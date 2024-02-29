No. 24 Florida visits No. 18 South Carolina for SEC showdown
No. 24 Florida visits No. 18 South Carolina in Columbia, S.C., on Saturday for a contest that figures to have a major impact on seedings for the Southeastern Conference tournament.
The Gamecocks (23-5, 11-4 SEC) enter the weekend ranked third in the conference standings after their gritty 70-68 win at Texas A&M on Wednesday. The Gators (20-8, 10-5) are in a three-way tie for fourth following an 83-74 win over last-place Missouri on Wednesday.
Kentucky and Auburn also are 10-5 with three games left in the regular season. The top four teams in the final regular-season standings earn byes to the SEC tourney quarterfinals.
A win Saturday won't clinch a bye for either the Gamecocks or the Gators as both still have critical tests down the stretch. The winner will secure the tiebreaker, however, if they end up deadlocked.
"It seems like every game gets tougher and tougher as we move forward, and there's more on the line each time," South Carolina coach Lamont Paris said after his team got by the Aggies on Zach Davis' layup with three seconds left.
The Gamecocks have won their last two outings after dropping back-to-back games for the first time this season at Auburn and shockingly at home to LSU.
"I think this whole season as been like a steady preparation for us," Paris said. "We've achieved and we've been resilient and we've had a bunch of close games."
The Gamecocks bounced back from the losses with a win at Ole Miss before handing the Aggies a fifth consecutive defeat. Meechie Johnson scored 22 points and Davis added 16 to lead South Carolina.
Meanwhile Florida has been one of the hottest teams in the league with a 9-2 record since mid-January.
"We've got a team that's been playing extremely well coming into our place," Paris said.
The Gators had to work hard to put away Missouri after losing leading scorer Walter Clayton Jr. to fouls with more than 14 minutes left in the game. They led 54-44 shortly after he left, but saw the Tigers go on a 9-0 run to get it down to 54-53 at the 9:46 mark.
Florida managed to hold onto a lead the rest of the way but couldn't breathe easy until going up by double digits in the final minute. Tyrese Samuel posted a double-double with 10 rebounds to go with a career-high 28 points, Zyon Pullin added 21, and Micah Handlogten recorded a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Samuel and Pullin scored 23 of the Gators' final 25 points.
"We just kind of went with the hot hand," Gators coach Todd Golden said.
Clayton finished with 13 points in 22 minutes but had to sit after picking up a technical foul for protesting the call on his fourth personal.
"They said he used bad language toward the bench," Golden said, shaking his head. "I'm not going to comment."
--Field Level Media
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|13:55
|+1
|Zyon Pullin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-44
|13:55
|+1
|Zyon Pullin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|51-44
|13:55
|Ta'Lon Cooper shooting foul (Zyon Pullin draws the foul)
|14:03
|Micah Handlogten defensive rebound
|14:05
|Jacobi Wright misses three point jump shot
|14:19
|+3
|Walter Clayton Jr. makes three point jump shot (Micah Handlogten assists)
|50-44
|14:51
|+2
|Meechie Johnson makes two point jump shot
|47-44
|15:06
|+3
|Walter Clayton Jr. makes three point jump shot (Alex Condon assists)
|47-42
|15:23
|+3
|Jacobi Wright makes three point jump shot (Ta'Lon Cooper assists)
|44-42
|15:49
|TV timeout
|15:50
|+2
|Zyon Pullin makes two point layup
|44-39
|15:55
|Meechie Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Will Richard steals)
|16:14
|Meechie Johnson defensive rebound
|16:16
|Walter Clayton Jr. misses three point jump shot
|16:22
|Zyon Pullin defensive rebound
|16:22
|Meechie Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|16:22
|Walter Clayton Jr. shooting foul (Meechie Johnson draws the foul)
|16:22
|+2
|Meechie Johnson makes two point layup
|42-39
|16:25
|Meechie Johnson defensive rebound
|16:27
|Collin Murray-Boyles blocks Zyon Pullin's two point layup
|16:42
|+2
|B.J. Mack makes two point layup (Meechie Johnson assists)
|42-37
|16:54
|+2
|Tyrese Samuel makes two point jump shot (Zyon Pullin assists)
|42-35
|17:05
|+1
|Collin Murray-Boyles makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-35
|17:05
|Collin Murray-Boyles misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:05
|Micah Handlogten shooting foul (Collin Murray-Boyles draws the foul)
|17:22
|+1
|Zyon Pullin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-34
|17:22
|Zyon Pullin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:22
|Ta'Lon Cooper shooting foul (Zyon Pullin draws the foul)
|17:42
|Meechie Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Tyrese Samuel steals)
|17:50
|Collin Murray-Boyles defensive rebound
|17:52
|Tyrese Samuel misses two point jump shot
|18:21
|+3
|Ta'Lon Cooper makes three point jump shot (B.J. Mack assists)
|39-34
|18:51
|+2
|Tyrese Samuel makes two point hook shot (Walter Clayton Jr. assists)
|39-31
|19:02
|Micah Handlogten defensive rebound
|19:04
|Collin Murray-Boyles misses two point layup
|19:26
|Gamecocks defensive rebound
|19:28
|Will Richard misses three point jump shot
|19:49
|Meechie Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Tyrese Samuel steals)
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:01
|Micah Handlogten defensive rebound
|0:03
|Micah Handlogten blocks B.J. Mack's three point jump shot
|0:14
|+3
|Walter Clayton Jr. makes three point jump shot
|37-31
|0:29
|Tyrese Samuel defensive rebound
|0:31
|Jacobi Wright misses two point jump shot
|0:43
|Collin Murray-Boyles offensive rebound
|0:45
|Tyrese Samuel blocks Ta'Lon Cooper's two point layup
|0:58
|Gamecocks 30 second timeout
|1:03
|Meechie Johnson defensive rebound
|1:05
|Alex Condon misses three point jump shot
|1:16
|Riley Kugel offensive rebound
|1:18
|Riley Kugel misses two point jump shot
|1:27
|Ta'Lon Cooper turnover (lost ball) (Riley Kugel steals)
|1:32
|Collin Murray-Boyles defensive rebound
|1:34
|Zyon Pullin misses two point jump shot
|1:49
|+3
|Jacobi Wright makes three point jump shot (Ta'Lon Cooper assists)
|34-31
|2:02
|+3
|Walter Clayton Jr. makes three point jump shot
|34-28
|2:08
|Alex Condon defensive rebound
|2:10
|Meechie Johnson misses two point jump shot
|2:25
|+2
|Alex Condon makes two point hook shot (Walter Clayton Jr. assists)
|31-28
|2:38
|Walter Clayton Jr. defensive rebound
|2:40
|B.J. Mack misses three point jump shot
|3:04
|+2
|Zyon Pullin makes two point jump shot
|29-28
|3:22
|+2
|Collin Murray-Boyles makes two point dunk (B.J. Mack assists)
|27-28
|3:46
|Collin Murray-Boyles defensive rebound
|3:46
|Walter Clayton Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:46
|TV timeout
|3:46
|Meechie Johnson personal foul (Walter Clayton Jr. draws the foul)
|4:06
|+1
|Meechie Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-26
|4:06
|+1
|Meechie Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-25
|4:06
|Thomas Haugh shooting foul (Meechie Johnson draws the foul)
|4:21
|+2
|Thomas Haugh makes two point layup
|27-24
|4:26
|Thomas Haugh offensive rebound
|4:28
|Walter Clayton Jr. misses three point jump shot
|4:39
|+2
|Meechie Johnson makes two point layup (Ta'Lon Cooper assists)
|25-24
|5:00
|+1
|Tyrese Samuel makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-22
|5:00
|+1
|Tyrese Samuel makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-22
|5:00
|Ta'Lon Cooper shooting foul (Tyrese Samuel draws the foul)
|5:14
|Gators 30 second timeout
|5:17
|+3
|Ta'Lon Cooper makes three point jump shot (Zachary Davis assists)
|23-22
|5:28
|Collin Murray-Boyles defensive rebound
|5:30
|Zachary Davis blocks Tyrese Samuel's two point layup
|5:33
|Tyrese Samuel offensive rebound
|5:35
|Tyrese Samuel misses two point layup
|5:57
|+1
|Zachary Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-19
|5:57
|+1
|Zachary Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-18
|5:57
|Zyon Pullin shooting foul (Zachary Davis draws the foul)
|5:59
|Collin Murray-Boyles defensive rebound
|6:01
|Collin Murray-Boyles blocks Will Richard's two point layup
|6:05
|Will Richard offensive rebound
|6:07
|Zyon Pullin misses two point jump shot
|6:21
|Zachary Davis personal foul
|6:36
|+1
|Zachary Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-17
|6:36
|+1
|Zachary Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-16
|6:36
|Thomas Haugh shooting foul (Zachary Davis draws the foul)
|6:58
|+3
|Thomas Haugh makes three point jump shot (Tyrese Samuel assists)
|23-15
|7:17
|Zyon Pullin defensive rebound
|7:19
|Zachary Davis misses three point jump shot
|7:23
|Jacobi Wright offensive rebound
|7:23
|Jacobi Wright misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:23
|+1
|Jacobi Wright makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-15
|7:23
|Will Richard shooting foul (Jacobi Wright draws the foul)
|7:50
|TV timeout
|7:50
|Gamecocks defensive rebound
|7:52
|Riley Kugel misses three point jump shot
|8:07
|Josh Gray personal foul
|8:22
|Tyrese Samuel defensive rebound
|8:24
|Collin Murray-Boyles misses two point layup
|8:37
|+1
|Tyrese Samuel makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|20-14
|8:37
|Collin Murray-Boyles shooting foul (Tyrese Samuel draws the foul)
|8:37
|+2
|Tyrese Samuel makes two point layup (Thomas Haugh assists)
|19-14
|8:39
|Thomas Haugh offensive rebound
|8:41
|Collin Murray-Boyles blocks Tyrese Samuel's two point layup
|8:50
|Thomas Haugh defensive rebound
|8:52
|Meechie Johnson misses two point layup
|9:04
|+2
|Thomas Haugh makes two point jump shot (Riley Kugel assists)
|17-14
|9:17
|Will Richard defensive rebound
|9:19
|Tyrese Samuel blocks Ta'Lon Cooper's two point layup
|9:51
|+3
|Riley Kugel makes three point jump shot (Thomas Haugh assists)
|15-14
|10:11
|Tyrese Samuel defensive rebound
|10:13
|Meechie Johnson misses three point jump shot
|10:48
|+2
|Tyrese Samuel makes two point dunk (Zyon Pullin assists)
|12-14
|11:00
|TV timeout
|11:00
|Gamecocks turnover (shot clock violation)
|11:00
|Gamecocks offensive rebound
|11:02
|Jacobi Wright misses two point jump shot
|11:32
|+2
|Riley Kugel makes two point layup
|10-14
|11:36
|Riley Kugel offensive rebound
|11:38
|Riley Kugel misses three point jump shot
|11:53
|Thomas Haugh defensive rebound
|11:55
|B.J. Mack misses three point jump shot
|12:17
|+2
|Thomas Haugh makes two point dunk (Tyrese Samuel assists)
|8-14
|12:42
|Riley Kugel defensive rebound
|12:42
|Jacobi Wright misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|12:42
|Walter Clayton Jr. shooting foul (Jacobi Wright draws the foul)
|12:42
|+2
|Jacobi Wright makes two point jump shot
|6-14
|12:58
|Morris Ugusuk defensive rebound
|12:58
|Zyon Pullin misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|12:58
|Stephen Clark shooting foul (Zyon Pullin draws the foul)
|12:58
|+2
|Zyon Pullin makes two point jump shot
|6-12
|13:09
|Micah Handlogten defensive rebound
|13:11
|Jacobi Wright misses three point jump shot
|13:19
|Zachary Davis defensive rebound
|13:21
|Josh Gray blocks Alex Condon's two point jump shot
|13:39
|+2
|Zachary Davis makes two point jump shot
|4-12
|13:59
|Stephen Clark defensive rebound
|14:01
|Alex Condon misses two point jump shot
|14:32
|+3
|Jacobi Wright makes three point jump shot (Ta'Lon Cooper assists)
|4-10
|14:39
|Josh Gray defensive rebound
|14:41
|Alex Condon misses three point jump shot
|14:58
|+3
|Jacobi Wright makes three point jump shot (Josh Gray assists)
|4-7
|15:17
|TV timeout
|15:17
|Walter Clayton Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|15:21
|Zyon Pullin offensive rebound
|15:23
|Zyon Pullin misses two point jump shot
|15:30
|Zyon Pullin defensive rebound
|15:32
|Ta'Lon Cooper misses three point jump shot
|15:35
|Collin Murray-Boyles offensive rebound
|15:37
|Josh Gray misses two point layup
|16:12
|+2
|Zyon Pullin makes two point jump shot
|4-4
|16:19
|Official timeout
|16:35
|Gators defensive rebound
|16:37
|Meechie Johnson misses three point jump shot
|16:45
|Collin Murray-Boyles defensive rebound
|16:47
|Tyrese Samuel misses two point layup
|17:01
|B.J. Mack turnover (offensive foul)
|17:01
|B.J. Mack offensive foul
|17:19
|+2
|Zyon Pullin makes two point jump shot
|2-4
|17:36
|Ta'Lon Cooper turnover (lost ball) (Will Richard steals)
|17:56
|Walter Clayton Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Ta'Lon Cooper steals)
|18:02
|Walter Clayton Jr. defensive rebound
|18:04
|Zachary Davis misses three point jump shot
|18:26
|Micah Handlogten turnover (bad pass)
|18:37
|+2
|Collin Murray-Boyles makes two point layup (Meechie Johnson assists)
|0-4
|18:49
|Tyrese Samuel turnover (lost ball) (Ta'Lon Cooper steals)
|19:13
|+2
|Ta'Lon Cooper makes two point jump shot (B.J. Mack assists)
|0-2
|19:20
|Micah Handlogten personal foul (Collin Murray-Boyles draws the foul)
|19:40
|Ta'Lon Cooper defensive rebound
|19:42
|Walter Clayton Jr. misses two point layup
|19:42
|Micah Handlogten offensive rebound
|19:42
|Micah Handlogten misses two point layup
|20:00
|Micah Handlogten vs. Collin Murray-Boyles (Zyon Pullin gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 1
|Zyon Pullin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:55
|+ 1
|Zyon Pullin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:55
|Ta'Lon Cooper shooting foul (Zyon Pullin draws the foul)
|13:55
|Micah Handlogten defensive rebound
|14:03
|Jacobi Wright misses three point jump shot
|14:05
|+ 3
|Walter Clayton Jr. makes three point jump shot (Micah Handlogten assists)
|14:19
|+ 2
|Meechie Johnson makes two point jump shot
|14:51
|+ 3
|Walter Clayton Jr. makes three point jump shot (Alex Condon assists)
|15:06
|+ 3
|Jacobi Wright makes three point jump shot (Ta'Lon Cooper assists)
|15:23
|+ 2
|Zyon Pullin makes two point layup
|15:50
|Meechie Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Will Richard steals)
|15:55
|Team Stats
|Points
|52
|44
|Field Goals
|20-42 (47.6%)
|15-34 (44.1%)
|3-Pointers
|6-13 (46.2%)
|6-16 (37.5%)
|Free Throws
|6-9 (66.7%)
|8-12 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|20
|Offensive
|8
|3
|Defensive
|17
|14
|Team
|1
|3
|Assists
|11
|11
|Steals
|5
|2
|Blocks
|3
|5
|Turnovers
|4
|6
|Fouls
|8
|9
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|24 Florida 20-8
|84.7 PPG
|46.6 RPG
|15.4 APG
|18 South Carolina 23-5
|71.7 PPG
|39.9 RPG
|15.5 APG
|
|47.6
|FG%
|44.1
|
|
|46.2
|3PT FG%
|37.5
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|66.7
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Pullin
|13
|4
|2
|5/9
|0/0
|3/5
|1
|25
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|W. Clayton Jr.
|12
|2
|2
|4/7
|4/6
|0/1
|2
|21
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|R. Kugel
|5
|3
|1
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|15
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|A. Condon
|2
|1
|1
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Handlogten
|0
|5
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|17
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Haugh
|9
|4
|2
|4/4
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|D. Aberdeen
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Szymczyk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Andersen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Kublickas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Josefsberg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Klatsky
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Rishwain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. May
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|52
|25
|11
|20/42
|6/13
|6/9
|8
|97
|5
|3
|4
|8
|17
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Wright
|15
|1
|0
|5/9
|4/6
|1/3
|0
|18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|M. Johnson
|8
|3
|2
|3/7
|0/2
|2/3
|1
|22
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Z. Davis
|6
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|4/4
|1
|18
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|C. Murray-Boyles
|5
|8
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|21
|0
|3
|0
|2
|6
|B. Mack
|2
|0
|3
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gray
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|M. Ugusuk
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Dibba
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Clark
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Stute
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Sparkman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Grajzl
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Herro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Conyers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Bosmans-Verdonk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|44
|17
|11
|15/34
|6/16
|8/12
|9
|108
|2
|5
|6
|3
|14
