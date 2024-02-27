Working toward winning season in Pac-12, Cal visits Colorado
Working toward winning season in Pac-12, Cal visits Colorado
Cal could take a giant step toward an improbable winning season in Pac-12 Conference play when it visits Colorado on Wednesday night in Boulder, Colo.
The Golden Bears (13-15, 9-8 Pac-12), who finished just 2-18 in league play last season, need two wins in their final three regular-season games to claim a winning record in the Pac-12 for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign, when they went 10-8.
Cal finishes the season with two more road games -- Saturday at Utah and March 7 at Stanford.
The Golden Bears have won a season-best three games in a row, including an 82-80 decision at Washington on Feb. 17 in their most recent road outing. They then swept Oregon State and Oregon at home last week to move above .500 in conference play and take over sixth place.
Repeating their success of Jan. 10 -- when they beat Colorado 82-78 in Berkeley, Calif. -- would vault the Golden Bears over the Buffaloes in the Pac-12 standings.
Cal got good news in the aftermath of Saturday's win over Oregon when star Jaylon Tyson, who injured his wrist during a 27-point effort against the Ducks, declared himself ready to go for the trip to Colorado.
"It feels better with a win," Tyson said of the wrist. "You can chop my arm off and I'll play."
Colorado (18-9, 9-7) still has a chance to catch No. 6 Arizona (12-4 in Pac-12 play), No. 19 Washington State (12-5) and Oregon (10-6) atop the Pac-12 standings. The Buffaloes have four games remaining, including Sunday's at home against Stanford before an Oregon trek next week.
More realistically, the Buffaloes need two wins in the four games to wrap up a 20-win season before the conference tournament.
KJ Simpson will take the court Wednesday as the reigning Pac-12 Player of the Week after contributing 28 points, including five 3-pointers, to an 89-65 home win over Utah on Saturday.
Colorado coach Tad Boyle would like to see more than just regional eyes on his star over the remainder of the season.
"I can't say enough about KJ Simpson. He's playing like an All-American," Boyle said. "Bottom line: He gets no national love at all, which really (upsets me)."
Tyson outscored Simpson 30-12 in the earlier meeting between the teams.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|California 13-15
|74.9 PPG
|40.9 RPG
|12.1 APG
|Colorado 18-9
|80.6 PPG
|41.0 RPG
|16.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Tyson
|27
|34.3
|20.1
|7.0
|3.3
|1.20
|0.60
|3.1
|47.7
|36.4
|78.7
|1.8
|5.2
|F. Aimaq
|28
|32.3
|14.7
|11.3
|2.3
|0.80
|1.00
|2.4
|46.9
|33.3
|65.6
|3.6
|7.7
|J. Cone
|28
|35.5
|13.5
|2.0
|2.2
|0.60
|0.10
|1.4
|33.9
|32.9
|81.9
|0.3
|1.7
|K. Kennedy
|21
|32.2
|9.4
|4.8
|1.8
|1.60
|0.30
|0.9
|40.9
|31.1
|63.8
|1.2
|3.6
|J. Celestine
|23
|26.2
|8.7
|3.3
|0.9
|0.60
|0.20
|0.8
|46.2
|45.3
|75.7
|0.4
|2.8
|D. Askew
|6
|24.3
|6.2
|4.2
|2.5
|0.70
|0.00
|1.8
|31.3
|14.3
|78.9
|0.7
|3.5
|G. Newell
|28
|21.4
|5.8
|3.4
|0.4
|0.60
|0.10
|1.0
|42.7
|31.7
|58.8
|1
|2.4
|R. Brown Jr.
|28
|13.9
|3.6
|1.1
|0.8
|0.20
|0.00
|0.6
|41.5
|40.0
|85.7
|0.3
|0.9
|N. Okafor
|9
|7.7
|1.9
|1.7
|0.6
|0.20
|0.40
|0.2
|38.9
|0.0
|100.0
|0.7
|1
|G. Larson
|25
|7.1
|1.5
|1.1
|0.1
|0.30
|0.40
|0.2
|47.8
|44.4
|66.7
|0.5
|0.6
|V. Pavlovic
|7
|6
|0.9
|0.3
|0.3
|0.10
|0.00
|0.1
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|J. McCloskey
|3
|1
|0.7
|0.3
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.3
|M. Bowser
|8
|13.5
|0.4
|2.0
|0.1
|0.40
|0.00
|0.3
|12.5
|16.7
|0.0
|0.1
|1.9
|W. Robinson
|7
|2.9
|0.3
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|20.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|D. Curtis
|12
|5.3
|0.2
|0.9
|0.5
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.8
|Total
|28
|0.0
|74.9
|40.9
|12.1
|5.70
|2.70
|11.4
|42.7
|34.5
|73.0
|10.8
|26.9
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Simpson
|27
|33.7
|19.6
|5.6
|4.6
|1.70
|0.10
|2.1
|49.6
|45.8
|88.4
|0.9
|4.6
|T. da Silva
|24
|33
|15.5
|5.3
|2.5
|1.00
|0.50
|1.8
|46.9
|37.5
|82.6
|1
|4.3
|C. Williams
|18
|30.6
|13.7
|3.3
|1.8
|0.80
|0.70
|2.2
|59.0
|45.7
|70.8
|0.8
|2.4
|J. Hadley
|26
|33
|11.7
|6.0
|2.2
|1.20
|0.30
|1.3
|56.1
|44.4
|84.4
|1.4
|4.6
|E. Lampkin Jr.
|27
|27
|9.9
|7.0
|2.1
|0.30
|0.20
|2.7
|55.2
|0.0
|68.4
|2.4
|4.5
|J. Hammond III
|24
|21.3
|7.4
|2.5
|1.8
|0.50
|0.10
|1.6
|44.8
|40.0
|76.0
|0.7
|1.8
|L. O'Brien
|25
|22.3
|6.5
|3.8
|1.1
|0.80
|0.40
|0.7
|46.4
|40.4
|66.7
|1
|2.7
|R. Smith
|7
|11.9
|2.9
|1.1
|0.7
|0.10
|0.00
|0.6
|33.3
|45.5
|71.4
|0
|1.1
|J. Ruffin
|10
|10
|2.1
|1.6
|0.6
|0.10
|0.10
|1.0
|26.1
|14.3
|100.0
|0.2
|1.4
|B. Dak
|14
|7
|1.6
|1.3
|0.4
|0.10
|0.10
|0.3
|33.3
|28.6
|60.0
|0.3
|1
|A. Diop
|26
|7.4
|1.6
|1.0
|0.4
|0.20
|0.20
|0.5
|42.9
|0.0
|78.6
|0.4
|0.6
|H. Carrington
|12
|6.1
|1.3
|0.8
|0.0
|0.10
|0.10
|0.2
|41.7
|0.0
|62.5
|0.2
|0.6
|G. Gerhardt
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Hurlburt
|9
|2.8
|0.0
|0.1
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0
|J. Pease
|1
|2
|0.0
|2.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|2
|Total
|27
|0.0
|80.6
|41.0
|16.0
|6.10
|2.30
|13.1
|49.6
|39.4
|78.9
|10.1
|27.3
-
AMER
ARMY0
0122 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm
-
BU
LEH0
0141.5 O/U
-6.5
6:00pm
-
DET
YSU0
0151.5 O/U
-19.5
6:30pm
-
MIZZ
24FLA0
0154 O/U
-13
6:30pm SECN
-
ODU
APP0
0143 O/U
-14.5
6:30pm
-
URI
VCU0
0143 O/U
-12.5
6:30pm CBSSN
-
11AUB
4TENN0
0151.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm ESP2
-
BUCK
L-MD0
0133 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
COLG
HC0
0140 O/U
+12.5
7:00pm
-
DEP
XAV0
0155.5 O/U
-19.5
7:00pm FS2
-
ETSU
CIT0
0135 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
FGCU
UNF0
0144.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
FURM
WCU0
0149 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
PFW
WRST0
0168 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
JMAD
GAST0
0153 O/U
+9
7:00pm
-
LAF
NAVY0
0130.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
LAS
DUQ0
0142 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
LOU
10DUKE0
0151.5 O/U
-20
7:00pm ACCN
-
MER
CHAT0
0147 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
MIL
IUPU0
0153.5 O/U
+12.5
7:00pm
-
MRSH
GASO0
0154.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
NKY
RMU0
0147 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
NTEX
TUL0
0138.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP+
-
NW
MD0
0128.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm BTN
-
PRES
SCUP0
0140.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
PROV
5MARQ0
0150.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm FS1
-
RAD
CHSO0
0142 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm
-
SAM
WOFF0
0155.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm
-
STET
JU0
0137 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
VMI
UNCG0
0150.5 O/U
-23
7:00pm
-
WINT
HIPT0
0155 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
GB
CLST0
0135.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
ARST
CCAR0
0157 O/U
+9.5
7:30pm
-
BELLAR
LIP0
0150 O/U
-10
8:00pm
-
BELM
MURR0
0150 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
CAL
COLO0
0151.5 O/U
-11
8:00pm PACN
-
DRKE
UIC0
0147 O/U
+8.5
8:00pm
-
EKY
PEAY0
0147 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
INST
EVAN0
0157 O/U
+9.5
8:00pm
-
LT
WKY0
0148 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
MOSU
ILST0
0135.5 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm
-
OKLA
8IAST0
0136.5 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
RICH
STL0
0150 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
SIU
BRAD0
0136 O/U
-8
8:00pm
-
TEMP
RICE0
0143 O/U
-5
8:00pm ESP+
-
TROY
LA0
0149.5 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm
-
TLSA
UTSA0
0160 O/U
-2
8:00pm ESP+
-
UCF
OKST0
0139 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
USM
USA0
0147 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm
-
WICH
UAB0
0148 O/U
-8
8:00pm ESP+
-
18SC
TXAM0
0134 O/U
-5
8:30pm SECN
-
SJU
BUT0
0153 O/U
-1.5
8:30pm CBSSN
-
14ALA
MISS0
0166.5 O/U
+5
9:00pm ESP2
-
MINN
13ILL0
0154 O/U
-11
9:00pm BTN
-
HALL
12CREI0
0143.5 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm FS1
-
UVA
BC0
0127 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
6ARIZ
ASU0
0159 O/U
+11.5
10:00pm PACN
-
ORST
ORE0
0137 O/U
-13
11:00pm FS1