Utah looks to get back on track vs. Stanford
Utah will try to regain some momentum heading into the final two weeks of the regular season when the Utes host Stanford in a Pac-12 game on Thursday night in Salt Lake City.
Utah (16-11, 7-9 Pac-12) is coming off an 89-65 blowout loss at Colorado on Saturday, blunting its one-point win at UCLA a week earlier.
The Utes have dropped four of their past five, leaving them alone in eighth place in the conference standings, one spot below where they were picked to finish in the preseason coaches' poll.
"What's disappointing, we have a lot of guys that are a veteran group," Utah coach Craig Smith said. "We need more leadership."
Colorado shot 54.2 percent from the floor against Utah, including 10-for-21 from 3-point distance. It was a much different defensive performance than against UCLA, which was held to 39.7 percent from the floor and 5-for-21 from behind the arc.
"We have to have a presence on the perimeter," Smith said. "We've got to be able to guard the ball. I don't know how many blow-bys there were (against Colorado), but there were a lot."
Stanford (12-15, 7-10) beat Utah 79-73 when they met on Jan. 14 in Palo Alto, Calif., helping the Cardinal to a 4-2 start in conference play, but they've gone 3-8 since to fall into a tie for ninth with Washington.
Stanford, which was picked to finish eighth in the preseason poll, most recently lost to last-place Oregon State on Saturday, allowing the Beavers to shoot 52.7 percent from the floor and 8-for-20 from 3-point range in the 85-73 loss.
"We need to get back to the drawing board," Stanford coach Jerod Haase said. "Defensively, we need to continue to find ways to be more efficient."
Jared Bynum, a highly regarded graduate transfer from Providence who was named the Big East Sixth Man of the Year in the 2021-22 season, started the first 14 games at point guard for Stanford, but was then injured and lost his starting role to freshman Kanaan Carlyle.
Bynum's playing time began to dwindle to the point where he hasn't played in the past five games. He announced on social media after the Oregon State game that he's not injured.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Raynaud
|27
|29.5
|15.3
|9.9
|2.0
|0.60
|0.70
|2.6
|56.9
|37.5
|77.5
|2.4
|7.4
|B. Angel
|25
|31.5
|13.4
|4.6
|1.8
|0.40
|0.20
|1.9
|57.6
|45.3
|86.6
|0.7
|4
|K. Carlyle
|18
|25.9
|12.0
|2.9
|2.9
|0.30
|0.60
|2.9
|38.8
|33.3
|77.3
|0.3
|2.6
|S. Jones
|22
|28.4
|10.9
|4.0
|2.0
|1.30
|0.80
|1.3
|43.2
|39.8
|67.4
|1
|3
|M. Jones
|27
|30.1
|10.6
|2.6
|2.1
|0.90
|0.10
|1.0
|51.6
|44.2
|72.1
|0.4
|2.3
|A. Stojakovic
|27
|22.6
|8.2
|3.4
|0.9
|0.40
|0.10
|1.2
|41.3
|34.8
|51.9
|0.5
|2.9
|J. Bynum
|18
|23.7
|6.9
|2.2
|5.2
|0.60
|0.10
|2.2
|35.5
|32.7
|86.4
|0.3
|1.9
|B. Gealer
|27
|17.6
|4.6
|1.6
|2.2
|0.60
|0.00
|0.8
|36.5
|36.1
|83.3
|0.2
|1.4
|M. Murrell
|12
|13.3
|2.7
|2.3
|0.8
|0.30
|1.10
|0.3
|31.3
|31.6
|75.0
|0.4
|1.8
|R. Agarwal
|5
|10.4
|2.4
|0.4
|0.2
|0.60
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|9.1
|100.0
|0
|0.4
|J. Keefe
|26
|9.3
|2.3
|2.3
|0.4
|0.30
|0.20
|0.4
|57.1
|0.0
|54.2
|0.7
|1.6
|R. Yuan
|4
|1.3
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Thompson
|5
|1.4
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Gil-Silva
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|27
|0.0
|76.9
|37.0
|16.7
|5.10
|3.00
|13.1
|47.0
|38.1
|75.2
|7.5
|26.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Carlson
|26
|29.9
|16.5
|7.0
|1.8
|0.40
|1.50
|1.5
|46.6
|34.7
|69.8
|1.6
|5.4
|G. Madsen
|27
|32.4
|13.0
|4.1
|2.2
|1.40
|0.10
|2.1
|44.6
|38.9
|71.4
|0.4
|3.7
|D. Smith
|18
|27.4
|11.8
|5.6
|6.1
|0.90
|0.30
|2.4
|43.7
|32.6
|66.7
|0.9
|4.7
|R. Worster
|16
|31.4
|9.9
|4.9
|5.5
|1.40
|0.20
|1.9
|40.9
|27.6
|70.5
|1.3
|3.6
|K. Keita
|25
|17.5
|9.8
|6.1
|0.6
|0.90
|1.20
|0.8
|62.6
|0.0
|58.0
|2.4
|3.6
|C. Bajema
|27
|26.3
|8.7
|2.7
|1.0
|0.60
|0.30
|0.7
|41.8
|38.7
|74.5
|0.3
|2.4
|L. Lovering
|23
|17.7
|6.7
|4.2
|1.6
|0.50
|0.70
|1.6
|56.5
|28.6
|52.4
|1.1
|3.1
|B. Carlson
|27
|17.9
|6.1
|4.0
|0.3
|0.10
|0.20
|0.7
|45.0
|34.2
|71.4
|1.3
|2.7
|H. Erickson
|27
|19.2
|4.0
|1.1
|2.1
|0.60
|0.20
|1.1
|43.0
|30.0
|47.1
|0.1
|1
|B. Haddock
|8
|1.6
|1.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.10
|0.00
|0.1
|75.0
|75.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Teat
|13
|4.5
|1.1
|0.5
|0.5
|0.20
|0.00
|0.1
|25.0
|15.4
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|L. Tarlac
|16
|6.3
|0.8
|1.1
|0.3
|0.10
|0.10
|0.4
|50.0
|0.0
|18.2
|0.5
|0.6
|J. Wahlin
|13
|7.3
|0.5
|2.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.20
|0.3
|20.0
|0.0
|25.0
|0.7
|1.3
|Total
|27
|0.0
|77.8
|42.1
|17.2
|6.00
|4.40
|11.7
|46.4
|35.1
|64.6
|10.5
|28.7
-
ME
BING0
0130 O/U
-3
6:07pm
-
BRY
LOW0
0162 O/U
-6
6:30pm
-
NEB
OSU0
0144.5 O/U
-2.5
6:30pm FS1
-
CAMP
CHAR0
0155.5 O/U
-15
7:00pm
-
HOFS
UNCW0
0144.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
LIU
CCSU0
0140.5 O/U
-14
7:00pm
-
LON
GWEB0
0148.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
MEM
ECU0
0142.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm ESP2
-
MRMK
FDU0
0147 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
MONM
HAMP0
0153 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
NE
DEL0
0140 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
NH
ALB0
0165.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
SHU
STONEH0
0143.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
STON
DREX0
0139 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
TOWS
NCAT0
0131.5 O/U
+12
7:00pm
-
UMBC
NJIT0
0154.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
UTEP
JVST0
0134 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
WAG
LEM0
0130.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
W&M
ELON0
0144 O/U
-4
7:00pm CBSSN
-
SEMO
MORE0
0139 O/U
-18
7:30pm
-
NDST
SDAK0
0149.5 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm
-
NEOM
STTHMN0
0143 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
SDST
UND0
0151.5 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
ABIL
SUU0
0153 O/U
-2.5
8:30pm
-
EIU
WIU0
0133.5 O/U
-6
8:30pm
-
LIND
SNIND0
0144 O/U
-10
8:30pm
-
MICH
RUTG0
0139.5 O/U
-7.5
8:30pm FS1
-
STAN
UTAH0
0156.5 O/U
-8
8:30pm PACN
-
TNTC
UTM0
0151.5 O/U
-10
8:30pm
-
HAW
UCD0
0138 O/U
-4
9:00pm
-
MONT
EWU0
0153.5 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm
-
MTST
IDHO0
0141 O/U
-1
9:00pm
-
NAU
IDST0
0138.5 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm
-
NCO
WEB0
0150.5 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm
-
NMST
LIB0
0134.5 O/U
-14.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
SACL
PORT0
0155 O/U
+10
9:00pm
-
UTRGV
GCU0
0152 O/U
-24
9:00pm
-
TNST
UALR0
0146 O/U
-8
9:00pm ESPU
-
TRLST
UTU0
0142.5 O/U
+5
9:00pm
-
UMKC
DU0
0153 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm
-
UCSD
CSUB0
0137 O/U
+6
10:00pm
-
CP
UCSB0
0136.5 O/U
-14.5
10:00pm
-
CSUF
LBSU0
0145.5 O/U
-8.5
10:00pm
-
SFA
CABP0
0134.5 O/U
-1
10:00pm
-
UTA
SEA0
0144.5 O/U
-6
10:00pm
-
UCI
CSN0
0152.5 O/U
+7
10:00pm
-
USD
LMU0
0147 O/U
-8.5
10:00pm
-
UCLA
WASH0
0140 O/U
-3.5
10:30pm FS1
-
USC
19WSU0
0139 O/U
-8
10:30pm PACN
-
23GONZ
SF0
0154 O/U
+4
11:00pm ESP2
-
17SMC
PEP0
0138 O/U
+15
11:00pm CBSSN