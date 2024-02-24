away team background logo
2nd Half
HAMP
Pirates
7
NE
Huskies
4

Time Team Play Score
15:32   Chris Doherty defensive rebound  
15:34   Ja'Von Benson misses two point layup  
15:39   Ja'Von Benson offensive rebound  
15:41   Jordan Nesbitt misses two point layup  
15:52   Jerry Deng defensive rebound  
15:54   Chris Doherty misses three point jump shot  
16:11 +3 Jerry Deng makes three point jump shot (Ja'Von Benson assists) 29-44
16:17   Ja'Von Benson defensive rebound  
16:19   Luka Sakota misses three point jump shot  
16:34   Jordan Nesbitt turnover (bad pass) (Luka Sakota steals)  
16:47   Jordan Nesbitt defensive rebound  
16:49   Rashad King misses three point jump shot  
16:56   Chris Doherty defensive rebound  
16:58   Jordan Nesbitt misses two point layup  
17:21 +2 Masai Troutman makes two point jump shot (Chris Doherty assists) 26-44
17:33   Ford Cooper turnover (bad pass) (Rashad King steals)  
17:34   Pirates offensive rebound  
17:36   Chris Doherty blocks Tedrick Wilcox Jr.'s two point layup  
17:43   Ford Cooper defensive rebound  
17:45   Luka Sakota misses three point jump shot  
18:01   Chris Doherty offensive rebound  
18:03   Masai Troutman misses three point jump shot  
18:12 +2 Jerry Deng makes two point layup 26-42
18:16   Jerry Deng defensive rebound  
18:18   Luka Sakota misses two point jump shot  
18:30   Huskies defensive rebound  
18:32   Tedrick Wilcox Jr. misses three point jump shot  
18:52 +2 Masai Troutman makes two point layup 24-42
19:12 +2 Tedrick Wilcox Jr. makes two point jump shot 24-40
19:31   Ja'Von Benson defensive rebound  
19:33   Ja'Von Benson blocks Rashad King's two point layup  

1st Half
HAMP
Pirates
22
NE
Huskies
40

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01 +2 Alexander Nwagha makes two point layup 22-40
0:02   Alexander Nwagha offensive rebound  
0:04   Rashad King misses three point jump shot  
0:33 +1 Tedrick Wilcox Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-38
0:33   Tedrick Wilcox Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:33   Rashad King shooting foul (Tedrick Wilcox Jr. draws the foul)  
0:48   Jordan Nesbitt defensive rebound  
0:50   Masai Troutman misses three point jump shot  
1:05   Alexander Nwagha defensive rebound  
1:07   Joshua Lusane misses two point layup  
1:12   Joshua Lusane offensive rebound  
1:14   Jerry Deng misses two point layup  
1:28 +2 Masai Troutman makes two point jump shot 21-38
1:48 +2 Jordan Nesbitt makes two point layup 21-36
2:05   Pirates defensive rebound  
2:07   Jared Turner misses three point jump shot  
2:29 +2 Tedrick Wilcox Jr. makes two point jump shot 19-36
2:46   Jerry Deng defensive rebound  
2:48   Alexander Nwagha misses two point jump shot  
2:50   Ford Cooper personal foul  
3:04   Alexander Nwagha defensive rebound  
3:06   Alexander Nwagha blocks Ford Cooper's two point layup  
3:24   TV timeout  
3:24   Pirates defensive rebound  
3:26   Rashad King misses two point layup  
3:34   Rashad King defensive rebound  
3:36   Jordan Nesbitt misses three point jump shot  
3:42   Tristan Maxwell defensive rebound  
3:44   Masai Troutman misses two point jump shot  
4:04   Rashad King defensive rebound  
4:06   Harold Woods blocks Tristan Maxwell's two point layup  
4:13   Luka Sakota personal foul  
4:30 +2 Harold Woods makes two point layup (Chris Doherty assists) 17-36
4:49 +2 Ja'Von Benson makes two point dunk 17-34
4:53   Ja'Von Benson offensive rebound  
4:55   Ford Cooper misses two point layup  
5:07 +2 Harold Woods makes two point layup (Jared Turner assists) 15-34
5:36   Luka Sakota defensive rebound  
5:38   Tedrick Wilcox Jr. misses two point layup  
5:58 +1 Luka Sakota makes regular free throw 3 of 3 15-32
5:58 +1 Luka Sakota makes regular free throw 2 of 3 15-31
5:58 +1 Luka Sakota makes regular free throw 1 of 3 15-30
5:58   Jerry Deng shooting foul (Luka Sakota draws the foul)  
6:11   Harold Woods defensive rebound  
6:13   Jerry Deng misses three point jump shot  
6:36 +3 JB Frankel makes three point jump shot (Luka Sakota assists) 15-29
7:01 +1 Tristan Maxwell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15-26
7:01 +1 Tristan Maxwell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 14-26
7:01   Collin Metcalf shooting foul (Tristan Maxwell draws the foul)  
7:19 +2 Harold Woods makes two point dunk 13-26
7:28   Ford Cooper turnover (bad pass) (Harold Woods steals)  
7:29   TV timeout  
7:29   JB Frankel personal foul  
7:51 +3 JB Frankel makes three point jump shot (Luka Sakota assists) 13-24
8:09   Tedrick Wilcox Jr. personal foul  
8:28   Jared Turner defensive rebound  
8:30   Jordan Nesbitt misses three point jump shot  
8:47 +2 Luka Sakota makes two point jump shot (JB Frankel assists) 13-21
9:00 +2 Tedrick Wilcox Jr. makes two point jump shot 13-19
9:05   Ja'Von Benson offensive rebound  
9:07   Masai Troutman blocks Jordan Nesbitt's two point jump shot  
9:30   TV timeout  
9:31   Pirates defensive rebound  
9:33   Rashad King misses three point jump shot  
9:57   Chris Doherty defensive rebound  
9:59   Tedrick Wilcox Jr. misses three point jump shot  
10:22   Ja'Von Benson defensive rebound  
10:24   Harold Woods misses three point jump shot  
10:32   Ja'Von Benson turnover (lost ball) (Jared Turner steals)  
10:38   Tedrick Wilcox Jr. defensive rebound  
10:40   Chris Doherty misses three point jump shot  
10:59 +3 Tedrick Wilcox Jr. makes three point jump shot 11-19
11:18 +2 Harold Woods makes two point jump shot 8-19
11:29   Rashad King defensive rebound  
11:31   Dan Banister Jr. misses two point jump shot  
11:41   Ja'Von Benson defensive rebound  
11:43   Jared Turner misses three point jump shot  
12:01 +2 Ja'Von Benson makes two point layup (Tristan Maxwell assists) 8-17
12:16   Rashad King turnover (traveling)  
12:31   Chris Doherty defensive rebound  
12:33   Jerry Deng misses two point jump shot  
13:03 +3 Chris Doherty makes three point jump shot (Luka Sakota assists) 6-17
13:13   Harold Woods defensive rebound  
13:15   Jordan Nesbitt misses two point layup  
13:37 +2 Chris Doherty makes two point layup 6-14
13:54 +2 Tedrick Wilcox Jr. makes two point jump shot 6-12
14:05   Luka Sakota personal foul  
14:16   Jerry Deng defensive rebound  
14:18   Luka Sakota misses three point jump shot  
14:42   Dan Banister Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Harold Woods steals)  
14:56   Pirates 30 second timeout  
14:59 +2 Harold Woods makes two point layup (Luka Sakota assists) 4-12
15:05   Jordan Nesbitt turnover (bad pass) (Luka Sakota steals)  
15:17 +2 Chris Doherty makes two point layup 4-10
15:25   Chris Doherty defensive rebound  
15:27   Tedrick Wilcox Jr. misses three point jump shot  
15:53 +2 Luka Sakota makes two point jump shot (Chris Doherty assists) 4-8
16:07   Jordan Nesbitt turnover (out of bounds)  
16:16   Jerry Deng defensive rebound  
16:18   Chris Doherty misses three point jump shot  
16:25   Rashad King defensive rebound  
16:27   Jordan Nesbitt misses three point jump shot  
16:40 +2 Chris Doherty makes two point layup (Masai Troutman assists) 4-6
16:55   Rashad King defensive rebound  
16:57   Tedrick Wilcox Jr. misses two point layup  
17:17 +2 Rashad King makes two point layup (Chris Doherty assists) 4-4
17:40 +1 Joshua Lusane makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-2
17:40 +1 Joshua Lusane makes regular free throw 1 of 2 3-2
17:40   Chris Doherty shooting foul (Joshua Lusane draws the foul)  
17:50   Tedrick Wilcox Jr. defensive rebound  
17:52   Masai Troutman misses two point layup  
18:06   Chris Doherty defensive rebound  
18:08   Ford Cooper misses two point layup  
18:32   Ford Cooper defensive rebound  
18:34   Masai Troutman misses three point jump shot  
18:45   Ja'Von Benson personal foul  
18:58 +2 Tedrick Wilcox Jr. makes two point dunk 2-2
19:13 +2 Chris Doherty makes two point layup (Luka Sakota assists) 0-2
19:29   Chris Doherty defensive rebound  
19:31   Tedrick Wilcox Jr. misses three point jump shot  
19:35   Tedrick Wilcox Jr. offensive rebound  
19:38   Jerry Deng misses two point jump shot  
20:00   Tedrick Wilcox Jr. vs. Joe Pridgen (Pirates gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 29 44
Field Goals 11-36 (30.6%) 19-40 (47.5%)
3-Pointers 2-10 (20.0%) 3-18 (16.7%)
Free Throws 5-6 (83.3%) 3-3 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 25 21
Offensive 5 2
Defensive 16 18
Team 4 1
Assists 2 12
Steals 0 6
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 7 1
Fouls 4 6
Technicals 0 0
0
T. Wilcox Jr. G
14 PTS, 3 REB
33
C. Doherty F
11 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST
12T
Hampton 7-21 22729
Northeastern 11-17 40444
Matthews Arena Boston, MA
Matthews Arena Boston, MA
Team Stats
Hampton 7-21 73.7 PPG 40.4 RPG 13.2 APG
Northeastern 11-17 70.0 PPG 36.0 RPG 13.6 APG
Key Players
00
. Wilcox Jr. G 11.6 PPG 4.3 RPG 2.0 APG 42.5 FG%
00
. Doherty F 13.3 PPG 6.7 RPG 2.4 APG 52.8 FG%
Top Scorers
0
T. Wilcox Jr. G 14 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
33
C. Doherty F 11 PTS 7 REB 4 AST
30.6 FG% 47.5
20.0 3PT FG% 16.7
83.3 FT% 100.0
Hampton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Wilcox Jr. 14 3 0 6/13 1/5 1/2 1 - 0 0 0 1 2
J. Deng 5 5 0 2/6 1/2 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 5
J. Benson 4 7 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 1 1 3 4
J. Nesbitt 2 2 0 1/8 0/3 0/0 0 - 0 0 3 0 2
F. Cooper 0 2 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 2 0 2
Northeastern
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Doherty 11 8 4 5/8 1/4 0/0 1 - 0 1 0 1 7
H. Woods 10 2 0 5/6 0/1 0/0 0 - 2 1 0 0 2
L. Sakota 7 1 5 2/6 0/3 3/3 2 - 2 0 0 0 1
M. Troutman 6 0 1 3/8 0/3 0/0 0 - 0 1 0 0 0
R. King 2 5 0 1/6 0/3 0/0 1 - 1 0 1 0 5
