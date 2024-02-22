HOLY
BU
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:45
|Nico Nobili offensive rebound
|11:47
|Matai Baptiste misses three point jump shot
|11:56
|Miles Brewster defensive rebound
|11:58
|Joe Octave misses three point jump shot
|12:13
|+2
|Nico Nobili makes two point layup
|61-68
|12:17
|Nico Nobili offensive rebound
|12:19
|Matai Baptiste misses two point layup
|12:38
|+2
|Caleb Kenney makes two point dunk
|61-66
|12:45
|Miles Brewster turnover (lost ball) (Caleb Kenney steals)
|12:56
|+2
|Joe Octave makes two point jump shot
|59-66
|13:18
|+3
|Matai Baptiste makes three point jump shot (Miles Brewster assists)
|57-66
|13:30
|Ethan Okwuosa defensive rebound
|13:32
|Bo Montgomery misses two point jump shot
|13:54
|+3
|Ethan Okwuosa makes three point jump shot (Ben Roy assists)
|57-63
|14:05
|Terriers 30 second timeout
|14:06
|+2
|Caleb Kenney makes two point hook shot (Joe Octave assists)
|57-60
|14:17
|+2
|Matai Baptiste makes two point layup (Ethan Okwuosa assists)
|55-60
|14:31
|+3
|Joe Octave makes three point jump shot (Joe Nugent assists)
|55-58
|14:54
|+1
|Ethan Okwuosa makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-58
|14:54
|+1
|Ethan Okwuosa makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|52-57
|14:54
|Bo Montgomery shooting foul (Ethan Okwuosa draws the foul)
|15:20
|+2
|Joe Octave makes two point layup
|52-56
|15:29
|Bo Montgomery defensive rebound
|15:31
|Matai Baptiste misses three point jump shot
|15:43
|+1
|Caleb Kenney makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|50-56
|15:43
|+1
|Caleb Kenney makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|49-56
|15:43
|TV timeout
|15:43
|Otto Landrum shooting foul (Caleb Kenney draws the foul)
|16:05
|Joe Nugent defensive rebound
|16:07
|Otto Landrum misses three point jump shot
|16:30
|+2
|Joe Octave makes two point layup
|48-56
|16:34
|Joe Octave offensive rebound
|16:36
|Will Batchelder misses three point jump shot
|16:46
|Joe Nugent defensive rebound
|16:48
|Kyrone Alexander misses three point jump shot
|17:04
|+3
|Will Batchelder makes three point jump shot (Bo Montgomery assists)
|46-56
|17:15
|Joe Octave defensive rebound
|17:17
|Otto Landrum misses three point jump shot
|17:35
|+2
|Caleb Kenney makes two point layup
|43-56
|17:50
|+3
|Miles Brewster makes three point jump shot (Kyrone Alexander assists)
|41-56
|18:03
|Kyrone Alexander defensive rebound
|18:05
|Kyrone Alexander blocks Will Batchelder's two point layup
|18:15
|Joe Nugent defensive rebound
|18:17
|Anthony Morales misses two point hook shot
|18:23
|Miles Brewster defensive rebound
|18:25
|Joe Nugent misses three point jump shot
|18:40
|Caleb Kenney defensive rebound
|18:42
|Nico Nobili misses two point hook shot
|18:47
|Joe Nugent personal foul
|18:59
|TV timeout
|18:59
|Terriers 30 second timeout
|19:02
|+3
|Will Batchelder makes three point jump shot
|41-53
|19:18
|Anthony Morales turnover (lost ball) (Joe Nugent steals)
|19:51
|+2
|Caleb Kenney makes two point layup
|38-53
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:02
|+1
|Anthony Morales makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|36-53
|0:02
|+1
|Anthony Morales makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|36-52
|0:02
|+1
|Anthony Morales makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|36-51
|0:02
|Joe Nugent shooting foul (Anthony Morales draws the foul)
|0:36
|+3
|Bo Montgomery makes three point jump shot
|36-50
|0:52
|+1
|Anthony Morales makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-50
|0:52
|+1
|Anthony Morales makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-49
|0:52
|DeAndre Williams personal foul (Anthony Morales draws the foul)
|0:59
|Bo Montgomery turnover (lost ball) (Ben Roy steals)
|1:03
|Caleb Kenney offensive rebound
|1:05
|DeAndre Williams misses two point jump shot
|1:30
|+2
|Kyrone Alexander makes two point layup
|33-48
|1:51
|Joe Nugent turnover (out of bounds)
|2:13
|Nico Nobili turnover (offensive foul)
|2:13
|Nico Nobili offensive foul
|2:26
|Joe Octave personal foul
|2:41
|Nico Nobili defensive rebound
|2:43
|Joe Octave misses two point layup
|2:48
|Joe Octave offensive rebound
|2:50
|Kyrone Alexander blocks Joe Octave's two point layup
|3:02
|+2
|Miles Brewster makes two point layup
|33-46
|3:20
|+2
|DeAndre Williams makes two point jump shot
|33-44
|3:44
|+2
|Nico Nobili makes two point hook shot
|31-44
|4:01
|TV timeout
|4:01
|Terriers 30 second timeout
|4:03
|+2
|Joe Octave makes two point layup (Caleb Kenney assists)
|31-42
|4:25
|Joe Octave defensive rebound
|4:27
|Kyrone Alexander misses three point jump shot
|4:43
|Anthony Morales defensive rebound
|4:45
|Will Batchelder misses three point jump shot
|4:50
|Caleb Kenney defensive rebound
|4:52
|Anthony Morales misses three point jump shot
|4:56
|Ben Roy defensive rebound
|4:58
|Caleb Kenney misses two point layup
|5:20
|+2
|Anthony Morales makes two point layup
|29-42
|5:23
|Anthony Morales offensive rebound
|5:25
|Matai Baptiste misses three point jump shot
|5:46
|+2
|Bo Montgomery makes two point jump shot
|29-40
|6:04
|Caleb Kenney defensive rebound
|6:06
|Ethan Okwuosa misses three point jump shot
|6:29
|+1
|Joe Octave makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-40
|6:29
|+1
|Joe Octave makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-40
|6:29
|Michael McNair personal foul (Joe Octave draws the foul)
|6:53
|TV timeout
|6:53
|Crusaders 30 second timeout
|6:54
|+2
|Miles Brewster makes two point layup
|25-40
|7:02
|Miles Brewster defensive rebound
|7:04
|Kahlil Singleton misses three point jump shot
|7:22
|+3
|Anthony Morales makes three point jump shot (Nico Nobili assists)
|25-38
|7:41
|Miles Brewster defensive rebound
|7:43
|Bo Montgomery misses three point jump shot
|7:46
|Caleb Kenney offensive rebound
|7:48
|DeAndre Williams misses two point jump shot
|7:57
|+2
|Michael McNair makes two point layup (Miles Brewster assists)
|25-35
|8:02
|Miles Brewster defensive rebound
|8:04
|Joe Octave misses two point jump shot
|8:20
|DeAndre Williams defensive rebound
|8:22
|Miles Brewster misses two point jump shot
|8:34
|+1
|Joe Octave makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-33
|8:34
|+1
|Joe Octave makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-33
|8:34
|Matai Baptiste shooting foul (Joe Octave draws the foul)
|8:44
|+1
|Kahlil Singleton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-33
|8:34
|+1
|Kahlil Singleton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-33
|8:44
|Otto Landrum personal foul (Kahlil Singleton draws the foul)
|8:46
|+2
|Otto Landrum makes two point hook shot
|21-33
|9:13
|+2
|DeAndre Williams makes two point jump shot
|21-31
|9:25
|+3
|Otto Landrum makes three point jump shot (Miles Brewster assists)
|19-31
|9:45
|+3
|Bo Montgomery makes three point jump shot (Joe Octave assists)
|19-28
|10:08
|+3
|Anthony Morales makes three point jump shot
|16-28
|10:13
|Anthony Morales offensive rebound
|10:15
|Caleb Kenney blocks Nico Nobili's two point layup
|10:32
|Will Batchelder personal foul
|10:32
|Caleb Kenney turnover (lost ball) (Miles Brewster steals)
|10:48
|Caleb Kenney defensive rebound
|10:50
|Otto Landrum misses two point layup
|11:08
|Michael McNair defensive rebound
|11:10
|Will Batchelder misses three point jump shot
|11:23
|Ben Roy personal foul
|11:47
|+1
|Anthony Morales makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|16-25
|11:47
|DeAndre Williams shooting foul (Anthony Morales draws the foul)
|11:47
|+2
|Anthony Morales makes two point layup
|16-24
|11:47
|DeAndre Williams turnover (bad pass) (Anthony Morales steals)
|11:48
|+1
|Kyrone Alexander makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-22
|11:48
|+1
|Kyrone Alexander makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-21
|11:48
|TV timeout
|11:48
|Louth-M Coulibaly shooting foul (Kyrone Alexander draws the foul)
|12:11
|+3
|Joe Nugent makes three point jump shot (DeAndre Williams assists)
|16-20
|12:27
|Will Batchelder defensive rebound
|12:29
|Ben Roy misses two point layup
|12:35
|Ben Roy defensive rebound
|12:37
|Bo Montgomery misses two point layup
|12:51
|+1
|Kyrone Alexander makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|13-20
|12:51
|Will Batchelder shooting foul (Kyrone Alexander draws the foul)
|12:51
|+3
|Kyrone Alexander makes three point jump shot (Ethan Okwuosa assists)
|13-19
|12:56
|Nico Nobili defensive rebound
|12:58
|Kyrone Alexander blocks Louth-M Coulibaly's two point layup
|13:23
|+3
|Matai Baptiste makes three point jump shot (Ben Roy assists)
|13-16
|13:38
|Terriers defensive rebound
|13:40
|Joe Octave misses two point layup
|14:05
|+2
|Kyrone Alexander makes two point layup
|13-13
|14:13
|Nico Nobili defensive rebound
|14:15
|Will Batchelder misses three point jump shot
|14:34
|Kyrone Alexander turnover (bad pass) (Will Batchelder steals)
|14:58
|+3
|Will Batchelder makes three point jump shot (Joe Octave assists)
|13-11
|15:13
|+1
|Nico Nobili makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|10-11
|15:13
|Caleb Kenney shooting foul (Nico Nobili draws the foul)
|15:13
|+2
|Nico Nobili makes two point layup
|10-10
|15:24
|Matai Baptiste defensive rebound
|15:26
|Joe Octave misses three point jump shot
|15:33
|TV timeout
|16:00
|+2
|Ethan Okwuosa makes two point layup (Anthony Morales assists)
|10-8
|16:15
|+2
|Will Batchelder makes two point layup
|10-6
|16:23
|Joe Octave defensive rebound
|16:25
|Ben Roy misses two point jump shot
|16:31
|Terriers offensive rebound
|16:33
|Miles Brewster misses two point jump shot
|16:39
|+1
|Joe Octave makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8-6
|16:39
|Joe Octave misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:39
|Anthony Morales shooting foul (Joe Octave draws the foul)
|16:54
|Otto Landrum personal foul
|16:56
|Bo Montgomery defensive rebound
|16:58
|Otto Landrum misses two point layup
|17:15
|+2
|Will Batchelder makes two point jump shot
|7-6
|17:36
|Joe Nugent defensive rebound
|17:38
|Miles Brewster misses three point jump shot
|17:55
|Otto Landrum defensive rebound
|17:57
|Otto Landrum blocks Caleb Kenney's two point layup
|18:03
|Nico Nobili personal foul
|18:34
|+3
|Kyrone Alexander makes three point jump shot (Miles Brewster assists)
|5-6
|18:49
|+2
|Caleb Kenney makes two point hook shot
|5-3
|19:04
|Otto Landrum turnover (bad pass) (Caleb Kenney steals)
|19:22
|+3
|Will Batchelder makes three point jump shot (Joe Octave assists)
|3-3
|19:44
|+3
|Nico Nobili makes three point jump shot (Anthony Morales assists)
|0-3
|20:00
|(Terriers gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|68
|Field Goals
|22-43 (51.2%)
|23-43 (53.5%)
|3-Pointers
|8-17 (47.1%)
|10-20 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|9-10 (90.0%)
|12-12 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|19
|22
|Offensive
|4
|4
|Defensive
|15
|16
|Team
|0
|2
|Assists
|8
|12
|Steals
|4
|3
|Blocks
|1
|4
|Turnovers
|4
|5
|Fouls
|10
|9
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
16 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
|Team Stats
|Holy Cross 9-21
|65.4 PPG
|35.9 RPG
|10.9 APG
|Boston U. 14-16
|65.1 PPG
|38.0 RPG
|12.6 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Batchelder G
|8.3 PPG
|1.5 RPG
|1.4 APG
|38.6 FG%
|
00
|. Morales G
|8.6 PPG
|4.1 RPG
|1.3 APG
|42.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|W. Batchelder G
|16 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|A. Morales G
|16 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|
|51.2
|FG%
|53.5
|
|
|47.1
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|90.0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Octave
|16
|5
|4
|5/11
|1/3
|5/6
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|W. Batchelder
|16
|1
|0
|6/11
|4/8
|0/0
|2
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Kenney
|12
|6
|1
|5/7
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|-
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|B. Montgomery
|8
|2
|1
|3/6
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Nugent
|3
|4
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Singleton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Coulibaly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Rabinovich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Kirkwood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Capron
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Wills
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. McIntyre
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Ryan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tse
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|19
|8
|22/43
|8/17
|9/10
|10
|0
|4
|1
|4
|4
|15
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Morales
|16
|3
|2
|4/6
|2/3
|6/6
|1
|-
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|K. Alexander
|13
|1
|1
|4/6
|2/4
|3/3
|0
|-
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|N. Nobili
|10
|5
|1
|4/6
|1/1
|1/1
|2
|-
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|M. Brewster
|7
|5
|4
|3/6
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|O. Landrum
|5
|1
|0
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|-
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Morales
|16
|3
|2
|4/6
|2/3
|6/6
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|K. Alexander
|13
|1
|1
|4/6
|2/4
|3/3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|N. Nobili
|10
|5
|1
|4/6
|1/1
|1/1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|M. Brewster
|7
|5
|4
|3/6
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|O. Landrum
|5
|1
|0
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Baptiste
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Okwuosa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. McNair
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Roy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Patnode
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Chimezie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Joyner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Sutliff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Palacios
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Haber
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|20
|12
|23/43
|10/20
|12/12
|9
|0
|3
|4
|5
|4
|16
