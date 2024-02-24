away team background logo
home team background logo
IND
PSU

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
IND
Hoosiers
33
PSU
Nittany Lions
40

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:06 +1 Trey Galloway makes regular free throw 2 of 2 33-40
0:06   Trey Galloway misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:06   D'Marco Dunn shooting foul (Trey Galloway draws the foul)  
0:18   Hoosiers 30 second timeout  
0:25 +1 Ace Baldwin Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-40
0:25 +1 Ace Baldwin Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-39
0:25   Anthony Walker shooting foul (Ace Baldwin Jr. draws the foul)  
0:35   Nittany Lions 30 second timeout  
0:44   Qudus Wahab defensive rebound  
0:46   CJ Gunn misses two point layup  
0:55   CJ Gunn offensive rebound  
0:57   Malik Reneau misses two point layup  
1:06 +2 Ace Baldwin Jr. makes two point jump shot 32-38
1:18   Malik Reneau turnover (bad pass)  
1:41   Qudus Wahab turnover (offensive foul)  
1:41   Qudus Wahab offensive foul  
1:49   Nick Kern Jr. defensive rebound  
1:51   CJ Gunn misses two point jump shot  
2:09 +1 Ace Baldwin Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-36
2:09 +1 Ace Baldwin Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-35
2:09   Gabe Cupps shooting foul (Ace Baldwin Jr. draws the foul)  
2:23   Qudus Wahab defensive rebound  
2:25   Anthony Walker misses two point jump shot  
2:46 +2 Ace Baldwin Jr. makes two point layup 32-34
2:58 +2 Anthony Walker makes two point layup 32-32
3:26 +3 Puff Johnson makes three point jump shot (Nick Kern Jr. assists) 30-32
3:49 +1 Malik Reneau makes regular free throw 1 of 1 30-29
3:49   TV timeout  
3:49   Favour Aire shooting foul (Malik Reneau draws the foul)  
3:49 +2 Malik Reneau makes two point layup (CJ Gunn assists) 29-29
4:01   Favour Aire personal foul (Kel'el Ware draws the foul)  
4:23 +3 D'Marco Dunn makes three point jump shot 27-29
4:27   D'Marco Dunn defensive rebound  
4:29   CJ Gunn misses two point jump shot  
4:51 +1 Nick Kern Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-26
4:51   Nick Kern Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:51   Kel'el Ware shooting foul (Nick Kern Jr. draws the foul)  
5:03 +2 Kel'el Ware makes two point hook shot 27-25
5:21   Nick Kern Jr. turnover (traveling)  
5:36   Anthony Leal turnover (bad pass)  
5:38   Kel'el Ware defensive rebound  
5:40   Qudus Wahab misses two point hook shot  
5:56   Malik Reneau turnover (traveling)  
6:00   Anthony Leal defensive rebound  
6:02   Ace Baldwin Jr. misses two point layup  
6:16   Qudus Wahab defensive rebound  
6:18   Malik Reneau misses three point jump shot  
6:40 +2 Ace Baldwin Jr. makes two point jump shot 25-25
6:59   Qudus Wahab defensive rebound  
6:59   Kel'el Ware misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
6:59 +1 Kel'el Ware makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-23
6:59   Ace Baldwin Jr. shooting foul (Kel'el Ware draws the foul)  
7:01   Malik Reneau defensive rebound  
7:03   Qudus Wahab misses two point layup  
7:05   Qudus Wahab offensive rebound  
7:07   D'Marco Dunn misses two point jump shot  
7:30   Malik Reneau turnover (Puff Johnson steals)  
7:45   TV timeout  
7:46   Hoosiers offensive rebound  
7:48   CJ Gunn misses three point jump shot  
8:05 +2 Qudus Wahab makes two point layup (Ace Baldwin Jr. assists) 24-23
8:21 +2 Kel'el Ware makes two point layup 24-21
8:32   Kel'el Ware defensive rebound  
8:34   Zach Hicks misses three point jump shot  
8:45   Ace Baldwin Jr. defensive rebound  
8:47   Gabe Cupps misses three point jump shot  
9:02 +3 Zach Hicks makes three point jump shot (Ace Baldwin Jr. assists) 22-21
9:17 +2 Malik Reneau makes two point jump shot 22-18
9:38 +2 Ace Baldwin Jr. makes two point jump shot 20-18
9:59 +1 Malik Reneau makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-16
9:59 +1 Malik Reneau makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-16
9:59   Leo O'Boyle shooting foul (Malik Reneau draws the foul)  
10:08   Leo O'Boyle turnover (Malik Reneau steals)  
10:28 +2 Anthony Walker makes two point dunk (Anthony Leal assists) 18-16
10:46 +1 Nick Kern Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-16
10:46 +1 Nick Kern Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 16-15
10:46   Anthony Leal shooting foul (Nick Kern Jr. draws the foul)  
10:59 +1 Malik Reneau makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-14
10:59 +1 Malik Reneau makes regular free throw 1 of 2 15-14
10:59   Ace Baldwin Jr. shooting foul (Malik Reneau draws the foul)  
11:07 +1 Nick Kern Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 14-14
11:07   Nick Kern Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:07   CJ Gunn shooting foul (Nick Kern Jr. draws the foul)  
11:13   Anthony Leal turnover (Ace Baldwin Jr. steals)  
11:19   Anthony Leal defensive rebound  
11:21   Zach Hicks misses two point jump shot  
11:37   Nick Kern Jr. defensive rebound  
11:39   Kel'el Ware misses two point jump shot  
11:53   Hoosiers offensive rebound  
11:55   Anthony Leal misses three point jump shot  
12:00   Kel'el Ware defensive rebound  
12:00   Qudus Wahab misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
12:00 +1 Qudus Wahab makes regular free throw 1 of 2 14-13
12:00   TV timeout  
12:00   Anthony Walker shooting foul (Qudus Wahab draws the foul)  
12:19 +2 Gabe Cupps makes two point layup 14-12
12:31 +3 Puff Johnson makes three point jump shot (Jameel Brown assists) 12-12
12:47   CJ Gunn turnover (traveling)  
13:00   Ace Baldwin Jr. turnover (bad pass)  
13:07   Official timeout  
13:24 +2 Kel'el Ware makes two point layup 12-9
13:24   Kel'el Ware offensive rebound  
13:25   Trey Galloway misses two point layup  
13:39 +2 Zach Hicks makes two point layup (Ace Baldwin Jr. assists) 10-9
13:44 +2 Kel'el Ware makes two point layup 10-7
13:50   Kel'el Ware offensive rebound  
13:52   Malik Reneau misses two point hook shot  
14:05   Malik Reneau defensive rebound  
14:07   Zach Hicks misses three point jump shot  
14:25 +2 CJ Gunn makes two point layup (Malik Reneau assists) 8-7
14:40 +2 Qudus Wahab makes two point dunk (Ace Baldwin Jr. assists) 6-7
14:44   Mackenzie Mgbako personal foul (Nick Kern Jr. draws the foul)  
15:12 +2 Kel'el Ware makes two point layup (Mackenzie Mgbako assists) 6-5
15:31   Trey Galloway defensive rebound  
15:33   Kel'el Ware blocks Favour Aire's two point layup  
15:47   Nick Kern Jr. offensive rebound  
15:49   Jameel Brown misses three point jump shot  
15:59   TV timeout  
15:59   Kel'el Ware personal foul  
16:08   Gabe Cupps turnover (Ace Baldwin Jr. steals)  
16:12   Ace Baldwin Jr. turnover (Mackenzie Mgbako steals)  
16:18   Gabe Cupps personal foul  
16:39 +1 Trey Galloway makes regular free throw 1 of 1 4-5
16:39   D'Marco Dunn shooting foul (Trey Galloway draws the foul)  
16:39 +2 Trey Galloway makes two point layup 3-5
16:47 +1 D'Marco Dunn makes regular free throw 2 of 2 1-5
16:47 +1 D'Marco Dunn makes regular free throw 1 of 2 1-4
16:47   Malik Reneau shooting foul (D'Marco Dunn draws the foul)  
17:00   Mackenzie Mgbako personal foul  
17:02   Qudus Wahab defensive rebound  
17:04   Ace Baldwin Jr. blocks Malik Reneau's two point layup  
17:14   Gabe Cupps defensive rebound  
17:16   Ace Baldwin Jr. misses three point jump shot  
17:42 +1 Malik Reneau makes regular free throw 2 of 2 1-3
17:42   Malik Reneau misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
17:42   Nick Kern Jr. shooting foul (Malik Reneau draws the foul)  
17:56   Gabe Cupps defensive rebound  
17:58   D'Marco Dunn misses three point jump shot  
18:07   Qudus Wahab defensive rebound  
18:09   Kel'el Ware misses two point layup  
18:24 +3 Ace Baldwin Jr. makes three point jump shot (D'Marco Dunn assists) 0-3
18:33   Zach Hicks offensive rebound  
18:35   Malik Reneau blocks Qudus Wahab's two point layup  
18:51   Malik Reneau turnover (traveling)  
19:11   Trey Galloway defensive rebound  
19:13   Qudus Wahab misses two point jump shot  
19:40   Nittany Lions defensive rebound  
19:42   Mackenzie Mgbako misses three point jump shot  
20:00   (Hoosiers gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 1 Trey Galloway makes regular free throw 2 of 2 0:06
  Trey Galloway misses regular free throw 1 of 2 0:06
  D'Marco Dunn shooting foul (Trey Galloway draws the foul) 0:06
  Hoosiers 30 second timeout 0:18
+ 1 Ace Baldwin Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 0:25
+ 1 Ace Baldwin Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 0:25
  Anthony Walker shooting foul (Ace Baldwin Jr. draws the foul) 0:25
  Nittany Lions 30 second timeout 0:35
  Qudus Wahab defensive rebound 0:44
  CJ Gunn misses two point layup 0:46
  CJ Gunn offensive rebound 0:55
Team Stats
Points 33 40
Field Goals 12-27 (44.4%) 12-25 (48.0%)
3-Pointers 0-5 (0.0%) 5-10 (50.0%)
Free Throws 9-12 (75.0%) 11-14 (78.6%)
Total Rebounds 16 14
Offensive 3 3
Defensive 11 10
Team 2 1
Assists 4 7
Steals 2 3
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 8 5
Fouls 11 9
Technicals 0 0
1
K. Ware C
11 PTS, 5 REB
1
A. Baldwin Jr. G
15 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST
12T
Indiana 14-12 33-33
Penn State 13-14 40-40
Bryce Jordan Center University Park, PA
Bryce Jordan Center University Park, PA
Team Stats
Indiana 14-12 72.8 PPG 38.3 RPG 14.8 APG
Penn State 13-14 75.3 PPG 33.9 RPG 12.3 APG
Key Players
00
. Ware C 15.0 PPG 9.5 RPG 1.6 APG 56.7 FG%
00
. Baldwin Jr. G 13.9 PPG 2.2 RPG 5.4 APG 38.7 FG%
Top Scorers
1
K. Ware C 11 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
1
A. Baldwin Jr. G 15 PTS 1 REB 4 AST
44.4 FG% 48.0
0.0 3PT FG% 50.0
75.0 FT% 78.6
Indiana
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Ware 11 5 0 5/7 0/0 1/2 2 - 0 1 0 2 3
M. Reneau 10 2 1 2/6 0/1 6/7 1 - 1 1 4 0 2
T. Galloway 4 2 0 1/2 0/0 2/3 0 - 0 0 0 0 2
G. Cupps 2 2 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 2 - 0 0 1 0 2
M. Mgbako 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 - 1 0 0 0 0
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Ware 11 5 0 5/7 0/0 1/2 2 0 0 1 0 2 3
M. Reneau 10 2 1 2/6 0/1 6/7 1 0 1 1 4 0 2
T. Galloway 4 2 0 1/2 0/0 2/3 0 0 0 0 0 0 2
G. Cupps 2 2 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 2 0 0 0 1 0 2
M. Mgbako 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 0 1 0 0 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Gunn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Leal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Burke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Sparks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Banks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Rayford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Goodis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Creel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Newton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Stephens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 33 14 4 12/27 0/5 9/12 11 0 2 2 8 3 11
Penn State
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Baldwin Jr. 15 1 4 5/7 1/2 4/4 2 - 2 1 2 0 1
Z. Hicks 5 1 0 2/5 1/3 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 1 0
D. Dunn 5 1 1 1/3 1/2 2/2 2 - 0 0 0 0 1
Q. Wahab 5 7 0 2/6 0/0 1/2 1 - 0 0 1 1 6
N. Kern Jr. 4 3 1 0/0 0/0 4/6 1 - 0 0 1 1 2
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Baldwin Jr. 15 1 4 5/7 1/2 4/4 2 0 2 1 2 0 1
Z. Hicks 5 1 0 2/5 1/3 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0
D. Dunn 5 1 1 1/3 1/2 2/2 2 0 0 0 0 0 1
Q. Wahab 5 7 0 2/6 0/0 1/2 1 0 0 0 1 1 6
N. Kern Jr. 4 3 1 0/0 0/0 4/6 1 0 0 0 1 1 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Aire - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. O'Boyle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Christos - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Conlan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Clary - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Lilley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Gudmundsson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 40 13 7 12/25 5/10 11/14 9 0 3 1 5 3 10
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores
Watch Now: