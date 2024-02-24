HAMP
NEAST
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|15:32
|Chris Doherty defensive rebound
|15:34
|Ja'Von Benson misses two point layup
|15:39
|Ja'Von Benson offensive rebound
|15:41
|Jordan Nesbitt misses two point layup
|15:52
|Jerry Deng defensive rebound
|15:54
|Chris Doherty misses three point jump shot
|16:11
|+3
|Jerry Deng makes three point jump shot (Ja'Von Benson assists)
|29-44
|16:17
|Ja'Von Benson defensive rebound
|16:19
|Luka Sakota misses three point jump shot
|16:34
|Jordan Nesbitt turnover (bad pass) (Luka Sakota steals)
|16:47
|Jordan Nesbitt defensive rebound
|16:49
|Rashad King misses three point jump shot
|16:56
|Chris Doherty defensive rebound
|16:58
|Jordan Nesbitt misses two point layup
|17:21
|+2
|Masai Troutman makes two point jump shot (Chris Doherty assists)
|26-44
|17:33
|Ford Cooper turnover (bad pass) (Rashad King steals)
|17:34
|Pirates offensive rebound
|17:36
|Chris Doherty blocks Tedrick Wilcox Jr.'s two point layup
|17:43
|Ford Cooper defensive rebound
|17:45
|Luka Sakota misses three point jump shot
|18:01
|Chris Doherty offensive rebound
|18:03
|Masai Troutman misses three point jump shot
|18:12
|+2
|Jerry Deng makes two point layup
|26-42
|18:16
|Jerry Deng defensive rebound
|18:18
|Luka Sakota misses two point jump shot
|18:30
|Huskies defensive rebound
|18:32
|Tedrick Wilcox Jr. misses three point jump shot
|18:52
|+2
|Masai Troutman makes two point layup
|24-42
|19:12
|+2
|Tedrick Wilcox Jr. makes two point jump shot
|24-40
|19:31
|Ja'Von Benson defensive rebound
|19:33
|Ja'Von Benson blocks Rashad King's two point layup
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:01
|+2
|Alexander Nwagha makes two point layup
|22-40
|0:02
|Alexander Nwagha offensive rebound
|0:04
|Rashad King misses three point jump shot
|0:33
|+1
|Tedrick Wilcox Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-38
|0:33
|Tedrick Wilcox Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:33
|Rashad King shooting foul (Tedrick Wilcox Jr. draws the foul)
|0:48
|Jordan Nesbitt defensive rebound
|0:50
|Masai Troutman misses three point jump shot
|1:05
|Alexander Nwagha defensive rebound
|1:07
|Joshua Lusane misses two point layup
|1:12
|Joshua Lusane offensive rebound
|1:14
|Jerry Deng misses two point layup
|1:28
|+2
|Masai Troutman makes two point jump shot
|21-38
|1:48
|+2
|Jordan Nesbitt makes two point layup
|21-36
|2:05
|Pirates defensive rebound
|2:07
|Jared Turner misses three point jump shot
|2:29
|+2
|Tedrick Wilcox Jr. makes two point jump shot
|19-36
|2:46
|Jerry Deng defensive rebound
|2:48
|Alexander Nwagha misses two point jump shot
|2:50
|Ford Cooper personal foul
|3:04
|Alexander Nwagha defensive rebound
|3:06
|Alexander Nwagha blocks Ford Cooper's two point layup
|3:24
|TV timeout
|3:24
|Pirates defensive rebound
|3:26
|Rashad King misses two point layup
|3:34
|Rashad King defensive rebound
|3:36
|Jordan Nesbitt misses three point jump shot
|3:42
|Tristan Maxwell defensive rebound
|3:44
|Masai Troutman misses two point jump shot
|4:04
|Rashad King defensive rebound
|4:06
|Harold Woods blocks Tristan Maxwell's two point layup
|4:13
|Luka Sakota personal foul
|4:30
|+2
|Harold Woods makes two point layup (Chris Doherty assists)
|17-36
|4:49
|+2
|Ja'Von Benson makes two point dunk
|17-34
|4:53
|Ja'Von Benson offensive rebound
|4:55
|Ford Cooper misses two point layup
|5:07
|+2
|Harold Woods makes two point layup (Jared Turner assists)
|15-34
|5:36
|Luka Sakota defensive rebound
|5:38
|Tedrick Wilcox Jr. misses two point layup
|5:58
|+1
|Luka Sakota makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|15-32
|5:58
|+1
|Luka Sakota makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|15-31
|5:58
|+1
|Luka Sakota makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|15-30
|5:58
|Jerry Deng shooting foul (Luka Sakota draws the foul)
|6:11
|Harold Woods defensive rebound
|6:13
|Jerry Deng misses three point jump shot
|6:36
|+3
|JB Frankel makes three point jump shot (Luka Sakota assists)
|15-29
|7:01
|+1
|Tristan Maxwell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-26
|7:01
|+1
|Tristan Maxwell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-26
|7:01
|Collin Metcalf shooting foul (Tristan Maxwell draws the foul)
|7:19
|+2
|Harold Woods makes two point dunk
|13-26
|7:28
|Ford Cooper turnover (bad pass) (Harold Woods steals)
|7:29
|TV timeout
|7:29
|JB Frankel personal foul
|7:51
|+3
|JB Frankel makes three point jump shot (Luka Sakota assists)
|13-24
|8:09
|Tedrick Wilcox Jr. personal foul
|8:28
|Jared Turner defensive rebound
|8:30
|Jordan Nesbitt misses three point jump shot
|8:47
|+2
|Luka Sakota makes two point jump shot (JB Frankel assists)
|13-21
|9:00
|+2
|Tedrick Wilcox Jr. makes two point jump shot
|13-19
|9:05
|Ja'Von Benson offensive rebound
|9:07
|Masai Troutman blocks Jordan Nesbitt's two point jump shot
|9:30
|TV timeout
|9:31
|Pirates defensive rebound
|9:33
|Rashad King misses three point jump shot
|9:57
|Chris Doherty defensive rebound
|9:59
|Tedrick Wilcox Jr. misses three point jump shot
|10:22
|Ja'Von Benson defensive rebound
|10:24
|Harold Woods misses three point jump shot
|10:32
|Ja'Von Benson turnover (lost ball) (Jared Turner steals)
|10:38
|Tedrick Wilcox Jr. defensive rebound
|10:40
|Chris Doherty misses three point jump shot
|10:59
|+3
|Tedrick Wilcox Jr. makes three point jump shot
|11-19
|11:18
|+2
|Harold Woods makes two point jump shot
|8-19
|11:29
|Rashad King defensive rebound
|11:31
|Dan Banister Jr. misses two point jump shot
|11:41
|Ja'Von Benson defensive rebound
|11:43
|Jared Turner misses three point jump shot
|12:01
|+2
|Ja'Von Benson makes two point layup (Tristan Maxwell assists)
|8-17
|12:16
|Rashad King turnover (traveling)
|12:31
|Chris Doherty defensive rebound
|12:33
|Jerry Deng misses two point jump shot
|13:03
|+3
|Chris Doherty makes three point jump shot (Luka Sakota assists)
|6-17
|13:13
|Harold Woods defensive rebound
|13:15
|Jordan Nesbitt misses two point layup
|13:37
|+2
|Chris Doherty makes two point layup
|6-14
|13:54
|+2
|Tedrick Wilcox Jr. makes two point jump shot
|6-12
|14:05
|Luka Sakota personal foul
|14:16
|Jerry Deng defensive rebound
|14:18
|Luka Sakota misses three point jump shot
|14:42
|Dan Banister Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Harold Woods steals)
|14:56
|Pirates 30 second timeout
|14:59
|+2
|Harold Woods makes two point layup (Luka Sakota assists)
|4-12
|15:05
|Jordan Nesbitt turnover (bad pass) (Luka Sakota steals)
|15:17
|+2
|Chris Doherty makes two point layup
|4-10
|15:25
|Chris Doherty defensive rebound
|15:27
|Tedrick Wilcox Jr. misses three point jump shot
|15:53
|+2
|Luka Sakota makes two point jump shot (Chris Doherty assists)
|4-8
|16:07
|Jordan Nesbitt turnover (out of bounds)
|16:16
|Jerry Deng defensive rebound
|16:18
|Chris Doherty misses three point jump shot
|16:25
|Rashad King defensive rebound
|16:27
|Jordan Nesbitt misses three point jump shot
|16:40
|+2
|Chris Doherty makes two point layup (Masai Troutman assists)
|4-6
|16:55
|Rashad King defensive rebound
|16:57
|Tedrick Wilcox Jr. misses two point layup
|17:17
|+2
|Rashad King makes two point layup (Chris Doherty assists)
|4-4
|17:40
|+1
|Joshua Lusane makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-2
|17:40
|+1
|Joshua Lusane makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|3-2
|17:40
|Chris Doherty shooting foul (Joshua Lusane draws the foul)
|17:50
|Tedrick Wilcox Jr. defensive rebound
|17:52
|Masai Troutman misses two point layup
|18:06
|Chris Doherty defensive rebound
|18:08
|Ford Cooper misses two point layup
|18:32
|Ford Cooper defensive rebound
|18:34
|Masai Troutman misses three point jump shot
|18:45
|Ja'Von Benson personal foul
|18:58
|+2
|Tedrick Wilcox Jr. makes two point dunk
|2-2
|19:13
|+2
|Chris Doherty makes two point layup (Luka Sakota assists)
|0-2
|19:29
|Chris Doherty defensive rebound
|19:31
|Tedrick Wilcox Jr. misses three point jump shot
|19:35
|Tedrick Wilcox Jr. offensive rebound
|19:38
|Jerry Deng misses two point jump shot
|20:00
|Tedrick Wilcox Jr. vs. Joe Pridgen (Pirates gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|29
|44
|Field Goals
|11-36 (30.6%)
|19-40 (47.5%)
|3-Pointers
|2-10 (20.0%)
|3-18 (16.7%)
|Free Throws
|5-6 (83.3%)
|3-3 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|21
|Offensive
|5
|2
|Defensive
|16
|18
|Team
|4
|1
|Assists
|2
|12
|Steals
|0
|6
|Blocks
|1
|4
|Turnovers
|7
|1
|Fouls
|4
|6
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
14 PTS, 3 REB
11 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST
|Team Stats
|Hampton 7-21
|73.7 PPG
|40.4 RPG
|13.2 APG
|Northeastern 11-17
|70.0 PPG
|36.0 RPG
|13.6 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Wilcox Jr. G
|11.6 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|2.0 APG
|42.5 FG%
|
00
|. Doherty F
|13.3 PPG
|6.7 RPG
|2.4 APG
|52.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Wilcox Jr. G
|14 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|C. Doherty F
|11 PTS
|7 REB
|4 AST
|
|30.6
|FG%
|47.5
|
|
|20.0
|3PT FG%
|16.7
|
|
|83.3
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Wilcox Jr.
|14
|3
|0
|6/13
|1/5
|1/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|J. Deng
|5
|5
|0
|2/6
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|J. Benson
|4
|7
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|J. Nesbitt
|2
|2
|0
|1/8
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|F. Cooper
|0
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Wilcox Jr.
|14
|3
|0
|6/13
|1/5
|1/2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|J. Deng
|5
|5
|0
|2/6
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|J. Benson
|4
|7
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|J. Nesbitt
|2
|2
|0
|1/8
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|F. Cooper
|0
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Lusane
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Maxwell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Banister Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Nesbitt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Chatman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Henderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Mullen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Livingston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Raymond
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hardy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|29
|21
|2
|11/36
|2/10
|5/6
|4
|0
|0
|1
|7
|5
|16
