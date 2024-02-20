Rick Pitino's frustrating opening season as coach at St. John's deteriorated into an awkward press conference meltdown on Sunday, with salvos launched at his players after the Red Storm blew a 19-point lead in a loss to Seton Hall.

Meanwhile at Georgetown, where first-year coach Ed Cooley is amid a 10-game losing streak, he has managed to avoid going scorched earth on his Hoyas.

When St. John's travels to face Georgetown on Wednesday at Washington D.C., it will be a matchup of the two former Providence coaches who are dealing with the struggles of their new teams.

Both squads showed promise early. The Red Storm (14-12, 6-9 Big East) won 12 of their first 16 games under Pitino then dropped eight of their last 10. The Hoyas (8-17, 1-13) opened 7-4 but have gone 1-13 since.

"This has been the most unenjoyable experience I've had since I've been coaching," Pitino said after St. John's 68-62 loss at home to Seton Hall.

Daniss Jenkins had 17 points, six assists and three steals, while Joel Soriano added 13 points and 12 rebounds for St. John's.

Failure to hold leads has been a continuing theme for the Red Storm. In each of their last four losses, including defeats to No. 1 UConn and at No. 7 Marquette, they held leads in the second half.

"They're unathletic," Pitino said of his team. "We kind of lost this season with the way we recruited. We recruited the antithesis of the way I coach."

Georgetown is coming off a 70-54 loss Friday to Villanova, which was another example of the Hoyas' lackluster play at home where their last four losses have come by an average margin of 24.7 points.

"You've got to win at home," Cooley said. "I'm very, very grateful for our crowd. I'm grateful to our students. I just need them to hang in there with us as we continue to fight and claw."

Rowan Brumbaugh (14 points, five assists) was a bright spot against Villanova, while his four backcourt teammates made a combined 10 of 40 shots.

- Field Level Media