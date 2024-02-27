No. 5 Marquette aims for revenge vs. Providence
No. 5 Marquette aims for revenge vs. Providence
Looking for a revenge victory, No. 5 Marquette will host Providence in a Big East Conference game Wednesday night in Milwaukee.
Marquette (21-6, 12-4) won its 10th game in the past 11 outings on Sunday, beating Xavier 88-64.
The most recent time Marquette and Providence faced off, the Friars controlled the game throughout, winning 72-57 at home on Dec. 19 in the first Big East contest of the season for both teams.
This past Sunday, on his 22nd birthday, Marquette's Kam Jones matched his career high by scoring 34 points for the second consecutive game. Oso Ighodaro added 12 points and Tyler Kolek contributed 11 points and 10 assists.
"I thought our guys had really good energy throughout the game," Marquette coach Shaka Smart said. "Our ability to switch I think was a factor but overall, really good defensive effort by our guys."
Jones was named Big East player of the week on Monday for the second time this season. He shot 71.9 percent from the floor in the past two games, becoming the first Big East player to score 34 points or more in consecutive games since Marquette's Markus Howard in 2019-20.
"Happy for Kam to get 34 points on his birthday. He's present," Smart said. "When you are in the moment and you can shoot the ball or attack like him, then great things are going to happen."
Providence (18-9, 9-7) also most recently played Xavier, with the Friars winning 79-75 last Wednesday before getting the weekend off.
Devin Carter led Providence with 22 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Jayden Pierre had 17 points and five assists, and Corey Floyd Jr. added 11 points off the bench.
"Really proud of our guys for our effort. Tough game, tough environment," Providence coach Kim English said. "Some tough circumstances, foul trouble. All that matters this time of the season is just finding a way to win."
Carter leads the Friars this season with averages of 19.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game. The blocks category belongs to Josh Oduro, at 1.4 per game.
Jones leads Marquette in scoring with 15.8 points per game, followed by Kolek at 15.1.
Kolek leads the nation with an average of 7.7 assists per game while Ighodaro averages a team-high 7.3 rebounds.
On the injury front, Providence remains without Bryce Hopkins for the rest of the season after he tore an ACL earlier this season. Justyn Fernandez also is out with a knee injury but could be back in early March.
Marquette is without Sean Jones for the remainder of the season after he also tore an ACL earlier in the season but otherwise has a clear report.
In the Dec. 19 matchup with Marquette, Carter led Providence with 22 points and added eight rebounds while Davonte Gaines had 18 points. The now-injured Hopkins contributed 11 points and nine rebounds.
Kolek had team highs of 21 points and nine rebounds for Marquette, but Jones shot just 5 of 14 from the field and Marquette shot 4 of 20 from beyond the arc. The Golden Eagles made just 32.1 percent of their shots from the floor.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Providence 18-9
|74.0 PPG
|38.9 RPG
|13.9 APG
|5 Marquette 21-6
|79.1 PPG
|35.6 RPG
|16.7 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Carter
|26
|34.8
|19.3
|8.3
|3.6
|1.60
|1.00
|2.6
|48.2
|39.6
|72.3
|1.1
|7.2
|J. Oduro
|26
|28.9
|16.5
|7.0
|2.0
|0.80
|1.40
|1.9
|56.9
|34.2
|81.0
|2
|5
|B. Hopkins
|14
|33.3
|15.5
|8.6
|1.4
|1.00
|0.30
|2.4
|42.9
|18.9
|65.5
|2.3
|6.4
|J. Pierre
|24
|30.4
|9.0
|2.3
|3.4
|1.00
|0.10
|2.2
|41.6
|37.5
|78.6
|0.3
|2
|T. Gaines
|27
|32.4
|8.6
|4.3
|1.0
|1.00
|0.70
|0.9
|41.2
|31.7
|73.9
|1
|3.3
|C. Floyd Jr.
|26
|23
|4.7
|3.1
|1.2
|0.70
|0.10
|1.1
|34.3
|21.9
|63.0
|0.8
|2.3
|R. Barron
|26
|13.7
|3.8
|1.2
|0.3
|0.20
|0.10
|0.6
|42.9
|41.1
|57.1
|0.2
|1
|R. Castro
|27
|9.4
|3.3
|2.7
|0.2
|0.30
|0.50
|0.6
|68.6
|50.0
|46.2
|0.9
|1.7
|G. Dual
|26
|18.9
|3.1
|1.3
|2.2
|0.80
|0.60
|1.2
|29.3
|25.0
|63.2
|0.4
|0.9
|D. Santoro
|8
|2.3
|0.9
|0.1
|0.1
|0.00
|0.10
|0.3
|22.2
|12.5
|50.0
|0
|0.1
|E. DeLaurier
|3
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|L. Fonts
|4
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|K. O'Haire
|3
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|27
|0.0
|74.0
|38.9
|13.9
|6.60
|4.60
|12.3
|45.3
|32.8
|70.6
|9.1
|27.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Jones
|26
|26.8
|15.8
|2.6
|2.1
|1.20
|0.00
|1.1
|49.4
|40.5
|76.0
|0.4
|2.2
|T. Kolek
|27
|32.9
|15.1
|4.8
|7.7
|1.70
|0.10
|2.7
|48.2
|39.8
|87.2
|0.7
|4.1
|O. Ighodaro
|27
|32
|14.2
|7.3
|2.8
|1.10
|1.30
|1.8
|61.7
|0.0
|62.6
|3
|4.3
|D. Joplin
|27
|26.4
|10.5
|3.5
|0.5
|0.90
|0.80
|1.1
|42.4
|38.5
|65.9
|0.6
|2.9
|S. Mitchell
|23
|24.3
|8.0
|3.6
|0.7
|2.00
|0.10
|0.6
|52.1
|27.1
|75.0
|1.1
|2.5
|C. Ross
|22
|20.8
|6.5
|3.2
|0.8
|1.10
|0.40
|0.9
|44.9
|35.6
|76.9
|0.6
|2.5
|S. Jones
|16
|16.4
|5.8
|1.5
|2.0
|0.90
|0.00
|1.1
|41.8
|25.7
|75.0
|0.3
|1.3
|B. Gold
|27
|15.9
|4.7
|3.3
|0.6
|0.50
|0.40
|0.5
|43.5
|31.8
|63.6
|0.9
|2.4
|T. Norman
|26
|8.1
|1.7
|1.2
|0.3
|0.20
|0.10
|0.3
|37.3
|9.5
|75.0
|0.2
|0.9
|Z. Lowery
|23
|9.4
|1.6
|1.4
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|28.9
|22.7
|64.3
|0.3
|1.1
|A. Amadou
|12
|4.1
|1.4
|0.5
|0.3
|0.00
|0.30
|0.3
|66.7
|0.0
|25.0
|0.3
|0.3
|C. Brown
|9
|1.6
|0.3
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|16.7
|33.3
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|J. Lucas
|9
|1.3
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|16.7
|20.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. O'Malley
|8
|1.5
|0.0
|0.1
|0.0
|0.10
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0
|J. Riley
|9
|1.4
|0.0
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.3
|Total
|27
|0.0
|79.1
|35.6
|16.7
|9.00
|3.30
|10.3
|48.1
|34.8
|71.9
|9.0
|24.1
-
AMER
ARMY0
0122 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm
-
BU
LEH0
0141.5 O/U
-6.5
6:00pm
-
DET
YSU0
0151.5 O/U
-19.5
6:30pm
-
MIZZ
24FLA0
0154 O/U
-13
6:30pm SECN
-
ODU
APP0
0143 O/U
-14.5
6:30pm
-
URI
VCU0
0143 O/U
-12.5
6:30pm CBSSN
-
11AUB
4TENN0
0151.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm ESP2
-
BUCK
L-MD0
0133 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
COLG
HC0
0140 O/U
+12.5
7:00pm
-
DEP
XAV0
0155.5 O/U
-19.5
7:00pm FS2
-
ETSU
CIT0
0135 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
FGCU
UNF0
0144.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
FURM
WCU0
0149 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
PFW
WRST0
0168 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
JMAD
GAST0
0153 O/U
+9
7:00pm
-
LAF
NAVY0
0130.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
LAS
DUQ0
0142 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
LOU
10DUKE0
0151.5 O/U
-20
7:00pm ACCN
-
MER
CHAT0
0147 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
MIL
IUPU0
0153.5 O/U
+12.5
7:00pm
-
MRSH
GASO0
0154.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
NKY
RMU0
0147 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
NTEX
TUL0
0138.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP+
-
NW
MD0
0128.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm BTN
-
PRES
SCUP0
0140.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
PROV
5MARQ0
0150.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm FS1
-
RAD
CHSO0
0142 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm
-
SAM
WOFF0
0155.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm
-
STET
JU0
0137 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
VMI
UNCG0
0150.5 O/U
-23
7:00pm
-
WINT
HIPT0
0155 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
GB
CLST0
0135.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
ARST
CCAR0
0157 O/U
+9.5
7:30pm
-
BELLAR
LIP0
0150 O/U
-10
8:00pm
-
BELM
MURR0
0150 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
CAL
COLO0
0151.5 O/U
-11
8:00pm PACN
-
DRKE
UIC0
0147 O/U
+8.5
8:00pm
-
EKY
PEAY0
0147 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
INST
EVAN0
0157 O/U
+9.5
8:00pm
-
LT
WKY0
0148 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
MOSU
ILST0
0135.5 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm
-
OKLA
8IAST0
0136.5 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
RICH
STL0
0150 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
SIU
BRAD0
0136 O/U
-8
8:00pm
-
TEMP
RICE0
0143 O/U
-5
8:00pm ESP+
-
TROY
LA0
0149.5 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm
-
TLSA
UTSA0
0160 O/U
-2
8:00pm ESP+
-
UCF
OKST0
0139 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
USM
USA0
0147 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm
-
WICH
UAB0
0148 O/U
-8
8:00pm ESP+
-
18SC
TXAM0
0134 O/U
-5
8:30pm SECN
-
SJU
BUT0
0153 O/U
-1.5
8:30pm CBSSN
-
14ALA
MISS0
0166.5 O/U
+5
9:00pm ESP2
-
MINN
13ILL0
0154 O/U
-11
9:00pm BTN
-
HALL
12CREI0
0143.5 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm FS1
-
UVA
BC0
0127 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
6ARIZ
ASU0
0159 O/U
+11.5
10:00pm PACN
-
ORST
ORE0
0137 O/U
-13
11:00pm FS1