Wake Forest looks to build on momentum, faces Notre Dame
Wake Forest finally secured a late-season victory. The Demon Deacons don't want to stop there.
After a critical week with a couple of important outcomes, Wake Forest travels to South Bend, Ind., to face Notre Dame in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup on Tuesday night.
Playing on its home court, Wake Forest (18-9, 10-6 ACC) avenged two defeats last week, blowing out Pittsburgh and then stunning No. 8 Duke 83-79 on Saturday.
"I got to give a lot of credit to my team," Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said. "They stayed resilient for the whole game (vs. Duke). The second half was a knock-down, drag-out."
The Demon Deacons probably have more work to do to feel comfortable about their positioning for postseason invitations, though they sit in fourth place in the ACC.
Notre Dame (10-17, 5-11) nearly wiped out a huge deficit Saturday, trimming a 29-point hole to three before losing 88-85 at Syracuse. The defeat ended the Fighting Irish's three-game winning streak.
"We just didn't compete with the same fight in the first half," Notre Dame coach Micah Shrewsberry said. "Our competitive spirit wasn't there. But when it did show up, that's who we are and that's who we have to be. We have to play like that for 40 minutes."
Though the Irish couldn't put a damper on Jim Boeheim Day in Syracuse, they will try to derail Wake Forest's quest to stay on track among the top cluster of teams in the conference.
Wake Forest's Hunter Sallis racked up 29 points against Duke, shooting 11 for 13 from the floor.
"Hunter was at a high level the whole game," Forbes said. "He's a special player and played an unbelievable second half on both sides of the ball."
It's a different kind of challenge with the trip to Notre Dame. The Demon Deacons are 2-7 in true road games this season.
Notre Dame has won its past two home games to move to 3-5 in ACC outings in South Bend.
It's the only scheduled meeting between the Demon Deacons and Irish this season.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Wake Forest 18-9
|79.6 PPG
|38.1 RPG
|12.6 APG
|Notre Dame 10-17
|63.1 PPG
|39.3 RPG
|10.1 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|H. Sallis
|27
|35.1
|18.7
|4.0
|2.5
|1.00
|0.50
|1.8
|51.4
|43.5
|78.6
|0.7
|3.4
|K. Miller
|27
|31.2
|15.5
|2.7
|3.8
|1.30
|0.00
|2.5
|46.6
|35.1
|83.9
|0.5
|2.2
|A. Carr
|27
|31.9
|13.7
|6.7
|1.4
|0.60
|1.40
|1.2
|52.7
|37.2
|78.5
|1.9
|4.8
|C. Hildreth
|27
|33.9
|13.5
|4.8
|2.7
|1.00
|0.10
|2.2
|44.5
|36.1
|80.7
|0.5
|4.3
|E. Reid III
|20
|27
|8.9
|7.9
|1.4
|0.60
|1.30
|1.5
|50.4
|18.2
|87.5
|2.2
|5.7
|P. Friedrichsen
|27
|18
|5.7
|1.4
|0.6
|0.60
|0.00
|0.3
|44.3
|41.5
|69.2
|0.3
|1.1
|D. Monsanto
|10
|13.1
|5.3
|2.3
|0.7
|0.40
|0.30
|0.4
|34.0
|34.8
|100.0
|0.1
|2.2
|M. Marsh
|14
|11.8
|2.0
|3.0
|0.1
|0.30
|0.60
|0.4
|68.4
|50.0
|50.0
|0.7
|2.3
|Z. Keller
|22
|12
|1.9
|2.4
|0.2
|0.40
|0.40
|0.5
|37.2
|31.8
|33.3
|0.6
|1.8
|M. Marion
|19
|11.4
|1.2
|2.2
|0.2
|0.30
|0.30
|0.3
|50.0
|40.0
|70.0
|0.8
|1.3
|V. Ricchiuti
|6
|1
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|K. Dunn
|4
|0.8
|0.5
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|A. Canka
|14
|2.8
|0.4
|0.1
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|25.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|A. Clark
|6
|3
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.50
|0.30
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|O. Kmety
|4
|1
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.30
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|W. Underwood
|6
|1
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|27
|0.0
|79.6
|38.1
|12.6
|5.80
|4.10
|10.9
|47.8
|37.7
|80.2
|8.5
|26.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Burton
|27
|33.3
|16.7
|3.2
|4.3
|2.00
|0.20
|3.8
|41.4
|29.6
|81.2
|0.7
|2.5
|B. Shrewsberry
|27
|27.3
|10.0
|2.5
|0.7
|0.50
|0.00
|1.1
|40.0
|38.5
|86.4
|0.1
|2.4
|J. Konieczny
|27
|24.7
|8.6
|5.0
|0.6
|0.70
|0.30
|1.2
|39.8
|32.3
|83.0
|1.5
|3.5
|T. Davis
|26
|25.7
|8.2
|5.2
|1.0
|0.60
|0.40
|1.5
|47.5
|15.2
|69.2
|1.6
|3.5
|J. Roper II
|25
|25
|6.0
|4.4
|0.6
|1.00
|0.20
|1.0
|38.4
|31.6
|48.1
|1.1
|3.3
|C. Booth
|27
|18.5
|5.8
|4.2
|0.4
|0.20
|0.60
|0.8
|40.8
|26.5
|56.3
|0.7
|3.5
|K. Njie
|23
|24.9
|4.6
|5.6
|0.7
|0.20
|0.80
|1.4
|38.1
|14.3
|75.5
|2.1
|3.5
|L. Imes
|25
|17
|2.3
|2.5
|1.3
|0.40
|0.10
|0.9
|35.8
|24.1
|80.0
|0.2
|2.3
|M. Zona
|27
|10.9
|2.2
|2.2
|0.5
|0.30
|0.10
|0.2
|41.5
|31.3
|38.5
|1
|1.2
|T. Sanders Jr.
|6
|2.5
|1.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|33.3
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|T. Hattan
|4
|1.5
|0.8
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|33.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|T. Crowe
|5
|1.8
|0.6
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|A. Wade
|7
|3.4
|0.3
|0.1
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.1
|R. Braiton
|5
|3
|0.0
|0.4
|0.4
|0.00
|0.00
|0.4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.2
|Z. Harbaugh
|2
|2.5
|0.0
|1.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|J. Kelly
|5
|0.8
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|Total
|27
|0.0
|63.1
|39.3
|10.1
|5.90
|2.60
|13.1
|40.7
|31.3
|72.8
|10.1
|26.3
-
GTWN
NOVA0
0139.5 O/U
-15.5
6:30pm FS1
-
AKR
OHIO0
0143 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
BALL
CMU0
0134.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
BUF
KENT0
0146.5 O/U
-15
7:00pm
-
CINCY
1HOU0
0132.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
DAV
21DAY0
0132.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm CBSSN
-
GMU
FOR0
0137 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
LCHI
STBN0
0140.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
M-OH
BGSU0
0144 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
NIU
TOL0
0154.5 O/U
-15
7:00pm
-
PITT
CLEM0
0142 O/U
-7
7:00pm ACCN
-
UGA
LSU0
0153.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm SECN
-
16UK
MSST0
0156 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
MASS
GW0
0157 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm
-
VT
SYR0
0153.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
WISC
IND0
0141.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm PEAC
-
WMU
EMU0
0145.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
BYU
7KAN0
0156 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
ULM
TXST0
0134.5 O/U
-5
8:00pm
-
VALP
UNI0
0147.5 O/U
-15.5
8:00pm
-
SIUE
EIU0
0142 O/U
+1.5
8:30pm
-
BSU
AF0
0134 O/U
+9.5
9:00pm
-
NCST
FSU0
0151.5 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
PSU
IOWA0
0163.5 O/U
-9
9:00pm BTN
-
TEX
TTU0
0144.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm ESPN
-
UNLV
WYO0
0143.5 O/U
+5.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
VAN
ARK0
0144.5 O/U
-10
9:00pm SECN
-
WAKE
ND0
0134 O/U
+6
9:00pm ACCN
-
22UTST
FRES0
0142.5 O/U
+12
10:00pm
-
NEV
COLST0
0140.5 O/U
-7.5
10:30pm FS1
-
SJSU
20SDSU0
0139.5 O/U
-21.5
11:00pm CBSSN