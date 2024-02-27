Northwestern, strong in close games, seeks sweep of Maryland
There's not a lot separating Northwestern from Maryland, at least on the KenPom.com rankings which measure the offensive and defensive efficiency of college basketball teams.
While the Wildcats started the week at No. 43 on KenPom, the Terrapins were at No. 44.
In the Big Ten standings, however, there's lots of room between likely NCAA Tournament team Northwestern (19-8, 10-6) and also-ran Maryland (15-13, 7-10), who face off Wednesday night in College Park, Md.
Accounting for the difference in the records of the teams is their performance in the clutch. In games decided by five or fewer points, the Wildcats are 8-2 while the Terrapins are 1-9.
Among those closely contested games is Northwestern's 72-69 win at home on Jan. 17 over Maryland in which neither team led by more than six points. Wildcats star Boo Buie ultimately made the difference, scoring two baskets in the final minute.
Seven weeks later, the Wildcats are widely projected to be on the good side of the NCAA Tournament bubble while the Terrapins need a strong finish just to get in the discussion.
They took a step in that direction on Sunday with a convincing 63-46 win at Rutgers as Maryland limited the Scarlet Knights to an offensive output that matched their season low.
Maryland also dominated the boards 42-29 behind Jordan Geronimo (11 points, 11 rebounds) and Julian Reese (20 points, six rebounds).
The Terrapins held the Scarlet Knights without a field goal during an 11:37 span that bridged the half as they increased a two-point lead to 20.
"We're the fifth-ranked defensive team in the country," coach Kevin Willard said, referring to the Terrapins' defensive efficiency rating on KenPom. "We've played hard all year. We've just struggled in close games."
Northwestern is coming off a 76-62 win at home over Michigan on Thursday as Ryan Langborg scored 20 points with five 3-pointers while Buie added 16 points in becoming the program's all-time scoring leader.
After taking his seat in the postgame press conference, Northwestern coach Chris Collins donned a headband as a nod to Buie.
"Forget about the records," Collins said. "He's given us a cool factor in basketball, which is a big thing when you try to change the perception of what you want your program to be."
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Northwestern 19-8
|74.4 PPG
|33.7 RPG
|16.0 APG
|Maryland 15-13
|69.6 PPG
|40.1 RPG
|10.8 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Buie
|27
|36.3
|18.9
|3.4
|5.2
|1.40
|0.10
|2.2
|43.3
|41.3
|84.5
|0.6
|2.9
|B. Barnhizer
|27
|36
|14.3
|7.1
|2.7
|1.90
|0.90
|1.5
|43.7
|35.6
|71.6
|1.3
|5.8
|R. Langborg
|27
|33.2
|12.5
|3.0
|2.6
|1.20
|0.20
|1.0
|43.2
|41.7
|76.8
|0.6
|2.4
|T. Berry
|23
|29.9
|11.6
|3.9
|1.4
|1.30
|0.00
|1.1
|44.9
|43.3
|89.5
|0.5
|3.4
|N. Martinelli
|27
|23.1
|7.9
|4.0
|1.0
|0.50
|0.10
|0.6
|50.0
|32.4
|71.9
|1.4
|2.6
|M. Nicholson
|27
|22.4
|5.5
|4.5
|1.7
|0.50
|1.40
|0.6
|65.3
|0.0
|52.5
|1.6
|2.9
|L. Hunger
|24
|10.4
|3.7
|1.6
|0.5
|0.10
|0.30
|0.5
|54.0
|30.0
|65.2
|0.8
|0.8
|B. Preston
|22
|9.5
|1.9
|2.2
|0.6
|0.30
|0.40
|0.5
|44.1
|0.0
|42.3
|1.1
|1
|J. Mullins
|11
|6.3
|0.7
|0.5
|0.4
|0.20
|0.40
|0.5
|33.3
|50.0
|50.0
|0.1
|0.5
|B. Smith
|3
|9.7
|0.7
|0.7
|0.7
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.7
|0
|G. Hurlburt
|4
|0.8
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Clayton
|22
|7.7
|0.4
|0.6
|0.5
|0.30
|0.00
|0.4
|19.0
|9.1
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|27
|0.0
|74.4
|33.7
|16.0
|7.30
|3.40
|8.9
|45.8
|39.5
|73.4
|8.9
|22.6
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Young
|27
|36
|20.8
|4.9
|4.1
|1.30
|0.30
|2.9
|40.1
|35.1
|90.5
|1.1
|3.8
|J. Reese
|28
|32.2
|14.0
|9.9
|1.2
|1.00
|2.00
|2.3
|53.7
|0.0
|57.1
|3.2
|6.7
|D. Scott
|28
|30.9
|11.5
|5.0
|1.0
|0.70
|0.50
|1.2
|41.8
|34.3
|79.7
|1.4
|3.6
|D. Harris-Smith
|28
|29.5
|6.9
|4.4
|2.1
|1.00
|0.10
|1.9
|36.1
|16.7
|61.1
|1.2
|3.1
|J. Geronimo
|26
|23.6
|5.7
|4.0
|0.5
|0.80
|1.20
|1.0
|43.5
|16.7
|68.8
|1.9
|2.2
|J. Long
|26
|18.3
|4.5
|1.1
|1.5
|0.70
|0.20
|0.9
|41.2
|33.3
|74.1
|0.3
|0.8
|J. Kaiser Jr.
|28
|18.8
|4.0
|2.1
|0.3
|0.90
|0.10
|0.5
|24.8
|25.5
|79.3
|0.8
|1.3
|N. Batchelor
|22
|6.9
|1.5
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|31.3
|31.0
|100.0
|0
|0.2
|C. Swanton-Rodger
|26
|5.6
|1.4
|1.4
|0.1
|0.10
|0.40
|0.3
|65.2
|0.0
|37.5
|0.6
|0.8
|M. Traore
|10
|9.1
|1.4
|1.2
|0.1
|0.10
|0.20
|0.2
|36.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.6
|0.6
|J. Lamothe
|12
|7.7
|1.0
|0.8
|0.3
|0.30
|0.20
|0.6
|30.8
|22.2
|50.0
|0.2
|0.7
|B. Murphy
|4
|2.3
|1.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|20.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.3
|0
|L. Sotell
|4
|1.5
|0.5
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|28
|0.0
|69.6
|40.1
|10.8
|6.60
|4.80
|11.9
|41.3
|28.9
|71.9
|12.1
|24.5
-
AMER
ARMY0
0122 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm
-
BU
LEH0
0141.5 O/U
-6.5
6:00pm
-
DET
YSU0
0151.5 O/U
-19.5
6:30pm
-
MIZZ
24FLA0
0154 O/U
-13
6:30pm SECN
-
ODU
APP0
0143 O/U
-14.5
6:30pm
-
URI
VCU0
0143 O/U
-12.5
6:30pm CBSSN
-
11AUB
4TENN0
0151.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm ESP2
-
BUCK
L-MD0
0133 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
COLG
HC0
0140 O/U
+12.5
7:00pm
-
DEP
XAV0
0155.5 O/U
-19.5
7:00pm FS2
-
ETSU
CIT0
0135 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
FGCU
UNF0
0144.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
FURM
WCU0
0149 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
PFW
WRST0
0168 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
JMAD
GAST0
0153 O/U
+9
7:00pm
-
LAF
NAVY0
0130.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
LAS
DUQ0
0142 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
LOU
10DUKE0
0151.5 O/U
-20
7:00pm ACCN
-
MER
CHAT0
0147 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
MIL
IUPU0
0153.5 O/U
+12.5
7:00pm
-
MRSH
GASO0
0154.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
NKY
RMU0
0147 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
NTEX
TUL0
0138.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP+
-
NW
MD0
0128.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm BTN
-
PRES
SCUP0
0140.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
PROV
5MARQ0
0150.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm FS1
-
RAD
CHSO0
0142 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm
-
SAM
WOFF0
0155.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm
-
STET
JU0
0137 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
VMI
UNCG0
0150.5 O/U
-23
7:00pm
-
WINT
HIPT0
0155 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
GB
CLST0
0135.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
ARST
CCAR0
0157 O/U
+9.5
7:30pm
-
BELLAR
LIP0
0150 O/U
-10
8:00pm
-
BELM
MURR0
0150 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
CAL
COLO0
0151.5 O/U
-11
8:00pm PACN
-
DRKE
UIC0
0147 O/U
+8.5
8:00pm
-
EKY
PEAY0
0147 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
INST
EVAN0
0157 O/U
+9.5
8:00pm
-
LT
WKY0
0148 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
MOSU
ILST0
0135.5 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm
-
OKLA
8IAST0
0136.5 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
RICH
STL0
0150 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
SIU
BRAD0
0136 O/U
-8
8:00pm
-
TEMP
RICE0
0143 O/U
-5
8:00pm ESP+
-
TROY
LA0
0149.5 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm
-
TLSA
UTSA0
0160 O/U
-2
8:00pm ESP+
-
UCF
OKST0
0139 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
USM
USA0
0147 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm
-
WICH
UAB0
0148 O/U
-8
8:00pm ESP+
-
18SC
TXAM0
0134 O/U
-5
8:30pm SECN
-
SJU
BUT0
0153 O/U
-1.5
8:30pm CBSSN
-
14ALA
MISS0
0166.5 O/U
+5
9:00pm ESP2
-
MINN
13ILL0
0154 O/U
-11
9:00pm BTN
-
HALL
12CREI0
0143.5 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm FS1
-
UVA
BC0
0127 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
6ARIZ
ASU0
0159 O/U
+11.5
10:00pm PACN
-
ORST
ORE0
0137 O/U
-13
11:00pm FS1