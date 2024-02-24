WMMARY
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|15:42
|TV timeout
|15:42
|Matteus Case shooting foul (Tyler Stephenson-Moore draws the foul)
|15:49
|Andre Snoddy defensive rebound
|15:51
|Gabe Dorsey misses two point jump shot
|16:04
|Matteus Case defensive rebound
|16:06
|Aaron Clarke misses three point jump shot
|16:13
|Dean Noll defensive rebound
|16:15
|Matteus Case misses two point jump shot
|16:22
|Keenan Fitzmorris personal foul
|16:35
|Matteus Case offensive rebound
|16:37
|Caleb Dorsey misses three point jump shot
|17:04
|Caleb Dorsey defensive rebound
|17:04
|Keenan Fitzmorris misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|17:04
|Tai Hamilton shooting foul (Keenan Fitzmorris draws the foul)
|17:04
|+2
|Keenan Fitzmorris makes two point layup
|2-5
|17:17
|Tai Hamilton turnover (offensive foul)
|17:17
|Tai Hamilton offensive foul
|17:24
|Tyler Stephenson-Moore personal foul
|17:32
|Chris Maidoh turnover (offensive foul)
|17:32
|Chris Maidoh offensive foul
|17:57
|Andre Snoddy defensive rebound
|17:59
|Caleb Dorsey misses three point jump shot
|18:10
|Caleb Dorsey offensive rebound
|18:12
|Trey Moss misses three point jump shot
|18:32
|+3
|Tyler Stephenson-Moore makes three point jump shot (Aaron Clarke assists)
|2-3
|18:52
|+2
|Sean Houpt makes two point layup (Chase Lowe assists)
|2-0
|19:04
|Chase Lowe defensive rebound
|19:06
|Tyler Stephenson-Moore misses two point jump shot
|19:26
|Chris Maidoh defensive rebound
|19:28
|Gabe Dorsey misses three point jump shot
|19:47
|Dean Noll turnover (Trey Moss steals)
|20:00
|(Seawolves gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|2
|5
|Field Goals
|1-7 (14.3%)
|2-4 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|0-4 (0.0%)
|1-2 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|0-1 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|5
|4
|Offensive
|2
|0
|Defensive
|3
|4
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|1
|1
|Steals
|1
|0
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fouls
|3
|3
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
3 PTS
|Team Stats
|William & Mary 8-20
|69.7 PPG
|38.1 RPG
|11.9 APG
|Stony Brook 15-13
|72.3 PPG
|39.8 RPG
|12.5 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Houpt G
|7.4 PPG
|2.1 RPG
|0.6 APG
|33.1 FG%
|
00
|. Stephenson-Moore G
|15.7 PPG
|3.2 RPG
|1.1 APG
|44.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. Houpt G
|2 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|T. Stephenson-Moore G
|3 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|
|14.3
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|0.0
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0.0
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Case
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hamilton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Karasinski
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hicks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Evans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lemond
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Milkereit
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Collier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|2
|5
|1
|1/7
|0/4
|0/0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Stephenson-Moore
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Snoddy
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|D. Noll
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Clarke
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Maidoh
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Fitzmorris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Muratori
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Frey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Nahar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Onyekonwu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Space
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Frey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Frederick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Philip
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|5
|4
|1
|2/4
|1/2
|0/1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
