7
7:30pm
-
BELM
DRKE0
0155 O/U
-10
8:00pm
-
BRAD
MOSU0
0142 O/U
+4
8:00pm
-
CHAR
MEM0
0148.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
EVAN
UIC0
0146 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm
-
INST
VALP0
0161.5 O/U
+15
8:00pm ESP+
-
MURR
SIU0
0135.5 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm
-
UNI
ILST0
0131.5 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
PROV
XAV0
0153.5 O/U
-5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
RICE
UAB0
0147.5 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
USF
UTSA0
0155.5 O/U
+6
8:00pm ESP+
-
NEB
IND0
0149.5 O/U
-2
8:30pm BTN
-
UGA
VAN0
0145 O/U
+1.5
8:30pm SECN
-
DEP
7MARQ0
0151.5 O/U
-27.5
9:00pm FS1
-
MISS
MSST0
0141 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
TLSA
WICH0
0147 O/U
-7
9:00pm ESPU
-
17UK
LSU0
0163 O/U
+6
9:00pm ESPN
-
22COLST
NMEX0
0157.5 O/U
-7.5
10:00pm CBSSN
-
PEP
UOP0
0148 O/U
+7
10:00pm
-
UNLV
AF0
0131 O/U
+6
11:00pm FS1