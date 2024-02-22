COLG
LEHIGH
2nd Half
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|13:46
|+2
|Dominic Parolin makes two point layup
|42-36
|14:12
|Brady Cummins turnover (traveling)
|14:33
|+3
|Dominic Parolin makes three point jump shot (Joshua Ingram assists)
|42-34
|14:45
|+2
|Jeff Woodward makes two point driving layup (Keegan Records assists)
|42-31
|15:12
|Jeff Woodward defensive rebound
|15:14
|Cam Gillus misses three point jump shot
|15:19
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney defensive rebound
|15:21
|Braeden Smith misses three point jump shot
|15:49
|TV timeout
|15:49
|+2
|Dominic Parolin makes two point layup
|40-31
|16:15
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney defensive rebound
|16:17
|Ryan Moffatt misses three point stepback jump shot
|16:30
|Ryan Moffatt defensive rebound
|16:32
|Dominic Parolin misses two point driving floating jump shot
|16:55
|+2
|Brady Cummins makes two point driving layup
|40-29
|17:00
|Jalen Cox defensive rebound
|17:02
|Keegan Records blocks Burke Chebuhar's two point layup
|17:10
|Joshua Ingram defensive rebound
|17:12
|Braeden Smith misses two point jump shot
|17:32
|Brady Cummins defensive rebound
|17:34
|Burke Chebuhar misses two point layup
|17:37
|Ryan Moffatt turnover (lost ball) (Cam Gillus steals)
|17:44
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney turnover (lost ball) (Braeden Smith steals)
|17:56
|+2
|Jalen Cox makes two point driving layup
|38-29
|18:10
|+2
|Dominic Parolin makes two point driving layup
|36-29
|18:22
|Burke Chebuhar defensive rebound
|18:24
|Braeden Smith misses two point pullup jump shot
|18:43
|Raiders defensive rebound
|18:45
|Dominic Parolin misses three point jump shot
|19:04
|Burke Chebuhar defensive rebound
|19:04
|Brady Cummins misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|19:04
|+1
|Brady Cummins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-27
|19:04
|Dominic Parolin shooting foul (Brady Cummins draws the foul)
|19:14
|Cam Gillus personal foul (Ryan Moffatt draws the foul)
|19:34
|+2
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney makes two point driving layup
|35-27
|19:43
|Burke Chebuhar defensive rebound
|19:45
|Ryan Moffatt misses two point driving layup
1st Half
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Keegan Records defensive rebound
|0:01
|JT Tan misses two point putback layup
|0:03
|JT Tan offensive rebound
|0:05
|Cam Gillus misses two point layup
|0:22
|Jalen Cox personal foul (Keith Higgins Jr. draws the foul)
|0:44
|Dominic Parolin defensive rebound
|0:46
|Braeden Smith misses two point pullup jump shot
|1:10
|Dominic Parolin turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Cox steals)
|1:28
|Braeden Smith turnover (bad pass)
|1:46
|Cam Gillus turnover (bad pass) (Ryan Moffatt steals)
|1:55
|Dominic Parolin offensive rebound
|1:57
|Keith Higgins Jr. misses three point jump shot
|2:04
|Jeff Woodward turnover (lost ball) (Tyler Whitney-Sidney steals)
|2:32
|+2
|Keith Higgins Jr. makes two point layup (Ben Knostman assists)
|35-25
|2:38
|Jeff Woodward turnover (lost ball) (Ben Knostman steals)
|2:52
|+2
|Keith Higgins Jr. makes two point stepback jump shot
|35-23
|3:17
|+2
|Brady Cummins makes two point driving layup
|35-21
|3:25
|Brady Cummins defensive rebound
|3:27
|Cam Gillus misses three point jump shot
|3:42
|TV timeout
|3:42
|Braeden Smith personal foul (Cam Gillus draws the foul)
|3:54
|+2
|Brady Cummins makes two point floating jump shot (Ryan Moffatt assists)
|33-21
|4:07
|Parker Jones defensive rebound
|4:09
|Burke Chebuhar misses three point jump shot
|4:16
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney defensive rebound
|4:18
|Ryan Moffatt misses three point jump shot
|4:40
|+3
|Cam Gillus makes three point jump shot (Jayshen Saigal assists)
|31-21
|4:57
|+2
|Keegan Records makes two point layup
|31-18
|5:16
|Parker Jones defensive rebound
|5:16
|Cam Gillus misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:16
|Cam Gillus misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:16
|Brady Cummins shooting foul (Cam Gillus draws the foul)
|5:18
|Braeden Smith turnover (bad pass) (Cam Gillus steals)
|5:22
|+1
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-18
|5:22
|+1
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-17
|5:22
|Parker Jones shooting foul (Tyler Whitney-Sidney draws the foul)
|5:46
|Burke Chebuhar defensive rebound
|5:46
|Braeden Smith misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:46
|+1
|Braeden Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-16
|5:46
|Joshua Ingram shooting foul (Braeden Smith draws the foul)
|6:04
|+2
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney makes two point driving layup
|28-16
|6:27
|+2
|Jalen Cox makes two point pullup jump shot
|28-14
|6:38
|+2
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney makes two point driving layup
|26-14
|6:56
|Mountain Hawks 60 second timeout
|6:56
|+2
|Braeden Smith makes two point floating jump shot
|26-12
|7:04
|Keegan Records defensive rebound
|7:06
|Dominic Parolin misses two point turnaround hook shot
|7:20
|+2
|Chandler Baker makes two point pullup jump shot
|24-12
|7:31
|Dominic Parolin turnover (lost ball) (Chandler Baker steals)
|7:53
|TV timeout
|7:53
|Mountain Hawks 60 second timeout
|7:53
|+2
|Keegan Records makes two point putback layup
|22-12
|7:54
|Keegan Records offensive rebound
|7:56
|Ryan Moffatt misses two point layup
|7:59
|Braeden Smith defensive rebound
|8:01
|Ryan Moffatt blocks Dominic Parolin's three point jump shot
|8:31
|Keith Higgins Jr. defensive rebound
|8:31
|Jump ball. (Mountain Hawks gains possession)
|8:33
|Sam Thomson misses two point layup
|8:49
|Cam Gillus turnover (bad pass) (Ryan Moffatt steals)
|9:07
|+1
|Jeff Woodward makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-12
|9:07
|+1
|Jeff Woodward makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-12
|9:07
|Bube Momah shooting foul (Jeff Woodward draws the foul)
|9:20
|Jalen Cox defensive rebound
|9:22
|Ben Knostman misses three point pullup jump shot
|9:45
|+3
|Jalen Cox makes three point jump shot (Jeff Woodward assists)
|18-12
|9:56
|Ben Knostman turnover (bad pass) (Jeff Woodward steals)
|10:22
|+2
|Chandler Baker makes two point pullup jump shot
|15-12
|10:27
|TV timeout
|10:29
|Jeff Woodward defensive rebound
|10:31
|Jalin Sinclair misses two point driving layup
|10:48
|+2
|Sam Thomson makes two point layup
|13-12
|10:56
|Jalen Cox defensive rebound
|10:58
|Burke Chebuhar misses three point jump shot
|11:11
|Burke Chebuhar defensive rebound
|11:13
|Jalen Cox misses two point pullup jump shot
|11:22
|+2
|Burke Chebuhar makes two point layup
|11-12
|11:30
|Keith Higgins Jr. defensive rebound
|11:32
|Sam Thomson misses two point pullup jump shot
|11:40
|Parker Jones defensive rebound
|11:42
|Keith Higgins Jr. misses three point stepback jump shot
|12:07
|+1
|Jeff Woodward makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-10
|12:07
|+1
|Jeff Woodward makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-10
|12:07
|Burke Chebuhar shooting foul (Jeff Woodward draws the foul)
|12:25
|+2
|Burke Chebuhar makes two point hook shot
|9-10
|12:51
|+2
|Braeden Smith makes two point pullup jump shot
|9-8
|13:11
|+1
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|7-8
|13:11
|Nicolas Louis-Jacques shooting foul (Tyler Whitney-Sidney draws the foul)
|13:11
|+2
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney makes two point driving layup
|7-7
|13:11
|Braeden Smith turnover (lost ball) (Cam Gillus steals)
|13:36
|Parker Jones defensive rebound
|13:38
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney misses three point jump shot
|13:48
|Keegan Records turnover (traveling)
|13:59
|Braeden Smith defensive rebound
|14:01
|Dominic Parolin misses three point jump shot
|14:09
|Jeff Woodward personal foul (Dominic Parolin draws the foul)
|14:23
|Braeden Smith turnover (bad pass)
|14:27
|Keegan Records offensive rebound
|14:29
|Braeden Smith misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|14:36
|Joshua Ingram personal foul (Nicolas Louis-Jacques draws the foul)
|14:48
|Braeden Smith offensive rebound
|14:48
|Brady Cummins misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:48
|+1
|Brady Cummins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7-5
|14:48
|Joshua Ingram shooting foul (Brady Cummins draws the foul)
|15:04
|Raiders defensive rebound
|15:06
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney misses three point jump shot
|15:16
|Ben Knostman offensive rebound
|15:18
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney misses two point driving layup
|15:24
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney defensive rebound
|15:26
|Nicolas Louis-Jacques misses two point pullup jump shot
|15:36
|TV timeout
|15:59
|+2
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney makes two point pullup jump shot (Cam Gillus assists)
|6-5
|16:21
|+2
|Keegan Records makes two point layup (Braeden Smith assists)
|6-3
|16:35
|Keegan Records defensive rebound
|16:37
|Cam Gillus misses three point pullup jump shot
|16:52
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney defensive rebound
|16:54
|Brady Cummins misses three point jump shot
|17:04
|Keegan Records defensive rebound
|17:06
|Joshua Ingram misses three point jump shot
|17:17
|+2
|Keegan Records makes two point layup (Ryan Moffatt assists)
|4-3
|17:25
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney turnover (bad pass) (Braeden Smith steals)
|17:54
|+2
|Braeden Smith makes two point stepback jump shot
|2-3
|18:05
|Keegan Records defensive rebound
|18:07
|Burke Chebuhar misses two point floating jump shot
|18:33
|Joshua Ingram defensive rebound
|18:35
|Ryan Moffatt misses three point jump shot
|18:51
|Keegan Records defensive rebound
|18:53
|Joshua Ingram misses two point hook shot
|19:05
|Dominic Parolin defensive rebound
|19:07
|Keegan Records misses two point hook shot
|19:20
|+3
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney makes three point jump shot (Dominic Parolin assists)
|0-3
|19:37
|Burke Chebuhar defensive rebound
|19:39
|Brady Cummins misses two point layup
|20:00
|Keegan Records vs. Dominic Parolin (Raiders gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Dominic Parolin makes two point layup
|13:46
|Brady Cummins turnover (traveling)
|14:12
|+ 3
|Dominic Parolin makes three point jump shot (Joshua Ingram assists)
|14:33
|+ 2
|Jeff Woodward makes two point driving layup (Keegan Records assists)
|14:45
|Jeff Woodward defensive rebound
|15:12
|Cam Gillus misses three point jump shot
|15:14
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney defensive rebound
|15:19
|Braeden Smith misses three point jump shot
|15:21
|+ 2
|Dominic Parolin makes two point layup
|15:49
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney defensive rebound
|16:15
|Ryan Moffatt misses three point stepback jump shot
|16:17
|Team Stats
|Points
|42
|36
|Field Goals
|17-34 (50.0%)
|15-39 (38.5%)
|3-Pointers
|1-6 (16.7%)
|3-17 (17.6%)
|Free Throws
|7-10 (70.0%)
|3-5 (60.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|20
|Offensive
|3
|3
|Defensive
|20
|17
|Team
|2
|0
|Assists
|5
|5
|Steals
|7
|5
|Blocks
|2
|0
|Turnovers
|9
|7
|Fouls
|6
|7
|Technicals
|0
|0
8 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
16 PTS, 5 REB
|Key Players
|
00
|. Cummins G
|7.4 PPG
|2.6 RPG
|1.2 APG
|47.3 FG%
|
00
|. Whitney-Sidney G
|14.8 PPG
|3.3 RPG
|2.2 APG
|47.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. Cummins G
|8 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|T. Whitney-Sidney G
|16 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|
|50.0
|FG%
|38.5
|
|
|16.7
|3PT FG%
|17.6
|
|
|70.0
|FT%
|60.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Cummins
|8
|2
|0
|3/5
|0/1
|2/4
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|K. Records
|8
|8
|1
|4/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|1
|1
|2
|6
|B. Smith
|7
|3
|1
|3/8
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|-
|2
|0
|4
|1
|2
|J. Cox
|7
|3
|0
|3/4
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|R. Moffatt
|0
|1
|2
|0/5
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|-
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Woodward
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Baker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Thomson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Louis-Jacques
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Capitano
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Carlesimo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Scott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Wright
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Wright
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|42
|23
|5
|17/34
|1/6
|7/10
|6
|0
|7
|2
|9
|3
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Whitney-Sidney
|16
|5
|0
|6/9
|1/3
|3/3
|0
|-
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5
|D. Parolin
|9
|3
|1
|4/9
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|B. Chebuhar
|4
|6
|0
|2/7
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|C. Gillus
|3
|0
|1
|1/5
|1/4
|0/2
|1
|-
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|J. Ingram
|0
|2
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Higgins Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Saigal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sinclair
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Knostman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Momah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Adiassa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Conniff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Reed
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Pike
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Whitlock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|36
|20
|5
|15/39
|3/17
|3/5
|7
|0
|5
|0
|7
|3
|17
