Syracuse out to keep faint NCAA hopes alive vs. Virginia Tech
Syracuse is trying to make a late push into the NCAA Tournament conversation.
At this point, though, any remaining at-large hopes seemingly would require the Orange to defeat visiting Virginia Tech when the ACC foes square off Tuesday night.
Syracuse (18-10, 9-8 ACC) enters having won two straight games, tight victories over North Carolina State and Notre Dame. The Orange have not won three in a row since closing the 2023 calendar year with five victories in a row.
Most recently, the team defeated the Fighting Irish 88-85 despite blowing most of a 29-point lead before hanging on for the win. Judah Mintz scored 21 points and Chris Bell added 18 for the Orange, who survived multiple game-tying 3-point attempts by Notre Dame in the final minute.
"We have to figure out how to keep that first half going in the second half," coach Adrian Autry said. "I was happy that we got another win."
Meanwhile, Virginia Tech (15-12, 7-9) enters having dropped five of its past seven games. That stretch does include a dominant 75-41 win against Virginia, but the Hokies were unable to follow up that performance as they fell to Pitt 79-64 on Saturday.
Virginia Tech shot 3-of-20 from 3-point range against the Panthers and were outrebounded 42-28. No Hokies player scored more than 10 points aside from Sean Pedulla, who poured in 26 points to go with eight rebounds and seven assists.
"They were better than we were today, needless to say," said Virginia Tech coach Mike Young, who added that "we had some great cracks at it, but I thought our lack of shot-making affected our defense a little bit. We needed to have an uptick in the second half, play better basketball."
This is the only matchup between the teams this season. They met twice a season ago with each squad winning on its home court.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Virginia Tech 15-12
|74.2 PPG
|34.9 RPG
|15.0 APG
|Syracuse 18-10
|76.3 PPG
|36.9 RPG
|13.7 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Pedulla
|25
|30.9
|15.6
|4.3
|4.4
|1.00
|0.00
|3.5
|40.0
|33.8
|79.2
|0.6
|3.7
|H. Cattoor
|26
|32.3
|13.7
|2.8
|1.8
|0.90
|0.20
|1.1
|46.9
|42.4
|90.7
|0.2
|2.6
|L. Kidd
|27
|23
|12.8
|6.4
|1.2
|0.60
|0.40
|1.3
|64.6
|0.0
|87.7
|1.5
|4.9
|T. Nickel
|26
|25.1
|9.0
|2.0
|1.5
|0.60
|0.30
|0.8
|45.2
|41.4
|79.1
|0.5
|1.5
|M. Poteat
|27
|14.8
|6.5
|3.3
|0.7
|0.30
|0.30
|0.7
|64.2
|0.0
|67.8
|1.3
|2
|M. Collins
|25
|27.7
|6.4
|2.6
|2.6
|0.80
|0.20
|1.1
|31.7
|23.4
|92.6
|0.4
|2.1
|R. Beran
|27
|22
|6.0
|3.9
|1.0
|0.60
|0.90
|1.0
|46.8
|33.3
|83.9
|0.7
|3.1
|M. Long
|18
|18.4
|3.7
|4.9
|0.9
|0.40
|0.30
|1.1
|41.9
|0.0
|50.0
|1.2
|3.7
|J. Camden
|11
|5.5
|2.4
|1.3
|0.2
|0.10
|0.00
|0.5
|36.8
|46.7
|71.4
|0.4
|0.9
|B. Rechsteiner
|23
|9.9
|1.9
|0.7
|1.4
|0.20
|0.00
|0.8
|36.6
|25.8
|75.0
|0.1
|0.7
|J. Young
|20
|7.9
|1.7
|0.7
|0.7
|0.20
|0.00
|0.3
|31.3
|40.0
|100.0
|0.1
|0.7
|P. Wessler
|9
|3.4
|0.9
|1.1
|0.1
|0.00
|0.40
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|50.0
|0.3
|0.8
|C. Venable
|4
|0.8
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|M. Ward
|3
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|27
|0.0
|74.2
|34.9
|15.0
|5.20
|2.60
|11.3
|46.0
|35.4
|79.7
|7.7
|24.6
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Mintz
|28
|33.2
|18.3
|3.2
|4.4
|2.10
|0.10
|2.9
|43.0
|29.7
|75.7
|0.5
|2.7
|J. Starling
|28
|35
|13.7
|3.3
|1.8
|0.90
|0.10
|1.6
|45.5
|32.0
|73.1
|0.7
|2.6
|C. Bell
|28
|26.4
|12.0
|2.3
|0.7
|0.60
|0.60
|0.9
|42.8
|42.7
|81.5
|0.2
|2.1
|M. Brown
|28
|28.3
|9.3
|6.7
|1.7
|2.20
|1.00
|1.2
|69.2
|37.5
|73.1
|2.3
|4.4
|Q. Copeland
|28
|22.1
|9.3
|4.9
|2.8
|1.50
|0.20
|1.9
|47.6
|21.9
|68.8
|1.3
|3.5
|J. Taylor
|28
|22.6
|5.0
|3.9
|1.0
|0.80
|0.30
|0.9
|34.0
|30.1
|72.2
|0.4
|3.6
|N. McLeod
|14
|14.6
|3.9
|4.3
|0.1
|0.20
|1.90
|0.4
|59.4
|0.0
|69.6
|2.1
|2.1
|K. Cuffe Jr.
|25
|10.6
|3.1
|1.1
|0.6
|0.50
|0.20
|0.6
|38.0
|29.3
|46.2
|0.4
|0.7
|N. Ruffin
|2
|1.5
|1.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|P. Carey
|12
|5.3
|0.8
|1.0
|0.1
|0.30
|0.20
|0.0
|30.8
|0.0
|50.0
|0.3
|0.8
|M. Hima
|13
|3.4
|0.3
|0.5
|0.1
|0.00
|0.20
|0.1
|66.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.3
|A. Clayton
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|28
|0.0
|76.3
|36.9
|13.7
|9.40
|4.20
|11.3
|45.4
|33.4
|72.0
|9.0
|24.7
-
GTWN
NOVA0
0139.5 O/U
-15.5
6:30pm FS1
-
AKR
OHIO0
0143 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
BALL
CMU0
0134.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
BUF
KENT0
0146.5 O/U
-15
7:00pm
-
CINCY
1HOU0
0132.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
DAV
21DAY0
0132.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm CBSSN
-
GMU
FOR0
0137 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
LCHI
STBN0
0140.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
M-OH
BGSU0
0144 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
NIU
TOL0
0154.5 O/U
-15
7:00pm
-
PITT
CLEM0
0142 O/U
-7
7:00pm ACCN
-
UGA
LSU0
0153.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm SECN
-
16UK
MSST0
0156 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
MASS
GW0
0157 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm
-
VT
SYR0
0153.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
WISC
IND0
0141.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm PEAC
-
WMU
EMU0
0145.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
BYU
7KAN0
0156 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
ULM
TXST0
0134.5 O/U
-5
8:00pm
-
VALP
UNI0
0147.5 O/U
-15.5
8:00pm
-
SIUE
EIU0
0142 O/U
+1.5
8:30pm
-
BSU
AF0
0134 O/U
+9.5
9:00pm
-
NCST
FSU0
0151.5 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
PSU
IOWA0
0163.5 O/U
-9
9:00pm BTN
-
TEX
TTU0
0144.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm ESPN
-
UNLV
WYO0
0143.5 O/U
+5.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
VAN
ARK0
0144.5 O/U
-10
9:00pm SECN
-
WAKE
ND0
0134 O/U
+6
9:00pm ACCN
-
22UTST
FRES0
0142.5 O/U
+12
10:00pm
-
NEV
COLST0
0140.5 O/U
-7.5
10:30pm FS1
-
SJSU
20SDSU0
0139.5 O/U
-21.5
11:00pm CBSSN