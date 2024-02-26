Penn State sets sights on regular-season sweep of Iowa
Penn State will look to complete a regular-season sweep of Iowa when the Big Ten teams meet Tuesday night in Iowa City, Iowa.
The Nittany Lions (14-14, 8-9 Big Ten) are coming off back-to-back wins against then-No. 12 Illinois and Indiana last week. They have won five of their past eight games, including an 89-79 win at home against Iowa on Feb. 8.
Penn State coach Mike Rhoades said his confidence never wavered in his team. He gave a firm response when asked if there was a lack of belief during lower points in the season.
"By who? Not me," Rhoades said. "No. Look, if you talk about a lack of belief, then people will think about it. ... You're talking to the wrong person when it comes to that.
"I've been frustrated. I've been mad. I've been disappointed, especially in myself. But losing belief? No way."
Iowa (16-12, 8-9) will try to halt the Nittany Lions' momentum. The Hawkeyes are coming off a 95-85 loss on the road against the Fighting Illini. Iowa came into that game after back-to-back wins against then-No. 20 Wisconsin at home and Michigan State on the road.
Josh Dix scored a team-high 20 points on 9-for-15 shooting from the floor in Iowa's loss to Illinois. Tony Perkins finished with 18 points and eight rebounds, and Ben Krikke tallied 15 points on 7-for-9 shooting.
Iowa's Payton Sandfort said he and his teammates remained confident.
"We've got a really tough group," said Sandfort, who is averaging a team-high 15.4 points to go with 6.4 rebounds. "We've got a lot of guys playing well.
"Obviously, (the game against Illinois) didn't turn out the way that we wanted. But I'm proud of the way we battled. We had our chances in a really hostile environment against a top 15 team, so it just kind of shows what we're capable of."
Kanye Clary, who was averaging 16.7 points, was dismissed by Penn State earlier this month but no reason was given as to why. That leaves Ace Baldwin Jr. as the team's top active scorer with 14.2 points per game.
Iowa is 12-3 at home this season. Penn State is 2-6 on the road.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Penn State 14-14
|75.6 PPG
|33.9 RPG
|12.3 APG
|Iowa 16-12
|83.5 PPG
|39.0 RPG
|17.4 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Clary
|23
|29.4
|16.7
|2.9
|2.8
|1.00
|0.00
|1.9
|46.2
|37.7
|81.1
|0.4
|2.5
|A. Baldwin Jr.
|28
|35.3
|14.2
|2.3
|5.6
|2.80
|0.30
|2.5
|39.5
|33.9
|84.1
|0.5
|1.8
|Q. Wahab
|28
|24.8
|9.2
|7.6
|0.5
|0.70
|1.50
|1.1
|62.1
|0.0
|73.1
|2.6
|4.9
|N. Kern Jr.
|27
|24.8
|8.8
|4.1
|1.6
|1.00
|0.50
|2.0
|55.6
|25.0
|69.1
|1.1
|3
|Z. Hicks
|28
|26.6
|8.4
|3.8
|1.0
|0.80
|0.30
|0.9
|36.3
|34.6
|80.0
|0.8
|3
|D. Dunn
|28
|18.7
|7.3
|1.9
|0.7
|0.60
|0.10
|0.7
|41.5
|35.9
|68.6
|0.4
|1.5
|P. Johnson
|24
|18.1
|6.2
|2.8
|0.1
|0.70
|0.10
|0.1
|39.7
|30.5
|70.8
|1
|1.8
|J. Brown
|22
|10.5
|4.7
|0.7
|0.3
|0.50
|0.00
|0.6
|36.8
|34.9
|40.0
|0.1
|0.6
|D. Lilley
|17
|9.5
|2.8
|2.6
|0.2
|0.30
|0.20
|0.5
|71.0
|0.0
|50.0
|1.1
|1.5
|R. Mitchell
|17
|7.9
|2.2
|1.2
|0.2
|0.50
|0.00
|0.4
|29.6
|21.4
|60.0
|0.2
|1
|L. O'Boyle
|28
|11
|1.8
|0.9
|0.2
|0.40
|0.10
|0.3
|28.8
|25.6
|76.9
|0.3
|0.6
|B. Gudmundsson
|5
|1.6
|1.2
|0.4
|0.2
|0.00
|0.20
|0.4
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.4
|0
|F. Aire
|10
|5.3
|0.6
|1.0
|0.0
|0.40
|0.60
|0.5
|42.9
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.7
|D. Conlan
|5
|1.2
|0.4
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.2
|0.2
|A. Christos
|4
|1.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|28
|0.0
|75.6
|33.9
|12.3
|8.70
|3.30
|10.9
|44.2
|33.3
|74.3
|9.3
|22.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|P. Sandfort
|28
|29.8
|15.4
|6.4
|2.5
|0.80
|0.30
|1.3
|45.3
|36.7
|90.4
|1.2
|5.2
|T. Perkins
|28
|30.7
|15.3
|4.5
|4.2
|1.70
|0.50
|1.8
|45.4
|29.2
|79.3
|1.3
|3.1
|B. Krikke
|28
|29.5
|14.3
|5.0
|1.5
|0.80
|0.20
|1.3
|54.8
|33.3
|74.7
|1.7
|3.3
|O. Freeman
|28
|22.3
|10.8
|6.5
|1.2
|1.00
|1.80
|1.1
|64.4
|0.0
|68.2
|2.5
|4
|P. McCaffery
|25
|23.3
|9.0
|2.8
|1.4
|0.50
|0.30
|0.9
|42.9
|27.0
|82.8
|0.2
|2.7
|J. Dix
|28
|22.1
|7.8
|2.1
|1.7
|0.50
|0.20
|0.7
|54.9
|42.1
|87.1
|0.3
|1.8
|D. Bowen
|25
|13.3
|4.4
|1.3
|2.0
|0.40
|0.00
|0.6
|39.6
|22.2
|84.6
|0.6
|0.7
|B. Harding
|28
|10.5
|3.1
|0.5
|2.4
|0.90
|0.00
|0.8
|34.4
|30.3
|77.8
|0
|0.5
|P. Sandfort
|26
|8.8
|2.5
|1.0
|0.5
|0.20
|0.10
|0.1
|35.9
|36.6
|66.7
|0.1
|0.9
|L. Dembele
|26
|11
|2.0
|2.1
|0.4
|0.50
|0.30
|0.8
|35.6
|30.4
|36.4
|0.6
|1.5
|C. Kingsbury
|5
|3.4
|1.0
|1.4
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|40.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.2
|1.2
|L. Laketa
|4
|3
|1.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|100.0
|100.0
|25.0
|0
|0
|E. Brauns
|18
|3.4
|0.6
|0.9
|0.1
|0.10
|0.20
|0.3
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.7
|J. Cater
|4
|3
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|S. Hutchison
|3
|3
|0.0
|1.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.7
|Total
|28
|0.0
|83.5
|39.0
|17.4
|7.30
|3.80
|9.8
|47.9
|33.5
|78.0
|10.4
|25.4
-
GTWN
NOVA0
0139.5 O/U
-15.5
6:30pm FS1
-
AKR
OHIO0
0143 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
BALL
CMU0
0134.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
BUF
KENT0
0146.5 O/U
-15
7:00pm
-
CINCY
1HOU0
0132.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
DAV
21DAY0
0132.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm CBSSN
-
GMU
FOR0
0137 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
LCHI
STBN0
0140.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
M-OH
BGSU0
0144 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
NIU
TOL0
0154.5 O/U
-15
7:00pm
-
PITT
CLEM0
0142 O/U
-7
7:00pm ACCN
-
UGA
LSU0
0153.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm SECN
-
16UK
MSST0
0156 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
MASS
GW0
0157 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm
-
VT
SYR0
0153.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
WISC
IND0
0141.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm PEAC
-
WMU
EMU0
0145.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
BYU
7KAN0
0156 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
ULM
TXST0
0134.5 O/U
-5
8:00pm
-
VALP
UNI0
0147.5 O/U
-15.5
8:00pm
-
SIUE
EIU0
0142 O/U
+1.5
8:30pm
-
BSU
AF0
0134 O/U
+9.5
9:00pm
-
NCST
FSU0
0151.5 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
PSU
IOWA0
0163.5 O/U
-9
9:00pm BTN
-
TEX
TTU0
0144.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm ESPN
-
UNLV
WYO0
0143.5 O/U
+5.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
VAN
ARK0
0144.5 O/U
-10
9:00pm SECN
-
WAKE
ND0
0134 O/U
+6
9:00pm ACCN
-
22UTST
FRES0
0142.5 O/U
+12
10:00pm
-
NEV
COLST0
0140.5 O/U
-7.5
10:30pm FS1
-
SJSU
20SDSU0
0139.5 O/U
-21.5
11:00pm CBSSN