away team background logo
home team background logo
CHARLS
TOWSON

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
CHAR
Cougars
40
TOWS
Tigers
26

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01   Charles Thompson defensive rebound  
0:03   Kobe Rodgers misses two point jump shot  
0:06   Mekhi Lowery personal foul  
0:05   Mekhi Lowery personal foul  
0:11   Cougars 30 second timeout  
0:18   Ante Brzovic defensive rebound  
0:20   Tomiwa Sulaiman misses three point jump shot  
0:36   Charles Thompson defensive rebound  
0:38   Ante Brzovic misses two point layup  
0:55   Dylan Williamson turnover (bad pass) (Kobe Rodgers steals)  
1:04   Ben Burnham personal foul  
1:04   Tomiwa Sulaiman defensive rebound  
1:06   Frankie Policelli misses three point jump shot  
1:15   Frankie Policelli defensive rebound  
1:17   Christian May misses three point jump shot  
1:27   Bryce Butler turnover (traveling)  
1:33   Kobe Rodgers defensive rebound  
1:35   Nendah Tarke misses three point jump shot  
2:07 +3 Ben Burnham makes three point jump shot (Kobe Rodgers assists) 40-26
2:20   Nendah Tarke turnover (offensive foul)  
2:20   Nendah Tarke offensive foul  
2:27   Kobe Rodgers turnover (lost ball) (Messiah Jones steals)  
2:44 +2 Dylan Williamson makes two point jump shot 37-26
2:56   Charles Thompson defensive rebound  
2:58   Bryce Butler misses two point layup  
3:15 +2 Charles Thompson makes two point layup 37-24
3:41   TV timeout  
3:41   Tigers 30 second timeout  
3:43 +3 Ben Burnham makes three point jump shot (Bryce Butler assists) 37-22
3:50   CJ Fulton defensive rebound  
3:52   Christian May misses three point jump shot  
4:20 +3 Jordan Crawford makes three point jump shot 34-22
4:39   Tigers turnover (shot clock violation)  
4:39   Tigers offensive rebound  
4:41   Mekhi Lowery misses two point jump shot  
5:15 +2 James Scott makes two point dunk (CJ Fulton assists) 31-22
5:18   Cougars offensive rebound  
5:20   Mekhi Lowery blocks Frankie Policelli's two point layup  
5:41 +1 Chase Paar makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-22
5:41   Chase Paar misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
5:41   Frankie Policelli shooting foul (Chase Paar draws the foul)  
5:56 +1 Bryce Butler makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-21
5:56 +1 Bryce Butler makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-21
5:56   Tomiwa Sulaiman shooting foul (Bryce Butler draws the foul)  
6:06   James Scott defensive rebound  
6:08   Dylan Williamson misses three point jump shot  
6:21   Tigers offensive rebound  
6:23   Bryce Butler blocks Nendah Tarke's two point layup  
6:35   TV timeout  
6:35   Tigers defensive rebound  
6:37   Messiah Jones blocks Ante Brzovic's two point layup  
6:42 +2 Charles Thompson makes two point layup 27-21
6:46   Charles Thompson offensive rebound  
6:48   Messiah Jones misses two point layup  
7:18 +3 Frankie Policelli makes three point jump shot (Reyne Smith assists) 27-19
7:28 +2 Christian May makes two point jump shot 24-19
7:54 +2 Frankie Policelli makes two point driving layup 24-17
8:06 +2 Christian May makes two point jump shot 22-17
8:21   Charles Thompson offensive rebound  
8:23   Dylan Williamson misses three point jump shot  
8:53 +2 Frankie Policelli makes two point layup 22-15
9:16 +1 Nendah Tarke makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-15
9:16   Nendah Tarke misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
9:17   Ante Brzovic shooting foul (Nendah Tarke draws the foul)  
9:36 +3 Kobe Rodgers makes three point jump shot (Frankie Policelli assists) 20-14
9:46   Ante Brzovic defensive rebound  
9:48   Kobe Rodgers blocks Tomiwa Sulaiman's two point layup  
9:57   Ante Brzovic turnover (lost ball) (Tomiwa Sulaiman steals)  
10:15   Reyne Smith defensive rebound  
10:17   Ante Brzovic blocks Charles Thompson's two point layup  
10:27   Tyler Tejada defensive rebound  
10:29   Kobe Rodgers misses two point driving layup  
10:36   Dylan Williamson turnover (bad pass) (Kobe Rodgers steals)  
10:58 +3 Reyne Smith makes three point stepback jump shot 17-14
11:25   Frankie Policelli defensive rebound  
11:25   Dylan Williamson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
11:25 +1 Dylan Williamson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 14-14
11:25   TV timeout  
11:25   Khalil London shooting foul (Dylan Williamson draws the foul)  
11:27   Khalil London turnover (bad pass) (Dylan Williamson steals)  
11:40 +2 Nendah Tarke makes two point driving layup 14-13
12:01 +2 James Scott makes two point layup 14-11
12:09   James Scott offensive rebound  
12:11   Bryce Butler misses two point jump shot  
12:30   Jordan Crawford defensive rebound  
12:32   Dylan Williamson misses three point jump shot  
13:06 +2 James Scott makes two point dunk (Jordan Crawford assists) 12-11
13:38 +3 Nendah Tarke makes three point jump shot (Chase Paar assists) 10-11
13:58   Tyler Tejada defensive rebound  
14:00   Khalil London misses three point jump shot  
14:24   Messiah Jones personal foul  
14:24   Bryce Butler defensive rebound  
14:24   Dylan Williamson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
14:24 +1 Dylan Williamson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 10-8
14:24   Khalil London shooting foul (Dylan Williamson draws the foul)  
14:51   Nendah Tarke defensive rebound  
14:53   Jordan Crawford misses three point jump shot  
15:03 +2 Dylan Williamson makes two point jump shot 10-7
15:29   TV timeout  
15:29   Reyne Smith turnover (lost ball)  
15:46 +3 Dylan Williamson makes three point jump shot (Nendah Tarke assists) 10-5
16:05   Nendah Tarke defensive rebound  
16:05   James Scott misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
16:05   James Scott misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
16:05   Dylan Williamson shooting foul (James Scott draws the foul)  
16:25   Tomiwa Sulaiman turnover (traveling)  
16:40   Charles Thompson defensive rebound  
16:42   Ante Brzovic misses two point layup  
17:03   Cougars defensive rebound  
17:05   Charles Thompson misses two point layup  
17:21 +2 Kobe Rodgers makes two point driving layup 10-2
17:34   Christian May turnover (out of bounds)  
17:37   Tigers offensive rebound  
17:39   Kobe Rodgers blocks Tyler Tejada's three point jump shot  
17:57   Tigers 30 second timeout  
17:59 +3 Kobe Rodgers makes three point jump shot (Reyne Smith assists) 8-2
18:18   Tyler Tejada turnover (out of bounds)  
18:53 +2 Ante Brzovic makes two point dunk (Kobe Rodgers assists) 5-2
19:13 +2 Charles Thompson makes two point layup 3-2
19:45 +3 Ben Burnham makes three point jump shot (Ante Brzovic assists) 3-0
20:00   (Cougars gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Charles Thompson defensive rebound 0:01
  Kobe Rodgers misses two point jump shot 0:03
  Mekhi Lowery personal foul 0:06
  Mekhi Lowery personal foul 0:05
  Cougars 30 second timeout 0:11
  Ante Brzovic defensive rebound 0:18
  Tomiwa Sulaiman misses three point jump shot 0:20
  Charles Thompson defensive rebound 0:36
  Ante Brzovic misses two point layup 0:38
  Dylan Williamson turnover (bad pass) (Kobe Rodgers steals) 0:55
  Ben Burnham personal foul 1:04
Team Stats
Points 40 26
Field Goals 15-26 (57.7%) 10-24 (41.7%)
3-Pointers 8-11 (72.7%) 2-10 (20.0%)
Free Throws 2-4 (50.0%) 4-8 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 13 15
Offensive 1 2
Defensive 10 9
Team 2 4
Assists 9 2
Steals 2 3
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 5 6
Fouls 5 6
Technicals 0 0
13
B. Burnham F
9 PTS
4
D. Williamson G
9 PTS
12T
Charleston 21-7 40-40
Towson 17-11 26-26
SECU Arena Towson, MD
SECU Arena Towson, MD
Team Stats
Charleston 21-7 80.5 PPG 44.1 RPG 14.6 APG
Towson 17-11 68.0 PPG 42.9 RPG 11.4 APG
Key Players
00
. Burnham F 12.1 PPG 4.6 RPG 1.0 APG 45.5 FG%
00
. Williamson G 9.7 PPG 1.4 RPG 3.1 APG 39.5 FG%
Top Scorers
13
B. Burnham F 9 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
4
D. Williamson G 9 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
57.7 FG% 41.7
72.7 3PT FG% 20.0
50.0 FT% 50.0
Charleston
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Burnham 9 0 0 3/3 3/3 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 0
K. Rodgers 8 1 2 3/5 2/2 0/0 0 - 2 2 1 0 1
F. Policelli 7 2 1 3/5 1/2 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 2
R. Smith 3 1 2 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 1
A. Brzovic 2 2 1 1/4 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 1 1 0 2
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Burnham 9 0 0 3/3 3/3 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
K. Rodgers 8 1 2 3/5 2/2 0/0 0 0 2 2 1 0 1
F. Policelli 7 2 1 3/5 1/2 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2
R. Smith 3 1 2 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1
A. Brzovic 2 2 1 1/4 0/0 0/0 1 0 0 1 1 0 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Scott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Crawford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Butler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Fulton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. London - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Comer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Ritter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Kilminster - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Legg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wol - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 40 11 9 15/26 8/11 2/4 5 0 2 4 5 1 10
Towson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Thompson 6 6 0 3/5 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 2 4
N. Tarke 6 2 1 2/4 1/2 1/2 1 - 0 0 1 0 2
C. May 4 0 0 2/4 0/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 0
T. Tejada 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 2
M. Jones 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 - 1 1 0 0 0
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Thompson 6 6 0 3/5 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 2 4
N. Tarke 6 2 1 2/4 1/2 1/2 1 0 0 0 1 0 2
C. May 4 0 0 2/4 0/2 0/0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0
T. Tejada 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 1 0 2
M. Jones 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0 1 1 0 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Williamson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Paar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lowery - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Sulaiman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Coleman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Paar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Prince - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cole - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Watson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 26 11 2 10/24 2/10 4/8 6 0 3 2 6 2 9
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores
Watch Now: