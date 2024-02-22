NOVA
PROV
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|15:19
|TV timeout
|15:20
|Wildcats offensive rebound
|15:22
|Justin Moore misses two point layup
|15:42
|TJ Bamba defensive rebound
|15:44
|Devin Carter misses two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|15:53
|Ticket Gaines defensive rebound
|15:55
|Eric Dixon misses three point jump shot
|16:03
|TJ Bamba defensive rebound
|16:05
|Garwey Dual misses three point jump shot
|16:27
|Friars defensive rebound
|16:29
|Justin Moore misses three point jump shot
|16:44
|Wildcats defensive rebound
|16:46
|Garwey Dual misses two point floating jump shot
|17:03
|Devin Carter defensive rebound
|17:05
|Justin Moore misses two point driving layup
|17:12
|Justin Moore defensive rebound
|17:14
|Josh Oduro misses three point jump shot
|17:20
|Justin Moore personal foul
|17:32
|TJ Bamba personal foul
|17:56
|+3
|Eric Dixon makes three point jump shot (TJ Bamba assists)
|41-37
|18:04
|Tyler Burton defensive rebound
|18:06
|Jayden Pierre misses two point driving layup
|18:25
|TV timeout
|18:25
|Friars 30 second timeout
|18:28
|+2
|Mark Armstrong makes two point pullup jump shot
|38-37
|18:40
|Friars turnover (shot clock violation)
|19:17
|+2
|Mark Armstrong makes two point pullup jump shot
|36-37
|19:31
|Eric Dixon defensive rebound
|19:33
|Josh Oduro misses two point layup
|19:53
|TJ Bamba turnover (offensive foul)
|19:53
|TJ Bamba offensive foul
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:01
|Friars defensive rebound
|0:02
|Mark Armstrong misses two point driving layup
|0:05
|Friars turnover (shot clock violation)
|0:36
|Devin Carter defensive rebound
|0:38
|Eric Dixon misses three point jump shot
|0:45
|Wildcats offensive rebound
|0:47
|Mark Armstrong misses two point driving layup
|0:52
|Josh Oduro turnover (lost ball) (Eric Dixon steals)
|1:13
|Devin Carter defensive rebound
|1:15
|TJ Bamba misses three point pullup jump shot
|1:32
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point putback layup
|34-37
|1:34
|Josh Oduro offensive rebound
|1:36
|Corey Floyd Jr. misses two point layup
|2:02
|+3
|Hakim Hart makes three point jump shot (Mark Armstrong assists)
|34-35
|2:23
|Justin Moore defensive rebound
|2:25
|Josh Oduro misses three point jump shot
|2:53
|+1
|TJ Bamba makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|31-35
|2:53
|TV timeout
|2:53
|Rafael Castro shooting foul (TJ Bamba draws the foul)
|2:53
|+2
|TJ Bamba makes two point driving layup
|30-35
|3:22
|+3
|Devin Carter makes three point pullup jump shot (Jayden Pierre assists)
|28-35
|3:41
|Corey Floyd Jr. defensive rebound
|3:43
|Hakim Hart misses three point jump shot
|3:57
|Corey Floyd Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Hakim Hart steals)
|4:10
|Devin Carter defensive rebound
|4:12
|Eric Dixon misses three point jump shot
|4:28
|+1
|Devin Carter makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|28-32
|4:28
|Lance Ware shooting foul (Devin Carter draws the foul)
|4:28
|+2
|Devin Carter makes two point driving layup
|28-31
|4:50
|Jump ball. (Friars gains possession)
|4:51
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|4:53
|Justin Moore misses two point pullup jump shot
|5:07
|Justin Moore defensive rebound
|5:09
|Josh Oduro misses two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|5:44
|+2
|Hakim Hart makes two point layup
|28-29
|6:07
|Friars turnover (shot clock violation)
|6:07
|Friars offensive rebound
|6:09
|Devin Carter misses three point jump shot
|6:39
|Rich Barron defensive rebound
|6:41
|Mark Armstrong misses two point driving layup
|6:57
|+3
|Garwey Dual makes three point jump shot (Josh Oduro assists)
|26-29
|7:11
|Wildcats turnover (5-second violation)
|7:11
|TV timeout
|7:11
|Rich Barron personal foul
|7:36
|+2
|Devin Carter makes two point driving reverse layup
|26-26
|7:45
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|7:47
|Josh Oduro blocks Eric Dixon's two point driving layup
|8:15
|+3
|Rich Barron makes three point jump shot (Garwey Dual assists)
|26-24
|8:30
|+3
|Justin Moore makes three point jump shot (Brendan Hausen assists)
|26-21
|8:49
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point layup (Corey Floyd Jr. assists)
|23-21
|9:19
|+3
|TJ Bamba makes three point jump shot (Justin Moore assists)
|23-19
|9:24
|Jayden Pierre turnover (bad pass) (Eric Dixon steals)
|9:35
|Eric Dixon personal foul
|9:36
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|9:38
|TJ Bamba misses three point jump shot
|10:00
|TJ Bamba defensive rebound
|10:02
|Jayden Pierre misses three point jump shot
|10:24
|+3
|Justin Moore makes three point jump shot (Mark Armstrong assists)
|20-19
|10:36
|+1
|Josh Oduro makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|17-19
|10:36
|Tyler Burton shooting foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)
|10:36
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point layup
|17-18
|10:46
|Jayden Pierre offensive rebound
|10:48
|Devin Carter misses three point jump shot
|11:04
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|11:04
|Justin Moore misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:04
|+1
|Justin Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-16
|11:04
|Ticket Gaines shooting foul (Justin Moore draws the foul)
|11:15
|TV timeout
|11:28
|Hakim Hart defensive rebound
|11:30
|Corey Floyd Jr. misses three point jump shot
|11:42
|Ticket Gaines defensive rebound
|11:44
|Corey Floyd Jr. blocks Mark Armstrong's two point jump shot
|12:07
|+2
|Devin Carter makes two point layup
|16-16
|12:27
|+2
|Justin Moore makes two point layup
|16-14
|12:32
|Garwey Dual personal foul
|12:35
|Josh Oduro turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Longino steals)
|12:40
|Lance Ware personal foul
|12:58
|+3
|Jordan Longino makes three point jump shot (Hakim Hart assists)
|14-14
|13:29
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point layup
|11-14
|13:40
|Mark Armstrong personal foul
|13:57
|+2
|Mark Armstrong makes two point driving layup
|11-12
|14:09
|Jordan Longino defensive rebound
|14:11
|Rich Barron misses three point jump shot
|14:38
|+3
|Brendan Hausen makes three point pullup jump shot
|9-12
|14:48
|TV timeout
|14:48
|Devin Carter personal foul
|14:56
|Brendan Hausen defensive rebound
|14:58
|Tyler Burton blocks Devin Carter's three point stepback jump shot
|15:03
|Devin Carter defensive rebound
|15:05
|Josh Oduro blocks Eric Dixon's two point layup
|15:27
|+3
|Jayden Pierre makes three point pullup jump shot
|6-12
|15:47
|+2
|Eric Dixon makes two point layup
|6-9
|16:18
|+3
|Ticket Gaines makes three point jump shot (Rich Barron assists)
|4-9
|16:43
|+2
|Tyler Burton makes two point layup
|4-6
|17:17
|+3
|Rich Barron makes three point jump shot (Jayden Pierre assists)
|2-6
|17:31
|Ticket Gaines defensive rebound
|17:33
|Eric Dixon misses three point jump shot
|17:41
|Tyler Burton defensive rebound
|17:43
|Rich Barron misses three point jump shot
|17:54
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|17:56
|Mark Armstrong misses three point jump shot
|18:05
|TJ Bamba defensive rebound
|18:07
|Ticket Gaines misses three point jump shot
|18:16
|TJ Bamba turnover (lost ball) (Josh Oduro steals)
|18:41
|Friars turnover (shot clock violation)
|18:41
|Friars offensive rebound
|18:43
|Josh Oduro misses three point jump shot
|19:13
|+1
|Eric Dixon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-3
|19:13
|+1
|Eric Dixon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1-3
|19:13
|Ticket Gaines shooting foul (Eric Dixon draws the foul)
|19:39
|+3
|Ticket Gaines makes three point jump shot (Rich Barron assists)
|0-3
|19:55
|TJ Bamba turnover (lost ball) (Devin Carter steals)
|20:00
|(Wildcats gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|41
|37
|Field Goals
|15-33 (45.5%)
|14-32 (43.8%)
|3-Pointers
|7-16 (43.8%)
|7-19 (36.8%)
|Free Throws
|4-5 (80.0%)
|2-2 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|16
|21
|Offensive
|0
|2
|Defensive
|13
|15
|Team
|3
|4
|Assists
|6
|7
|Steals
|4
|2
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|3
|4
|Fouls
|8
|6
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
|Team Stats
|Villanova 16-12
|71.8 PPG
|39.0 RPG
|12.8 APG
|Providence 18-10
|73.8 PPG
|38.6 RPG
|13.9 APG
|
|45.5
|FG%
|43.8
|
|
|43.8
|3PT FG%
|36.8
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Moore
|9
|3
|1
|3/7
|2/3
|1/2
|1
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|E. Dixon
|7
|1
|0
|2/8
|1/5
|2/2
|1
|19
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Armstrong
|6
|0
|2
|3/8
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Bamba
|6
|4
|1
|2/4
|1/3
|1/1
|2
|16
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|T. Burton
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Hart
|5
|1
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Longino
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Hausen
|3
|1
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|L. Ware
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Patterson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Njoku
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. O'Toole
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Dumont
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Arcidiacono
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|41
|13
|6
|15/33
|7/16
|4/5
|8
|121
|4
|1
|3
|0
|13
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Carter
|10
|5
|0
|4/8
|1/4
|1/1
|1
|24
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|J. Oduro
|9
|6
|1
|4/9
|0/3
|1/1
|0
|23
|1
|2
|2
|1
|5
|T. Gaines
|6
|3
|0
|2/3
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|G. Dual
|3
|0
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Floyd Jr.
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Castro
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Hopkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. O'Haire
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Fonts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Fernandez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Santoro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. DeLaurier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Bonke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|37
|17
|7
|14/32
|7/19
|2/2
|6
|91
|2
|3
|4
|2
|15
-
BUT
DEP65
49
2nd 9:07 FS1
-
COLG
LEH49
38
2nd 11:46 CBSSN
-
24FLA
18SC56
46
2nd 12:28 ESPN
-
FSU
GT44
46
2nd 16:00 ESP2
-
HC
BU61
68
2nd 11:43
-
NOVA
PROV41
37
2nd 15:19 FOX
-
TUL
FAU33
48
2nd 15:21 ESPU
-
FOR
JOES29
46
1st 0.0
-
13ILL
WISC7
14
1st 13:04 BTN
-
7KAN
15BAYL12
12
1st 12:10 ABC
-
M-OH
EMU15
4
1st 12:01
-
MONM
ELON12
19
1st 11:08
-
STONEH
CCSU16
17
1st 9:43
-
TLSA
TEMP18
6
1st 10:55
-
WOFF
VMI22
16
1st 9:47
-
ARK
16UK0
0
CBS
-
CHSO
PRES0
0
-
DUQ
GMU0
0
-
GW
LAS0
0
-
GWEB
WINT0
0
-
HAMP
W&M0
0
-
HOFS
CHAR0
0
-
MER
FURM0
0
-
MRMK
SHU0
0
-
NAVY
AMER0
0
-
NCAS
RAD0
0
-
NH
BING0
0
-
OKST
TEX0
0
ESP2
-
ORE
6ARIZ0
0
ESPN
-
SDAK
UND0
0
-
SDST
NDST0
0
-
TOL
BUF0
0
-
TOWS
UNCW0
0
CBSSN
-
WCU
CHAT0
0
-
WMU
BALL0
0
-
5MARQ
12CREI0
0
FOX
-
MASS
DAV0
0
USA
-
CIT
SAM0
0
-
LOW
UVM0
0
-
UTSA
SMU0
0
-
PSU
MINN0
0
BTN
-
COOK
SOU0
0
-
CMU
KENT0
0
-
LIND
MORE0
0
-
LSU
VAN0
0
SECN
-
DEL
STON0
0
-
HOW
UMES0
0
-
8IAST
UCF0
0
ESP+
-
LAM
NW ST0
0
-
LEM
SFU0
0
-
ME
ALB0
0
-
MSST
11AUB0
0
ESP2
-
NAU
WEB0
0
-
NCAT
CAMP0
0
-
NCCU
COPP0
0
-
UNCG
ETSU0
0
-
NCST
9UNC0
0
ESPN
-
NE
DREX0
0
-
NJIT
BRY0
0
-
NORF
DSU0
0
-
25USF
CHAR0
0
-
STL
URI0
0
CBSSN
-
TNTC
UALR0
0
-
UTA
UTVA0
0
-
USC
WASH0
0
CBS
-
WYO
COLST0
0
-
FDU
WAG0
0
-
HIPT
LON0
0
-
SCST
MORG0
0
-
SELA
TXCC0
0
-
SIUE
WIU0
0
-
TXAMC
HOUC0
0
-
TNST
UTM0
0
-
ALST
AAMU0
0
-
ARMY
L-MD0
0
-
FAMU
GRAM0
0
-
MONT
IDHO0
0
-
MTST
EWU0
0
-
NICH
MCNS0
0
-
NMST
JVST0
0
-
PRST
SAC0
0
-
IOWA
NW0
0
BTN
-
WAKE
VT0
0
CW
-
DART
BRWN0
0
-
DET
OAK0
0
-
IUPU
CLST0
0
-
JAST
TXSO0
0
-
NIU
AKR0
0
-
UNO
UIW0
0
-
PITT
BC0
0
ACCN
-
TXAM
UGA0
0
SECN
-
TTU
WV0
0
ESP2
-
UVA
10DUKE0
0
ESPN
-
VCU
RICH0
0
CBSSN
-
GB
MIL0
0
ESPU
-
WKY
FIU0
0
-
ALCN
PVAM0
0
-
MVSU
UAPB0
0
-
CLMB
PENN0
0
-
COR
PRIN0
0
-
HARV
YALE0
0
-
KSU
CINCY0
0
ESP+
-
LAF
BUCK0
0
-
NKY
WRST0
0
-
RICE
WICH0
0
-
RMU
PFW0
0
-
SF
SACL0
0
-
UCLA
19WSU0
0
PACN
-
UTEP
LIB0
0
-
XAV
GTWN0
0
FS1
-
CLEM
ND0
0
CW
-
UCSD
CSN0
0
-
SYR
LOU0
0
ACCN
-
DU
STTHMN0
0
-
HAW
UCRV0
0
-
1HOU
OKLA0
0
ESP2
-
LMU
PORT0
0
-
MIST
2PUR0
0
FOX
-
MTSU
SHOU0
0
ESPU
-
NCO
IDST0
0
-
NMEX
BSU0
0
CBSSN
-
4TENN
14ALA0
0
ESPN
-
UTRGV
CABP0
0
-
MISS
MIZZ0
0
SECN
-
SEMO
SNIND0
0
-
TRLST
SUU0
0
-
ABIL
UTU0
0
-
CAL
UTAH0
0
PACN
-
TCU
BYU0
0
ESP+
-
UCSB
CSUF0
0
-
CSUB
CP0
0
-
23GONZ
17SMC0
0
ESPN
-
LBSU
UCI0
0
ESP2
-
SFA
GCU0
0
ESPU
-
SJSU
UNLV0
0
CBSSN
-
UOP
USD0
0