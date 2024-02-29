With WCC outright title in sight, No. 17 Saint Mary's visits Pepperdine
No. 17 Saint Mary's will look to wrap up its first outright West Coast Conference regular-season title since 2011-12 when it opposes Pepperdine on Thursday night at Malibu, Calif.
One Saint Mary's victory or one Gonzaga loss will assure the title for the Gaels (23-6, 14-0 WCC), who own the nation's longest current winning streak at 15 games. Saint Mary's and No. 23 Gonzaga (22-6, 12-2 WCC) play Saturday night in Moraga, Calif., to close the regular season.
Though Saint Mary's clinched a share of the crown with an 88-62 home rout of San Diego on Saturday, nobody was getting giddy after the contest.
"We're not celebrating right now," Gaels coach Randy Bennett said afterward. "We've got another game Thursday in Malibu and we'll go from there. These guys have been very good at being able to compartmentalize and not getting distracted on anything else."
Saint Mary's has won 14 of the past 16 meetings with Pepperdine, including a 103-59 home victory on Feb. 15. Augustas Marciulionis poured in a career-best 28 points on 11-of-16 shooting that night for the Gaels.
In the win over San Diego, Mitchell Saxen had 20 points and Alex Ducas scored 18 on six 3-pointers.
Saint Mary's led by 13 at halftime and expanded the advantage to 25 in the first six minutes of the second half.
"I thought we were really good in the second half. Really good," Bennett said. "We did a better job defensively. ... In the second half we were very consistent and just kept taking turf little by little."
Aidan Mahaney leads the Gaels with a 13.9 scoring average. Marciulionis averages 12.3 points and leads Saint Mary's in assists per game (4.9) and total steals (43). Saxen contributes 11.6 points and a team-leading 7.6 rebounds.
The Gaels hope to get big man Harry Wessels (shoulder) back after a one-game absence. Saint Mary's also lost fourth-leading scorer Joshua Jefferson (10.2) for the season with a knee injury earlier this month.
Pepperdine (12-18, 5-10) is closing in on its third straight losing campaign but has found a force in junior-college transfer Michael Ajayi.
The 6-foot-7 Ajayi leads the WCC with a 17.5 scoring average and ranks second in rebounding at 9.5 per game. He was named WCC Player of the Week on Monday for last week's averages of 21 points and 13.5 rebounds in two games.
Ajayi, who has 15 double-doubles, had 30 points and a season-best 17 rebounds in an 89-70 road win over Pacific on Feb. 21. He followed up with 12 points and 10 boards in a 92-68 road loss at San Francisco on Saturday.
Ajayi didn't make the varsity squad at Kentwood High in Kent, Wash., until his senior season. He then played two seasons in junior college at Pierce College in Washington before landing with Pepperdine prior to this season.
"Everyone thinks juco is the bad route to go but I feel like juco gives you a real good opportunity to get better in your game," Ajayi told No Ceilings earlier this season. "... It's still a high level. You still have to compete, you still have to go out there and work hard. You can't just jog through the motions. You still have to put the work in and you will see the results."
Jevon Porter (15.5) and Houston Mallette (15.0) also are playing well for the Waves.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|17 Saint Mary's 23-6
|74.6 PPG
|43.2 RPG
|15.9 APG
|Pepperdine 12-18
|73.1 PPG
|36.5 RPG
|13.1 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Mahaney
|29
|33
|13.9
|2.7
|2.7
|0.80
|0.10
|1.3
|38.8
|34.8
|81.0
|0.3
|2.3
|A. Marciulionis
|29
|32.7
|12.3
|3.0
|4.8
|1.50
|0.10
|1.8
|42.6
|34.4
|76.0
|0.6
|2.4
|M. Saxen
|29
|27.9
|11.6
|7.5
|1.5
|0.60
|1.40
|1.4
|55.6
|0.0
|62.6
|3.8
|3.7
|J. Jefferson
|26
|24.8
|10.2
|6.5
|2.2
|1.20
|0.40
|1.5
|46.9
|26.7
|73.1
|1.5
|5
|A. Ducas
|29
|27.1
|9.8
|5.4
|1.8
|0.80
|0.20
|1.0
|45.4
|42.9
|73.1
|0.9
|4.5
|L. Barrett
|29
|16.6
|5.2
|3.1
|0.6
|0.40
|0.20
|0.5
|51.5
|29.2
|77.5
|1.5
|1.6
|M. Forbes
|28
|13.9
|4.4
|2.4
|0.4
|0.30
|0.80
|0.4
|71.1
|33.3
|34.2
|0.9
|1.5
|H. Wessels
|28
|9.4
|4.4
|3.6
|0.3
|0.20
|0.70
|0.6
|62.8
|0.0
|77.4
|1.4
|2.2
|R. Hawke
|6
|4.3
|3.8
|1.0
|0.2
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|80.0
|100.0
|75.0
|0.7
|0.3
|K. Gad
|12
|2.3
|1.4
|0.7
|0.0
|0.10
|0.00
|0.1
|35.3
|38.5
|0.0
|0.2
|0.5
|C. Howell
|27
|10.7
|1.4
|1.5
|0.7
|0.60
|0.10
|0.4
|27.3
|19.2
|72.7
|0.4
|1.1
|J. Ross
|24
|6.2
|1.3
|1.0
|0.9
|0.20
|0.00
|0.4
|33.3
|9.1
|27.3
|0
|1
|C. Bennett
|17
|4.5
|0.9
|0.6
|0.9
|0.20
|0.00
|0.1
|33.3
|28.6
|0.0
|0
|0.6
|Total
|29
|0.0
|74.6
|43.2
|15.9
|6.70
|4.10
|9.9
|46.6
|34.8
|68.7
|13.2
|26.6
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Ajayi
|30
|34.3
|17.5
|9.5
|1.9
|0.90
|0.50
|2.0
|46.6
|48.1
|71.1
|2.3
|7.2
|J. Porter
|18
|30.7
|15.5
|5.7
|1.6
|0.80
|0.80
|1.5
|42.8
|28.4
|73.8
|2.6
|3.1
|H. Mallette
|30
|31.7
|14.9
|3.3
|2.5
|0.80
|0.20
|1.4
|43.1
|41.1
|81.7
|0.4
|2.9
|B. Coulibaly
|11
|21.9
|8.5
|5.5
|0.5
|0.90
|1.70
|1.0
|59.4
|0.0
|52.2
|2.2
|3.3
|M. Moore
|30
|27
|8.4
|2.0
|1.9
|0.50
|0.10
|1.2
|39.5
|34.2
|80.5
|0.2
|1.8
|E. Anderson
|30
|24.6
|5.8
|2.2
|3.1
|0.60
|0.10
|1.8
|49.0
|29.6
|49.0
|0.4
|1.9
|N. Cooper
|30
|19.6
|5.0
|2.8
|0.9
|0.80
|0.30
|0.4
|45.7
|19.4
|69.1
|1.1
|1.6
|J. Pitre
|21
|16.7
|4.1
|3.4
|0.6
|0.50
|0.40
|1.1
|47.3
|28.0
|52.6
|1.3
|2.1
|C. Stansberry
|29
|11.1
|3.8
|1.1
|0.8
|0.20
|0.00
|0.8
|48.8
|40.5
|72.2
|0.2
|0.9
|C. Williams
|20
|5.4
|1.8
|0.4
|0.1
|0.10
|0.00
|0.2
|54.2
|33.3
|63.6
|0.2
|0.3
|A. Gassama
|21
|10
|1.1
|1.6
|0.2
|0.10
|0.10
|0.6
|34.6
|0.0
|50.0
|0.9
|0.7
|D. Mager
|8
|1.6
|0.6
|0.0
|0.4
|0.00
|0.10
|0.3
|33.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|P. Jordan
|8
|1.6
|0.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|50.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.5
|J. Squire
|13
|4.1
|0.2
|0.8
|0.1
|0.20
|0.00
|0.3
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.4
|0.5
|Total
|30
|0.0
|73.1
|36.5
|13.1
|5.10
|2.70
|11.0
|45.1
|36.1
|69.8
|10.1
|23.4
-
ME
BING0
0130 O/U
-3
6:07pm
-
BRY
LOW0
0162 O/U
-6
6:30pm
-
NEB
OSU0
0144.5 O/U
-2.5
6:30pm FS1
-
CAMP
CHAR0
0155.5 O/U
-15
7:00pm
-
HOFS
UNCW0
0144.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
LIU
CCSU0
0140.5 O/U
-14
7:00pm
-
LON
GWEB0
0148.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
MEM
ECU0
0142.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm ESP2
-
MRMK
FDU0
0147 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
MONM
HAMP0
0153 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
NE
DEL0
0140 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
NH
ALB0
0165.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
SHU
STONEH0
0143.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
STON
DREX0
0139 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
TOWS
NCAT0
0131.5 O/U
+12
7:00pm
-
UMBC
NJIT0
0154.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
UTEP
JVST0
0134 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
WAG
LEM0
0130.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
W&M
ELON0
0144 O/U
-4
7:00pm CBSSN
-
SEMO
MORE0
0139 O/U
-18
7:30pm
-
NDST
SDAK0
0149.5 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm
-
NEOM
STTHMN0
0143 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
SDST
UND0
0151.5 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
ABIL
SUU0
0153 O/U
-2.5
8:30pm
-
EIU
WIU0
0133.5 O/U
-6
8:30pm
-
LIND
SNIND0
0144 O/U
-10
8:30pm
-
MICH
RUTG0
0139.5 O/U
-7.5
8:30pm FS1
-
STAN
UTAH0
0156.5 O/U
-8
8:30pm PACN
-
TNTC
UTM0
0151.5 O/U
-10
8:30pm
-
HAW
UCD0
0138 O/U
-4
9:00pm
-
MONT
EWU0
0153.5 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm
-
MTST
IDHO0
0141 O/U
-1
9:00pm
-
NAU
IDST0
0138.5 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm
-
NCO
WEB0
0150.5 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm
-
NMST
LIB0
0134.5 O/U
-14.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
SACL
PORT0
0155 O/U
+10
9:00pm
-
UTRGV
GCU0
0152 O/U
-24
9:00pm
-
TNST
UALR0
0146 O/U
-8
9:00pm ESPU
-
TRLST
UTU0
0142.5 O/U
+5
9:00pm
-
UMKC
DU0
0153 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm
-
UCSD
CSUB0
0137 O/U
+6
10:00pm
-
CP
UCSB0
0136.5 O/U
-14.5
10:00pm
-
CSUF
LBSU0
0145.5 O/U
-8.5
10:00pm
-
SFA
CABP0
0134.5 O/U
-1
10:00pm
-
UTA
SEA0
0144.5 O/U
-6
10:00pm
-
UCI
CSN0
0152.5 O/U
+7
10:00pm
-
USD
LMU0
0147 O/U
-8.5
10:00pm
-
UCLA
WASH0
0140 O/U
-3.5
10:30pm FS1
-
USC
19WSU0
0139 O/U
-8
10:30pm PACN
-
23GONZ
SF0
0154 O/U
+4
11:00pm ESP2
-
17SMC
PEP0
0138 O/U
+15
11:00pm CBSSN