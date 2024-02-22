away team background logo
2nd Half
HC
Crusaders
25
BU
Terriers
15

Time Team Play Score
11:45   Nico Nobili offensive rebound  
11:47   Matai Baptiste misses three point jump shot  
11:56   Miles Brewster defensive rebound  
11:58   Joe Octave misses three point jump shot  
12:13 +2 Nico Nobili makes two point layup 61-68
12:17   Nico Nobili offensive rebound  
12:19   Matai Baptiste misses two point layup  
12:38 +2 Caleb Kenney makes two point dunk 61-66
12:45   Miles Brewster turnover (lost ball) (Caleb Kenney steals)  
12:56 +2 Joe Octave makes two point jump shot 59-66
13:18 +3 Matai Baptiste makes three point jump shot (Miles Brewster assists) 57-66
13:30   Ethan Okwuosa defensive rebound  
13:32   Bo Montgomery misses two point jump shot  
13:54 +3 Ethan Okwuosa makes three point jump shot (Ben Roy assists) 57-63
14:05   Terriers 30 second timeout  
14:06 +2 Caleb Kenney makes two point hook shot (Joe Octave assists) 57-60
14:17 +2 Matai Baptiste makes two point layup (Ethan Okwuosa assists) 55-60
14:31 +3 Joe Octave makes three point jump shot (Joe Nugent assists) 55-58
14:54 +1 Ethan Okwuosa makes regular free throw 2 of 2 52-58
14:54 +1 Ethan Okwuosa makes regular free throw 1 of 2 52-57
14:54   Bo Montgomery shooting foul (Ethan Okwuosa draws the foul)  
15:20 +2 Joe Octave makes two point layup 52-56
15:29   Bo Montgomery defensive rebound  
15:31   Matai Baptiste misses three point jump shot  
15:43 +1 Caleb Kenney makes regular free throw 2 of 2 50-56
15:43 +1 Caleb Kenney makes regular free throw 1 of 2 49-56
15:43   TV timeout  
15:43   Otto Landrum shooting foul (Caleb Kenney draws the foul)  
16:05   Joe Nugent defensive rebound  
16:07   Otto Landrum misses three point jump shot  
16:30 +2 Joe Octave makes two point layup 48-56
16:34   Joe Octave offensive rebound  
16:36   Will Batchelder misses three point jump shot  
16:46   Joe Nugent defensive rebound  
16:48   Kyrone Alexander misses three point jump shot  
17:04 +3 Will Batchelder makes three point jump shot (Bo Montgomery assists) 46-56
17:15   Joe Octave defensive rebound  
17:17   Otto Landrum misses three point jump shot  
17:35 +2 Caleb Kenney makes two point layup 43-56
17:50 +3 Miles Brewster makes three point jump shot (Kyrone Alexander assists) 41-56
18:03   Kyrone Alexander defensive rebound  
18:05   Kyrone Alexander blocks Will Batchelder's two point layup  
18:15   Joe Nugent defensive rebound  
18:17   Anthony Morales misses two point hook shot  
18:23   Miles Brewster defensive rebound  
18:25   Joe Nugent misses three point jump shot  
18:40   Caleb Kenney defensive rebound  
18:42   Nico Nobili misses two point hook shot  
18:47   Joe Nugent personal foul  
18:59   TV timeout  
18:59   Terriers 30 second timeout  
19:02 +3 Will Batchelder makes three point jump shot 41-53
19:18   Anthony Morales turnover (lost ball) (Joe Nugent steals)  
19:51 +2 Caleb Kenney makes two point layup 38-53

1st Half
HC
Crusaders
36
BU
Terriers
53

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:02 +1 Anthony Morales makes regular free throw 3 of 3 36-53
0:02 +1 Anthony Morales makes regular free throw 2 of 3 36-52
0:02 +1 Anthony Morales makes regular free throw 1 of 3 36-51
0:02   Joe Nugent shooting foul (Anthony Morales draws the foul)  
0:36 +3 Bo Montgomery makes three point jump shot 36-50
0:52 +1 Anthony Morales makes regular free throw 2 of 2 33-50
0:52 +1 Anthony Morales makes regular free throw 1 of 2 33-49
0:52   DeAndre Williams personal foul (Anthony Morales draws the foul)  
0:59   Bo Montgomery turnover (lost ball) (Ben Roy steals)  
1:03   Caleb Kenney offensive rebound  
1:05   DeAndre Williams misses two point jump shot  
1:30 +2 Kyrone Alexander makes two point layup 33-48
1:51   Joe Nugent turnover (out of bounds)  
2:13   Nico Nobili turnover (offensive foul)  
2:13   Nico Nobili offensive foul  
2:26   Joe Octave personal foul  
2:41   Nico Nobili defensive rebound  
2:43   Joe Octave misses two point layup  
2:48   Joe Octave offensive rebound  
2:50   Kyrone Alexander blocks Joe Octave's two point layup  
3:02 +2 Miles Brewster makes two point layup 33-46
3:20 +2 DeAndre Williams makes two point jump shot 33-44
3:44 +2 Nico Nobili makes two point hook shot 31-44
4:01   TV timeout  
4:01   Terriers 30 second timeout  
4:03 +2 Joe Octave makes two point layup (Caleb Kenney assists) 31-42
4:25   Joe Octave defensive rebound  
4:27   Kyrone Alexander misses three point jump shot  
4:43   Anthony Morales defensive rebound  
4:45   Will Batchelder misses three point jump shot  
4:50   Caleb Kenney defensive rebound  
4:52   Anthony Morales misses three point jump shot  
4:56   Ben Roy defensive rebound  
4:58   Caleb Kenney misses two point layup  
5:20 +2 Anthony Morales makes two point layup 29-42
5:23   Anthony Morales offensive rebound  
5:25   Matai Baptiste misses three point jump shot  
5:46 +2 Bo Montgomery makes two point jump shot 29-40
6:04   Caleb Kenney defensive rebound  
6:06   Ethan Okwuosa misses three point jump shot  
6:29 +1 Joe Octave makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-40
6:29 +1 Joe Octave makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-40
6:29   Michael McNair personal foul (Joe Octave draws the foul)  
6:53   TV timeout  
6:53   Crusaders 30 second timeout  
6:54 +2 Miles Brewster makes two point layup 25-40
7:02   Miles Brewster defensive rebound  
7:04   Kahlil Singleton misses three point jump shot  
7:22 +3 Anthony Morales makes three point jump shot (Nico Nobili assists) 25-38
7:41   Miles Brewster defensive rebound  
7:43   Bo Montgomery misses three point jump shot  
7:46   Caleb Kenney offensive rebound  
7:48   DeAndre Williams misses two point jump shot  
7:57 +2 Michael McNair makes two point layup (Miles Brewster assists) 25-35
8:02   Miles Brewster defensive rebound  
8:04   Joe Octave misses two point jump shot  
8:20   DeAndre Williams defensive rebound  
8:22   Miles Brewster misses two point jump shot  
8:34 +1 Joe Octave makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-33
8:34 +1 Joe Octave makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-33
8:34   Matai Baptiste shooting foul (Joe Octave draws the foul)  
8:44 +1 Kahlil Singleton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-33
8:34 +1 Kahlil Singleton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-33
8:44   Otto Landrum personal foul (Kahlil Singleton draws the foul)  
8:46 +2 Otto Landrum makes two point hook shot 21-33
9:13 +2 DeAndre Williams makes two point jump shot 21-31
9:25 +3 Otto Landrum makes three point jump shot (Miles Brewster assists) 19-31
9:45 +3 Bo Montgomery makes three point jump shot (Joe Octave assists) 19-28
10:08 +3 Anthony Morales makes three point jump shot 16-28
10:13   Anthony Morales offensive rebound  
10:15   Caleb Kenney blocks Nico Nobili's two point layup  
10:32   Will Batchelder personal foul  
10:32   Caleb Kenney turnover (lost ball) (Miles Brewster steals)  
10:48   Caleb Kenney defensive rebound  
10:50   Otto Landrum misses two point layup  
11:08   Michael McNair defensive rebound  
11:10   Will Batchelder misses three point jump shot  
11:23   Ben Roy personal foul  
11:47 +1 Anthony Morales makes regular free throw 1 of 1 16-25
11:47   DeAndre Williams shooting foul (Anthony Morales draws the foul)  
11:47 +2 Anthony Morales makes two point layup 16-24
11:47   DeAndre Williams turnover (bad pass) (Anthony Morales steals)  
11:48 +1 Kyrone Alexander makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-22
11:48 +1 Kyrone Alexander makes regular free throw 1 of 2 16-21
11:48   TV timeout  
11:48   Louth-M Coulibaly shooting foul (Kyrone Alexander draws the foul)  
12:11 +3 Joe Nugent makes three point jump shot (DeAndre Williams assists) 16-20
12:27   Will Batchelder defensive rebound  
12:29   Ben Roy misses two point layup  
12:35   Ben Roy defensive rebound  
12:37   Bo Montgomery misses two point layup  
12:51 +1 Kyrone Alexander makes regular free throw 1 of 1 13-20
12:51   Will Batchelder shooting foul (Kyrone Alexander draws the foul)  
12:51 +3 Kyrone Alexander makes three point jump shot (Ethan Okwuosa assists) 13-19
12:56   Nico Nobili defensive rebound  
12:58   Kyrone Alexander blocks Louth-M Coulibaly's two point layup  
13:23 +3 Matai Baptiste makes three point jump shot (Ben Roy assists) 13-16
13:38   Terriers defensive rebound  
13:40   Joe Octave misses two point layup  
14:05 +2 Kyrone Alexander makes two point layup 13-13
14:13   Nico Nobili defensive rebound  
14:15   Will Batchelder misses three point jump shot  
14:34   Kyrone Alexander turnover (bad pass) (Will Batchelder steals)  
14:58 +3 Will Batchelder makes three point jump shot (Joe Octave assists) 13-11
15:13 +1 Nico Nobili makes regular free throw 1 of 1 10-11
15:13   Caleb Kenney shooting foul (Nico Nobili draws the foul)  
15:13 +2 Nico Nobili makes two point layup 10-10
15:24   Matai Baptiste defensive rebound  
15:26   Joe Octave misses three point jump shot  
15:33   TV timeout  
16:00 +2 Ethan Okwuosa makes two point layup (Anthony Morales assists) 10-8
16:15 +2 Will Batchelder makes two point layup 10-6
16:23   Joe Octave defensive rebound  
16:25   Ben Roy misses two point jump shot  
16:31   Terriers offensive rebound  
16:33   Miles Brewster misses two point jump shot  
16:39 +1 Joe Octave makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-6
16:39   Joe Octave misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
16:39   Anthony Morales shooting foul (Joe Octave draws the foul)  
16:54   Otto Landrum personal foul  
16:56   Bo Montgomery defensive rebound  
16:58   Otto Landrum misses two point layup  
17:15 +2 Will Batchelder makes two point jump shot 7-6
17:36   Joe Nugent defensive rebound  
17:38   Miles Brewster misses three point jump shot  
17:55   Otto Landrum defensive rebound  
17:57   Otto Landrum blocks Caleb Kenney's two point layup  
18:03   Nico Nobili personal foul  
18:34 +3 Kyrone Alexander makes three point jump shot (Miles Brewster assists) 5-6
18:49 +2 Caleb Kenney makes two point hook shot 5-3
19:04   Otto Landrum turnover (bad pass) (Caleb Kenney steals)  
19:22 +3 Will Batchelder makes three point jump shot (Joe Octave assists) 3-3
19:44 +3 Nico Nobili makes three point jump shot (Anthony Morales assists) 0-3
20:00   (Terriers gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 61 68
Field Goals 22-43 (51.2%) 23-43 (53.5%)
3-Pointers 8-17 (47.1%) 10-20 (50.0%)
Free Throws 9-10 (90.0%) 12-12 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 19 22
Offensive 4 4
Defensive 15 16
Team 0 2
Assists 8 12
Steals 4 3
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 4 5
Fouls 10 9
Technicals 0 0
1
J. Octave G
16 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
22
A. Morales G
16 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
12T
Holy Cross
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Octave 16 5 4 5/11 1/3 5/6 1 0 0 0 0 2 3
W. Batchelder 16 1 0 6/11 4/8 0/0 2 0 1 0 0 0 1
C. Kenney 12 6 1 5/7 0/0 2/2 1 0 2 1 1 2 4
B. Montgomery 8 2 1 3/6 2/3 0/0 1 0 0 0 1 0 2
J. Nugent 3 4 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 2 0 1 0 1 0 4
Total 61 19 8 22/43 8/17 9/10 10 0 4 1 4 4 15
Boston U.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Morales 16 3 2 4/6 2/3 6/6 1 0 1 0 1 2 1
K. Alexander 13 1 1 4/6 2/4 3/3 0 0 0 3 1 0 1
N. Nobili 10 5 1 4/6 1/1 1/1 2 0 0 0 1 2 3
M. Brewster 7 5 4 3/6 1/2 0/0 0 0 1 0 1 0 5
O. Landrum 5 1 0 2/6 1/3 0/0 3 0 0 1 1 0 1
Total 68 20 12 23/43 10/20 12/12 9 0 3 4 5 4 16
