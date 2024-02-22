FORD
STJOES
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Romad Dean defensive rebound
|0:01
|Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot
|0:32
|+2
|Japhet Medor makes two point layup
|29-46
|0:41
|+2
|Xzayvier Brown makes two point layup
|27-46
|0:51
|Christ Essandoko defensive rebound
|0:53
|Kyle Rose misses three point jump shot
|1:09
|+3
|Lynn Greer III makes three point jump shot (Xzayvier Brown assists)
|27-44
|1:23
|Lynn Greer III defensive rebound
|1:25
|Joshua Rivera misses three point jump shot
|1:35
|Zach Riley defensive rebound
|1:37
|Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot
|1:58
|+1
|Japhet Medor makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-41
|1:58
|Japhet Medor misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:58
|Erik Reynolds II shooting foul (Japhet Medor draws the foul)
|2:01
|Japhet Medor defensive rebound
|2:03
|Kacper Klaczek misses three point jump shot
|2:18
|+2
|Japhet Medor makes two point layup
|26-41
|2:21
|Japhet Medor offensive rebound
|2:23
|Japhet Medor misses three point jump shot
|2:37
|Rams defensive rebound
|2:39
|Romad Dean blocks Cameron Brown's two point layup
|2:57
|+3
|Kyle Rose makes three point jump shot
|24-41
|3:08
|Romad Dean defensive rebound
|3:10
|Erik Reynolds II misses three point jump shot
|3:32
|TV timeout
|3:32
|Hawks 30 second timeout
|3:33
|+3
|Kyle Rose makes three point jump shot (Will Richardson assists)
|21-41
|3:41
|Will Richardson defensive rebound
|3:43
|Xzayvier Brown misses three point jump shot
|4:01
|+3
|Kyle Rose makes three point jump shot (Romad Dean assists)
|18-41
|4:06
|Romad Dean offensive rebound
|4:08
|Joshua Rivera misses three point jump shot
|4:16
|+2
|Lynn Greer III makes two point layup (Kacper Klaczek assists)
|15-41
|4:22
|Kyle Rose turnover (lost ball) (Xzayvier Brown steals)
|4:34
|+1
|Christ Essandoko makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-39
|4:34
|+1
|Christ Essandoko makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-38
|4:34
|Romad Dean personal foul (Christ Essandoko draws the foul)
|4:53
|+1
|Kyle Rose makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-37
|4:53
|+1
|Kyle Rose makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-37
|4:53
|Lynn Greer III shooting foul (Kyle Rose draws the foul)
|5:04
|+2
|Kacper Klaczek makes two point layup (Christ Essandoko assists)
|13-37
|5:10
|Christ Essandoko defensive rebound
|5:12
|Will Richardson misses three point jump shot
|5:25
|Anthony Finkley turnover (offensive foul)
|5:25
|Anthony Finkley offensive foul (Kyle Rose draws the foul)
|5:30
|Lynn Greer III offensive rebound
|5:32
|Erik Reynolds II misses three point jump shot
|5:50
|Lynn Greer III defensive rebound
|5:50
|Jahmere Tripp misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:50
|+1
|Jahmere Tripp makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13-35
|5:50
|Kacper Klaczek shooting foul (Jahmere Tripp draws the foul)
|6:17
|+2
|Lynn Greer III makes two point dunk (Erik Reynolds II assists)
|12-35
|6:31
|Japhet Medor turnover (offensive foul)
|6:31
|Japhet Medor offensive foul (Xzayvier Brown draws the foul)
|6:44
|+2
|Kacper Klaczek makes two point dunk (Anthony Finkley assists)
|12-33
|7:00
|TV timeout
|7:00
|Elijah Gray personal foul (Kacper Klaczek draws the foul)
|7:00
|Hawks offensive rebound
|7:02
|Lynn Greer III misses two point jump shot
|7:13
|Xzayvier Brown defensive rebound
|7:15
|Japhet Medor misses three point jump shot
|7:36
|+3
|Lynn Greer III makes three point jump shot
|12-31
|7:47
|+2
|Elijah Gray makes two point layup
|12-28
|7:48
|Elijah Gray offensive rebound
|7:50
|Kyle Rose misses two point jump shot
|8:10
|Rams defensive rebound
|8:12
|Lynn Greer III misses three point jump shot
|8:23
|Abdou Tsimbila personal foul (Xzayvier Brown draws the foul)
|8:23
|Xzayvier Brown defensive rebound
|8:25
|Anthony Finkley blocks Elijah Gray's two point layup
|8:39
|+1
|Cameron Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|10-28
|8:39
|Antrell Charlton shooting foul (Cameron Brown draws the foul)
|8:39
|+2
|Cameron Brown makes two point layup (Kacper Klaczek assists)
|10-27
|8:51
|+2
|Elijah Gray makes two point jump shot
|10-25
|9:05
|+2
|Kacper Klaczek makes two point layup (Anthony Finkley assists)
|8-25
|9:09
|Anthony Finkley offensive rebound
|9:11
|Lynn Greer III misses three point jump shot
|9:34
|Abdou Tsimbila turnover (out of bounds)
|9:47
|+1
|Cameron Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8-23
|9:47
|+1
|Cameron Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|8-22
|9:47
|Abdou Tsimbila shooting foul (Cameron Brown draws the foul)
|10:05
|+2
|Kyle Rose makes two point layup (Will Richardson assists)
|8-21
|10:11
|Will Richardson defensive rebound
|10:13
|Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot
|10:20
|Kyle Rose turnover (lost ball) (Lynn Greer III steals)
|10:37
|+2
|Erik Reynolds II makes two point layup
|6-21
|10:42
|Joshua Rivera turnover (bad pass) (Erik Reynolds II steals)
|10:58
|Anthony Finkley personal foul (Antrell Charlton draws the foul)
|11:06
|TV timeout
|11:06
|Rams 30 second timeout
|11:07
|+2
|Anthony Finkley makes two point layup (Kacper Klaczek assists)
|6-19
|11:12
|Kacper Klaczek defensive rebound
|11:14
|Romad Dean misses three point jump shot
|11:35
|+2
|Kacper Klaczek makes two point layup (Xzayvier Brown assists)
|6-17
|11:43
|Anthony Finkley defensive rebound
|11:45
|Joshua Rivera misses two point layup
|12:05
|+3
|Kacper Klaczek makes three point jump shot (Erik Reynolds II assists)
|6-15
|12:15
|+2
|Romad Dean makes two point layup
|6-12
|12:16
|Romad Dean offensive rebound
|12:18
|Joshua Rivera misses two point layup
|12:21
|Joshua Rivera offensive rebound
|12:23
|Romad Dean misses two point layup
|12:45
|+2
|Anthony Finkley makes two point layup (Kacper Klaczek assists)
|4-12
|12:56
|Kacper Klaczek offensive rebound
|12:58
|Xzayvier Brown misses three point jump shot
|13:03
|Antrell Charlton personal foul (Christ Essandoko draws the foul)
|13:21
|Japhet Medor turnover (lost ball) (Xzayvier Brown steals)
|13:24
|Christ Essandoko turnover (bad pass) (Joshua Rivera steals)
|13:47
|+2
|Kyle Rose makes two point layup
|4-10
|14:02
|Kyle Rose defensive rebound
|14:04
|Erik Reynolds II misses two point jump shot
|14:22
|Hawks defensive rebound
|14:24
|Antrell Charlton misses three point jump shot
|14:33
|Kyle Rose defensive rebound
|14:35
|Lynn Greer III misses three point jump shot
|14:43
|Lynn Greer III defensive rebound
|14:45
|Will Richardson misses two point jump shot
|15:02
|Will Richardson defensive rebound
|15:04
|Cameron Brown misses two point layup
|15:16
|Elijah Gray turnover (lost ball) (Lynn Greer III steals)
|15:24
|Will Richardson defensive rebound
|15:26
|Lynn Greer III misses two point jump shot
|15:41
|TV timeout
|15:41
|Hawks offensive rebound
|15:43
|Xzayvier Brown misses two point layup
|15:56
|Erik Reynolds II defensive rebound
|15:58
|Kyle Rose misses three point jump shot
|16:12
|Christ Essandoko turnover (bad pass)
|16:33
|+2
|Kyle Rose makes two point layup (Abdou Tsimbila assists)
|2-10
|16:35
|Abdou Tsimbila offensive rebound
|16:37
|Kyle Rose misses two point layup
|16:45
|Abdou Tsimbila offensive rebound
|16:47
|Antrell Charlton misses two point jump shot
|16:58
|Rasheer Fleming personal foul (Abdou Tsimbila draws the foul)
|17:10
|Romad Dean defensive rebound
|17:12
|Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot
|17:21
|Kyle Rose personal foul (Cameron Brown draws the foul)
|17:23
|Antrell Charlton turnover (lost ball) (Cameron Brown steals)
|17:26
|Rasheer Fleming personal foul (Jahmere Tripp draws the foul)
|17:47
|+3
|Erik Reynolds II makes three point jump shot (Cameron Brown assists)
|0-10
|18:05
|Abdou Tsimbila turnover (bad pass) (Lynn Greer III steals)
|18:28
|+2
|Lynn Greer III makes two point layup (Cameron Brown assists)
|0-7
|18:45
|Hawks defensive rebound
|18:47
|Jahmere Tripp misses two point jump shot
|19:04
|+3
|Erik Reynolds II makes three point jump shot
|0-5
|19:11
|Cameron Brown defensive rebound
|19:13
|Kyle Rose misses three point jump shot
|19:31
|+2
|Rasheer Fleming makes two point dunk (Erik Reynolds II assists)
|0-2
|20:00
|Abdou Tsimbila vs. Rasheer Fleming (Hawks gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Romad Dean defensive rebound
|0:00
|Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot
|0:01
|+ 2
|Japhet Medor makes two point layup
|0:32
|+ 2
|Xzayvier Brown makes two point layup
|0:41
|Christ Essandoko defensive rebound
|0:51
|Kyle Rose misses three point jump shot
|0:53
|+ 3
|Lynn Greer III makes three point jump shot (Xzayvier Brown assists)
|1:09
|Lynn Greer III defensive rebound
|1:23
|Joshua Rivera misses three point jump shot
|1:25
|Zach Riley defensive rebound
|1:35
|Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot
|1:37
|Team Stats
|Points
|29
|46
|Field Goals
|11-30 (36.7%)
|18-36 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|3-13 (23.1%)
|5-17 (29.4%)
|Free Throws
|4-6 (66.7%)
|5-5 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|20
|18
|Offensive
|7
|3
|Defensive
|11
|11
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|4
|14
|Steals
|1
|7
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|9
|3
|Fouls
|8
|7
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
12 PTS, 4 REB
|Team Stats
|Fordham 12-16
|71.8 PPG
|40.0 RPG
|13.3 APG
|Saint Joseph's 17-11
|76.5 PPG
|39.0 RPG
|14.6 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Rose G
|10.0 PPG
|4.8 RPG
|2.3 APG
|44.8 FG%
|
00
|. Greer III G
|11.3 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|3.9 APG
|44.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Rose G
|17 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|L. Greer III G
|12 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|
|36.7
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|23.1
|3PT FG%
|29.4
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Rose
|17
|2
|0
|6/11
|3/6
|2/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|R. Dean
|2
|5
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|J. Tripp
|1
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Charlton
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Tsimbila
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Rose
|17
|2
|0
|6/11
|3/6
|2/2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|R. Dean
|2
|5
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|J. Tripp
|1
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Charlton
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Tsimbila
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Medor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Gray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Riley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Richardson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Rivera
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Evans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Best
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Franklin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Nussbaum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Montas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. O'Toole
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Akuwovo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|29
|18
|4
|11/30
|3/13
|4/6
|8
|0
|1
|1
|9
|7
|11
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Greer III
|12
|4
|0
|5/10
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|-
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|E. Reynolds II
|8
|1
|3
|3/6
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Brown
|5
|1
|2
|1/7
|0/4
|3/3
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R. Fleming
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|X. Brown
|2
|2
|2
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Greer III
|12
|4
|0
|5/10
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|E. Reynolds II
|8
|1
|3
|3/6
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Brown
|5
|1
|2
|1/7
|0/4
|3/3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R. Fleming
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|X. Brown
|2
|2
|2
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Klaczek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Finkley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Essandoko
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Geatens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Arizin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Vogel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Simmons II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Lange
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Haskins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Coleman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|46
|14
|14
|18/36
|5/17
|5/5
|7
|0
|7
|1
|3
|3
|11
-
BUT
DEP63
46
2nd 10:39 FS1
-
COLG
LEH44
36
2nd 13:04 CBSSN
-
24FLA
18SC52
44
2nd 13:55 ESPN
-
FSU
GT44
46
2nd 16:11 ESP2
-
HC
BU61
66
2nd 12:17
-
NOVA
PROV41
37
2nd 16:44 FOX
-
TUL
FAU33
48
2nd 15:52 ESPU
-
FOR
JOES29
46
1st 0.0
-
13ILL
WISC5
12
1st 14:58 BTN
-
7KAN
15BAYL12
10
1st 13:14 ABC
-
M-OH
EMU15
4
1st 12:01
-
MONM
ELON12
17
1st 12:21
-
STONEH
CCSU16
17
1st 9:43
-
TLSA
TEMP16
4
1st 12:10
-
WOFF
VMI19
14
1st 11:05
-
ARK
16UK0
0
CBS
-
CHSO
PRES0
0
-
DUQ
GMU0
0
-
GW
LAS0
0
-
GWEB
WINT0
0
-
HAMP
W&M0
0
-
HOFS
CHAR0
0
-
MER
FURM0
0
-
MRMK
SHU0
0
-
NAVY
AMER0
0
-
NCAS
RAD0
0
-
NH
BING0
0
-
OKST
TEX0
0
ESP2
-
ORE
6ARIZ0
0
ESPN
-
SDAK
UND0
0
-
SDST
NDST0
0
-
TOL
BUF0
0
-
TOWS
UNCW0
0
CBSSN
-
WCU
CHAT0
0
-
WMU
BALL0
0
-
5MARQ
12CREI0
0
FOX
-
MASS
DAV0
0
USA
-
CIT
SAM0
0
-
LOW
UVM0
0
-
UTSA
SMU0
0
-
PSU
MINN0
0
BTN
-
COOK
SOU0
0
-
CMU
KENT0
0
-
LIND
MORE0
0
-
LSU
VAN0
0
SECN
-
DEL
STON0
0
-
HOW
UMES0
0
-
8IAST
UCF0
0
ESP+
-
LAM
NW ST0
0
-
LEM
SFU0
0
-
ME
ALB0
0
-
MSST
11AUB0
0
ESP2
-
NAU
WEB0
0
-
NCAT
CAMP0
0
-
NCCU
COPP0
0
-
UNCG
ETSU0
0
-
NCST
9UNC0
0
ESPN
-
NE
DREX0
0
-
NJIT
BRY0
0
-
NORF
DSU0
0
-
25USF
CHAR0
0
-
STL
URI0
0
CBSSN
-
TNTC
UALR0
0
-
UTA
UTVA0
0
-
USC
WASH0
0
CBS
-
WYO
COLST0
0
-
FDU
WAG0
0
-
HIPT
LON0
0
-
SCST
MORG0
0
-
SELA
TXCC0
0
-
SIUE
WIU0
0
-
TXAMC
HOUC0
0
-
TNST
UTM0
0
-
ALST
AAMU0
0
-
ARMY
L-MD0
0
-
FAMU
GRAM0
0
-
MONT
IDHO0
0
-
MTST
EWU0
0
-
NICH
MCNS0
0
-
NMST
JVST0
0
-
PRST
SAC0
0
-
IOWA
NW0
0
BTN
-
WAKE
VT0
0
CW
-
DART
BRWN0
0
-
DET
OAK0
0
-
IUPU
CLST0
0
-
JAST
TXSO0
0
-
NIU
AKR0
0
-
UNO
UIW0
0
-
PITT
BC0
0
ACCN
-
TXAM
UGA0
0
SECN
-
TTU
WV0
0
ESP2
-
UVA
10DUKE0
0
ESPN
-
VCU
RICH0
0
CBSSN
-
GB
MIL0
0
ESPU
-
WKY
FIU0
0
-
ALCN
PVAM0
0
-
MVSU
UAPB0
0
-
CLMB
PENN0
0
-
COR
PRIN0
0
-
HARV
YALE0
0
-
KSU
CINCY0
0
ESP+
-
LAF
BUCK0
0
-
NKY
WRST0
0
-
RICE
WICH0
0
-
RMU
PFW0
0
-
SF
SACL0
0
-
UCLA
19WSU0
0
PACN
-
UTEP
LIB0
0
-
XAV
GTWN0
0
FS1
-
CLEM
ND0
0
CW
-
UCSD
CSN0
0
-
SYR
LOU0
0
ACCN
-
DU
STTHMN0
0
-
HAW
UCRV0
0
-
1HOU
OKLA0
0
ESP2
-
LMU
PORT0
0
-
MIST
2PUR0
0
FOX
-
MTSU
SHOU0
0
ESPU
-
NCO
IDST0
0
-
NMEX
BSU0
0
CBSSN
-
4TENN
14ALA0
0
ESPN
-
UTRGV
CABP0
0
-
MISS
MIZZ0
0
SECN
-
SEMO
SNIND0
0
-
TRLST
SUU0
0
-
ABIL
UTU0
0
-
CAL
UTAH0
0
PACN
-
TCU
BYU0
0
ESP+
-
UCSB
CSUF0
0
-
CSUB
CP0
0
-
23GONZ
17SMC0
0
ESPN
-
LBSU
UCI0
0
ESP2
-
SFA
GCU0
0
ESPU
-
SJSU
UNLV0
0
CBSSN
-
UOP
USD0
0