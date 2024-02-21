Jake Diebler tries to stay perfect as Ohio St. visits Minnesota
Jake Diebler tries to stay perfect as Ohio St. visits Minnesota
Ohio State will look to win its second straight game under interim coach Jake Diebler when it tips off against Minnesota in a Big Ten Conference matchup on Thursday night in Minneapolis.
The Buckeyes are coming off a stunning 73-69 win over then-No. 2 Purdue on Sunday in Diebler's first game at the helm. Diebler took over for Chris Holtmann, who was fired on Feb. 14.
"What a resilient group," Diebler said. "We have some great young men in there who came together ... these last few days in a way that I don't know if any of us fully anticipated that they could get to in a short amount of time."
Now Ohio State (15-11, 5-10 Big Ten) will try to keep its momentum going against Minnesota (16-9, 7-7).
The Golden Gophers are coming off an 81-70 win against Rutgers on Sunday. Pharrel Payne led the team with 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Elijah Hawkins had a team-high seven assists.
Minnesota coach Ben Johnson praised Payne for his dominance in the paint.
"I thought he was possessed on the glass," Johnson said. "I thought he went and got a couple statement rebounds, and those are loud rebounds. That trickles down to everybody else on the floor. They see a guy go up there and get it, there's an intensity to that."
This will be the second and final matchup of the regular season between the teams. Ohio State recorded an 84-74 win on its home court on Dec. 3.
The Buckeyes led 42-28 at halftime and held on in the second half despite being outscored 46-42.
Bruce Thornton led Ohio State with 26 points on 8-for-12 shooting in the win against Minnesota. Jamison Battle finished with 25 points on 7-for-12 shooting against his former school.
Dawson Garcia registered a double-double for Minnesota with 36 points and 11 rebounds. Cam Christie contributed 11 points on 5-for-8 shooting off the bench.
The Golden Gophers are 14-3 at home this season. The Buckeyes are 4-7 away from home, but that includes a 4-0 record in neutral environments and an 0-7 mark in opponents' venues.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Ohio State 15-11
|74.4 PPG
|39.5 RPG
|13.6 APG
|Minnesota 16-9
|76.3 PPG
|40.4 RPG
|18.5 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Thornton
|26
|33.5
|16.1
|3.3
|4.2
|1.20
|0.00
|1.2
|41.7
|32.4
|83.6
|0.4
|3
|J. Battle
|26
|30.8
|13.9
|5.2
|1.0
|0.40
|0.20
|1.6
|46.0
|43.6
|95.5
|1.1
|4.1
|R. Gayle Jr.
|26
|32.2
|13.8
|4.3
|3.3
|0.80
|0.10
|2.5
|44.2
|28.8
|86.4
|0.9
|3.3
|Z. Key
|26
|16.1
|7.2
|4.2
|0.6
|0.40
|0.60
|0.7
|52.9
|33.3
|72.2
|1.9
|2.3
|F. Okpara
|25
|23.3
|6.2
|6.4
|0.5
|0.40
|2.40
|1.0
|61.0
|0.0
|63.4
|2.3
|4.1
|E. Mahaffey
|26
|23.7
|5.3
|4.4
|1.7
|1.20
|0.70
|1.0
|48.7
|14.3
|64.7
|1.4
|3
|D. Bonner
|26
|18.5
|4.6
|2.3
|1.2
|0.70
|0.10
|0.5
|31.8
|28.1
|61.3
|0.2
|2.1
|S. Middleton
|23
|14.8
|3.7
|1.4
|0.7
|0.20
|0.30
|0.5
|35.6
|35.6
|46.7
|0.4
|1
|D. Royal
|23
|8.7
|3.3
|2.0
|0.4
|0.30
|0.30
|0.6
|50.9
|18.2
|59.3
|0.9
|1.1
|B. Hardman
|12
|5.1
|2.4
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0
|0.5
|C. Baumann
|2
|1.5
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|A. Parks
|8
|2
|0.4
|0.5
|0.1
|0.10
|0.00
|0.1
|100.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.5
|T. Chatman
|9
|3.1
|0.0
|0.2
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.6
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|K. Etzler
|5
|2
|0.0
|0.8
|0.4
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.6
|Total
|26
|0.0
|74.4
|39.5
|13.6
|5.40
|4.50
|10.1
|44.6
|33.9
|76.5
|11.1
|25.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Garcia
|22
|31.6
|17.5
|6.5
|2.0
|0.90
|1.00
|2.0
|46.4
|31.7
|82.3
|1.8
|4.7
|C. Christie
|24
|28.5
|11.3
|3.6
|2.4
|0.50
|0.40
|1.0
|45.0
|42.3
|72.5
|0.2
|3.4
|M. Mitchell Jr.
|25
|29
|10.6
|2.6
|2.8
|1.30
|0.20
|1.8
|42.3
|39.8
|80.6
|0.4
|2.2
|P. Payne
|23
|22.3
|9.9
|6.3
|1.1
|0.30
|1.60
|1.2
|61.5
|0.0
|38.3
|2.3
|4
|J. Ola-Joseph
|25
|17.5
|8.6
|2.4
|0.6
|0.20
|0.20
|0.8
|61.5
|40.6
|73.5
|0.7
|1.6
|E. Hawkins
|24
|31.8
|8.5
|3.8
|7.6
|1.80
|0.20
|2.8
|36.6
|34.4
|80.3
|0.5
|3.3
|B. Carrington
|22
|21.3
|5.3
|3.7
|1.2
|0.70
|0.40
|1.0
|35.8
|22.2
|76.5
|0.9
|2.8
|P. Fox
|25
|11.9
|4.0
|2.7
|0.9
|0.40
|0.80
|0.4
|65.1
|0.0
|50.0
|0.9
|1.8
|I. Ihnen
|24
|13
|3.8
|2.3
|0.5
|0.40
|0.40
|0.7
|44.0
|35.3
|50.0
|0.8
|1.4
|E. Reader
|2
|3.5
|2.0
|2.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.5
|1
|J. Wilson
|7
|4.1
|1.6
|0.9
|0.4
|0.10
|0.00
|0.7
|83.3
|0.0
|25.0
|0.4
|0.4
|K. Keinys
|5
|4
|1.4
|1.0
|0.2
|0.20
|0.00
|0.4
|60.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.8
|K. Betts
|8
|7
|1.3
|0.3
|0.4
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|26.7
|12.5
|100.0
|0.3
|0
|W. Ramberg
|2
|3
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Purcell
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.50
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|25
|0.0
|76.3
|40.4
|18.5
|6.20
|4.80
|12.2
|47.5
|35.7
|68.2
|10.5
|26.0
-
UMBC
ME0
0152.5 O/U
-5
6:00pm
-
BING
LOW0
0143.5 O/U
-9.5
6:30pm
-
CARK
BELLAR0
0141.5 O/U
-3.5
6:30pm
-
NCAT
STON0
0137 O/U
-13.5
6:31pm
-
APP
ODU0
0144 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm
-
CCSU
WAG0
0125 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
CHAR
DEL0
0154.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
CLST
NKY0
0147 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
DREX
HOFS0
0135 O/U
-4
7:00pm CBSSN
-
ELON
NE0
0145 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
FDU
SHU0
0157 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
HAMP
CAMP0
0150 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
KNSW
FGCU0
0153.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
LEM
LIU0
0
7:00pm
-
LIB
FIU0
0142.5 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm
-
MONM
TOWS0
0134 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
UNA
EKY0
0154.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
UNCW
W&M0
0137 O/U
+10.5
7:00pm
-
NJIT
NH0
0145.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm
-
OAK
RMU0
0146.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm
-
QUEEN
STET0
0158 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
RAD
GWEB0
0143 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESPU
-
RUTG
3PUR0
0138.5 O/U
-15
7:00pm FS1
-
SFU
MRMK0
0134 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
SMU
FAU0
0154 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
UVM
ALB0
0145.5 O/U
+9
7:00pm
-
WRST
DET0
0160 O/U
+12
7:00pm
-
UALR
SEMO0
0149.5 O/U
+8.5
8:00pm
-
CABP
ABIL0
0135 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
DU
SDST0
0160 O/U
-8
8:00pm
-
EWU
NAU0
0158 O/U
+8
8:00pm
-
GCU
TRLST0
0141.5 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm
-
IDHO
NCO0
0146 O/U
-10
8:00pm
-
OSU
MINN0
0139.5 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm BTN
-
USA
USM0
0146 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
STTHMN
NDST0
0137.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
SUU
UTA0
0156 O/U
-9
8:00pm
-
UTRGV
UTVA0
0149 O/U
-13.5
8:00pm
-
TXST
GASO0
0137.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
UMKC
SDAK0
0146.5 O/U
+3
8:00pm
-
ORU
NEOM0
0155 O/U
-3.5
8:05pm
-
EIU
TNST0
0136.5 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm
-
MORE
WIU0
0127 O/U
+4.5
8:30pm
-
SIUE
TNTC0
0139 O/U
+3
8:30pm
-
UTM
LIND0
0148.5 O/U
+8.5
8:30pm
-
LA
ULM0
0146.5 O/U
+6.5
8:30pm
-
GONZ
PORT0
0161 O/U
+21.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
LT
UTEP0
0135 O/U
+3
9:00pm ESP+
-
MICH
NW0
0139 O/U
-12.5
9:00pm FS1
-
PRST
MTST0
0149 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
SAC
MONT0
0130 O/U
-13
9:00pm
-
SHOU
NMST0
0140 O/U
+1
9:00pm CBSSN
-
TROY
ARST0
0154.5 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
WASH
ASU0
0154 O/U
+2.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
UCSD
UCRV0
0140 O/U
+3
10:00pm
-
CP
CSUF0
0132 O/U
-9.5
10:00pm
-
CSUB
LBSU0
0145 O/U
-10.5
10:00pm
-
ORST
CAL0
0140 O/U
-9.5
10:00pm PACN
-
SFA
SEA0
0141 O/U
-5.5
10:00pm
-
UCD
CSN0
0150.5 O/U
-1
10:00pm
-
LMU
SACL0
0146.5 O/U
-10
11:00pm CBSSN
-
ORE
STAN0
0150.5 O/U
-1
11:00pm ESP2
-
UCSB
UCI0
0142.5 O/U
-10
11:00pm ESPU
-
21WSU
4ARIZ0
0150.5 O/U
-12.5
11:00pm FS1