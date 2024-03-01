Butler looking to keep DePaul winless in Big East play
With both teams coming off lopsided losses Wednesday night, DePaul welcomes in Butler for an early Saturday Big East Conference battle in Chicago.
The Blue Demons (3-25, 0-17) lost their 16th in a row at the hands of Xavier, 91-58 in Cincinnati.
Elijah Fisher led the way with 14 for DePaul along with six rebounds. Jalen Terry scored 12 and dished out six assists.
Butler (16-13, 7-11) dropped its fifth straight game, falling 82-59 to St. John's in Indianapolis.
Posh Alexander led the way with 15 points and seven rebounds. Pierre Brooks II added 13 points and Jalen Thomas scored six with four rebounds.
"We got to realize that we're at the point in the season where there's no secrets," Butler coach Thad Matta said. "If you can't defend, they're gonna seek you out. I mean, our next game is in March for God's sake. And we made mistakes tonight like it was November. We've got to get that corrected."
Brooks leads the Bulldogs with 14.8 points per game this season. Alexander leads with 4.8 assists and 2.2 steals per contest while Thomas is grabbing just over six rebounds per game.
Chico Carter Jr., Fisher and Da'Sean Nelson each average just over 10 points per game for DePaul. Carter also leads with 3.5 assists while Nelson leads with 3.8 boards per game.
There was nothing new on either team's injury report this week. Butler's is clear and Caleb Murphy remains out for DePaul with a wrist injury.
Since 2014 this has been a one-sided series between these teams, with Butler winning 19 of the last 21 matchups, including the last eight.
Butler pulled out the win in the first matchup at home on Jan. 20, 74-60. Brooks scored 20 points and the Bulldogs got 17 each from Alexander and DJ Davis.
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:09
|TV timeout
|11:09
|Finley Bizjack personal foul (Jaden Henley draws the foul)
|11:15
|Jalen Terry defensive rebound
|11:17
|Jahmyl Telfort misses two point jump shot
|11:18
|Jahmyl Telfort offensive rebound
|11:20
|Landon Moore misses two point jump shot
|11:38
|+2
|Elijah Fisher makes two point jump shot
|60-46
|12:01
|+1
|Andre Screen makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|60-44
|12:01
|Jalen Terry shooting foul (Andre Screen draws the foul)
|12:01
|+2
|Andre Screen makes two point layup
|59-44
|11:58
|Andre Screen offensive rebound
|12:00
|Andre Screen misses two point layup
|12:19
|+3
|Jalen Terry makes three point jump shot
|57-44
|12:28
|Blue Demons offensive rebound
|12:30
|Jahmyl Telfort blocks Elijah Fisher's two point layup
|12:35
|Chico Carter Jr. defensive rebound
|12:37
|Jahmyl Telfort misses three point jump shot
|13:04
|Da'Sean Nelson turnover (bad pass)
|13:09
|Jalen Terry defensive rebound
|13:11
|Andre Screen misses two point layup
|13:23
|Da'Sean Nelson turnover (offensive foul)
|13:23
|Da'Sean Nelson offensive foul (DJ Davis draws the foul)
|13:30
|+2
|Andre Screen makes two point dunk (DJ Davis assists)
|57-41
|13:43
|+2
|Da'Sean Nelson makes two point jump shot
|55-41
|13:57
|Andre Screen personal foul (Da'Sean Nelson draws the foul)
|14:16
|+1
|DJ Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|55-39
|14:16
|Jalen Terry shooting foul (DJ Davis draws the foul)
|14:16
|+2
|DJ Davis makes two point layup
|54-39
|14:17
|DJ Davis offensive rebound
|14:19
|Pierre Brooks II misses three point jump shot
|14:28
|Posh Alexander defensive rebound
|14:30
|Jalen Terry misses three point jump shot
|14:39
|+2
|Posh Alexander makes two point hook shot
|52-39
|15:11
|+3
|Jalen Terry makes three point jump shot (Jaden Henley assists)
|50-39
|15:25
|Elijah Fisher defensive rebound
|15:27
|Jalen Thomas misses two point dunk
|15:36
|DJ Davis defensive rebound
|15:38
|Jalen Terry misses two point jump shot
|16:00
|TV timeout
|16:00
|DJ Davis personal foul (Jalen Terry draws the foul)
|16:08
|+3
|Jalen Thomas makes three point jump shot (Posh Alexander assists)
|50-36
|16:23
|Bulldogs defensive rebound
|16:25
|Chico Carter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|16:30
|Elijah Fisher defensive rebound
|16:32
|Pierre Brooks II misses two point jump shot
|17:00
|+2
|Elijah Fisher makes two point layup (Chico Carter Jr. assists)
|47-36
|17:08
|Jalen Terry defensive rebound
|17:10
|DJ Davis misses three point jump shot
|17:27
|+2
|Churchill Abass makes two point jump shot (Chico Carter Jr. assists)
|47-34
|17:43
|+2
|Jalen Thomas makes two point jump shot (Jahmyl Telfort assists)
|47-32
|18:08
|+3
|Jaden Henley makes three point jump shot (Churchill Abass assists)
|45-32
|18:20
|Churchill Abass defensive rebound
|18:22
|Jalen Thomas misses two point jump shot
|18:41
|+2
|Elijah Fisher makes two point layup (Jalen Terry assists)
|45-29
|18:53
|Churchill Abass offensive rebound
|18:55
|Jalen Thomas blocks Jaden Henley's two point layup
|19:01
|Jalen Thomas turnover (lost ball) (Jaden Henley steals)
|19:21
|Chico Carter Jr. turnover (lost ball)
|19:40
|Churchill Abass defensive rebound
|19:42
|Jalen Thomas misses three point jump shot
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Elijah Fisher defensive rebound
|0:01
|Landon Moore misses three point jump shot
|0:24
|Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|0:40
|+2
|Da'Sean Nelson makes two point layup (Chico Carter Jr. assists)
|45-27
|0:52
|Da'Sean Nelson defensive rebound
|0:54
|Landon Moore misses three point jump shot
|1:00
|Boden Kapke defensive rebound
|1:02
|Jaden Henley misses two point layup
|1:07
|Posh Alexander turnover (lost ball) (Chico Carter Jr. steals)
|1:26
|+2
|Da'Sean Nelson makes two point layup (Jalen Terry assists)
|45-25
|1:33
|Elijah Fisher defensive rebound
|1:35
|Jahmyl Telfort misses two point hook shot
|1:59
|Jahmyl Telfort defensive rebound
|2:01
|Chico Carter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|2:07
|Da'Sean Nelson defensive rebound
|2:09
|Posh Alexander misses three point jump shot
|2:20
|TV timeout
|2:21
|Bulldogs defensive rebound
|2:21
|Jeremiah Oden misses three point jump shot
|2:39
|Jaden Henley defensive rebound
|2:41
|DJ Davis misses three point jump shot
|2:44
|Jalen Thomas offensive rebound
|2:46
|Pierre Brooks II misses three point jump shot
|2:52
|Jalen Terry turnover (bad pass) (DJ Davis steals)
|3:15
|+3
|Pierre Brooks II makes three point jump shot (Posh Alexander assists)
|45-23
|3:47
|+2
|Jeremiah Oden makes two point layup
|42-23
|4:02
|+1
|Jalen Thomas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-21
|4:02
|+1
|Jalen Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|41-21
|4:02
|Jeremiah Oden shooting foul (Jalen Thomas draws the foul)
|4:11
|Pierre Brooks II defensive rebound
|4:13
|Jalen Terry misses three point jump shot
|4:24
|Chico Carter Jr. defensive rebound
|4:26
|DJ Davis misses three point jump shot
|4:31
|DJ Davis defensive rebound
|4:33
|Chico Carter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|4:49
|+2
|Jahmyl Telfort makes two point layup (Pierre Brooks II assists)
|40-21
|5:09
|Chico Carter Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Thomas steals)
|5:21
|Blue Demons 30 second timeout
|5:40
|+2
|DJ Davis makes two point layup (Posh Alexander assists)
|38-21
|5:51
|Jaden Henley personal foul (Pierre Brooks II draws the foul)
|6:02
|Andre Screen defensive rebound
|6:04
|Churchill Abass misses two point hook shot
|6:34
|+2
|Andre Screen makes two point layup
|36-21
|6:36
|Andre Screen offensive rebound
|6:38
|Augusto Cassia misses three point jump shot
|6:45
|Landon Moore defensive rebound
|6:47
|Elijah Fisher misses three point jump shot
|6:53
|Jaden Henley offensive rebound
|6:55
|Jeremiah Oden misses three point jump shot
|7:17
|+2
|Andre Screen makes two point hook shot
|34-21
|7:39
|+2
|Churchill Abass makes two point layup
|32-21
|7:41
|Churchill Abass offensive rebound
|7:43
|Elijah Fisher misses two point layup
|7:48
|TV timeout
|7:56
|Augusto Cassia personal foul (Jeremiah Oden draws the foul)
|7:56
|+2
|Pierre Brooks II makes two point jump shot (Andre Screen assists)
|32-19
|8:19
|Finley Bizjack defensive rebound
|8:21
|Chico Carter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|8:32
|Landon Moore personal foul (Chico Carter Jr. draws the foul)
|8:59
|+2
|Andre Screen makes two point dunk (Finley Bizjack assists)
|30-19
|9:26
|Jahmyl Telfort defensive rebound
|9:26
|Elijah Fisher misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:26
|Elijah Fisher misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:26
|DJ Davis shooting foul (Elijah Fisher draws the foul)
|9:53
|TV timeout
|9:53
|Blue Demons 30 second timeout
|9:54
|+3
|DJ Davis makes three point jump shot (Posh Alexander assists)
|28-19
|10:00
|Jalen Terry turnover (bad pass) (Jahmyl Telfort steals)
|10:33
|+2
|Jalen Thomas makes two point jump shot (Posh Alexander assists)
|25-19
|10:40
|DJ Davis defensive rebound
|10:42
|Jahmyl Telfort blocks K.T. Raimey's two point jump shot
|11:19
|+3
|DJ Davis makes three point jump shot (Pierre Brooks II assists)
|23-19
|11:36
|DJ Davis defensive rebound
|11:38
|Da'Sean Nelson misses three point jump shot
|12:03
|+2
|Jalen Thomas makes two point layup (Jahmyl Telfort assists)
|20-19
|12:07
|Chico Carter Jr. turnover (lost ball) (DJ Davis steals)
|12:41
|+3
|Pierre Brooks II makes three point jump shot (Jahmyl Telfort assists)
|18-19
|12:58
|Jalen Thomas defensive rebound
|13:00
|K.T. Raimey misses three point jump shot
|13:08
|K.T. Raimey defensive rebound
|13:10
|DJ Davis misses two point jump shot
|13:17
|Chico Carter Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Posh Alexander steals)
|13:18
|Chico Carter Jr. defensive rebound
|13:20
|Jahmyl Telfort misses three point jump shot
|13:44
|+2
|Elijah Fisher makes two point layup (K.T. Raimey assists)
|15-19
|13:50
|K.T. Raimey defensive rebound
|13:52
|Posh Alexander misses two point layup
|14:06
|+3
|K.T. Raimey makes three point jump shot (Chico Carter Jr. assists)
|15-17
|14:30
|+3
|Pierre Brooks II makes three point jump shot (DJ Davis assists)
|15-14
|14:46
|Jalen Terry personal foul (DJ Davis draws the foul)
|14:54
|+2
|Elijah Fisher makes two point layup (Chico Carter Jr. assists)
|12-14
|15:22
|TV timeout
|15:20
|Blue Demons defensive rebound
|15:22
|Jalen Thomas misses three point jump shot
|15:36
|Posh Alexander defensive rebound
|15:38
|Elijah Fisher misses two point jump shot
|16:04
|+3
|Jahmyl Telfort makes three point jump shot (DJ Davis assists)
|12-12
|16:25
|+3
|Chico Carter Jr. makes three point jump shot
|9-12
|16:31
|Chico Carter Jr. defensive rebound
|16:33
|Jalen Thomas misses two point jump shot
|16:52
|+3
|Jalen Terry makes three point jump shot (Chico Carter Jr. assists)
|9-9
|16:59
|Jalen Terry defensive rebound
|17:01
|Jahmyl Telfort misses three point jump shot
|17:09
|+2
|Jaden Henley makes two point layup
|9-6
|17:36
|+2
|Jahmyl Telfort makes two point layup
|9-4
|17:49
|+2
|Churchill Abass makes two point layup
|7-4
|18:18
|+3
|Pierre Brooks II makes three point jump shot (Jahmyl Telfort assists)
|7-2
|18:20
|Jahmyl Telfort offensive rebound
|18:22
|Posh Alexander misses three point jump shot
|18:26
|DJ Davis defensive rebound
|18:28
|Chico Carter Jr. misses two point jump shot
|18:44
|+2
|Pierre Brooks II makes two point jump shot
|4-2
|19:05
|+1
|Jaden Henley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-2
|19:05
|+1
|Jaden Henley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|2-1
|19:05
|Posh Alexander shooting foul (Jaden Henley draws the foul)
|19:27
|+2
|Jalen Thomas makes two point hook shot (Jahmyl Telfort assists)
|2-0
|19:46
|Elijah Fisher turnover (bad pass) (Posh Alexander steals)
|20:00
|Jalen Thomas vs. Churchill Abass (Blue Demons gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|60
|46
|Field Goals
|24-50 (48.0%)
|19-39 (48.7%)
|3-Pointers
|8-23 (34.8%)
|6-17 (35.3%)
|Free Throws
|4-4 (100.0%)
|2-4 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|23
|24
|Offensive
|6
|3
|Defensive
|15
|19
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|17
|11
|Steals
|6
|2
|Blocks
|3
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|9
|Fouls
|7
|6
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
00
|. Brooks II G
|14.8 PPG
|4.1 RPG
|1.1 APG
|44.9 FG%
|
00
|. Fisher G
|10.3 PPG
|3.8 RPG
|1.5 APG
|52.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|P. Brooks II G
|16 PTS
|1 REB
|2 AST
|E. Fisher G
|10 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|
|48.0
|FG%
|48.7
|
|
|34.8
|3PT FG%
|35.3
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Brooks II
|16
|1
|2
|6/9
|4/6
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Thomas
|13
|2
|0
|5/10
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|-
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|D. Davis
|11
|6
|3
|4/8
|2/5
|1/1
|2
|-
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|J. Telfort
|7
|4
|5
|3/8
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2
|P. Alexander
|2
|2
|5
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Brooks II
|16
|1
|2
|6/9
|4/6
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Thomas
|13
|2
|0
|5/10
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|D. Davis
|11
|6
|3
|4/8
|2/5
|1/1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|J. Telfort
|7
|4
|5
|3/8
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2
|P. Alexander
|2
|2
|5
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Screen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Kapke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Bizjack
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Cassia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Gavalas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Turnbull
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. McComb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Mulloy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|60
|21
|17
|24/50
|8/23
|4/4
|7
|0
|6
|3
|2
|6
|15
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Fisher
|10
|4
|0
|5/9
|0/1
|0/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|J. Terry
|9
|4
|2
|3/6
|3/5
|0/0
|3
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|J. Henley
|7
|2
|1
|2/4
|1/1
|2/2
|1
|-
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|C. Abass
|6
|4
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|C. Carter Jr.
|3
|4
|6
|1/6
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Fisher
|10
|4
|0
|5/9
|0/1
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|J. Terry
|9
|4
|2
|3/6
|3/5
|0/0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|J. Henley
|7
|2
|1
|2/4
|1/1
|2/2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|C. Abass
|6
|4
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|C. Carter Jr.
|3
|4
|6
|1/6
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Nelson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Raimey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Oden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Etienne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Sall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Camara
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Murphy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|46
|22
|11
|19/39
|6/17
|2/4
|6
|0
|2
|0
|9
|3
|19
