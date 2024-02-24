CHARLS
TOWSON
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:01
|Charles Thompson defensive rebound
|0:03
|Kobe Rodgers misses two point jump shot
|0:06
|Mekhi Lowery personal foul
|0:05
|Mekhi Lowery personal foul
|0:11
|Cougars 30 second timeout
|0:18
|Ante Brzovic defensive rebound
|0:20
|Tomiwa Sulaiman misses three point jump shot
|0:36
|Charles Thompson defensive rebound
|0:38
|Ante Brzovic misses two point layup
|0:55
|Dylan Williamson turnover (bad pass) (Kobe Rodgers steals)
|1:04
|Ben Burnham personal foul
|1:04
|Tomiwa Sulaiman defensive rebound
|1:06
|Frankie Policelli misses three point jump shot
|1:15
|Frankie Policelli defensive rebound
|1:17
|Christian May misses three point jump shot
|1:27
|Bryce Butler turnover (traveling)
|1:33
|Kobe Rodgers defensive rebound
|1:35
|Nendah Tarke misses three point jump shot
|2:07
|+3
|Ben Burnham makes three point jump shot (Kobe Rodgers assists)
|40-26
|2:20
|Nendah Tarke turnover (offensive foul)
|2:20
|Nendah Tarke offensive foul
|2:27
|Kobe Rodgers turnover (lost ball) (Messiah Jones steals)
|2:44
|+2
|Dylan Williamson makes two point jump shot
|37-26
|2:56
|Charles Thompson defensive rebound
|2:58
|Bryce Butler misses two point layup
|3:15
|+2
|Charles Thompson makes two point layup
|37-24
|3:41
|TV timeout
|3:41
|Tigers 30 second timeout
|3:43
|+3
|Ben Burnham makes three point jump shot (Bryce Butler assists)
|37-22
|3:50
|CJ Fulton defensive rebound
|3:52
|Christian May misses three point jump shot
|4:20
|+3
|Jordan Crawford makes three point jump shot
|34-22
|4:39
|Tigers turnover (shot clock violation)
|4:39
|Tigers offensive rebound
|4:41
|Mekhi Lowery misses two point jump shot
|5:15
|+2
|James Scott makes two point dunk (CJ Fulton assists)
|31-22
|5:18
|Cougars offensive rebound
|5:20
|Mekhi Lowery blocks Frankie Policelli's two point layup
|5:41
|+1
|Chase Paar makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-22
|5:41
|Chase Paar misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:41
|Frankie Policelli shooting foul (Chase Paar draws the foul)
|5:56
|+1
|Bryce Butler makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-21
|5:56
|+1
|Bryce Butler makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-21
|5:56
|Tomiwa Sulaiman shooting foul (Bryce Butler draws the foul)
|6:06
|James Scott defensive rebound
|6:08
|Dylan Williamson misses three point jump shot
|6:21
|Tigers offensive rebound
|6:23
|Bryce Butler blocks Nendah Tarke's two point layup
|6:35
|TV timeout
|6:35
|Tigers defensive rebound
|6:37
|Messiah Jones blocks Ante Brzovic's two point layup
|6:42
|+2
|Charles Thompson makes two point layup
|27-21
|6:46
|Charles Thompson offensive rebound
|6:48
|Messiah Jones misses two point layup
|7:18
|+3
|Frankie Policelli makes three point jump shot (Reyne Smith assists)
|27-19
|7:28
|+2
|Christian May makes two point jump shot
|24-19
|7:54
|+2
|Frankie Policelli makes two point driving layup
|24-17
|8:06
|+2
|Christian May makes two point jump shot
|22-17
|8:21
|Charles Thompson offensive rebound
|8:23
|Dylan Williamson misses three point jump shot
|8:53
|+2
|Frankie Policelli makes two point layup
|22-15
|9:16
|+1
|Nendah Tarke makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-15
|9:16
|Nendah Tarke misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:17
|Ante Brzovic shooting foul (Nendah Tarke draws the foul)
|9:36
|+3
|Kobe Rodgers makes three point jump shot (Frankie Policelli assists)
|20-14
|9:46
|Ante Brzovic defensive rebound
|9:48
|Kobe Rodgers blocks Tomiwa Sulaiman's two point layup
|9:57
|Ante Brzovic turnover (lost ball) (Tomiwa Sulaiman steals)
|10:15
|Reyne Smith defensive rebound
|10:17
|Ante Brzovic blocks Charles Thompson's two point layup
|10:27
|Tyler Tejada defensive rebound
|10:29
|Kobe Rodgers misses two point driving layup
|10:36
|Dylan Williamson turnover (bad pass) (Kobe Rodgers steals)
|10:58
|+3
|Reyne Smith makes three point stepback jump shot
|17-14
|11:25
|Frankie Policelli defensive rebound
|11:25
|Dylan Williamson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:25
|+1
|Dylan Williamson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-14
|11:25
|TV timeout
|11:25
|Khalil London shooting foul (Dylan Williamson draws the foul)
|11:27
|Khalil London turnover (bad pass) (Dylan Williamson steals)
|11:40
|+2
|Nendah Tarke makes two point driving layup
|14-13
|12:01
|+2
|James Scott makes two point layup
|14-11
|12:09
|James Scott offensive rebound
|12:11
|Bryce Butler misses two point jump shot
|12:30
|Jordan Crawford defensive rebound
|12:32
|Dylan Williamson misses three point jump shot
|13:06
|+2
|James Scott makes two point dunk (Jordan Crawford assists)
|12-11
|13:38
|+3
|Nendah Tarke makes three point jump shot (Chase Paar assists)
|10-11
|13:58
|Tyler Tejada defensive rebound
|14:00
|Khalil London misses three point jump shot
|14:24
|Messiah Jones personal foul
|14:24
|Bryce Butler defensive rebound
|14:24
|Dylan Williamson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:24
|+1
|Dylan Williamson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-8
|14:24
|Khalil London shooting foul (Dylan Williamson draws the foul)
|14:51
|Nendah Tarke defensive rebound
|14:53
|Jordan Crawford misses three point jump shot
|15:03
|+2
|Dylan Williamson makes two point jump shot
|10-7
|15:29
|TV timeout
|15:29
|Reyne Smith turnover (lost ball)
|15:46
|+3
|Dylan Williamson makes three point jump shot (Nendah Tarke assists)
|10-5
|16:05
|Nendah Tarke defensive rebound
|16:05
|James Scott misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|16:05
|James Scott misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:05
|Dylan Williamson shooting foul (James Scott draws the foul)
|16:25
|Tomiwa Sulaiman turnover (traveling)
|16:40
|Charles Thompson defensive rebound
|16:42
|Ante Brzovic misses two point layup
|17:03
|Cougars defensive rebound
|17:05
|Charles Thompson misses two point layup
|17:21
|+2
|Kobe Rodgers makes two point driving layup
|10-2
|17:34
|Christian May turnover (out of bounds)
|17:37
|Tigers offensive rebound
|17:39
|Kobe Rodgers blocks Tyler Tejada's three point jump shot
|17:57
|Tigers 30 second timeout
|17:59
|+3
|Kobe Rodgers makes three point jump shot (Reyne Smith assists)
|8-2
|18:18
|Tyler Tejada turnover (out of bounds)
|18:53
|+2
|Ante Brzovic makes two point dunk (Kobe Rodgers assists)
|5-2
|19:13
|+2
|Charles Thompson makes two point layup
|3-2
|19:45
|+3
|Ben Burnham makes three point jump shot (Ante Brzovic assists)
|3-0
|20:00
|(Cougars gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|40
|26
|Field Goals
|15-26 (57.7%)
|10-24 (41.7%)
|3-Pointers
|8-11 (72.7%)
|2-10 (20.0%)
|Free Throws
|2-4 (50.0%)
|4-8 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|13
|15
|Offensive
|1
|2
|Defensive
|10
|9
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|9
|2
|Steals
|2
|3
|Blocks
|4
|2
|Turnovers
|5
|6
|Fouls
|5
|6
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Charleston 21-7
|80.5 PPG
|44.1 RPG
|14.6 APG
|Towson 17-11
|68.0 PPG
|42.9 RPG
|11.4 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Burnham F
|12.1 PPG
|4.6 RPG
|1.0 APG
|45.5 FG%
|
00
|. Williamson G
|9.7 PPG
|1.4 RPG
|3.1 APG
|39.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. Burnham F
|9 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|D. Williamson G
|9 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|
|57.7
|FG%
|41.7
|
|
|72.7
|3PT FG%
|20.0
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Burnham
|9
|0
|0
|3/3
|3/3
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Rodgers
|8
|1
|2
|3/5
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|F. Policelli
|7
|2
|1
|3/5
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|R. Smith
|3
|1
|2
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Brzovic
|2
|2
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Scott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Crawford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Butler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Fulton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. London
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Comer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Ritter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Kilminster
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Legg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wol
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|40
|11
|9
|15/26
|8/11
|2/4
|5
|0
|2
|4
|5
|1
|10
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Thompson
|6
|6
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|N. Tarke
|6
|2
|1
|2/4
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|C. May
|4
|0
|0
|2/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Tejada
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Jones
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Williamson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Paar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Lowery
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Sulaiman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Coleman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Hicks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Paar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Prince
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Cole
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Watson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|26
|11
|2
|10/24
|2/10
|4/8
|6
|0
|3
|2
|6
|2
|9
