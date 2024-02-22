away team background logo
home team background logo
NOVA
PROV

2nd Half
NOVA
Wildcats
7
PROV
Friars
0

Time Team Play Score
15:19   TV timeout  
15:20   Wildcats offensive rebound  
15:22   Justin Moore misses two point layup  
15:42   TJ Bamba defensive rebound  
15:44   Devin Carter misses two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot  
15:53   Ticket Gaines defensive rebound  
15:55   Eric Dixon misses three point jump shot  
16:03   TJ Bamba defensive rebound  
16:05   Garwey Dual misses three point jump shot  
16:27   Friars defensive rebound  
16:29   Justin Moore misses three point jump shot  
16:44   Wildcats defensive rebound  
16:46   Garwey Dual misses two point floating jump shot  
17:03   Devin Carter defensive rebound  
17:05   Justin Moore misses two point driving layup  
17:12   Justin Moore defensive rebound  
17:14   Josh Oduro misses three point jump shot  
17:20   Justin Moore personal foul  
17:32   TJ Bamba personal foul  
17:56 +3 Eric Dixon makes three point jump shot (TJ Bamba assists) 41-37
18:04   Tyler Burton defensive rebound  
18:06   Jayden Pierre misses two point driving layup  
18:25   TV timeout  
18:25   Friars 30 second timeout  
18:28 +2 Mark Armstrong makes two point pullup jump shot 38-37
18:40   Friars turnover (shot clock violation)  
19:17 +2 Mark Armstrong makes two point pullup jump shot 36-37
19:31   Eric Dixon defensive rebound  
19:33   Josh Oduro misses two point layup  
19:53   TJ Bamba turnover (offensive foul)  
19:53   TJ Bamba offensive foul  

1st Half
NOVA
Wildcats
34
PROV
Friars
37

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01   Friars defensive rebound  
0:02   Mark Armstrong misses two point driving layup  
0:05   Friars turnover (shot clock violation)  
0:36   Devin Carter defensive rebound  
0:38   Eric Dixon misses three point jump shot  
0:45   Wildcats offensive rebound  
0:47   Mark Armstrong misses two point driving layup  
0:52   Josh Oduro turnover (lost ball) (Eric Dixon steals)  
1:13   Devin Carter defensive rebound  
1:15   TJ Bamba misses three point pullup jump shot  
1:32 +2 Josh Oduro makes two point putback layup 34-37
1:34   Josh Oduro offensive rebound  
1:36   Corey Floyd Jr. misses two point layup  
2:02 +3 Hakim Hart makes three point jump shot (Mark Armstrong assists) 34-35
2:23   Justin Moore defensive rebound  
2:25   Josh Oduro misses three point jump shot  
2:53 +1 TJ Bamba makes regular free throw 1 of 1 31-35
2:53   TV timeout  
2:53   Rafael Castro shooting foul (TJ Bamba draws the foul)  
2:53 +2 TJ Bamba makes two point driving layup 30-35
3:22 +3 Devin Carter makes three point pullup jump shot (Jayden Pierre assists) 28-35
3:41   Corey Floyd Jr. defensive rebound  
3:43   Hakim Hart misses three point jump shot  
3:57   Corey Floyd Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Hakim Hart steals)  
4:10   Devin Carter defensive rebound  
4:12   Eric Dixon misses three point jump shot  
4:28 +1 Devin Carter makes regular free throw 1 of 1 28-32
4:28   Lance Ware shooting foul (Devin Carter draws the foul)  
4:28 +2 Devin Carter makes two point driving layup 28-31
4:50   Jump ball. (Friars gains possession)  
4:51   Josh Oduro defensive rebound  
4:53   Justin Moore misses two point pullup jump shot  
5:07   Justin Moore defensive rebound  
5:09   Josh Oduro misses two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot  
5:44 +2 Hakim Hart makes two point layup 28-29
6:07   Friars turnover (shot clock violation)  
6:07   Friars offensive rebound  
6:09   Devin Carter misses three point jump shot  
6:39   Rich Barron defensive rebound  
6:41   Mark Armstrong misses two point driving layup  
6:57 +3 Garwey Dual makes three point jump shot (Josh Oduro assists) 26-29
7:11   Wildcats turnover (5-second violation)  
7:11   TV timeout  
7:11   Rich Barron personal foul  
7:36 +2 Devin Carter makes two point driving reverse layup 26-26
7:45   Josh Oduro defensive rebound  
7:47   Josh Oduro blocks Eric Dixon's two point driving layup  
8:15 +3 Rich Barron makes three point jump shot (Garwey Dual assists) 26-24
8:30 +3 Justin Moore makes three point jump shot (Brendan Hausen assists) 26-21
8:49 +2 Josh Oduro makes two point layup (Corey Floyd Jr. assists) 23-21
9:19 +3 TJ Bamba makes three point jump shot (Justin Moore assists) 23-19
9:24   Jayden Pierre turnover (bad pass) (Eric Dixon steals)  
9:35   Eric Dixon personal foul  
9:36   Josh Oduro defensive rebound  
9:38   TJ Bamba misses three point jump shot  
10:00   TJ Bamba defensive rebound  
10:02   Jayden Pierre misses three point jump shot  
10:24 +3 Justin Moore makes three point jump shot (Mark Armstrong assists) 20-19
10:36 +1 Josh Oduro makes regular free throw 1 of 1 17-19
10:36   Tyler Burton shooting foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)  
10:36 +2 Josh Oduro makes two point layup 17-18
10:46   Jayden Pierre offensive rebound  
10:48   Devin Carter misses three point jump shot  
11:04   Josh Oduro defensive rebound  
11:04   Justin Moore misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
11:04 +1 Justin Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-16
11:04   Ticket Gaines shooting foul (Justin Moore draws the foul)  
11:15   TV timeout  
11:28   Hakim Hart defensive rebound  
11:30   Corey Floyd Jr. misses three point jump shot  
11:42   Ticket Gaines defensive rebound  
11:44   Corey Floyd Jr. blocks Mark Armstrong's two point jump shot  
12:07 +2 Devin Carter makes two point layup 16-16
12:27 +2 Justin Moore makes two point layup 16-14
12:32   Garwey Dual personal foul  
12:35   Josh Oduro turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Longino steals)  
12:40   Lance Ware personal foul  
12:58 +3 Jordan Longino makes three point jump shot (Hakim Hart assists) 14-14
13:29 +2 Josh Oduro makes two point layup 11-14
13:40   Mark Armstrong personal foul  
13:57 +2 Mark Armstrong makes two point driving layup 11-12
14:09   Jordan Longino defensive rebound  
14:11   Rich Barron misses three point jump shot  
14:38 +3 Brendan Hausen makes three point pullup jump shot 9-12
14:48   TV timeout  
14:48   Devin Carter personal foul  
14:56   Brendan Hausen defensive rebound  
14:58   Tyler Burton blocks Devin Carter's three point stepback jump shot  
15:03   Devin Carter defensive rebound  
15:05   Josh Oduro blocks Eric Dixon's two point layup  
15:27 +3 Jayden Pierre makes three point pullup jump shot 6-12
15:47 +2 Eric Dixon makes two point layup 6-9
16:18 +3 Ticket Gaines makes three point jump shot (Rich Barron assists) 4-9
16:43 +2 Tyler Burton makes two point layup 4-6
17:17 +3 Rich Barron makes three point jump shot (Jayden Pierre assists) 2-6
17:31   Ticket Gaines defensive rebound  
17:33   Eric Dixon misses three point jump shot  
17:41   Tyler Burton defensive rebound  
17:43   Rich Barron misses three point jump shot  
17:54   Josh Oduro defensive rebound  
17:56   Mark Armstrong misses three point jump shot  
18:05   TJ Bamba defensive rebound  
18:07   Ticket Gaines misses three point jump shot  
18:16   TJ Bamba turnover (lost ball) (Josh Oduro steals)  
18:41   Friars turnover (shot clock violation)  
18:41   Friars offensive rebound  
18:43   Josh Oduro misses three point jump shot  
19:13 +1 Eric Dixon makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-3
19:13 +1 Eric Dixon makes regular free throw 1 of 2 1-3
19:13   Ticket Gaines shooting foul (Eric Dixon draws the foul)  
19:39 +3 Ticket Gaines makes three point jump shot (Rich Barron assists) 0-3
19:55   TJ Bamba turnover (lost ball) (Devin Carter steals)  
20:00   (Wildcats gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 41 37
Field Goals 15-33 (45.5%) 14-32 (43.8%)
3-Pointers 7-16 (43.8%) 7-19 (36.8%)
Free Throws 4-5 (80.0%) 2-2 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 16 21
Offensive 0 2
Defensive 13 15
Team 3 4
Assists 6 7
Steals 4 2
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 3 4
Fouls 8 6
Technicals 0 0
5
J. Moore G
9 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
22
D. Carter G
10 PTS, 5 REB
12T
Villanova 16-12 34741
Providence 18-10 37037
Amica Mutual Pavilion Providence, RI
Amica Mutual Pavilion Providence, RI
Team Stats
Villanova 16-12 71.8 PPG 39.0 RPG 12.8 APG
Providence 18-10 73.8 PPG 38.6 RPG 13.9 APG
Key Players
00
. Moore G 10.0 PPG 3.2 RPG 2.1 APG 38.8 FG%
00
. Carter G 19.3 PPG 8.2 RPG 3.6 APG 47.8 FG%
Top Scorers
5
J. Moore G 9 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
22
D. Carter G 10 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
45.5 FG% 43.8
43.8 3PT FG% 36.8
80.0 FT% 100.0
Villanova
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Moore 9 3 1 3/7 2/3 1/2 1 20 0 0 0 0 3
E. Dixon 7 1 0 2/8 1/5 2/2 1 19 2 0 0 0 1
M. Armstrong 6 0 2 3/8 0/1 0/0 1 20 0 0 0 0 0
T. Bamba 6 4 1 2/4 1/3 1/1 2 16 0 0 3 0 4
T. Burton 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 14 0 1 0 0 2
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. Hart 5 1 1 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 15 1 0 0 0 1
J. Longino 3 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 4 1 0 0 0 1
B. Hausen 3 1 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 1
L. Ware 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 5 0 0 0 0 0
T. Patterson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Njoku - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. O'Toole - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Dumont - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Arcidiacono - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 41 13 6 15/33 7/16 4/5 8 121 4 1 3 0 13
Providence
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Carter 10 5 0 4/8 1/4 1/1 1 24 1 0 0 0 5
J. Oduro 9 6 1 4/9 0/3 1/1 0 23 1 2 2 1 5
T. Gaines 6 3 0 2/3 2/3 0/0 2 17 0 0 0 0 3
G. Dual 3 0 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 0 0
C. Floyd Jr. 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 14 0 1 1 0 1
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Castro 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
B. Hopkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. O'Haire - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Fonts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Fernandez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Santoro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. DeLaurier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bonke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 37 17 7 14/32 7/19 2/2 6 91 2 3 4 2 15
