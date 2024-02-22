away team background logo
FORD
STJOES

1st Half
FOR
Rams
29
JOES
Hawks
46

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Romad Dean defensive rebound  
0:01   Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot  
0:32 +2 Japhet Medor makes two point layup 29-46
0:41 +2 Xzayvier Brown makes two point layup 27-46
0:51   Christ Essandoko defensive rebound  
0:53   Kyle Rose misses three point jump shot  
1:09 +3 Lynn Greer III makes three point jump shot (Xzayvier Brown assists) 27-44
1:23   Lynn Greer III defensive rebound  
1:25   Joshua Rivera misses three point jump shot  
1:35   Zach Riley defensive rebound  
1:37   Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot  
1:58 +1 Japhet Medor makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-41
1:58   Japhet Medor misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:58   Erik Reynolds II shooting foul (Japhet Medor draws the foul)  
2:01   Japhet Medor defensive rebound  
2:03   Kacper Klaczek misses three point jump shot  
2:18 +2 Japhet Medor makes two point layup 26-41
2:21   Japhet Medor offensive rebound  
2:23   Japhet Medor misses three point jump shot  
2:37   Rams defensive rebound  
2:39   Romad Dean blocks Cameron Brown's two point layup  
2:57 +3 Kyle Rose makes three point jump shot 24-41
3:08   Romad Dean defensive rebound  
3:10   Erik Reynolds II misses three point jump shot  
3:32   TV timeout  
3:32   Hawks 30 second timeout  
3:33 +3 Kyle Rose makes three point jump shot (Will Richardson assists) 21-41
3:41   Will Richardson defensive rebound  
3:43   Xzayvier Brown misses three point jump shot  
4:01 +3 Kyle Rose makes three point jump shot (Romad Dean assists) 18-41
4:06   Romad Dean offensive rebound  
4:08   Joshua Rivera misses three point jump shot  
4:16 +2 Lynn Greer III makes two point layup (Kacper Klaczek assists) 15-41
4:22   Kyle Rose turnover (lost ball) (Xzayvier Brown steals)  
4:34 +1 Christ Essandoko makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15-39
4:34 +1 Christ Essandoko makes regular free throw 1 of 2 15-38
4:34   Romad Dean personal foul (Christ Essandoko draws the foul)  
4:53 +1 Kyle Rose makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15-37
4:53 +1 Kyle Rose makes regular free throw 1 of 2 14-37
4:53   Lynn Greer III shooting foul (Kyle Rose draws the foul)  
5:04 +2 Kacper Klaczek makes two point layup (Christ Essandoko assists) 13-37
5:10   Christ Essandoko defensive rebound  
5:12   Will Richardson misses three point jump shot  
5:25   Anthony Finkley turnover (offensive foul)  
5:25   Anthony Finkley offensive foul (Kyle Rose draws the foul)  
5:30   Lynn Greer III offensive rebound  
5:32   Erik Reynolds II misses three point jump shot  
5:50   Lynn Greer III defensive rebound  
5:50   Jahmere Tripp misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
5:50 +1 Jahmere Tripp makes regular free throw 1 of 2 13-35
5:50   Kacper Klaczek shooting foul (Jahmere Tripp draws the foul)  
6:17 +2 Lynn Greer III makes two point dunk (Erik Reynolds II assists) 12-35
6:31   Japhet Medor turnover (offensive foul)  
6:31   Japhet Medor offensive foul (Xzayvier Brown draws the foul)  
6:44 +2 Kacper Klaczek makes two point dunk (Anthony Finkley assists) 12-33
7:00   TV timeout  
7:00   Elijah Gray personal foul (Kacper Klaczek draws the foul)  
7:00   Hawks offensive rebound  
7:02   Lynn Greer III misses two point jump shot  
7:13   Xzayvier Brown defensive rebound  
7:15   Japhet Medor misses three point jump shot  
7:36 +3 Lynn Greer III makes three point jump shot 12-31
7:47 +2 Elijah Gray makes two point layup 12-28
7:48   Elijah Gray offensive rebound  
7:50   Kyle Rose misses two point jump shot  
8:10   Rams defensive rebound  
8:12   Lynn Greer III misses three point jump shot  
8:23   Abdou Tsimbila personal foul (Xzayvier Brown draws the foul)  
8:23   Xzayvier Brown defensive rebound  
8:25   Anthony Finkley blocks Elijah Gray's two point layup  
8:39 +1 Cameron Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 1 10-28
8:39   Antrell Charlton shooting foul (Cameron Brown draws the foul)  
8:39 +2 Cameron Brown makes two point layup (Kacper Klaczek assists) 10-27
8:51 +2 Elijah Gray makes two point jump shot 10-25
9:05 +2 Kacper Klaczek makes two point layup (Anthony Finkley assists) 8-25
9:09   Anthony Finkley offensive rebound  
9:11   Lynn Greer III misses three point jump shot  
9:34   Abdou Tsimbila turnover (out of bounds)  
9:47 +1 Cameron Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-23
9:47 +1 Cameron Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2 8-22
9:47   Abdou Tsimbila shooting foul (Cameron Brown draws the foul)  
10:05 +2 Kyle Rose makes two point layup (Will Richardson assists) 8-21
10:11   Will Richardson defensive rebound  
10:13   Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot  
10:20   Kyle Rose turnover (lost ball) (Lynn Greer III steals)  
10:37 +2 Erik Reynolds II makes two point layup 6-21
10:42   Joshua Rivera turnover (bad pass) (Erik Reynolds II steals)  
10:58   Anthony Finkley personal foul (Antrell Charlton draws the foul)  
11:06   TV timeout  
11:06   Rams 30 second timeout  
11:07 +2 Anthony Finkley makes two point layup (Kacper Klaczek assists) 6-19
11:12   Kacper Klaczek defensive rebound  
11:14   Romad Dean misses three point jump shot  
11:35 +2 Kacper Klaczek makes two point layup (Xzayvier Brown assists) 6-17
11:43   Anthony Finkley defensive rebound  
11:45   Joshua Rivera misses two point layup  
12:05 +3 Kacper Klaczek makes three point jump shot (Erik Reynolds II assists) 6-15
12:15 +2 Romad Dean makes two point layup 6-12
12:16   Romad Dean offensive rebound  
12:18   Joshua Rivera misses two point layup  
12:21   Joshua Rivera offensive rebound  
12:23   Romad Dean misses two point layup  
12:45 +2 Anthony Finkley makes two point layup (Kacper Klaczek assists) 4-12
12:56   Kacper Klaczek offensive rebound  
12:58   Xzayvier Brown misses three point jump shot  
13:03   Antrell Charlton personal foul (Christ Essandoko draws the foul)  
13:21   Japhet Medor turnover (lost ball) (Xzayvier Brown steals)  
13:24   Christ Essandoko turnover (bad pass) (Joshua Rivera steals)  
13:47 +2 Kyle Rose makes two point layup 4-10
14:02   Kyle Rose defensive rebound  
14:04   Erik Reynolds II misses two point jump shot  
14:22   Hawks defensive rebound  
14:24   Antrell Charlton misses three point jump shot  
14:33   Kyle Rose defensive rebound  
14:35   Lynn Greer III misses three point jump shot  
14:43   Lynn Greer III defensive rebound  
14:45   Will Richardson misses two point jump shot  
15:02   Will Richardson defensive rebound  
15:04   Cameron Brown misses two point layup  
15:16   Elijah Gray turnover (lost ball) (Lynn Greer III steals)  
15:24   Will Richardson defensive rebound  
15:26   Lynn Greer III misses two point jump shot  
15:41   TV timeout  
15:41   Hawks offensive rebound  
15:43   Xzayvier Brown misses two point layup  
15:56   Erik Reynolds II defensive rebound  
15:58   Kyle Rose misses three point jump shot  
16:12   Christ Essandoko turnover (bad pass)  
16:33 +2 Kyle Rose makes two point layup (Abdou Tsimbila assists) 2-10
16:35   Abdou Tsimbila offensive rebound  
16:37   Kyle Rose misses two point layup  
16:45   Abdou Tsimbila offensive rebound  
16:47   Antrell Charlton misses two point jump shot  
16:58   Rasheer Fleming personal foul (Abdou Tsimbila draws the foul)  
17:10   Romad Dean defensive rebound  
17:12   Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot  
17:21   Kyle Rose personal foul (Cameron Brown draws the foul)  
17:23   Antrell Charlton turnover (lost ball) (Cameron Brown steals)  
17:26   Rasheer Fleming personal foul (Jahmere Tripp draws the foul)  
17:47 +3 Erik Reynolds II makes three point jump shot (Cameron Brown assists) 0-10
18:05   Abdou Tsimbila turnover (bad pass) (Lynn Greer III steals)  
18:28 +2 Lynn Greer III makes two point layup (Cameron Brown assists) 0-7
18:45   Hawks defensive rebound  
18:47   Jahmere Tripp misses two point jump shot  
19:04 +3 Erik Reynolds II makes three point jump shot 0-5
19:11   Cameron Brown defensive rebound  
19:13   Kyle Rose misses three point jump shot  
19:31 +2 Rasheer Fleming makes two point dunk (Erik Reynolds II assists) 0-2
20:00   Abdou Tsimbila vs. Rasheer Fleming (Hawks gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 29 46
Field Goals 11-30 (36.7%) 18-36 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 3-13 (23.1%) 5-17 (29.4%)
Free Throws 4-6 (66.7%) 5-5 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 20 18
Offensive 7 3
Defensive 11 11
Team 2 4
Assists 4 14
Steals 1 7
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 9 3
Fouls 8 7
Technicals 0 0
10
K. Rose G
17 PTS, 2 REB
5
L. Greer III G
12 PTS, 4 REB
12T
Fordham 12-16 29-29
Saint Joseph's 17-11 46-46
Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena Philadelphia, PA
Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena Philadelphia, PA
Team Stats
Fordham 12-16 71.8 PPG 40.0 RPG 13.3 APG
Saint Joseph's 17-11 76.5 PPG 39.0 RPG 14.6 APG
Key Players
00
. Rose G 10.0 PPG 4.8 RPG 2.3 APG 44.8 FG%
00
. Greer III G 11.3 PPG 5.0 RPG 3.9 APG 44.5 FG%
Top Scorers
10
K. Rose G 17 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
5
L. Greer III G 12 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
36.7 FG% 50.0
23.1 3PT FG% 29.4
66.7 FT% 100.0
Fordham
Saint Joseph's
