No. 22 Colorado State aims to rebound in clash at UNLV
No. 22 Colorado State will look to bounce back at UNLV on Saturday night after its loss at New Mexico on Wednesday night.
The Rams (20-7, 8-6 MW) lost their first game after being ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time in three weeks following a stretch of winning five of six games.
Isaiah Stevens led Colorado State with 20 points while shooting 8 of 12 from the field in the 68-66 loss to New Mexico. He also had nine assists.
Joel Scott finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds.
Stevens made two free throws with seven seconds left to put the Rams ahead 66-65.
New Mexico's Donovan Dent then converted a 3-point play to win the game with 3.2 seconds left.
A last-second 3-point attempt by Nique Clifford was off the mark.
"I hurt for everybody here," Colorado State coach Niko Medved said. "You know how hard it is to win these fricking games in this building (The Pit in Albuquerque, N.M.). When you're right there, you want to steal it so bad."
Colorado State defeated UNLV 78-75 in the first meeting on Jan. 19 at Fort Collins, Colo.
The Rams did not lead in the second half of that game until 2:35 was left.
Clifford had 21 points on 7-of-8 shooting in that game and Stevens contributed 18 points.
"We've got guys who've been through the wars before, and I think they embrace it," Medved said.
The Rebels were led Keylan Boone's 21 points eight rebounds in the game at Fort Collins. His twin brother, Kalib Boone, added 14 points, while Dedan Thomas Jr. scored 11 with a game-high eight assists.
UNLV (15-10, 8-5) is coming off a 72-43 road win Wednesday night at Air Force, a team that routed the Rebels 90-58 in Las Vegas last month.
UNLV has won six of its last seven games.
Rob Whaley Jr. had 15 points and seven rebounds to lead the Rebels in the win over Air Force.
Brooklyn Hicks scored a career-high 12 points and Keylan Boone added 11 points.
The Rebels responded after losing against rival Nevada 69-66 in their previous game that was played at home last week.
Whaley mentioned he and the Boone brothers held an informal meeting ahead of the game at Air Force.
"Me, K.B., Key, we got together, and we were like, 'We need to be physical,'" Whaley said. "'We need to get on the glass more and get more rebounds, because we can't be out-rebounded by 20 like we were last game.'"
UNLV outrebounded Air Force 44-19 and had 15 second-chance points while Air Force had only two.
The Rebels also limited Air Force to 34.6 percent shooting from the field, including 17.9 percent from 3-point range 5 of 28).
"We were active," Whaley said. "We came together as a team defensively. We were way better compared to the first time we played them. We were more in sync. We played together."
UNLV won three consecutive games at home against Colorado State before losing 82-81 in overtime last season.
Stevens had 33 points in that game, including an 8-of-16 performance from 3-point range.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|22 Colorado State 20-7
|77.5 PPG
|35.3 RPG
|18.9 APG
|UNLV 15-10
|74.5 PPG
|36.1 RPG
|14.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|I. Stevens
|27
|34.2
|16.3
|3.1
|7.4
|1.30
|0.20
|2.3
|48.2
|47.2
|81.6
|0.5
|2.6
|N. Clifford
|27
|29.8
|12.6
|7.2
|2.4
|1.40
|0.80
|1.7
|54.4
|38.8
|81.4
|1
|6.2
|J. Scott
|27
|27.7
|12.0
|6.1
|1.4
|0.90
|0.90
|1.0
|55.3
|25.6
|68.5
|1.8
|4.3
|P. Cartier
|26
|22.5
|11.4
|2.2
|1.9
|0.60
|0.20
|0.9
|54.6
|40.6
|84.0
|0.5
|1.7
|J. Strong
|21
|26.2
|7.8
|2.6
|2.0
|0.40
|0.10
|0.6
|46.6
|25.7
|72.4
|0.5
|2.1
|J. Lake
|22
|23.3
|6.4
|1.6
|1.4
|0.50
|0.10
|0.7
|36.3
|30.5
|81.8
|0.1
|1.5
|J. Palmer
|27
|16.7
|4.9
|3.1
|0.6
|0.70
|0.30
|0.6
|35.9
|32.6
|76.9
|0.7
|2.3
|R. Mbemba
|25
|11.6
|4.2
|2.4
|0.5
|0.20
|0.30
|1.2
|66.1
|27.3
|70.7
|0.8
|1.6
|T. Jackson
|14
|9.3
|2.5
|1.6
|0.9
|0.60
|0.10
|0.5
|55.6
|57.1
|91.7
|0.4
|1.1
|K. Evans
|8
|6.3
|2.3
|1.4
|0.5
|0.10
|0.40
|0.8
|80.0
|0.0
|66.7
|0.3
|1.1
|K. Evans
|27
|9.7
|2.0
|1.0
|1.0
|0.40
|0.00
|0.7
|41.5
|29.2
|75.0
|0
|1
|J. Johnson
|19
|6.1
|1.9
|0.7
|0.3
|0.20
|0.10
|0.4
|44.8
|37.5
|100.0
|0.4
|0.4
|L. Murphy
|3
|1.7
|0.7
|0.0
|0.7
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Payne
|6
|2.5
|0.5
|1.2
|0.3
|0.20
|0.00
|0.0
|20.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|1.2
|Total
|27
|0.0
|77.5
|35.3
|18.9
|6.90
|3.10
|10.4
|49.5
|35.3
|76.7
|7.4
|25.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Thomas Jr.
|25
|34.4
|12.4
|2.8
|5.8
|0.90
|0.00
|1.9
|46.7
|38.1
|71.6
|0.2
|2.6
|K. Boone
|18
|29.5
|12.1
|6.4
|1.6
|0.70
|0.70
|1.0
|41.7
|32.6
|71.7
|2
|4.4
|K. Boone
|24
|23.3
|11.8
|4.8
|1.3
|1.30
|1.70
|2.1
|58.1
|0.0
|70.3
|2
|2.9
|L. Rodriguez
|25
|31.6
|11.4
|6.6
|1.5
|1.70
|0.30
|0.9
|42.8
|30.7
|72.4
|2.3
|4.4
|J. Hill
|7
|29.9
|10.7
|6.1
|1.7
|1.10
|0.60
|1.3
|54.0
|33.3
|86.4
|2
|4.1
|J. Webster
|22
|26.1
|7.4
|1.8
|1.4
|0.60
|0.10
|0.5
|38.5
|29.2
|87.5
|0.1
|1.7
|R. Whaley Jr.
|25
|17.2
|7.4
|3.3
|0.6
|0.50
|0.80
|1.3
|63.7
|25.0
|64.1
|1.1
|2.2
|J. Johnson III
|25
|16.4
|6.3
|1.0
|1.0
|0.40
|0.10
|0.8
|41.6
|35.1
|50.0
|0
|0.9
|I. Cottrell
|20
|12.9
|4.1
|2.7
|0.2
|0.10
|0.50
|0.9
|41.3
|33.3
|72.0
|0.8
|1.9
|B. Hicks
|24
|11
|2.8
|1.3
|0.8
|0.30
|0.00
|0.5
|52.1
|58.3
|50.0
|0.3
|1
|S. Nowell
|11
|6.6
|1.8
|1.2
|0.4
|0.20
|0.00
|0.3
|38.1
|18.2
|100.0
|0.1
|1.1
|K. Jones
|14
|5.9
|1.1
|1.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.80
|0.1
|66.7
|0.0
|60.0
|0.5
|0.9
|N. Walters
|3
|2.7
|1.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|25
|0.0
|74.5
|36.1
|14.0
|6.40
|4.40
|10.5
|47.1
|32.9
|70.5
|10.3
|23.2
-
CHAR
TOWS40
26143.5 O/U
+2
12:00pm CBSSN
-
HAMP
NE26
44144.5 O/U
-11
12:00pm
-
2HOU
11BAYL41
25135 O/U
+2.5
12:00pm CBS
-
IND
PSU33
40151 O/U
-4
12:00pm BTN
-
MIZZ
ARK34
36148.5 O/U
-5.5
12:00pm ESP2
-
ND
SYR29
49134.5 O/U
-7
12:00pm ESPN
-
CHAT
CIT0
3144.5 O/U
+6.5
1:00pm
-
UMBC
NH2
2165.5 O/U
-6
1:00pm
-
VAN
24FLA4
9150.5 O/U
-15.5
1:00pm SECN
-
WCU
VMI2
0158 O/U
+15.5
1:00pm
-
W&M
STON2
3140 O/U
-8.5
1:00pm
-
ALB
LOW0
0161.5 O/U
-12.5
1:00pm
-
CARK
EKY0
0156.5 O/U
-13.5
1:00pm
-
BC
NCST0
0150 O/U
-5
2:00pm ACCN
-
25BYU
KSU0
0146 O/U
PK
2:00pm ESP+
-
CCSU
SHU0
0144.5 O/U
-1.5
2:00pm
-
8DUKE
WAKE0
0152 O/U
-3
2:00pm ESPN
-
ECU
RICE0
0136.5 O/U
PK
2:00pm ESPU
-
EMU
BALL0
0144 O/U
-10
2:00pm
-
FDU
LEM0
0158.5 O/U
-3
2:00pm
-
GWEB
NCAS0
0153.5 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm
-
HIPT
CHSO0
0152.5 O/U
+11
2:00pm
-
KNSW
STET0
0161 O/U
-3
2:00pm
-
LEH
LAF0
0137 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm
-
LON
RAD0
0141 O/U
-1.5
2:00pm
-
NCAT
MONM0
0146.5 O/U
-12
2:00pm
-
UND
NDST0
0143 O/U
-2
2:00pm CBSSN
-
NJIT
ME0
0131.5 O/U
-6.5
2:00pm
-
ORU
SDAK0
0155.5 O/U
+1.5
2:00pm
-
SFU
STONEH0
0135.5 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
TXST
GAST0
0140.5 O/U
-5
2:00pm
-
SCUP
WINT0
0144 O/U
-8.5
2:00pm
-
WASH
4ARIZ0
0167 O/U
-16.5
2:00pm CBS
-
WOFF
FURM0
0147.5 O/U
-8
2:00pm
-
WV
6IAST0
0144 O/U
-18
2:00pm ESP2
-
IOWA
12ILL0
0166.5 O/U
-9
2:15pm BTN
-
BUF
WMU0
0149 O/U
-6
2:30pm
-
STBN
MASS0
0145 O/U
-5
2:30pm USA
-
CINCY
TCU0
0147.5 O/U
-5.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
ETSU
SAM0
0149 O/U
-11
3:00pm
-
GW
STL0
0163.5 O/U
-5.5
3:00pm
-
STTHMN
SDST0
0145 O/U
-5
3:00pm
-
UTU
UTA0
0150.5 O/U
-11
3:00pm
-
CMU
M-OH0
0132 O/U
-3
3:30pm
-
USA
ARST0
0153 O/U
-8.5
3:30pm
-
20SC
MISS0
0136 O/U
-3.5
3:30pm SECN
-
TROY
ULM0
0143.5 O/U
+7
3:30pm
-
AF
NMEX0
0144.5 O/U
-18.5
4:00pm CBSSN
-
AAMU
COOK0
0147.5 O/U
-4
4:00pm
-
ALST
FAMU0
0139 O/U
+4.5
4:00pm
-
13ALA
17UK0
0176 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm CBS
-
DSU
SCST0
0137.5 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
EIU
TNTC0
0132.5 O/U
-1
4:00pm
-
GT
MIA0
0148 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm ACCN
-
GCU
ABIL0
0147 O/U
+8.5
4:00pm
-
IDHO
NAU0
0139.5 O/U
-4
4:00pm
-
JAST
ALCN0
0142.5 O/U
-4
4:00pm
-
MORG
HOW0
0152 O/U
-10.5
4:00pm
-
UNA
BELLAR0
0141.5 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm
-
NORF
COPP0
0132 O/U
+12
4:00pm
-
OKLA
OKST0
0139.5 O/U
-1
4:00pm ESP2
-
SFA
UTVA0
0136 O/U
-4
4:00pm
-
TXAMC
NICH0
0137 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm
-
UTSA
NTEX0
0138 O/U
-14
4:00pm ESPU
-
23TTU
UCF0
0140 O/U
-1
4:00pm ESP+
-
UCI
UCSD0
0142.5 O/U
-1
4:00pm
-
UMES
NCCU0
0137.5 O/U
-9
4:00pm
-
10UNC
UVA0
0131.5 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm ESPN
-
VALP
MURR0
0144.5 O/U
-13
4:00pm
-
UALR
LIND0
0145.5 O/U
+11.5
4:30pm
-
GMU
LCHI0
0137 O/U
-4.5
4:30pm USA
-
UNCG
MER0
0138 O/U
+4.5
4:30pm
-
UNO
SELA0
0149 O/U
-9.5
4:30pm
-
NW ST
HOUC0
0151 O/U
+5
4:30pm
-
OHIO
NIU0
0149.5 O/U
+7.5
4:30pm
-
SIUE
TNST0
0144 O/U
-1.5
4:30pm
-
SNIND
WIU0
0135 O/U
-6.5
4:30pm
-
UTM
SEMO0
0156 O/U
+7
4:45pm
-
CABP
TRLST0
0132.5 O/U
-6
5:00pm
-
JMAD
GASO0
0153.5 O/U
+11.5
5:00pm
-
ORST
STAN0
0143 O/U
-10
5:00pm PACN
-
UIW
MCNS0
0143 O/U
-25
5:00pm
-
LIP
PEAY0
0147.5 O/U
+1.5
5:15pm
-
VT
PITT0
0143 O/U
-2.5
5:30pm CW
-
APP
MRSH0
0148 O/U
+5.5
6:00pm ESP2
-
14AUB
UGA0
0151.5 O/U
+6.5
6:00pm SECN
-
BRWN
COR0
0153.5 O/U
-11.5
6:00pm
-
DAV
RICH0
0133.5 O/U
-5
6:00pm
-
DRKE
UNI0
0144 O/U
+2
6:00pm
-
GTWN
DEP0
0150 O/U
+4.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
JVST
FIU0
0139 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
MOSU
BELM0
0152 O/U
-6.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
PRIN
DART0
0132 O/U
+16
6:00pm
-
TEX
9KAN0
0145 O/U
-8
6:00pm ESPN
-
UTRGV
SEA0
0148 O/U
-18
6:00pm
-
YALE
CLMB0
0141 O/U
+7
6:00pm
-
GRAM
SOU0
0133 O/U
-3.5
6:30pm
-
PVAM
UAPB0
0156 O/U
-2.5
6:30pm
-
BRY
UVM0
0148 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
CCAR
ODU0
0148.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
ELON
HOFS0
0142.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
ORE
CAL0
0149 O/U
+2
7:00pm PACN
-
PENN
HARV0
0144 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
QUEEN
FGCU0
0152.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
TXSO
MVSU0
0131 O/U
+12
7:00pm
-
TXCC
LAM0
0147 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
LA
USM0
0146.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
BSU
WYO0
0143.5 O/U
+7.5
7:30pm
-
WKY
MTSU0
0149 O/U
+4
7:30pm
-
FSU
CLEM0
0150 O/U
-10
7:45pm CW
-
CHAR
TLSA0
0138 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
22COLST
UNLV0
0139 O/U
PK
8:00pm CBSSN
-
EWU
NCO0
0161 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
UIC
INST0
0152.5 O/U
-15
8:00pm
-
ILST
BRAD0
0135.5 O/U
-13
8:00pm
-
NEOM
UMKC0
0145 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm
-
NOVA
1UCONN0
0133 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm FOX
-
SAC
MTST0
0131.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
TXAM
5TENN0
0146 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm ESPN
-
21WSU
ASU0
0139 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
WEB
IDST0
0134.5 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
BUT
HALL0
0143 O/U
-5
8:30pm FS2
-
MSST
LSU0
0145.5 O/U
+2.5
8:30pm SECN
-
CSN
CSUF0
0146 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm
-
LT
NMST0
0132 O/U
+8.5
9:00pm
-
PRST
MONT0
0148 O/U
-7
9:00pm
-
SHOU
UTEP0
0140.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm ESP+
-
UTAH
COLO0
0153 O/U
-7
9:00pm PACN
-
LMU
UOP0
0140 O/U
+8.5
10:00pm
-
PEP
SF0
0150 O/U
-14
10:00pm
-
19SDSU
FRES0
0136.5 O/U
+13
10:00pm CBSSN
-
SACL
GONZ0
0156 O/U
-14.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
UCD
CSUB0
0134 O/U
+3
10:00pm
-
UCRV
CP0
0132 O/U
+7.5
10:00pm
-
USC
UCLA0
0133.5 O/U
-5
10:00pm ESPN
-
USD
18SMC0
0138.5 O/U
-22.5
10:00pm ESPU