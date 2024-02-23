Arkansas aims to keep intensity in meeting with Missouri
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman likes how his team responded after it dropped a 92-63 decision to Tennessee at home on Feb. 14.
The Razorbacks stepped up their effort while losing 71-67 at Mississippi State last Saturday before posting a 78-71 victory at Texas A&M on Tuesday.
"Our competitiveness, our toughness, will to win, I thought it was at a high level against Mississippi State, and I thought we carried that over to another 40 minutes (versus the Aggies)," Musselman said.
Arkansas (13-13, 4-9 Southeastern Conference) will look to put forth another strong performance on Saturday when it hosts Missouri (8-18, 0-13) in Fayetteville, Ark.
"Sometimes when you're struggling, it's hard to have the energy and the enthusiasm, but I think the staff and players have done a great job of continuing to try to get better," Musselman said.
The Razorbacks are paced by guards Tramon Mark (17.2 points per game) and Khalif Battle (10.6). Forwards Trevon Brazile (knee soreness) and Jalen Graham (groin strain) are getting healthier ahead of the stretch run.
"I would say both guys are nearing a return," Musselman said. "Whether that's Saturday or Tuesday or the following Saturday -- sometime within the next three games -- we would expect to have both of them back."
Musselman said guard Keyon Menifield (groin strain) also is nearing a return.
The injury-depleted Tigers have lost 13 in a row and 16 of their last 17 games. They suffered near-misses at Ole Miss (79-76) last Saturday and against No. 5 Tennessee (72-67) on Tuesday.
Missouri held the Volunteers to 26 first-half points with a strong defensive effort.
"It was just about getting our defense together and if we're not scoring, we can't let them score," Tigers forward Noah Carter said.
Leading Missouri scorer Sean East II (16.4 points per game) totaled 49 points in those losses after missing two games with a knee contusion.
The Tigers lost swingman John Tonje for the season with a foot injury. Guard Caleb Grill has been shelved with a hand injury while forward Trent Pierce remains sidelined by an inner-ear issue.
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|+2
|Sean East II makes two point driving layup
|34-36
|0:07
|+1
|Khalif Battle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-36
|0:07
|+1
|Khalif Battle makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-35
|0:07
|Noah Carter shooting foul (Khalif Battle draws the foul)
|0:12
|Sean East II turnover (lost ball) (Davonte Davis steals)
|0:34
|Sean East II defensive rebound
|0:36
|Aidan Shaw blocks Chandler Lawson's two point dunk
|0:56
|Chandler Lawson defensive rebound
|0:58
|Nick Honor misses two point driving layup
|1:07
|Aidan Shaw defensive rebound
|1:09
|Davonte Davis misses three point jump shot
|1:21
|+1
|Sean East II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-34
|1:21
|+1
|Sean East II makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-34
|1:21
|Layden Blocker personal foul (Sean East II draws the foul)
|1:35
|+1
|Tramon Mark makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-34
|1:35
|Tramon Mark misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:35
|Connor Vanover shooting foul (Tramon Mark draws the foul)
|2:05
|+2
|Sean East II makes two point driving reverse layup
|30-33
|2:24
|+1
|Chandler Lawson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-33
|2:24
|Chandler Lawson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:24
|Sean East II shooting foul (Chandler Lawson draws the foul)
|2:38
|+2
|Noah Carter makes two point putback layup
|28-32
|2:39
|Noah Carter offensive rebound
|2:41
|Noah Carter misses two point driving layup
|3:06
|+2
|Khalif Battle makes two point stepback jump shot
|26-32
|3:26
|+2
|Sean East II makes two point floating jump shot
|26-30
|3:34
|Connor Vanover defensive rebound
|3:36
|Tramon Mark misses two point running jump shot
|3:45
|+1
|Sean East II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-30
|3:45
|+1
|Sean East II makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-30
|3:45
|TV timeout
|3:45
|Makhi Mitchell shooting foul
|4:02
|+3
|Layden Blocker makes three point jump shot (Tramon Mark assists)
|22-30
|4:09
|Davonte Davis defensive rebound
|4:11
|Nick Honor misses three point jump shot
|4:29
|Noah Carter defensive rebound
|4:31
|Tramon Mark misses two point pullup jump shot
|4:49
|Davonte Davis defensive rebound
|4:51
|Tamar Bates misses three point jump shot
|5:03
|+1
|Khalif Battle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-27
|5:03
|+1
|Khalif Battle makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-26
|5:03
|Anthony Robinson II shooting foul (Khalif Battle draws the foul)
|5:17
|Khalif Battle defensive rebound
|5:19
|Mabor Majak misses two point layup
|5:33
|Tigers 30 second timeout
|5:44
|+2
|Makhi Mitchell makes two point layup (Tramon Mark assists)
|22-25
|5:55
|Makhi Mitchell defensive rebound
|5:57
|Sean East II misses two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|6:15
|Noah Carter defensive rebound
|6:15
|Makhi Mitchell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:15
|+1
|Makhi Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-23
|6:15
|Nick Honor personal foul (Makhi Mitchell draws the foul)
|6:30
|Tramon Mark offensive rebound
|6:32
|El Ellis misses three point jump shot
|6:56
|Davonte Davis defensive rebound
|6:58
|Nick Honor misses two point pullup jump shot
|7:26
|Tamar Bates defensive rebound
|7:26
|El Ellis misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|7:26
|TV timeout
|7:26
|Nick Honor personal foul (El Ellis draws the foul)
|7:34
|Makhi Mitchell defensive rebound
|7:36
|Mabor Majak misses two point jump shot
|7:54
|+3
|Khalif Battle makes three point jump shot (Davonte Davis assists)
|22-22
|8:16
|+2
|Noah Carter makes two point reverse layup (Tamar Bates assists)
|22-19
|8:36
|+2
|Khalif Battle makes two point pullup jump shot
|20-19
|8:51
|Jordan Butler turnover (offensive foul)
|8:51
|Jordan Butler offensive foul (Makhi Mitchell draws the foul)
|9:09
|+2
|Makhi Mitchell makes two point turnaround hook shot
|20-17
|9:34
|+2
|Tamar Bates makes two point driving reverse layup (Noah Carter assists)
|20-15
|9:47
|El Ellis personal foul (Tamar Bates draws the foul)
|9:47
|Tamar Bates defensive rebound
|9:49
|Jeremiah Davenport misses three point jump shot
|10:08
|+3
|Nick Honor makes three point jump shot (Sean East II assists)
|18-15
|10:11
|Trevon Brazile personal foul (Sean East II draws the foul)
|10:34
|+1
|Khalif Battle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-15
|10:34
|+1
|Khalif Battle makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-14
|10:34
|TV timeout
|10:34
|Jordan Butler shooting foul (Khalif Battle draws the foul)
|10:53
|+3
|Nick Honor makes three point jump shot
|15-13
|11:01
|Nick Honor offensive rebound
|11:03
|Nick Honor misses three point pullup jump shot
|11:17
|+2
|El Ellis makes two point driving reverse layup (Makhi Mitchell assists)
|12-13
|11:31
|+3
|Nick Honor makes three point jump shot (Tamar Bates assists)
|12-11
|11:58
|+2
|Jeremiah Davenport makes two point floating jump shot (Makhi Mitchell assists)
|9-11
|12:03
|Jordan Butler personal foul (Makhi Mitchell draws the foul)
|12:11
|Jeremiah Davenport defensive rebound
|12:13
|Anthony Robinson II misses three point jump shot
|12:32
|El Ellis personal foul (Anthony Robinson II draws the foul)
|12:45
|+1
|El Ellis makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|9-9
|12:45
|Mabor Majak shooting foul (El Ellis draws the foul)
|12:45
|+2
|El Ellis makes two point cutting layup (Makhi Mitchell assists)
|9-8
|12:48
|Aidan Shaw personal foul (Tramon Mark draws the foul)
|13:03
|+1
|Sean East II makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|9-6
|13:03
|+1
|Sean East II makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|8-6
|13:03
|+1
|Sean East II makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|7-6
|13:03
|Layden Blocker shooting foul (Sean East II draws the foul)
|13:36
|+3
|Jeremiah Davenport makes three point jump shot (El Ellis assists)
|6-6
|13:46
|Tramon Mark offensive rebound
|13:48
|Jeremiah Davenport misses three point jump shot
|13:50
|Razorbacks offensive rebound
|13:52
|Layden Blocker misses three point jump shot
|13:53
|Anthony Robinson II personal foul
|14:02
|Layden Blocker offensive rebound
|14:04
|Tramon Mark misses three point jump shot
|14:21
|+2
|Sean East II makes two point bank jump shot
|6-3
|14:36
|Tamar Bates defensive rebound
|14:38
|Makhi Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|15:05
|+2
|Sean East II makes two point floating jump shot
|4-3
|15:18
|Davonte Davis personal foul (Anthony Robinson II draws the foul)
|15:27
|Tigers offensive rebound
|15:29
|Nick Honor misses three point jump shot
|15:52
|+3
|Khalif Battle makes three point jump shot (Davonte Davis assists)
|2-3
|15:56
|Tamar Bates personal foul (Makhi Mitchell draws the foul)
|16:05
|Davonte Davis defensive rebound
|16:07
|Davonte Davis blocks Noah Carter's two point jump shot
|16:34
|+1
|Noah Carter makes flagrant free throw 2 of 2
|2-0
|16:34
|+1
|Noah Carter makes flagrant free throw 1 of 2
|1-0
|16:34
|Makhi Mitchell turnover (offensive foul)
|16:34
|Makhi Mitchell flagrant 1 (Noah Carter draws the foul)
|16:28
|TV timeout
|16:53
|Tamar Bates turnover (traveling)
|16:58
|Tamar Bates defensive rebound
|17:00
|Noah Carter blocks Khalif Battle's three point stepback jump shot
|17:17
|Davonte Davis offensive rebound
|17:19
|El Ellis misses three point stepback jump shot
|17:36
|Davonte Davis defensive rebound
|17:38
|Noah Carter misses three point jump shot
|17:48
|Noah Carter defensive rebound
|17:50
|Noah Carter blocks Chandler Lawson's two point layup
|18:02
|Khalif Battle defensive rebound
|18:04
|Sean East II misses two point driving reverse layup
|18:18
|Noah Carter defensive rebound
|18:20
|Khalif Battle misses three point jump shot
|18:45
|Khalif Battle defensive rebound
|18:47
|Noah Carter misses two point layup
|19:04
|Davonte Davis turnover (bad pass) (Tamar Bates steals)
|19:31
|Tramon Mark defensive rebound
|19:33
|Sean East II misses two point layup
|20:00
|Noah Carter vs. Chandler Lawson (Tigers gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|34
|36
|Field Goals
|11-27 (40.7%)
|11-25 (44.0%)
|3-Pointers
|3-9 (33.3%)
|4-13 (30.8%)
|Free Throws
|9-9 (100.0%)
|10-14 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|14
|18
|Offensive
|2
|4
|Defensive
|11
|13
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|4
|8
|Steals
|1
|1
|Blocks
|3
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fouls
|13
|9
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Top Scorers
|S. East II G
|17 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|K. Battle G
|16 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|
|40.7
|FG%
|44.0
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|30.8
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. East II
|17
|1
|1
|5/8
|0/0
|7/7
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|N. Honor
|9
|1
|0
|3/8
|3/6
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|N. Carter
|6
|5
|1
|2/6
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|-
|0
|2
|0
|1
|4
|T. Bates
|2
|4
|2
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|J. Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. East II
|17
|1
|1
|5/8
|0/0
|7/7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|N. Honor
|9
|1
|0
|3/8
|3/6
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|N. Carter
|6
|5
|1
|2/6
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|4
|T. Bates
|2
|4
|2
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|J. Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Shaw
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Robinson II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Vanover
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Majak
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Francois
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Pierce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Stephens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Grill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Carralero Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tonje
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Lewis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|34
|13
|4
|11/27
|3/9
|9/9
|13
|0
|1
|3
|3
|2
|11
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Mitchell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Davenport
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Blocker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Brazile
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Arbogast
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Blake
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Menifield Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Pinion
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Fall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Graham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|36
|17
|8
|11/25
|4/13
|10/14
|9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|13
