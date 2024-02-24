away team background logo
WMMARY
STNYBRK

1st Half
W&M
Tribe
2
STON
Seawolves
5

Time Team Play Score
15:42   TV timeout  
15:42   Matteus Case shooting foul (Tyler Stephenson-Moore draws the foul)  
15:49   Andre Snoddy defensive rebound  
15:51   Gabe Dorsey misses two point jump shot  
16:04   Matteus Case defensive rebound  
16:06   Aaron Clarke misses three point jump shot  
16:13   Dean Noll defensive rebound  
16:15   Matteus Case misses two point jump shot  
16:22   Keenan Fitzmorris personal foul  
16:35   Matteus Case offensive rebound  
16:37   Caleb Dorsey misses three point jump shot  
17:04   Caleb Dorsey defensive rebound  
17:04   Keenan Fitzmorris misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
17:04   Tai Hamilton shooting foul (Keenan Fitzmorris draws the foul)  
17:04 +2 Keenan Fitzmorris makes two point layup 2-5
17:17   Tai Hamilton turnover (offensive foul)  
17:17   Tai Hamilton offensive foul  
17:24   Tyler Stephenson-Moore personal foul  
17:32   Chris Maidoh turnover (offensive foul)  
17:32   Chris Maidoh offensive foul  
17:57   Andre Snoddy defensive rebound  
17:59   Caleb Dorsey misses three point jump shot  
18:10   Caleb Dorsey offensive rebound  
18:12   Trey Moss misses three point jump shot  
18:32 +3 Tyler Stephenson-Moore makes three point jump shot (Aaron Clarke assists) 2-3
18:52 +2 Sean Houpt makes two point layup (Chase Lowe assists) 2-0
19:04   Chase Lowe defensive rebound  
19:06   Tyler Stephenson-Moore misses two point jump shot  
19:26   Chris Maidoh defensive rebound  
19:28   Gabe Dorsey misses three point jump shot  
19:47   Dean Noll turnover (Trey Moss steals)  
20:00   (Seawolves gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 2 5
Field Goals 1-7 (14.3%) 2-4 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 0-4 (0.0%) 1-2 (50.0%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 0-1 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 5 4
Offensive 2 0
Defensive 3 4
Team 0 0
Assists 1 1
Steals 1 0
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fouls 3 3
Technicals 0 0
7
S. Houpt G
2 PTS
14
T. Stephenson-Moore G
3 PTS
Island Federal Credit Union Arena Stony Brook, NY
Team Stats
William & Mary 8-20 69.7 PPG 38.1 RPG 11.9 APG
Stony Brook 15-13 72.3 PPG 39.8 RPG 12.5 APG
Key Players
00
. Houpt G 7.4 PPG 2.1 RPG 0.6 APG 33.1 FG%
00
. Stephenson-Moore G 15.7 PPG 3.2 RPG 1.1 APG 44.1 FG%
Top Scorers
7
S. Houpt G 2 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
14
T. Stephenson-Moore G 3 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
14.3 FG% 50.0
0.0 3PT FG% 50.0
0 FT% 0.0
William & Mary
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Houpt 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
G. Dorsey 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
T. Moss 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0
C. Lowe 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
C. Dorsey 0 2 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Case - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Karasinski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lemond - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Milkereit - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Collier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 2 5 1 1/7 0/4 0/0 3 0 1 0 1 2 3
Stony Brook
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Stephenson-Moore 3 0 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
A. Snoddy 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2
D. Noll 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1
A. Clarke 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
C. Maidoh 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Fitzmorris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Muratori - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Frey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Nahar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Onyekonwu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Space - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Frey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Frederick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Philip - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 5 4 1 2/4 1/2 0/1 3 0 0 0 2 0 4
