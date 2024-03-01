Ole Miss faces Missouri, aiming to breathe life into NCAA chase
After losing six of their last seven games, Ole Miss will have to play its way back into NCAA Tournament consideration.
The Rebels (19-9, 6-9 SEC) will try to start that process Saturday against struggling Missouri (8-20, 0-15) in Columbia, Mo.
"Every game is big," Ole Miss coach Chris Beard said. "I don't use the terminology that it's a big game. They're all big. Bill Russell said it best: The most important game you'll compete in is the next game on the schedule. How can you feel any different?"
The Rebels are coming off a 103-88 loss to No. 14 Alabama on Wednesday in Oxford, Miss.
Allen Flanigan came off the bench to score 28 points and grab six rebounds, but Ole Miss allowed the Crimson Tide to earn a 14-7 edge in offensive rebounds and score 20 second-chance points.
"Our margin for error really isn't that great," Beard said. "We can't give up 14 offensive rebounds, turn the ball over when you're playing one of the best teams in the country. Many of their 3-point shots tonight weren't manufactured by their offense, (but) manufactured by our mistakes. They had the spacing and talent out there to force some mistakes."
Ole Miss edged Missouri 79-76 in Oxford on Feb. 17. Matthew Murrell, who leads the Rebels with 16.9 points per game, scored 26 points and Flanigan had 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Missouri got 25 points from Sean East II, who leads the team with 17.2 points per game. Jordan Butler and Aidan Shaw each scored 10 points against the Rebels while playing some of their best basketball of the season.
The Tigers have lost 18 of their last 19 games. They hung tough in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday before losing to the Gators 83-74.
"We just weren't able to make the shots -- and they were wide open -- that we manufactured," Missouri coach Dennis Gates said. "We just wasn't able to get to the foul line at that point to either take the lead or even make that open 3 by Nick (Honor) in the corner or Sean East. Those two guys, I would still put the ball in their hands. Nothing I would do different.
"But they ended up, Florida did, on a run, and we wasn't able to get a stop on those last 11 field-goal attempts that they had."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Murrell
|28
|33.9
|16.9
|3.8
|2.3
|1.70
|0.30
|1.8
|46.9
|39.9
|76.0
|0.6
|3.2
|A. Flanigan
|28
|31.6
|15.7
|6.5
|2.9
|1.50
|0.80
|2.2
|44.2
|30.4
|81.9
|1.2
|5.3
|J. Murray
|28
|31.8
|13.4
|2.4
|4.2
|1.40
|0.50
|1.8
|41.5
|39.0
|74.6
|0.4
|2.1
|J. Brakefield
|28
|28.9
|12.2
|4.9
|2.4
|0.90
|0.50
|1.4
|47.3
|37.3
|80.8
|1.6
|3.3
|T. Caldwell
|28
|18
|5.5
|2.4
|0.9
|0.50
|0.00
|0.8
|38.9
|36.5
|75.6
|0.6
|1.7
|B. Murray
|19
|20.3
|4.7
|2.7
|1.5
|0.70
|0.40
|0.8
|39.3
|37.5
|82.4
|0.7
|2
|M. Cisse
|22
|17.1
|4.6
|4.5
|0.3
|0.70
|1.50
|1.0
|56.1
|0.0
|29.4
|2.1
|2.4
|J. Sharp
|27
|15.9
|3.4
|4.1
|0.6
|0.60
|2.30
|0.5
|59.4
|0.0
|53.6
|1.7
|2.4
|R. Marshall
|18
|5.1
|1.4
|0.9
|0.3
|0.10
|0.10
|0.3
|62.5
|0.0
|66.7
|0.3
|0.6
|R. Cowherd
|10
|8.8
|1.0
|0.5
|0.2
|0.50
|0.20
|0.3
|36.4
|25.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.4
|A. Nunez
|26
|6.5
|0.6
|0.5
|0.7
|0.30
|0.00
|0.2
|27.8
|40.0
|50.0
|0.1
|0.4
|C. Brent
|5
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. McGrath
|6
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|28
|0.0
|75.6
|37.5
|15.4
|8.00
|5.90
|10.7
|45.1
|37.7
|74.3
|10.4
|23.5
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. East II
|26
|33.8
|17.2
|3.4
|4.2
|1.00
|0.20
|2.9
|52.6
|44.9
|85.6
|0.7
|2.8
|T. Bates
|28
|27.1
|13.6
|2.8
|1.4
|0.80
|0.20
|1.6
|50.2
|39.5
|91.8
|0.8
|2
|N. Carter
|28
|26.5
|11.3
|5.0
|1.4
|0.80
|0.80
|1.1
|39.7
|28.0
|78.8
|1.1
|4
|N. Honor
|28
|31.4
|11.1
|1.3
|1.8
|0.90
|0.10
|1.4
|37.4
|38.8
|87.0
|0.4
|0.9
|C. Grill
|9
|21.9
|8.4
|5.8
|1.4
|1.10
|0.20
|0.8
|36.4
|29.2
|82.4
|1.3
|4.4
|C. Vanover
|23
|11.9
|4.0
|2.7
|0.3
|0.50
|0.80
|0.3
|53.8
|23.8
|88.9
|0.6
|2
|A. Robinson II
|26
|13.1
|3.7
|1.9
|0.9
|1.30
|0.30
|0.5
|34.1
|20.0
|71.1
|0.7
|1.2
|A. Shaw
|28
|15.6
|3.3
|3.5
|0.4
|0.50
|1.20
|0.7
|71.4
|0.0
|46.2
|1.1
|2.5
|J. Tonje
|8
|9.8
|2.6
|0.9
|0.4
|0.30
|0.10
|0.8
|50.0
|33.3
|100.0
|0.1
|0.8
|J. Carralero Martin
|21
|13
|2.3
|2.2
|1.6
|0.90
|0.50
|1.0
|31.0
|29.4
|70.0
|0.8
|1.4
|C. Lewis
|22
|9.7
|2.1
|1.5
|0.6
|0.40
|0.10
|0.4
|29.8
|23.3
|54.5
|0.4
|1.1
|J. Butler
|26
|11.1
|2.0
|1.9
|0.1
|0.30
|0.90
|0.4
|38.0
|16.7
|52.6
|0.5
|1.4
|T. Pierce
|17
|6.2
|1.8
|1.2
|0.1
|0.40
|0.20
|0.4
|37.1
|18.2
|16.7
|0.1
|1.1
|K. Brown
|2
|6.5
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|0.50
|0.00
|1.5
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|M. Majak
|20
|6.8
|0.4
|1.2
|0.1
|0.10
|0.20
|0.3
|33.3
|0.0
|50.0
|0.5
|0.7
|J. Francois
|3
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|28
|0.0
|72.1
|34.2
|12.4
|7.60
|5.00
|11.4
|44.0
|32.4
|79.0
|9.0
|22.2
-
BUT
DEP65
49148 O/U
+12.5
12:00pm FS1
-
COLG
LEH49
38141.5 O/U
+4
12:00pm CBSSN
-
24FLA
18SC56
46145.5 O/U
-2.5
12:00pm ESPN
-
FSU
GT44
46152 O/U
+4
12:00pm ESP2
-
HC
BU61
68134.5 O/U
-8.5
12:00pm
-
NOVA
PROV41
37136 O/U
-2.5
12:00pm FOX
-
TUL
FAU33
48164 O/U
-16.5
12:00pm ESPU
-
FOR
JOES29
46143 O/U
-8
12:30pm
-
13ILL
WISC7
14152 O/U
-3.5
1:00pm BTN
-
7KAN
15BAYL12
12144 O/U
-4.5
1:00pm ABC
-
M-OH
EMU15
4135 O/U
+6
1:00pm
-
MONM
ELON12
19149 O/U
+2.5
1:00pm
-
STONEH
CCSU16
17135.5 O/U
-14
1:00pm
-
TLSA
TEMP18
6136.5 O/U
-5.5
1:00pm
-
WOFF
VMI22
16153.5 O/U
+14
1:00pm
-
ARK
16UK0
0165 O/U
-13.5
1:30pm CBS
-
CHSO
PRES0
0141.5 O/U
-7
2:00pm
-
DUQ
GMU0
0136 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
GW
LAS0
0154 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm
-
GWEB
WINT0
0150 O/U
-5
2:00pm
-
HAMP
W&M0
0141 O/U
-5
2:00pm
-
HOFS
CHAR0
0151.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm
-
MER
FURM0
0151 O/U
-10
2:00pm
-
MRMK
SHU0
0138 O/U
+3
2:00pm
-
NAVY
AMER0
0130.5 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm
-
NCAS
RAD0
0147.5 O/U
PK
2:00pm
-
NH
BING0
0146 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm
-
OKST
TEX0
0142.5 O/U
-10
2:00pm ESP2
-
ORE
6ARIZ0
0159 O/U
-13
2:00pm ESPN
-
SDAK
UND0
0152.5 O/U
-8.5
2:00pm
-
SDST
NDST0
0146 O/U
+2.5
2:00pm
-
TOL
BUF0
0157.5 O/U
+10.5
2:00pm
-
TOWS
UNCW0
0133 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm CBSSN
-
WCU
CHAT0
0145 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm
-
WMU
BALL0
0146 O/U
-6.5
2:00pm
-
5MARQ
12CREI0
0153.5 O/U
-6.5
2:30pm FOX
-
MASS
DAV0
0140.5 O/U
PK
2:30pm USA
-
CIT
SAM0
0151.5 O/U
-13
3:00pm
-
LOW
UVM0
0142 O/U
-7.5
3:00pm
-
UTSA
SMU0
0159.5 O/U
-17.5
3:00pm
-
PSU
MINN0
0151 O/U
-7
3:15pm BTN
-
COOK
SOU0
0139 O/U
-7
3:30pm
-
CMU
KENT0
0135.5 O/U
-10
3:30pm
-
LIND
MORE0
0133 O/U
-21
3:30pm
-
LSU
VAN0
0143.5 O/U
+3.5
3:30pm SECN
-
DEL
STON0
0149 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm
-
HOW
UMES0
0141 O/U
+5
4:00pm
-
8IAST
UCF0
0133.5 O/U
+4
4:00pm ESP+
-
LAM
NW ST0
0146 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm
-
LEM
SFU0
0140.5 O/U
+5.5
4:00pm
-
ME
ALB0
0150.5 O/U
+1
4:00pm
-
MSST
11AUB0
0146 O/U
-10.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
NAU
WEB0
0147.5 O/U
-12.5
4:00pm
-
NCAT
CAMP0
0146.5 O/U
-10.5
4:00pm
-
NCCU
COPP0
0138 O/U
+7
4:00pm
-
UNCG
ETSU0
0135.5 O/U
+1.5
4:00pm
-
NCST
9UNC0
0154.5 O/U
-11
4:00pm ESPN
-
NE
DREX0
0137 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm
-
NJIT
BRY0
0149.5 O/U
-13
4:00pm
-
NORF
DSU0
0137 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm
-
25USF
CHAR0
0132 O/U
-4
4:00pm
-
STL
URI0
0161 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm CBSSN
-
TNTC
UALR0
0143 O/U
-13
4:00pm
-
UTA
UTVA0
0146 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
USC
WASH0
0155.5 O/U
-4.5
4:00pm CBS
-
WYO
COLST0
0146 O/U
-15.5
4:00pm
-
FDU
WAG0
0140.5 O/U
-3.5
4:30pm
-
HIPT
LON0
0154 O/U
+3
4:30pm
-
SCST
MORG0
0147 O/U
+1.5
4:30pm
-
SELA
TXCC0
0138 O/U
-7.5
4:30pm
-
SIUE
WIU0
0139.5 O/U
-3.5
4:30pm
-
TXAMC
HOUC0
0149.5 O/U
+2
4:30pm
-
TNST
UTM0
0156 O/U
-6.5
4:30pm
-
ALST
AAMU0
0138 O/U
+2.5
5:00pm
-
ARMY
L-MD0
0123.5 O/U
+1
5:00pm
-
FAMU
GRAM0
0134 O/U
-10
5:00pm
-
MONT
IDHO0
0142.5 O/U
+5.5
5:00pm
-
MTST
EWU0
0153 O/U
-10.5
5:00pm
-
NICH
MCNS0
0143.5 O/U
-19
5:00pm
-
NMST
JVST0
0132.5 O/U
-8.5
5:00pm
-
PRST
SAC0
0131.5 O/U
+1
5:00pm
-
IOWA
NW0
0152 O/U
-2.5
5:30pm BTN
-
WAKE
VT0
0149.5 O/U
-2
5:30pm CW
-
DART
BRWN0
0131.5 O/U
-11
6:00pm
-
DET
OAK0
0144.5 O/U
-16
6:00pm
-
IUPU
CLST0
0148 O/U
-17
6:00pm
-
JAST
TXSO0
0137 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm
-
NIU
AKR0
0139.5 O/U
-16
6:00pm
-
UNO
UIW0
0160 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm
-
PITT
BC0
0145.5 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm ACCN
-
TXAM
UGA0
0146 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm SECN
-
TTU
WV0
0152 O/U
+2
6:00pm ESP2
-
UVA
10DUKE0
0124.5 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm ESPN
-
VCU
RICH0
0135.5 O/U
-4
6:00pm CBSSN
-
GB
MIL0
0143 O/U
-6
6:00pm ESPU
-
WKY
FIU0
0162 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm
-
ALCN
PVAM0
0143.5 O/U
+4
6:30pm
-
MVSU
UAPB0
0143 O/U
-11.5
6:30pm
-
CLMB
PENN0
0149.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
COR
PRIN0
0156 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
HARV
YALE0
0137.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
KSU
CINCY0
0138.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
LAF
BUCK0
0127.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
NKY
WRST0
0158.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
RICE
WICH0
0142.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
RMU
PFW0
0149 O/U
-11
7:00pm
-
SF
SACL0
0147 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
UCLA
19WSU0
0126.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm PACN
-
UTEP
LIB0
0137 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
XAV
GTWN0
0156 O/U
+7.5
7:30pm FS1
-
CLEM
ND0
0131.5 O/U
+6
7:45pm CW
-
UCSD
CSN0
0149 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm
-
SYR
LOU0
0156 O/U
+5
8:00pm ACCN
-
DU
STTHMN0
0154.5 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
HAW
UCRV0
0139.5 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
1HOU
OKLA0
0129.5 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
LMU
PORT0
0146.5 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm
-
MIST
2PUR0
0145 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm FOX
-
MTSU
SHOU0
0135.5 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
NCO
IDST0
0145 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
NMEX
BSU0
0154 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
4TENN
14ALA0
0170.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm ESPN
-
UTRGV
CABP0
0135 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm
-
MISS
MIZZ0
0144 O/U
+1.5
8:30pm SECN
-
SEMO
SNIND0
0145.5 O/U
-7
8:30pm
-
TRLST
SUU0
0151.5 O/U
+4.5
8:30pm
-
ABIL
UTU0
0147.5 O/U
+1.5
9:00pm
-
CAL
UTAH0
0153.5 O/U
-9
9:00pm PACN
-
TCU
BYU0
0157 O/U
-7
9:00pm ESP+
-
UCSB
CSUF0
0138.5 O/U
+2
9:00pm
-
CSUB
CP0
0129 O/U
+6
10:00pm
-
23GONZ
17SMC0
0141 O/U
-2.5
10:00pm ESPN
-
LBSU
UCI0
0155.5 O/U
-9.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
SFA
GCU0
0141 O/U
-11.5
10:00pm ESPU
-
SJSU
UNLV0
0140.5 O/U
-13.5
10:00pm CBSSN
-
UOP
USD0
0152 O/U
-10
10:00pm