away team background logo
home team background logo
COLG
LEHIGH

2nd Half
COLG
Raiders
7
LEH
Mountain Hawks
11

Time Team Play Score
13:46 +2 Dominic Parolin makes two point layup 42-36
14:12   Brady Cummins turnover (traveling)  
14:33 +3 Dominic Parolin makes three point jump shot (Joshua Ingram assists) 42-34
14:45 +2 Jeff Woodward makes two point driving layup (Keegan Records assists) 42-31
15:12   Jeff Woodward defensive rebound  
15:14   Cam Gillus misses three point jump shot  
15:19   Tyler Whitney-Sidney defensive rebound  
15:21   Braeden Smith misses three point jump shot  
15:49   TV timeout  
15:49 +2 Dominic Parolin makes two point layup 40-31
16:15   Tyler Whitney-Sidney defensive rebound  
16:17   Ryan Moffatt misses three point stepback jump shot  
16:30   Ryan Moffatt defensive rebound  
16:32   Dominic Parolin misses two point driving floating jump shot  
16:55 +2 Brady Cummins makes two point driving layup 40-29
17:00   Jalen Cox defensive rebound  
17:02   Keegan Records blocks Burke Chebuhar's two point layup  
17:10   Joshua Ingram defensive rebound  
17:12   Braeden Smith misses two point jump shot  
17:32   Brady Cummins defensive rebound  
17:34   Burke Chebuhar misses two point layup  
17:37   Ryan Moffatt turnover (lost ball) (Cam Gillus steals)  
17:44   Tyler Whitney-Sidney turnover (lost ball) (Braeden Smith steals)  
17:56 +2 Jalen Cox makes two point driving layup 38-29
18:10 +2 Dominic Parolin makes two point driving layup 36-29
18:22   Burke Chebuhar defensive rebound  
18:24   Braeden Smith misses two point pullup jump shot  
18:43   Raiders defensive rebound  
18:45   Dominic Parolin misses three point jump shot  
19:04   Burke Chebuhar defensive rebound  
19:04   Brady Cummins misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
19:04 +1 Brady Cummins makes regular free throw 1 of 2 36-27
19:04   Dominic Parolin shooting foul (Brady Cummins draws the foul)  
19:14   Cam Gillus personal foul (Ryan Moffatt draws the foul)  
19:34 +2 Tyler Whitney-Sidney makes two point driving layup 35-27
19:43   Burke Chebuhar defensive rebound  
19:45   Ryan Moffatt misses two point driving layup  

1st Half
COLG
Raiders
35
LEH
Mountain Hawks
25

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Keegan Records defensive rebound  
0:01   JT Tan misses two point putback layup  
0:03   JT Tan offensive rebound  
0:05   Cam Gillus misses two point layup  
0:22   Jalen Cox personal foul (Keith Higgins Jr. draws the foul)  
0:44   Dominic Parolin defensive rebound  
0:46   Braeden Smith misses two point pullup jump shot  
1:10   Dominic Parolin turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Cox steals)  
1:28   Braeden Smith turnover (bad pass)  
1:46   Cam Gillus turnover (bad pass) (Ryan Moffatt steals)  
1:55   Dominic Parolin offensive rebound  
1:57   Keith Higgins Jr. misses three point jump shot  
2:04   Jeff Woodward turnover (lost ball) (Tyler Whitney-Sidney steals)  
2:32 +2 Keith Higgins Jr. makes two point layup (Ben Knostman assists) 35-25
2:38   Jeff Woodward turnover (lost ball) (Ben Knostman steals)  
2:52 +2 Keith Higgins Jr. makes two point stepback jump shot 35-23
3:17 +2 Brady Cummins makes two point driving layup 35-21
3:25   Brady Cummins defensive rebound  
3:27   Cam Gillus misses three point jump shot  
3:42   TV timeout  
3:42   Braeden Smith personal foul (Cam Gillus draws the foul)  
3:54 +2 Brady Cummins makes two point floating jump shot (Ryan Moffatt assists) 33-21
4:07   Parker Jones defensive rebound  
4:09   Burke Chebuhar misses three point jump shot  
4:16   Tyler Whitney-Sidney defensive rebound  
4:18   Ryan Moffatt misses three point jump shot  
4:40 +3 Cam Gillus makes three point jump shot (Jayshen Saigal assists) 31-21
4:57 +2 Keegan Records makes two point layup 31-18
5:16   Parker Jones defensive rebound  
5:16   Cam Gillus misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
5:16   Cam Gillus misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
5:16   Brady Cummins shooting foul (Cam Gillus draws the foul)  
5:18   Braeden Smith turnover (bad pass) (Cam Gillus steals)  
5:22 +1 Tyler Whitney-Sidney makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-18
5:22 +1 Tyler Whitney-Sidney makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-17
5:22   Parker Jones shooting foul (Tyler Whitney-Sidney draws the foul)  
5:46   Burke Chebuhar defensive rebound  
5:46   Braeden Smith misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
5:46 +1 Braeden Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-16
5:46   Joshua Ingram shooting foul (Braeden Smith draws the foul)  
6:04 +2 Tyler Whitney-Sidney makes two point driving layup 28-16
6:27 +2 Jalen Cox makes two point pullup jump shot 28-14
6:38 +2 Tyler Whitney-Sidney makes two point driving layup 26-14
6:56   Mountain Hawks 60 second timeout  
6:56 +2 Braeden Smith makes two point floating jump shot 26-12
7:04   Keegan Records defensive rebound  
7:06   Dominic Parolin misses two point turnaround hook shot  
7:20 +2 Chandler Baker makes two point pullup jump shot 24-12
7:31   Dominic Parolin turnover (lost ball) (Chandler Baker steals)  
7:53   TV timeout  
7:53   Mountain Hawks 60 second timeout  
7:53 +2 Keegan Records makes two point putback layup 22-12
7:54   Keegan Records offensive rebound  
7:56   Ryan Moffatt misses two point layup  
7:59   Braeden Smith defensive rebound  
8:01   Ryan Moffatt blocks Dominic Parolin's three point jump shot  
8:31   Keith Higgins Jr. defensive rebound  
8:31   Jump ball. (Mountain Hawks gains possession)  
8:33   Sam Thomson misses two point layup  
8:49   Cam Gillus turnover (bad pass) (Ryan Moffatt steals)  
9:07 +1 Jeff Woodward makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-12
9:07 +1 Jeff Woodward makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-12
9:07   Bube Momah shooting foul (Jeff Woodward draws the foul)  
9:20   Jalen Cox defensive rebound  
9:22   Ben Knostman misses three point pullup jump shot  
9:45 +3 Jalen Cox makes three point jump shot (Jeff Woodward assists) 18-12
9:56   Ben Knostman turnover (bad pass) (Jeff Woodward steals)  
10:22 +2 Chandler Baker makes two point pullup jump shot 15-12
10:27   TV timeout  
10:29   Jeff Woodward defensive rebound  
10:31   Jalin Sinclair misses two point driving layup  
10:48 +2 Sam Thomson makes two point layup 13-12
10:56   Jalen Cox defensive rebound  
10:58   Burke Chebuhar misses three point jump shot  
11:11   Burke Chebuhar defensive rebound  
11:13   Jalen Cox misses two point pullup jump shot  
11:22 +2 Burke Chebuhar makes two point layup 11-12
11:30   Keith Higgins Jr. defensive rebound  
11:32   Sam Thomson misses two point pullup jump shot  
11:40   Parker Jones defensive rebound  
11:42   Keith Higgins Jr. misses three point stepback jump shot  
12:07 +1 Jeff Woodward makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-10
12:07 +1 Jeff Woodward makes regular free throw 1 of 2 10-10
12:07   Burke Chebuhar shooting foul (Jeff Woodward draws the foul)  
12:25 +2 Burke Chebuhar makes two point hook shot 9-10
12:51 +2 Braeden Smith makes two point pullup jump shot 9-8
13:11 +1 Tyler Whitney-Sidney makes regular free throw 1 of 1 7-8
13:11   Nicolas Louis-Jacques shooting foul (Tyler Whitney-Sidney draws the foul)  
13:11 +2 Tyler Whitney-Sidney makes two point driving layup 7-7
13:11   Braeden Smith turnover (lost ball) (Cam Gillus steals)  
13:36   Parker Jones defensive rebound  
13:38   Tyler Whitney-Sidney misses three point jump shot  
13:48   Keegan Records turnover (traveling)  
13:59   Braeden Smith defensive rebound  
14:01   Dominic Parolin misses three point jump shot  
14:09   Jeff Woodward personal foul (Dominic Parolin draws the foul)  
14:23   Braeden Smith turnover (bad pass)  
14:27   Keegan Records offensive rebound  
14:29   Braeden Smith misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
14:36   Joshua Ingram personal foul (Nicolas Louis-Jacques draws the foul)  
14:48   Braeden Smith offensive rebound  
14:48   Brady Cummins misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
14:48 +1 Brady Cummins makes regular free throw 1 of 2 7-5
14:48   Joshua Ingram shooting foul (Brady Cummins draws the foul)  
15:04   Raiders defensive rebound  
15:06   Tyler Whitney-Sidney misses three point jump shot  
15:16   Ben Knostman offensive rebound  
15:18   Tyler Whitney-Sidney misses two point driving layup  
15:24   Tyler Whitney-Sidney defensive rebound  
15:26   Nicolas Louis-Jacques misses two point pullup jump shot  
15:36   TV timeout  
15:59 +2 Tyler Whitney-Sidney makes two point pullup jump shot (Cam Gillus assists) 6-5
16:21 +2 Keegan Records makes two point layup (Braeden Smith assists) 6-3
16:35   Keegan Records defensive rebound  
16:37   Cam Gillus misses three point pullup jump shot  
16:52   Tyler Whitney-Sidney defensive rebound  
16:54   Brady Cummins misses three point jump shot  
17:04   Keegan Records defensive rebound  
17:06   Joshua Ingram misses three point jump shot  
17:17 +2 Keegan Records makes two point layup (Ryan Moffatt assists) 4-3
17:25   Tyler Whitney-Sidney turnover (bad pass) (Braeden Smith steals)  
17:54 +2 Braeden Smith makes two point stepback jump shot 2-3
18:05   Keegan Records defensive rebound  
18:07   Burke Chebuhar misses two point floating jump shot  
18:33   Joshua Ingram defensive rebound  
18:35   Ryan Moffatt misses three point jump shot  
18:51   Keegan Records defensive rebound  
18:53   Joshua Ingram misses two point hook shot  
19:05   Dominic Parolin defensive rebound  
19:07   Keegan Records misses two point hook shot  
19:20 +3 Tyler Whitney-Sidney makes three point jump shot (Dominic Parolin assists) 0-3
19:37   Burke Chebuhar defensive rebound  
19:39   Brady Cummins misses two point layup  
20:00   Keegan Records vs. Dominic Parolin (Raiders gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 42 36
Field Goals 17-34 (50.0%) 15-39 (38.5%)
3-Pointers 1-6 (16.7%) 3-17 (17.6%)
Free Throws 7-10 (70.0%) 3-5 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 25 20
Offensive 3 3
Defensive 20 17
Team 2 0
Assists 5 5
Steals 7 5
Blocks 2 0
Turnovers 9 7
Fouls 6 7
Technicals 0 0
Colgate
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Cummins 8 2 0 3/5 0/1 2/4 1 - 0 0 1 0 2
K. Records 8 8 1 4/5 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 1 1 2 6
B. Smith 7 3 1 3/8 0/1 1/2 1 - 2 0 4 1 2
J. Cox 7 3 0 3/4 1/1 0/0 1 - 1 0 0 0 3
R. Moffatt 0 1 2 0/5 0/3 0/0 0 - 2 1 1 0 1
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Cummins 8 2 0 3/5 0/1 2/4 1 0 0 0 1 0 2
K. Records 8 8 1 4/5 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 1 1 2 6
B. Smith 7 3 1 3/8 0/1 1/2 1 0 2 0 4 1 2
J. Cox 7 3 0 3/4 1/1 0/0 1 0 1 0 0 0 3
R. Moffatt 0 1 2 0/5 0/3 0/0 0 0 2 1 1 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Woodward - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Thomson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Louis-Jacques - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Capitano - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Carlesimo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Scott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wright - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Wright - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 42 23 5 17/34 1/6 7/10 6 0 7 2 9 3 20
Lehigh
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Whitney-Sidney 16 5 0 6/9 1/3 3/3 0 - 1 0 2 0 5
D. Parolin 9 3 1 4/9 1/4 0/0 1 - 0 0 2 1 2
B. Chebuhar 4 6 0 2/7 0/2 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 6
C. Gillus 3 0 1 1/5 1/4 0/2 1 - 3 0 2 0 0
J. Ingram 0 2 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 3 - 0 0 0 0 2
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Whitney-Sidney 16 5 0 6/9 1/3 3/3 0 0 1 0 2 0 5
D. Parolin 9 3 1 4/9 1/4 0/0 1 0 0 0 2 1 2
B. Chebuhar 4 6 0 2/7 0/2 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 0 6
C. Gillus 3 0 1 1/5 1/4 0/2 1 0 3 0 2 0 0
J. Ingram 0 2 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 3 0 0 0 0 0 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Higgins Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Saigal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sinclair - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Knostman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Momah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Adiassa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Conniff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Reed - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Pike - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Whitlock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 36 20 5 15/39 3/17 3/5 7 0 5 0 7 3 17
