After losing six of their last seven games, Ole Miss will have to play its way back into NCAA Tournament consideration.

The Rebels (19-9, 6-9 SEC) will try to start that process Saturday against struggling Missouri (8-20, 0-15) in Columbia, Mo.

"Every game is big," Ole Miss coach Chris Beard said. "I don't use the terminology that it's a big game. They're all big. Bill Russell said it best: The most important game you'll compete in is the next game on the schedule. How can you feel any different?"

The Rebels are coming off a 103-88 loss to No. 14 Alabama on Wednesday in Oxford, Miss.

Allen Flanigan came off the bench to score 28 points and grab six rebounds, but Ole Miss allowed the Crimson Tide to earn a 14-7 edge in offensive rebounds and score 20 second-chance points.

"Our margin for error really isn't that great," Beard said. "We can't give up 14 offensive rebounds, turn the ball over when you're playing one of the best teams in the country. Many of their 3-point shots tonight weren't manufactured by their offense, (but) manufactured by our mistakes. They had the spacing and talent out there to force some mistakes."

Ole Miss edged Missouri 79-76 in Oxford on Feb. 17. Matthew Murrell, who leads the Rebels with 16.9 points per game, scored 26 points and Flanigan had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Missouri got 25 points from Sean East II, who leads the team with 17.2 points per game. Jordan Butler and Aidan Shaw each scored 10 points against the Rebels while playing some of their best basketball of the season.

The Tigers have lost 18 of their last 19 games. They hung tough in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday before losing to the Gators 83-74.

"We just weren't able to make the shots -- and they were wide open -- that we manufactured," Missouri coach Dennis Gates said. "We just wasn't able to get to the foul line at that point to either take the lead or even make that open 3 by Nick (Honor) in the corner or Sean East. Those two guys, I would still put the ball in their hands. Nothing I would do different.

"But they ended up, Florida did, on a run, and we wasn't able to get a stop on those last 11 field-goal attempts that they had."

--Field Level Media