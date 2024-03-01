Utah hopes to make another strong statement and improve its chances of earning a spot in the NCAA Tournament when it hosts California on Saturday.

After some recent struggles, the Utes (17-11, 8-9 Pac-12) were impressive during their 90-68 blowout win over Stanford on Thursday night.

With two victories in three games, Utah remained in contention for a top-four spot in the Pac-12, a first-round bye in the conference tournament and a possible March Madness berth.

The Utes jumped out to a 7-0 lead and never trailed in their second-to-last home game. They wrap up their home schedule Saturday on Senior Night.

"I thought we played very connected on both ends of the floor," Utah coach Craig Smith said. "Had a great voice, trusted each other, made the extra pass on the offensive end, and it was everybody. Obviously, we had some great individual performances, but that stuff happens when you play connected and you trust one another and make things difficult."

The Utes had a couple of huge performances, including Deivon Smith's third triple-double of the season. Smith tallied 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. He had a soaring highlight-reel dunk that brought the fans to their feet.

"It feels good. It's a great feeling," Smith said. "It wouldn't happen without my teammates knocking down shots, of course, and us playing connected, but it's a great feeling. I'm not really chasing it. It's kind of happening naturally, so it's a real good feeling."

Cole Bajema added 21 points, including five 3-pointers, and four rebounds.

Utah's most recent loss was to Colorado, which beat the Utes 89-65 on Feb. 24. Cal also suffered its most recent loss to the Buffaloes, who earned an 88-78 victory Wednesday over the Bears.

Jaylon Tyson led Cal (13-16, 9-9) with 25 points in the loss to Colorado, which snapped the Bears' three-game winning streak.

With a win, Cal can clinch its first .500 record in the Pac-12 in seven years. Its final game of the regular season is Thursday at Stanford.

