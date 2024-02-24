IND
PSU
1st Half
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:06
|+1
|Trey Galloway makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-40
|0:06
|Trey Galloway misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:06
|D'Marco Dunn shooting foul (Trey Galloway draws the foul)
|0:18
|Hoosiers 30 second timeout
|0:25
|+1
|Ace Baldwin Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-40
|0:25
|+1
|Ace Baldwin Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-39
|0:25
|Anthony Walker shooting foul (Ace Baldwin Jr. draws the foul)
|0:35
|Nittany Lions 30 second timeout
|0:44
|Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
|0:46
|CJ Gunn misses two point layup
|0:55
|CJ Gunn offensive rebound
|0:57
|Malik Reneau misses two point layup
|1:06
|+2
|Ace Baldwin Jr. makes two point jump shot
|32-38
|1:18
|Malik Reneau turnover (bad pass)
|1:41
|Qudus Wahab turnover (offensive foul)
|1:41
|Qudus Wahab offensive foul
|1:49
|Nick Kern Jr. defensive rebound
|1:51
|CJ Gunn misses two point jump shot
|2:09
|+1
|Ace Baldwin Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-36
|2:09
|+1
|Ace Baldwin Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-35
|2:09
|Gabe Cupps shooting foul (Ace Baldwin Jr. draws the foul)
|2:23
|Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
|2:25
|Anthony Walker misses two point jump shot
|2:46
|+2
|Ace Baldwin Jr. makes two point layup
|32-34
|2:58
|+2
|Anthony Walker makes two point layup
|32-32
|3:26
|+3
|Puff Johnson makes three point jump shot (Nick Kern Jr. assists)
|30-32
|3:49
|+1
|Malik Reneau makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|30-29
|3:49
|TV timeout
|3:49
|Favour Aire shooting foul (Malik Reneau draws the foul)
|3:49
|+2
|Malik Reneau makes two point layup (CJ Gunn assists)
|29-29
|4:01
|Favour Aire personal foul (Kel'el Ware draws the foul)
|4:23
|+3
|D'Marco Dunn makes three point jump shot
|27-29
|4:27
|D'Marco Dunn defensive rebound
|4:29
|CJ Gunn misses two point jump shot
|4:51
|+1
|Nick Kern Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-26
|4:51
|Nick Kern Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:51
|Kel'el Ware shooting foul (Nick Kern Jr. draws the foul)
|5:03
|+2
|Kel'el Ware makes two point hook shot
|27-25
|5:21
|Nick Kern Jr. turnover (traveling)
|5:36
|Anthony Leal turnover (bad pass)
|5:38
|Kel'el Ware defensive rebound
|5:40
|Qudus Wahab misses two point hook shot
|5:56
|Malik Reneau turnover (traveling)
|6:00
|Anthony Leal defensive rebound
|6:02
|Ace Baldwin Jr. misses two point layup
|6:16
|Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
|6:18
|Malik Reneau misses three point jump shot
|6:40
|+2
|Ace Baldwin Jr. makes two point jump shot
|25-25
|6:59
|Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
|6:59
|Kel'el Ware misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:59
|+1
|Kel'el Ware makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-23
|6:59
|Ace Baldwin Jr. shooting foul (Kel'el Ware draws the foul)
|7:01
|Malik Reneau defensive rebound
|7:03
|Qudus Wahab misses two point layup
|7:05
|Qudus Wahab offensive rebound
|7:07
|D'Marco Dunn misses two point jump shot
|7:30
|Malik Reneau turnover (Puff Johnson steals)
|7:45
|TV timeout
|7:46
|Hoosiers offensive rebound
|7:48
|CJ Gunn misses three point jump shot
|8:05
|+2
|Qudus Wahab makes two point layup (Ace Baldwin Jr. assists)
|24-23
|8:21
|+2
|Kel'el Ware makes two point layup
|24-21
|8:32
|Kel'el Ware defensive rebound
|8:34
|Zach Hicks misses three point jump shot
|8:45
|Ace Baldwin Jr. defensive rebound
|8:47
|Gabe Cupps misses three point jump shot
|9:02
|+3
|Zach Hicks makes three point jump shot (Ace Baldwin Jr. assists)
|22-21
|9:17
|+2
|Malik Reneau makes two point jump shot
|22-18
|9:38
|+2
|Ace Baldwin Jr. makes two point jump shot
|20-18
|9:59
|+1
|Malik Reneau makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-16
|9:59
|+1
|Malik Reneau makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-16
|9:59
|Leo O'Boyle shooting foul (Malik Reneau draws the foul)
|10:08
|Leo O'Boyle turnover (Malik Reneau steals)
|10:28
|+2
|Anthony Walker makes two point dunk (Anthony Leal assists)
|18-16
|10:46
|+1
|Nick Kern Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-16
|10:46
|+1
|Nick Kern Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-15
|10:46
|Anthony Leal shooting foul (Nick Kern Jr. draws the foul)
|10:59
|+1
|Malik Reneau makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-14
|10:59
|+1
|Malik Reneau makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-14
|10:59
|Ace Baldwin Jr. shooting foul (Malik Reneau draws the foul)
|11:07
|+1
|Nick Kern Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-14
|11:07
|Nick Kern Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:07
|CJ Gunn shooting foul (Nick Kern Jr. draws the foul)
|11:13
|Anthony Leal turnover (Ace Baldwin Jr. steals)
|11:19
|Anthony Leal defensive rebound
|11:21
|Zach Hicks misses two point jump shot
|11:37
|Nick Kern Jr. defensive rebound
|11:39
|Kel'el Ware misses two point jump shot
|11:53
|Hoosiers offensive rebound
|11:55
|Anthony Leal misses three point jump shot
|12:00
|Kel'el Ware defensive rebound
|12:00
|Qudus Wahab misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:00
|+1
|Qudus Wahab makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-13
|12:00
|TV timeout
|12:00
|Anthony Walker shooting foul (Qudus Wahab draws the foul)
|12:19
|+2
|Gabe Cupps makes two point layup
|14-12
|12:31
|+3
|Puff Johnson makes three point jump shot (Jameel Brown assists)
|12-12
|12:47
|CJ Gunn turnover (traveling)
|13:00
|Ace Baldwin Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|13:07
|Official timeout
|13:24
|+2
|Kel'el Ware makes two point layup
|12-9
|13:24
|Kel'el Ware offensive rebound
|13:25
|Trey Galloway misses two point layup
|13:39
|+2
|Zach Hicks makes two point layup (Ace Baldwin Jr. assists)
|10-9
|13:44
|+2
|Kel'el Ware makes two point layup
|10-7
|13:50
|Kel'el Ware offensive rebound
|13:52
|Malik Reneau misses two point hook shot
|14:05
|Malik Reneau defensive rebound
|14:07
|Zach Hicks misses three point jump shot
|14:25
|+2
|CJ Gunn makes two point layup (Malik Reneau assists)
|8-7
|14:40
|+2
|Qudus Wahab makes two point dunk (Ace Baldwin Jr. assists)
|6-7
|14:44
|Mackenzie Mgbako personal foul (Nick Kern Jr. draws the foul)
|15:12
|+2
|Kel'el Ware makes two point layup (Mackenzie Mgbako assists)
|6-5
|15:31
|Trey Galloway defensive rebound
|15:33
|Kel'el Ware blocks Favour Aire's two point layup
|15:47
|Nick Kern Jr. offensive rebound
|15:49
|Jameel Brown misses three point jump shot
|15:59
|TV timeout
|15:59
|Kel'el Ware personal foul
|16:08
|Gabe Cupps turnover (Ace Baldwin Jr. steals)
|16:12
|Ace Baldwin Jr. turnover (Mackenzie Mgbako steals)
|16:18
|Gabe Cupps personal foul
|16:39
|+1
|Trey Galloway makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|4-5
|16:39
|D'Marco Dunn shooting foul (Trey Galloway draws the foul)
|16:39
|+2
|Trey Galloway makes two point layup
|3-5
|16:47
|+1
|D'Marco Dunn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|1-5
|16:47
|+1
|D'Marco Dunn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1-4
|16:47
|Malik Reneau shooting foul (D'Marco Dunn draws the foul)
|17:00
|Mackenzie Mgbako personal foul
|17:02
|Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
|17:04
|Ace Baldwin Jr. blocks Malik Reneau's two point layup
|17:14
|Gabe Cupps defensive rebound
|17:16
|Ace Baldwin Jr. misses three point jump shot
|17:42
|+1
|Malik Reneau makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|1-3
|17:42
|Malik Reneau misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:42
|Nick Kern Jr. shooting foul (Malik Reneau draws the foul)
|17:56
|Gabe Cupps defensive rebound
|17:58
|D'Marco Dunn misses three point jump shot
|18:07
|Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
|18:09
|Kel'el Ware misses two point layup
|18:24
|+3
|Ace Baldwin Jr. makes three point jump shot (D'Marco Dunn assists)
|0-3
|18:33
|Zach Hicks offensive rebound
|18:35
|Malik Reneau blocks Qudus Wahab's two point layup
|18:51
|Malik Reneau turnover (traveling)
|19:11
|Trey Galloway defensive rebound
|19:13
|Qudus Wahab misses two point jump shot
|19:40
|Nittany Lions defensive rebound
|19:42
|Mackenzie Mgbako misses three point jump shot
|20:00
|(Hoosiers gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|33
|40
|Field Goals
|12-27 (44.4%)
|12-25 (48.0%)
|3-Pointers
|0-5 (0.0%)
|5-10 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|9-12 (75.0%)
|11-14 (78.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|16
|14
|Offensive
|3
|3
|Defensive
|11
|10
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|4
|7
|Steals
|2
|3
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|8
|5
|Fouls
|11
|9
|Technicals
|0
|0
15 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST
|Team Stats
|Indiana 14-12
|72.8 PPG
|38.3 RPG
|14.8 APG
|Penn State 13-14
|75.3 PPG
|33.9 RPG
|12.3 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Ware C
|15.0 PPG
|9.5 RPG
|1.6 APG
|56.7 FG%
|
00
|. Baldwin Jr. G
|13.9 PPG
|2.2 RPG
|5.4 APG
|38.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Ware C
|11 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|A. Baldwin Jr. G
|15 PTS
|1 REB
|4 AST
|
|44.4
|FG%
|48.0
|
|
|0.0
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|78.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Ware
|11
|5
|0
|5/7
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|-
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|M. Reneau
|10
|2
|1
|2/6
|0/1
|6/7
|1
|-
|1
|1
|4
|0
|2
|T. Galloway
|4
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|2/3
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|G. Cupps
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Mgbako
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Gunn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Leal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Burke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Sparks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Banks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Rayford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Goodis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Creel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Newton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Stephens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|33
|14
|4
|12/27
|0/5
|9/12
|11
|0
|2
|2
|8
|3
|11
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Baldwin Jr.
|15
|1
|4
|5/7
|1/2
|4/4
|2
|-
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Z. Hicks
|5
|1
|0
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|D. Dunn
|5
|1
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Q. Wahab
|5
|7
|0
|2/6
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|N. Kern Jr.
|4
|3
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|4/6
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Aire
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. O'Boyle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Christos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Conlan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Clary
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Lilley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Gudmundsson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Mitchell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|40
|13
|7
|12/25
|5/10
|11/14
|9
|0
|3
|1
|5
|3
|10
