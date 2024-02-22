MNMTH
ELON
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:08
|TV timeout
|11:08
|Nick Dorn turnover (traveling)
|11:29
|Nick Dorn defensive rebound
|11:31
|Xander Rice misses three point jump shot
|11:53
|+2
|TK Simpkins makes two point layup
|12-19
|11:59
|TK Simpkins offensive rebound
|12:01
|Isaac Harrell misses three point jump shot
|12:13
|Isaac Harrell offensive rebound
|12:15
|Nick Dorn misses three point jump shot
|12:21
|Nick Dorn defensive rebound
|12:23
|Jack Collins misses three point jump shot
|12:40
|+3
|TK Simpkins makes three point jump shot
|12-17
|12:45
|LA Pratt defensive rebound
|12:47
|Cornelius Robinson Jr. misses two point jump shot
|12:55
|+1
|Nick Dorn makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|12-14
|13:06
|+1
|Nick Dorn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-13
|13:06
|+1
|Nick Dorn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-12
|13:06
|Cornelius Robinson Jr. shooting foul (Nick Dorn draws the foul)
|13:10
|LA Pratt defensive rebound
|13:12
|Xander Rice misses two point layup
|13:19
|Xander Rice defensive rebound
|13:21
|Nick Dorn misses three point jump shot
|13:36
|+1
|Jaret Valencia makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-11
|13:36
|Jaret Valencia misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:36
|Isaac Harrell shooting foul (Jaret Valencia draws the foul)
|13:58
|Jaret Valencia defensive rebound
|14:00
|LA Pratt misses three point jump shot
|14:11
|LA Pratt defensive rebound
|14:13
|Jack Collins misses three point jump shot
|14:31
|+3
|LA Pratt makes three point jump shot (TK Simpkins assists)
|11-11
|14:37
|TK Simpkins defensive rebound
|14:39
|Nikita Konstantynovskyi misses two point hook shot
|14:57
|+2
|TK Simpkins makes two point jump shot
|11-8
|15:18
|TK Simpkins defensive rebound
|15:18
|Nikita Konstantynovskyi misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|15:18
|+1
|Nikita Konstantynovskyi makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-6
|15:18
|Kendall Campbell shooting foul (Nikita Konstantynovskyi draws the foul)
|15:32
|+3
|Nick Dorn makes three point jump shot (TK Simpkins assists)
|10-6
|15:55
|TV timeout
|15:55
|Phoenix 30 second timeout
|15:55
|+2
|Jaret Valencia makes two point dunk (Xander Rice assists)
|10-3
|16:01
|Nikita Konstantynovskyi defensive rebound
|16:03
|TK Simpkins misses two point layup
|16:12
|Phoenix offensive rebound
|16:14
|Zac Ervin misses three point jump shot
|16:35
|+2
|Jaret Valencia makes two point dunk (Nikita Konstantynovskyi assists)
|8-3
|16:55
|Xander Rice defensive rebound
|16:57
|Sam Sherry misses three point jump shot
|17:04
|TK Simpkins defensive rebound
|17:06
|Xander Rice misses three point jump shot
|17:15
|Jack Collins defensive rebound
|17:17
|Jakari Spence blocks TK Simpkins's three point jump shot
|17:43
|+3
|Xander Rice makes three point jump shot (Nikita Konstantynovskyi assists)
|6-3
|17:54
|Jaret Valencia defensive rebound
|17:56
|JaDun Michael misses two point layup
|18:17
|+1
|Nikita Konstantynovskyi makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|3-3
|18:17
|Sam Sherry shooting foul (Nikita Konstantynovskyi draws the foul)
|18:17
|+2
|Nikita Konstantynovskyi makes two point layup
|2-3
|18:19
|Nikita Konstantynovskyi offensive rebound
|18:21
|Jack Collins misses three point jump shot
|18:25
|Nikita Konstantynovskyi defensive rebound
|18:27
|Max Mackinnon misses two point layup
|18:41
|TK Simpkins defensive rebound
|18:43
|Jaret Valencia misses two point jump shot
|18:57
|+3
|TK Simpkins makes three point jump shot (Sam Sherry assists)
|0-3
|19:11
|Jakari Spence turnover (bad pass) (TK Simpkins steals)
|19:20
|TK Simpkins turnover (bad pass)
|19:39
|JaDun Michael defensive rebound
|19:41
|Nikita Konstantynovskyi misses two point jump shot
|20:00
|Nikita Konstantynovskyi vs. Sam Sherry (Hawks gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|12
|19
|Field Goals
|4-14 (28.6%)
|6-16 (37.5%)
|3-Pointers
|1-6 (16.7%)
|4-11 (36.4%)
|Free Throws
|3-5 (60.0%)
|3-3 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|8
|13
|Offensive
|1
|2
|Defensive
|7
|10
|Team
|0
|1
|Assists
|3
|3
|Steals
|0
|1
|Blocks
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fouls
|1
|3
|Technicals
|0
|0
5 PTS, 2 REB
10 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
|Key Players
|
00
|. Valencia F
|8.3 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|1.0 APG
|48.0 FG%
|
00
|. Simpkins G
|13.0 PPG
|4.6 RPG
|3.0 APG
|40.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Valencia F
|5 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|T. Simpkins G
|10 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|
|28.6
|FG%
|37.5
|
|
|16.7
|3PT FG%
|36.4
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Valencia
|5
|2
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|N. Konstantynovskyi
|4
|3
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|2/3
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|X. Rice
|3
|2
|1
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Spence
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|J. Collins
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Robinson Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Fagan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Crowley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Doyle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Sandhu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Spinelli
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ball
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Peters
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Bashir Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Leahy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Holmstrom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Vuga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|12
|8
|3
|4/14
|1/6
|3/5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Simpkins
|10
|5
|2
|4/6
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|S. Sherry
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Mackinnon
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Z. Ervin
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Michael
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Dorn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Pratt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Harrell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Campbell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Smart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Luessenhop
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Hull
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Taylor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Crump
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Higgins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|19
|12
|3
|6/16
|4/11
|3/3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|10
