No. 3 Houston, No. 11 Baylor renew rivalry in Big 12 showdown
No. 3 Houston puts its four-game winning streak and the top spot in the Big 12 on the line when it travels north to battle No. 11 Baylor in Waco, Texas.
It's the first time the teams have played since squaring off in the Final Four on April 3, 2021, in Indianapolis, a game won by Baylor 78-59 on its way to the national championship. Saturday's game is just their third meeting since 2002 and first as conference opponents since 1996.
The Cougars (23-3, 10-3) hit the road after a rousing 73-65 win at No. 6 Iowa State Monday in a clash of the top two teams in the league standings. Jamal Shead had 26 points, 20 of them in the second half, to lead Houston while Emanuel Sharp added 20 as the Cougars captured their 20th straight home game.
Houston never trailed in the win and held on despite being outrebounded 39-30 and having an early 13-point lead cut to four midway through the second half.
"I'm just impressed with our team's tenacity and toughness," Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said. "They hung in there. We had some opportunities, we were up 11, had two open 3-pointers and didn't make either one. Instead of being up 15-16, we have a four-point lead, but we never let them get below that. We kept finding a way to make a play.
"The key in the win over Iowa State was our single-digits turnovers. We had nine turnovers and turned them over 16 times and scored 20 points off their turnovers. That was the story of the game for us."
Houston visits the Bears in their new arena, Foster Pavilion, in the only game scheduled between the teams this season.
Baylor (19-7, 8-5) heads home after a 78-71 loss at No. 25 BYU on Tuesday. Jalen Bridges led the Bears with 15 points and eight rebounds while Ja'Kobe Walter and Yves Missi each had 13 points. Baylor had a two-game winning streak snapped but has won five of its past seven games.
The Bears rallied from a five-point halftime deficit to lead 43-42 early in the second half. The game was tied at 54 before BYU reeled off an 8-0 run after which Baylor never got closer than five points.
"We took great shots early; we didn't take as good of shots later," Baylor coach Scott Drew said. "Credit the BYU defense for forcing that. I've got to do a better job coaching and getting our guys to work it more and get better looks."
The Bears surrendered 14 3-pointers and were outrebounded 39-30, with 16 of those BYU rebounds coming on the offensive end and resulting in a 20-4 edge in second-chance points.
"You've got to control what you can control," Drew said. "We didn't share the ball well enough. Eight assists, nine turnovers -- that's not us. Twenty to four on second-chance points -- that's not us.
"Really disappointed with our rebounding. We work really hard on that and that's something we're really good at. And tonight, we didn't have it. So, we didn't deserve it. We'll go back to the drawing board."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:01
|RayJ Dennis defensive rebound
|0:02
|L.J. Cryer misses three point jump shot
|0:13
|RayJ Dennis personal foul (Jamal Shead draws the foul)
|0:13
|Cougars 30 second timeout
|0:13
|RayJ Dennis turnover (bad pass)
|0:40
|+2
|Joseph Tugler makes two point layup (L.J. Cryer assists)
|41-25
|1:01
|+1
|Jayden Nunn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|39-25
|1:01
|+1
|Jayden Nunn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|39-24
|1:01
|J'Wan Roberts personal foul (Jayden Nunn draws the foul)
|1:18
|+3
|Jamal Shead makes three point jump shot
|39-23
|1:28
|Jamal Shead offensive rebound
|1:30
|Mylik Wilson misses two point layup
|1:38
|J'Wan Roberts offensive rebound
|1:40
|Mylik Wilson misses three point jump shot
|2:02
|Joseph Tugler defensive rebound
|2:02
|RayJ Dennis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:02
|+1
|RayJ Dennis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-23
|2:02
|Mylik Wilson personal foul (RayJ Dennis draws the foul)
|2:26
|+2
|J'Wan Roberts makes two point jump shot (Jamal Shead assists)
|36-22
|2:51
|+2
|Ja'Kobe Walter makes two point jump shot
|34-22
|3:10
|TV timeout
|3:10
|Jamal Shead personal foul (Miro Little draws the foul)
|3:38
|+2
|Jamal Shead makes two point layup
|34-20
|3:46
|Jamal Shead defensive rebound
|3:48
|Ja'Kobe Walter misses three point jump shot
|4:00
|Yves Missi defensive rebound
|4:02
|Jamal Shead misses two point layup
|4:21
|Ja'Kobe Walter turnover (lost ball) (J'Wan Roberts steals)
|4:23
|Emanuel Sharp personal foul (Ja'Kobe Walter draws the foul)
|4:43
|Jalen Bridges defensive rebound
|4:43
|J'Wan Roberts misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:43
|+1
|J'Wan Roberts makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-20
|4:43
|Yves Missi shooting foul (J'Wan Roberts draws the foul)
|5:01
|Cougars defensive rebound
|5:03
|Yves Missi misses two point layup
|5:11
|Jayden Nunn defensive rebound
|5:13
|Jamal Shead misses three point jump shot
|5:38
|+2
|RayJ Dennis makes two point jump shot
|31-20
|5:48
|Emanuel Sharp turnover (bad pass) (RayJ Dennis steals)
|5:53
|J'Wan Roberts defensive rebound
|5:55
|Jalen Bridges misses three point jump shot
|6:11
|+2
|J'Wan Roberts makes two point layup (Jamal Shead assists)
|31-18
|6:16
|TV timeout
|6:16
|Jayden Nunn personal foul (Jamal Shead draws the foul)
|6:42
|+3
|Jalen Bridges makes three point jump shot (Jayden Nunn assists)
|29-18
|7:01
|Ja'Kobe Walter defensive rebound
|7:03
|Damian Dunn misses three point jump shot
|7:14
|Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua turnover (bad pass) (J'Wan Roberts steals)
|7:23
|Ja'Kobe Walter defensive rebound
|7:25
|Damian Dunn misses three point jump shot
|7:42
|+3
|Ja'Kobe Walter makes three point jump shot (RayJ Dennis assists)
|29-15
|7:57
|+2
|J'Wan Roberts makes two point layup (Jamal Shead assists)
|29-12
|8:09
|+1
|Jayden Nunn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-12
|8:09
|+1
|Jayden Nunn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-11
|8:09
|L.J. Cryer shooting foul (Jayden Nunn draws the foul)
|8:31
|+2
|Mylik Wilson makes two point layup (J'Wan Roberts assists)
|27-10
|8:49
|Mylik Wilson defensive rebound
|8:51
|RayJ Dennis misses three point jump shot
|9:13
|Bears 30 second timeout
|9:19
|+3
|L.J. Cryer makes three point jump shot
|25-10
|9:38
|Caleb Lohner personal foul (Damian Dunn draws the foul)
|9:38
|Caleb Lohner turnover (lost ball) (Damian Dunn steals)
|10:05
|+2
|Damian Dunn makes two point jump shot
|22-10
|10:21
|Joseph Tugler defensive rebound
|10:23
|Yves Missi misses two point hook shot
|10:51
|+3
|L.J. Cryer makes three point jump shot (Jamal Shead assists)
|20-10
|11:05
|+3
|Ja'Kobe Walter makes three point jump shot (Miro Little assists)
|17-10
|11:09
|Bears offensive rebound
|11:11
|Miro Little misses three point jump shot
|11:17
|Yves Missi defensive rebound
|11:19
|L.J. Cryer misses three point jump shot
|11:26
|RayJ Dennis turnover (bad pass) (L.J. Cryer steals)
|11:43
|+2
|Joseph Tugler makes two point jump shot (L.J. Cryer assists)
|17-7
|11:55
|TV timeout
|11:55
|Yves Missi turnover (traveling)
|12:01
|Emanuel Sharp turnover (out of bounds)
|12:20
|+2
|RayJ Dennis makes two point layup
|15-7
|12:40
|+2
|J'Wan Roberts makes two point hook shot
|15-5
|12:57
|Josh Ojianwuna turnover (traveling)
|13:13
|+2
|Jamal Shead makes two point hook shot
|13-5
|13:20
|+1
|Josh Ojianwuna makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-5
|13:20
|+1
|Josh Ojianwuna makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-4
|13:20
|Joseph Tugler shooting foul (Josh Ojianwuna draws the foul)
|13:20
|Josh Ojianwuna offensive rebound
|13:22
|Josh Ojianwuna misses two point layup
|13:49
|+2
|Joseph Tugler makes two point dunk (J'Wan Roberts assists)
|11-3
|14:05
|L.J. Cryer defensive rebound
|14:07
|Ja'Kobe Walter misses three point jump shot
|14:26
|+3
|Emanuel Sharp makes three point jump shot (J'Wan Roberts assists)
|9-3
|14:47
|Mylik Wilson defensive rebound
|14:49
|RayJ Dennis misses two point hook shot
|15:11
|TV timeout
|15:11
|Ja'Vier Francis personal foul (Jalen Bridges draws the foul)
|15:11
|Jalen Bridges defensive rebound
|15:12
|J'Wan Roberts misses two point hook shot
|15:34
|J'Wan Roberts defensive rebound
|15:36
|Ja'Vier Francis blocks Yves Missi's two point hook shot
|16:01
|Jalen Bridges defensive rebound
|16:03
|Emanuel Sharp misses three point jump shot
|16:33
|+3
|Ja'Kobe Walter makes three point jump shot (Jayden Nunn assists)
|6-3
|17:01
|+2
|Jamal Shead makes two point layup
|6-0
|17:12
|Cougars offensive rebound
|17:14
|Emanuel Sharp misses three point jump shot
|17:21
|Yves Missi turnover (lost ball) (J'Wan Roberts steals)
|17:39
|+2
|Emanuel Sharp makes two point layup
|4-0
|17:48
|Jalen Bridges turnover (lost ball) (Ja'Vier Francis steals)
|18:01
|Ja'Vier Francis personal foul (Jayden Nunn draws the foul)
|18:02
|Jayden Nunn defensive rebound
|18:03
|Yves Missi blocks Jamal Shead's two point layup
|18:10
|RayJ Dennis turnover (bad pass) (J'Wan Roberts steals)
|18:19
|Jalen Bridges offensive rebound
|18:21
|Ja'Kobe Walter misses three point jump shot
|18:42
|+2
|J'Wan Roberts makes two point hook shot (Jamal Shead assists)
|2-0
|18:51
|RayJ Dennis turnover (bad pass) (J'Wan Roberts steals)
|19:05
|Ja'Kobe Walter defensive rebound
|19:07
|L.J. Cryer misses three point jump shot
|19:35
|Cougars defensive rebound
|19:37
|Jalen Bridges misses three point jump shot
|19:56
|J'Wan Roberts turnover (back court violation)
|20:00
|Ja'Vier Francis vs. Yves Missi (Cougars gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|RayJ Dennis defensive rebound
|0:01
|L.J. Cryer misses three point jump shot
|0:02
|RayJ Dennis personal foul (Jamal Shead draws the foul)
|0:13
|Cougars 30 second timeout
|0:13
|RayJ Dennis turnover (bad pass)
|0:13
|+ 2
|Joseph Tugler makes two point layup (L.J. Cryer assists)
|0:40
|+ 1
|Jayden Nunn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:01
|+ 1
|Jayden Nunn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:01
|J'Wan Roberts personal foul (Jayden Nunn draws the foul)
|1:01
|+ 3
|Jamal Shead makes three point jump shot
|1:18
|Jamal Shead offensive rebound
|1:28
|Team Stats
|Points
|41
|25
|Field Goals
|18-31 (58.1%)
|7-19 (36.8%)
|3-Pointers
|4-13 (30.8%)
|4-11 (36.4%)
|Free Throws
|1-2 (50.0%)
|7-8 (87.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|13
|14
|Offensive
|2
|2
|Defensive
|8
|11
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|10
|4
|Steals
|8
|1
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|11
|Fouls
|8
|4
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Top Scorers
|J. Roberts F
|11 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|J. Walter G
|11 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|
|58.1
|FG%
|36.8
|
|
|30.8
|3PT FG%
|36.4
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|87.5
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Roberts
|11
|3
|3
|5/6
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|17
|5
|0
|1
|1
|2
|J. Shead
|9
|2
|5
|4/7
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|L. Cryer
|6
|1
|2
|2/5
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Sharp
|5
|0
|0
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|M. Wilson
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Tugler
|6
|2
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|D. Dunn
|2
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Elvin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Walker Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Arceneaux
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Lath
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McFarland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Jefferson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|41
|10
|10
|18/31
|4/13
|1/2
|8
|95
|8
|1
|3
|2
|8
