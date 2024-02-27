No. 10 Duke faces Louisville with Kyle Filipowski questionable
With four games to play, No. 10 Duke still remains in position to win the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season championship and improve its resume for a high seed in the NCAA Tournament.
So the Blue Devils will want to focus on what's ahead after a newsworthy weekend. Their next game will come Wednesday night against struggling Louisville at Durham, N.C.
Certainly there are questions for Duke (21-6, 12-4), which resides 1 1/2 games behind first-place North Carolina in the conference following the Blue Devils' 83-79 loss Saturday at Wake Forest.
The aftermath of that game has drawn considerable attention because Duke standout Kyle Filipowski was injured during a court storming involving excited Wake Forest fans.
So Filipowski's status for the Louisville game is unclear, at least publicly. Because of the apparent knee injury, Duke coach Jon Scheyer said Monday that the player's availability for Monday's practice was undetermined.
Filipowski provided team highs of 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists against Wake Forest, which made key plays in the final minutes to avenge a loss from earlier in the month.
Filipowski, a sophomore, reached the 1,000-point mark for his career, becoming just the eighth Blue Devil in the last 50 years to reach that milestone within two seasons.
"I know our team. I love our team," Scheyer said. "We're going to learn from this and bounce back, but the first thing we've got to do is get healthy and see where we're at."
Last-place Louisville (8-19, 3-13) has lost three games in a row and 16 of its last 20. The Cardinals will be coming off a one-week layoff since losing 72-50 at home to Notre Dame last Wednesday night.
"We have to go back to the drawing board as a team and fix it," Louisville forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield said, noting that with a week prior to a rematch with Duke, the Cardinals would "shift our focus."
Duke won 83-69 at Louisville on Jan. 23 with Tyrese Proctor hitting for 24 points, Mark Mitchell racking up 20 and Filipowski recording 17 points and 15 rebounds. The Blue Devils held an 18-point lead in the first half before the margin dwindled to three points in the second half.
"They make games interesting," Scheyer said of the Cardinals.
In that Louisville game, Proctor described the Cardinals as playing "with house money. They've got nothing to lose."
Huntley-Hatfield turned in 20 points and 11 rebounds in the first meeting.
Duke, which has played three consecutive road games, had been on a roll before the Wake Forest game, winning five straight games.
"I think we made too many careless mistakes," Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach said.
Duke likes the consistency from freshman guard Jared McCain, who has double-digit point totals in nine of the last 11 games.
Duke has won the last four meetings with Louisville. Overall, the Blue Devils are 4-3 in home games vs. the Cardinals.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Louisville 8-19
|72.6 PPG
|37.6 RPG
|11.1 APG
|10 Duke 21-6
|80.4 PPG
|39.3 RPG
|15.4 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Clark
|24
|32.5
|13.3
|3.3
|2.9
|1.00
|0.20
|3.0
|40.0
|34.9
|78.7
|0.3
|3
|M. James
|27
|32.9
|13.0
|5.0
|1.5
|0.60
|0.10
|1.8
|39.6
|36.0
|80.9
|1
|4
|T. White
|24
|31.8
|13.0
|6.1
|1.4
|0.90
|0.50
|1.9
|46.2
|28.1
|76.8
|1.4
|4.7
|B. Huntley-Hatfield
|27
|30.6
|12.4
|8.4
|1.0
|0.50
|0.90
|1.6
|56.3
|33.3
|66.4
|2.7
|5.7
|J. Traynor
|8
|25.5
|10.1
|4.6
|0.1
|0.30
|0.50
|1.0
|51.6
|36.8
|50.0
|1.5
|3.1
|T. Johnson
|25
|22.6
|8.6
|1.9
|3.8
|1.20
|0.30
|2.4
|36.5
|19.1
|83.8
|0.6
|1.4
|C. Williams
|27
|19
|5.9
|1.4
|0.6
|0.40
|0.00
|0.9
|33.5
|29.9
|71.4
|0.2
|1.2
|K. Glenn
|27
|14.3
|3.5
|3.6
|0.2
|0.30
|0.10
|0.6
|50.0
|14.3
|57.9
|1.1
|2.4
|E. Okorafor
|17
|7.4
|2.6
|2.2
|0.1
|0.30
|0.50
|0.2
|66.7
|0.0
|45.5
|1.1
|1.2
|D. Evans
|7
|9.1
|1.6
|0.9
|0.0
|0.00
|0.70
|0.0
|62.5
|0.0
|50.0
|0.6
|0.3
|H. Miller
|10
|4.1
|1.1
|0.1
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.6
|27.3
|28.6
|75.0
|0
|0.1
|D. Jovanovich
|18
|7.7
|1.0
|1.0
|0.2
|0.10
|0.10
|0.2
|30.4
|0.0
|80.0
|0.5
|0.5
|Z. Payne
|19
|6.2
|0.3
|1.2
|0.2
|0.20
|0.00
|0.1
|22.2
|0.0
|20.0
|0.4
|0.7
|A. McCool
|9
|1.2
|0.0
|0.1
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.1
|Total
|27
|0.0
|72.6
|37.6
|11.1
|5.20
|2.70
|12.8
|43.5
|30.4
|74.8
|10.4
|24.9
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Filipowski
|27
|30.6
|16.9
|8.2
|2.8
|1.00
|1.70
|2.2
|50.0
|34.4
|66.4
|2.1
|6.1
|J. Roach
|26
|31.3
|14.2
|2.4
|3.1
|1.10
|0.10
|1.3
|48.6
|46.8
|86.5
|0.5
|2
|J. McCain
|27
|30.4
|13.6
|4.9
|1.8
|1.10
|0.00
|1.1
|46.1
|41.1
|85.2
|0.9
|4.1
|M. Mitchell
|24
|29.2
|12.7
|6.2
|1.1
|0.80
|0.60
|1.3
|54.7
|22.9
|66.7
|2.3
|4
|T. Proctor
|23
|28.4
|10.3
|2.8
|3.6
|0.70
|0.10
|1.3
|44.1
|36.4
|77.3
|0.1
|2.7
|C. Foster
|27
|25.3
|7.7
|2.4
|2.1
|0.60
|0.10
|1.1
|43.7
|40.6
|68.8
|0.4
|2
|R. Young
|27
|11.7
|3.2
|3.5
|1.0
|0.20
|0.60
|0.9
|61.1
|0.0
|71.4
|1.4
|2.1
|S. Stewart
|24
|7.4
|2.2
|2.8
|0.1
|0.50
|0.40
|0.3
|51.2
|0.0
|47.1
|1.3
|1.5
|J. Blakes
|24
|10.1
|2.1
|0.8
|0.5
|0.60
|0.20
|0.3
|45.9
|31.3
|92.3
|0.1
|0.6
|T. Power
|18
|6.6
|1.8
|0.8
|0.2
|0.20
|0.10
|0.2
|37.0
|39.1
|100.0
|0.2
|0.6
|C. Reeves
|3
|5.3
|1.7
|1.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.7
|66.7
|0.0
|50.0
|0.3
|1.3
|N. Begovich
|6
|1.8
|0.3
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.5
|S. Hubbard
|6
|2
|0.3
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|27
|0.0
|80.4
|39.3
|15.4
|6.40
|3.70
|9.9
|48.3
|38.2
|73.0
|10.1
|26.2
-
AMER
ARMY0
0122 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm
-
BU
LEH0
0141.5 O/U
-6.5
6:00pm
-
DET
YSU0
0151.5 O/U
-19.5
6:30pm
-
MIZZ
24FLA0
0154 O/U
-13
6:30pm SECN
-
ODU
APP0
0143 O/U
-14.5
6:30pm
-
URI
VCU0
0143 O/U
-12.5
6:30pm CBSSN
-
11AUB
4TENN0
0151.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm ESP2
-
BUCK
L-MD0
0133 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
COLG
HC0
0140 O/U
+12.5
7:00pm
-
DEP
XAV0
0155.5 O/U
-19.5
7:00pm FS2
-
ETSU
CIT0
0135 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
FGCU
UNF0
0144.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
FURM
WCU0
0149 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
PFW
WRST0
0168 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
JMAD
GAST0
0153 O/U
+9
7:00pm
-
LAF
NAVY0
0130.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
LAS
DUQ0
0142 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
LOU
10DUKE0
0151.5 O/U
-20
7:00pm ACCN
-
MER
CHAT0
0147 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
MIL
IUPU0
0153.5 O/U
+12.5
7:00pm
-
MRSH
GASO0
0154.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
NKY
RMU0
0147 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
NTEX
TUL0
0138.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP+
-
NW
MD0
0128.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm BTN
-
PRES
SCUP0
0140.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
PROV
5MARQ0
0150.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm FS1
-
RAD
CHSO0
0142 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm
-
SAM
WOFF0
0155.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm
-
STET
JU0
0137 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
VMI
UNCG0
0150.5 O/U
-23
7:00pm
-
WINT
HIPT0
0155 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
GB
CLST0
0135.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
ARST
CCAR0
0157 O/U
+9.5
7:30pm
-
BELLAR
LIP0
0150 O/U
-10
8:00pm
-
BELM
MURR0
0150 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
CAL
COLO0
0151.5 O/U
-11
8:00pm PACN
-
DRKE
UIC0
0147 O/U
+8.5
8:00pm
-
EKY
PEAY0
0147 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
INST
EVAN0
0157 O/U
+9.5
8:00pm
-
LT
WKY0
0148 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
MOSU
ILST0
0135.5 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm
-
OKLA
8IAST0
0136.5 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
RICH
STL0
0150 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
SIU
BRAD0
0136 O/U
-8
8:00pm
-
TEMP
RICE0
0143 O/U
-5
8:00pm ESP+
-
TROY
LA0
0149.5 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm
-
TLSA
UTSA0
0160 O/U
-2
8:00pm ESP+
-
UCF
OKST0
0139 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
USM
USA0
0147 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm
-
WICH
UAB0
0148 O/U
-8
8:00pm ESP+
-
18SC
TXAM0
0134 O/U
-5
8:30pm SECN
-
SJU
BUT0
0153 O/U
-1.5
8:30pm CBSSN
-
14ALA
MISS0
0166.5 O/U
+5
9:00pm ESP2
-
MINN
13ILL0
0154 O/U
-11
9:00pm BTN
-
HALL
12CREI0
0143.5 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm FS1
-
UVA
BC0
0127 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
6ARIZ
ASU0
0159 O/U
+11.5
10:00pm PACN
-
ORST
ORE0
0137 O/U
-13
11:00pm FS1