away team background logo
home team background logo
MNMTH
ELON

1st Half
MONM
Hawks
12
ELON
Phoenix
19

Time Team Play Score
11:08   TV timeout  
11:08   Nick Dorn turnover (traveling)  
11:29   Nick Dorn defensive rebound  
11:31   Xander Rice misses three point jump shot  
11:53 +2 TK Simpkins makes two point layup 12-19
11:59   TK Simpkins offensive rebound  
12:01   Isaac Harrell misses three point jump shot  
12:13   Isaac Harrell offensive rebound  
12:15   Nick Dorn misses three point jump shot  
12:21   Nick Dorn defensive rebound  
12:23   Jack Collins misses three point jump shot  
12:40 +3 TK Simpkins makes three point jump shot 12-17
12:45   LA Pratt defensive rebound  
12:47   Cornelius Robinson Jr. misses two point jump shot  
12:55 +1 Nick Dorn makes regular free throw 1 of 1 12-14
13:06 +1 Nick Dorn makes regular free throw 2 of 2 12-13
13:06 +1 Nick Dorn makes regular free throw 1 of 2 12-12
13:06   Cornelius Robinson Jr. shooting foul (Nick Dorn draws the foul)  
13:10   LA Pratt defensive rebound  
13:12   Xander Rice misses two point layup  
13:19   Xander Rice defensive rebound  
13:21   Nick Dorn misses three point jump shot  
13:36 +1 Jaret Valencia makes regular free throw 2 of 2 12-11
13:36   Jaret Valencia misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:36   Isaac Harrell shooting foul (Jaret Valencia draws the foul)  
13:58   Jaret Valencia defensive rebound  
14:00   LA Pratt misses three point jump shot  
14:11   LA Pratt defensive rebound  
14:13   Jack Collins misses three point jump shot  
14:31 +3 LA Pratt makes three point jump shot (TK Simpkins assists) 11-11
14:37   TK Simpkins defensive rebound  
14:39   Nikita Konstantynovskyi misses two point hook shot  
14:57 +2 TK Simpkins makes two point jump shot 11-8
15:18   TK Simpkins defensive rebound  
15:18   Nikita Konstantynovskyi misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
15:18 +1 Nikita Konstantynovskyi makes regular free throw 1 of 2 11-6
15:18   Kendall Campbell shooting foul (Nikita Konstantynovskyi draws the foul)  
15:32 +3 Nick Dorn makes three point jump shot (TK Simpkins assists) 10-6
15:55   TV timeout  
15:55   Phoenix 30 second timeout  
15:55 +2 Jaret Valencia makes two point dunk (Xander Rice assists) 10-3
16:01   Nikita Konstantynovskyi defensive rebound  
16:03   TK Simpkins misses two point layup  
16:12   Phoenix offensive rebound  
16:14   Zac Ervin misses three point jump shot  
16:35 +2 Jaret Valencia makes two point dunk (Nikita Konstantynovskyi assists) 8-3
16:55   Xander Rice defensive rebound  
16:57   Sam Sherry misses three point jump shot  
17:04   TK Simpkins defensive rebound  
17:06   Xander Rice misses three point jump shot  
17:15   Jack Collins defensive rebound  
17:17   Jakari Spence blocks TK Simpkins's three point jump shot  
17:43 +3 Xander Rice makes three point jump shot (Nikita Konstantynovskyi assists) 6-3
17:54   Jaret Valencia defensive rebound  
17:56   JaDun Michael misses two point layup  
18:17 +1 Nikita Konstantynovskyi makes regular free throw 1 of 1 3-3
18:17   Sam Sherry shooting foul (Nikita Konstantynovskyi draws the foul)  
18:17 +2 Nikita Konstantynovskyi makes two point layup 2-3
18:19   Nikita Konstantynovskyi offensive rebound  
18:21   Jack Collins misses three point jump shot  
18:25   Nikita Konstantynovskyi defensive rebound  
18:27   Max Mackinnon misses two point layup  
18:41   TK Simpkins defensive rebound  
18:43   Jaret Valencia misses two point jump shot  
18:57 +3 TK Simpkins makes three point jump shot (Sam Sherry assists) 0-3
19:11   Jakari Spence turnover (bad pass) (TK Simpkins steals)  
19:20   TK Simpkins turnover (bad pass)  
19:39   JaDun Michael defensive rebound  
19:41   Nikita Konstantynovskyi misses two point jump shot  
20:00   Nikita Konstantynovskyi vs. Sam Sherry (Hawks gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 12 19
Field Goals 4-14 (28.6%) 6-16 (37.5%)
3-Pointers 1-6 (16.7%) 4-11 (36.4%)
Free Throws 3-5 (60.0%) 3-3 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 8 13
Offensive 1 2
Defensive 7 10
Team 0 1
Assists 3 3
Steals 0 1
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fouls 1 3
Technicals 0 0
2
J. Valencia F
5 PTS, 2 REB
11
T. Simpkins G
10 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
12T
Monmouth 16-14 12-12
Elon 13-17 19-19
Schar Center Elon, NC
Schar Center Elon, NC
Team Stats
Monmouth 16-14 71.9 PPG 38.3 RPG 12.8 APG
Elon 13-17 73.8 PPG 36.8 RPG 13.1 APG
Key Players
00
. Valencia F 8.3 PPG 4.3 RPG 1.0 APG 48.0 FG%
00
. Simpkins G 13.0 PPG 4.6 RPG 3.0 APG 40.7 FG%
Top Scorers
2
J. Valencia F 5 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
11
T. Simpkins G 10 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
28.6 FG% 37.5
16.7 3PT FG% 36.4
60.0 FT% 100.0
Monmouth
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Robinson Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Fagan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Crowley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Doyle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Sandhu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Spinelli - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ball - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Peters - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bashir Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Leahy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Holmstrom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Vuga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 12 8 3 4/14 1/6 3/5 1 0 0 1 1 1 7
Elon
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Dorn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Pratt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Harrell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Campbell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Smart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Luessenhop - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Hull - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Crump - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Higgins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 19 12 3 6/16 4/11 3/3 3 0 1 0 2 2 10
