No. 8 Iowa State, undefeated at home, hosts Oklahoma
Iowa State's start to the Big 12 schedule was shaky.
The Cyclones began with a loss at Oklahoma, falling 71-63 on Jan. 6.
Iowa State has regained its footing since, entering the final two weeks of the regular season in contention for the Big 12 title. They'll hope to show off that growth Wednesday night when they take on Oklahoma again, this time in Ames, Iowa.
With four games remaining before the Big 12 tournament, the No. 8 Cyclones (21-6, 10-4) are just behind No. 1-ranked Houston for the conference lead.
Iowa State has done it with defense, allowing an average of just 66.5 points per game in conference play and forcing a league-best 16.6 turnovers per game.
"We hang our hat on our defensive identity," Cyclones coach T.J. Otzelberger said.
Iowa State offers a unique defensive challenge schematically.
"Every time you drive into the paint, they're flooding everybody," Oklahoma guard Milos Uzan said of the Cyclones.
That's how the Cyclones operate.
"When it's time to get stops, and when it's time to separate, they're able to focus and dig in," Otzelberger said. "Speaks volumes for our guys."
Iowa State's Tamin Lipsey has been a strong contributor toward the Cyclones' success. Against West Virginia on Saturday -- a 71-64 home win for the Cyclones -- Lipsey was 4-of-9 from the field and 2-of-2 from 3-point range and scored a team-high 14 points. His two steals increased his season total to 73, placing him in a tie for third place for the single-season record in school history.
"It's a long season," Lipsey said. "Especially when you're in the Big 12. Every game is going to be a fight, no matter what the other team's record is. We know that."
The Cyclones are 16-0 at home this season. Iowa State will wrap up its home schedule March 6 against BYU.
The Sooners (19-8, 7-7) are coming off an 84-82 overtime win at Oklahoma State on Saturday.
They were without John Hugley IV, who is recovering from knee surgery, but they were boosted by the return of Rivaldo Soares from an ankle injury.
While Soares scored just five points in Oklahoma's win over Iowa State earlier in the season, he's come on strong lately.
Soares is averaging 13.9 points and is shooting 68.1 percent from the floor and 61.1 percent from beyond the arc over his past seven games.
The Sooners figure to need Soares to continue to perform during this stretch, where they'll play back-to-back games against top-10 teams. The Sooners will host Houston on Saturday.
The leading scorer for Oklahoma is Javian McCollum, a guard averaging 14 points per game. He hit the game winner against Oklahoma State, a three-pointer as time expired.
"Javian made a great shot," Oklahoma coach Porter Moser said. "He's an elite free-throw shooter; he's our best shot-maker. You know, in practices and all year, he has that ability to make tough shots, and I mean, that was a very tough shot. It was a great play by Javian to cap off an amazing game."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Oklahoma 19-8
|76.2 PPG
|38.9 RPG
|13.6 APG
|8 Iowa State 21-6
|77.9 PPG
|37.6 RPG
|16.4 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. McCollum
|27
|31
|14.0
|2.7
|3.3
|0.90
|0.10
|2.0
|41.3
|32.1
|94.0
|0.1
|2.5
|O. Oweh
|27
|25.9
|12.1
|4.1
|1.1
|1.60
|0.50
|1.7
|51.0
|41.3
|63.4
|1.1
|3
|J. Moore
|26
|24.2
|10.6
|6.4
|0.4
|0.70
|1.00
|1.5
|54.9
|42.2
|75.0
|2
|4.4
|M. Uzan
|27
|31.4
|9.0
|3.5
|4.4
|1.10
|0.20
|1.9
|38.9
|29.0
|69.7
|0.2
|3.3
|J. Hugley IV
|24
|17.6
|8.4
|3.8
|1.2
|0.30
|0.20
|1.4
|54.8
|39.4
|75.8
|0.8
|2.9
|R. Soares
|26
|22.7
|8.4
|4.9
|1.4
|0.50
|0.40
|0.9
|51.5
|35.4
|80.0
|1.1
|3.8
|S. Godwin
|26
|18.3
|6.6
|5.2
|0.7
|0.60
|0.60
|1.2
|59.6
|0.0
|64.0
|3.1
|2.2
|L. Darthard
|27
|23.1
|5.9
|1.8
|0.7
|0.50
|0.10
|0.6
|37.4
|36.5
|66.7
|0.1
|1.7
|M. Klanjscek
|9
|4.8
|1.8
|0.8
|0.7
|0.00
|0.00
|0.6
|45.5
|20.0
|83.3
|0
|0.8
|L. Northweather
|20
|7
|1.8
|1.2
|0.4
|0.20
|0.30
|0.3
|37.9
|23.8
|100.0
|0.4
|0.8
|K. Cooper
|13
|4.1
|1.5
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|46.2
|40.0
|62.5
|0.1
|0.6
|Y. Keita
|9
|2.6
|1.0
|1.1
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|60.0
|0.0
|37.5
|0.6
|0.6
|J. Moser
|8
|1.5
|0.3
|0.3
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|R. Lovelace
|6
|1.3
|0.2
|0.2
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.2
|Total
|27
|0.0
|76.2
|38.9
|13.6
|6.10
|3.30
|12.2
|46.9
|34.1
|74.0
|9.9
|26.2
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Gilbert
|27
|30.3
|14.1
|4.6
|4.1
|1.60
|0.10
|2.7
|46.3
|33.7
|71.7
|1
|3.6
|T. Lipsey
|26
|30.6
|12.8
|4.8
|5.4
|2.80
|0.10
|2.4
|42.7
|37.3
|67.0
|1.4
|3.4
|M. Momcilovic
|27
|31.1
|11.8
|3.3
|1.2
|0.60
|0.40
|0.9
|43.7
|37.3
|84.5
|0.5
|2.8
|C. Jones
|27
|26.3
|10.3
|2.9
|2.1
|1.70
|0.00
|0.7
|40.2
|34.3
|80.5
|0.3
|2.6
|T. King
|27
|23
|9.4
|5.1
|0.7
|1.10
|0.30
|1.5
|51.0
|31.6
|79.7
|1.8
|3.3
|R. Jones
|27
|22.6
|8.5
|4.5
|1.0
|1.10
|0.90
|1.0
|63.3
|0.0
|50.6
|2.5
|2
|H. Ward
|18
|16.4
|5.8
|4.2
|0.9
|1.20
|1.00
|0.7
|57.5
|0.0
|50.0
|1.8
|2.3
|J. Paveletzke
|26
|12.2
|4.2
|1.3
|1.2
|0.30
|0.00
|0.6
|44.6
|41.9
|75.0
|0.1
|1.2
|O. Biliew
|16
|7.8
|2.8
|1.4
|0.3
|0.40
|0.10
|0.4
|58.3
|0.0
|63.0
|0.6
|0.8
|D. Watson
|26
|8.1
|1.6
|1.6
|0.1
|0.30
|0.50
|0.2
|58.6
|100.0
|58.3
|0.6
|1
|K. Fish
|4
|4.3
|1.5
|1.5
|0.3
|0.00
|0.30
|0.3
|40.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.8
|0.8
|C. Kelderman
|9
|1.8
|0.6
|0.1
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|50.0
|100.0
|0
|0.1
|C. Hawley
|7
|1
|0.0
|0.3
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|Total
|27
|0.0
|77.9
|37.6
|16.4
|10.60
|3.00
|11.0
|47.3
|35.8
|69.3
|11.4
|23.2
-
AMER
ARMY0
0122 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm
-
BU
LEH0
0141.5 O/U
-6.5
6:00pm
-
DET
YSU0
0151.5 O/U
-19.5
6:30pm
-
MIZZ
24FLA0
0154 O/U
-13
6:30pm SECN
-
ODU
APP0
0143 O/U
-14.5
6:30pm
-
URI
VCU0
0143 O/U
-12.5
6:30pm CBSSN
-
11AUB
4TENN0
0151.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm ESP2
-
BUCK
L-MD0
0133 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
COLG
HC0
0140 O/U
+12.5
7:00pm
-
DEP
XAV0
0155.5 O/U
-19.5
7:00pm FS2
-
ETSU
CIT0
0135 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
FGCU
UNF0
0144.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
FURM
WCU0
0149 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
PFW
WRST0
0168 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
JMAD
GAST0
0153 O/U
+9
7:00pm
-
LAF
NAVY0
0130.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
LAS
DUQ0
0142 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
LOU
10DUKE0
0151.5 O/U
-20
7:00pm ACCN
-
MER
CHAT0
0147 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
MIL
IUPU0
0153.5 O/U
+12.5
7:00pm
-
MRSH
GASO0
0154.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
NKY
RMU0
0147 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
NTEX
TUL0
0138.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP+
-
NW
MD0
0128.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm BTN
-
PRES
SCUP0
0140.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
PROV
5MARQ0
0150.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm FS1
-
RAD
CHSO0
0142 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm
-
SAM
WOFF0
0155.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm
-
STET
JU0
0137 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
VMI
UNCG0
0150.5 O/U
-23
7:00pm
-
WINT
HIPT0
0155 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
GB
CLST0
0135.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
ARST
CCAR0
0157 O/U
+9.5
7:30pm
-
BELLAR
LIP0
0150 O/U
-10
8:00pm
-
BELM
MURR0
0150 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
CAL
COLO0
0151.5 O/U
-11
8:00pm PACN
-
DRKE
UIC0
0147 O/U
+8.5
8:00pm
-
EKY
PEAY0
0147 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
INST
EVAN0
0157 O/U
+9.5
8:00pm
-
LT
WKY0
0148 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
MOSU
ILST0
0135.5 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm
-
OKLA
8IAST0
0136.5 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
RICH
STL0
0150 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
SIU
BRAD0
0136 O/U
-8
8:00pm
-
TEMP
RICE0
0143 O/U
-5
8:00pm ESP+
-
TROY
LA0
0149.5 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm
-
TLSA
UTSA0
0160 O/U
-2
8:00pm ESP+
-
UCF
OKST0
0139 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
USM
USA0
0147 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm
-
WICH
UAB0
0148 O/U
-8
8:00pm ESP+
-
18SC
TXAM0
0134 O/U
-5
8:30pm SECN
-
SJU
BUT0
0153 O/U
-1.5
8:30pm CBSSN
-
14ALA
MISS0
0166.5 O/U
+5
9:00pm ESP2
-
MINN
13ILL0
0154 O/U
-11
9:00pm BTN
-
HALL
12CREI0
0143.5 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm FS1
-
UVA
BC0
0127 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
6ARIZ
ASU0
0159 O/U
+11.5
10:00pm PACN
-
ORST
ORE0
0137 O/U
-13
11:00pm FS1